A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

Celebs:

UNITED STATES

February 18, 2026

Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano is facing what she calls a “very vulnerable time” after revealing that a recent cancer screening returned concerning results. The 41-year-old actress and host of the “Vulnerable” podcast shared the emotional update in a tearful Instagram video posted Tuesday, opening up about her family’s history with cancer and the fear she now carries as a mother of two. Romano said she and her husband, Brendan Rooney, underwent testing together. “My husband’s [results] came back completely negative,” she shared. After a long pause, she added quietly, “Mine did not come back negative.”

Researcher’s note - Carlson was “vaccinated”, and in 2023, she made a video promoting Pfizer’s “booster”: Link

February 20, 2026

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has been diagnosed with Stage 1 cervical cancer, she shared on Feb. 20. The 38-year-old “Jersey Shore” star revealed her diagnosis in a TikTok following a doctor’s appointment where she got the results of her cone biopsy. “It came back Stage 1 cervical cancer called adenocarcinoma,” she said. “And obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for, but also not the worst news just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking God!” Her next steps, she said, would be a PET scan and undergo a hysterectomy after her oncologist said the other options were chemotherapy or radiation.

February 21, 2026

Gabourey Sidibe’s husband -- Brandon Frankel [35] -- has revealed he’s battling Stage 1 papillary thyroid cancer and he says pushing doctors to listen may have saved his life. The husband of the “American Horror Story” actress shared the news Friday in a lengthy Instagram post, writing, “Things I never thought I’d have to post: I was diagnosed with Stage I Papillary Thyroid cancer.” He included hospital bed selfies with Sidibe smiling by his side. According to Frankel, doctors caught the cancer early, but only because he insisted on getting an ultrasound, which his doctor initially didn’t think he needed.

February 21, 2026

This is the terrifying moment a Stanford sophomore swimmer was seen floating face-down in the pool shortly before collapsing at the end of a race in Atlanta, Georgia. Addison Sauickie, 20, was competing for her college at the ACC Swimming and Diving Championships this week when she appeared to suffer a medical emergency on the eighth lap of a 10-lap race. In a now-viral clip taken from ESPN’s coverage of the event and shared by SwimSwamTV, Sauickie can be seen performing front-crawl in the 500-yard freestyle heats, before her arms go limp and she is motionless for around five seconds. Remarkably, the young Stanford star - who also competes for the Team USA junior national team - is then able to continue the race, going on to finish last, a second behind her nearest rival. Timesheets also showed Sauickie’s pace drop off considerably on the final two laps, after she suffered her worrying moment on the eighth loop of the pool. A second clip then showed the aftermath of the race, with the 20-year-old remaining in the pool for around 30 seconds while her fellow swimmers all jumped out. With other students preparing for the next race of the day, Sauickie remains in the water and is only able to get out when she is given assistance by officials. After being hauled from the water, she only manages a step or two away from the pool before falling to the ground as officials rush to her aid. A chair is then brought over and she is able to sit up, where she then receives further medical attention and the action continues in the pool. It is reported that after around five minutes, she was helped away by her coaches. In a statement to SFGATE on Friday - two days after the incident occurred - a spokesperson for Stanford Swim said: ‘She continues to be evaluated by our medical team and her status for the remainder of the meet is unknown.’ It is still unclear exactly what happened to Sauickie in the water during the 500-yard freestyle race, but she was then scratched from the 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard butterfly preliminaries on Friday. On Saturday, she was then scratched again from the 100-yard freestyle, and it appears she will not participate further in the competition. Sauickie won back-to-back state titles in Florida before enrolling at Stanford, and in the 2024-25 season she was included in the All-ACC Academic Team as a freshman.

Researcher’s note - Stanford ended its “vaccination” mandate in April 2023, but still “strongly recommends vaccination and boosters” for students.

Reported on November 28:

November 28, 2025

Rays prospect Xavier Isaac revealed Friday that he underwent “life-saving” brain surgery over the summer. Isaac posted on Instagram that he had a brain scan, which led to “the scariest moment of my life” and season-ending surgery in July. The 21-year-old first baseman, Tampa Bay’s No. 5 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, wrote that he went for the scan due to what he believed to be “just dehydration.” Isaac did not write what the surgery was performed to address, but did note he has “fully recovered.” The 2022 first-round Draft pick recently participated in a hitting camp for Rays Minor Leaguers and is expected to be ready for Spring Training. Isaac requested that the Rays not share details regarding his status during the season.

February 18, 2026

Former MLB player and media commentator Eric Bolling appeared on BOLLING, Real America’s Voice with Dr. Peter McCullough and a surprising announcement that he had twelve stitches for a basal cell carcinoma excision on his upper forehead.

Researcher’s note - Bolling was “vaccinated”. In this video, he films his experience being turned away at a restaurant, getting “vaccinated”, and returning with his “vaccine” card: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=137440775215716

February 17, 2026

Dawn Roth, a body-positive fashion influencer, has announced on social media that she is battling metastatic cancer in her colon, lungs, and abdomen. Roth, 50, has since received an outpouring of support from her fans online, also inspiring others to get cancer screenings. While the specifics of Roth’s cancer are still unknown, it’s heartening to see the outpouring of support as she moves forward with hope on this health journey.

Three Iowa state senators diagnosed with cancer (after another died of cancer in June):

February 23, 2026

Senator Dave Rowley

Another member of the Iowa Senate has announced they are being treated for cancer. Senator Dave Rowley [71] of Spirit Lake said he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer and will be undergoing treatment over the next several weeks. Rowley said tonsil cancer “is treatable and curable” and he’ll “be fighting this with everything I have.” Rowley expects to be back at work in the statehouse later this spring and has filed the paperwork to run for re-election in November. Senator Jack Whitver of Ankeny has been undergoing treatment for a brain tumor since mid 2024 and just last month Senator Catelin Drey of Sioux City announced she’s undergoing treatment for stage one uterine cancer. Drey was elected last fall filled a vacancy in the senate created when Senator Rocky DeWitt of Lawton died of pancreatic cancer in June.

February 21, 2026

After a week of late nights, early mornings, and marathon debates on how Wyoming should spend money for the next two years, two state representatives had medical events on the House of Representatives floor. Rep. Dalton Banks [30], R-Cowley, stood Saturday morning to ask his colleagues to approve a $1.2 million provision, to build the Cottonwood Canyon bike trail system on U.S. Bureau of Land Management parcels near Lovell. Many representatives spoke in favor of the expenditure. Others lodged questions about outside funding sources and approval. “Yes, our federal partner whose land this is going to be on is involved in the process,” said Banks. “There’s a grant in the works for that.” Here, Banks trailed off. He shook his head and braced both hands against the podium. “Oh, sorry here,” said Banks. He collapsed to the floor. Numerous representatives rushed to help him. Others stood and craned their necks in apparent concern. House Speaker Pro Tempore Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, who’d been moderating the debate, called the House at ease. About six minutes passed. Reconvening the floor session, Haroldson announced that Banks was receiving care and “is OK.” “We’re waiting for more information from our own EMT staff,” said Haroldson, adding that Banks “Was able to leave under his own power – under his own strength,” and people were making sure he was being re-hydrated. “EMTs checked me out and gave me fluids and I am feeling good,” Banks wrote. “I guess I forgot to eat my Wheaties!”

And Rep. Christopher Knapp [56], R-Gillette, had a medical event Thursday and Friday, he confirmed via text message to Cowboy State Daily. He attributed it to his diabetes, and acknowledged that the session’s long hours and early mornings bring “challenges.” “I now know there is a medical room in the Capitol!” said Knapp, adding that the Capitol medical personnel “are very attentive.” Knapp said he’s glad Banks is OK, and he’s praying for his quick recovery.

February 20, 2026

NEDERLAND, Texas - The Nederland community is rallying around City Council member Jeff Ortiz [43], who was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in November, with a fundraiser scheduled Saturday at Revive Church to help cover treatment costs. Ortiz said his health concerns began with a trip to the emergency room in October after developing a fever. What doctors discovered came as a shock. “So in October, we had visited Golden Triangle emergency in Port Arthur to find out why I had a fever,” Ortiz said. “We found out I had a tumor on my transverse colon.” In November, Ortiz received a diagnosis of Stage 3 colon cancer - news that stunned both him and his twin brother, John Ortiz, who accompanied him to the hospital.

February 19, 2026

Hillsborough County [FL] Commissioner Chris Boles has been diagnosed with throat cancer. Boles will begin treatment immediately and is confident he can continue to work with minimal interruption, he said in a media release. “While I value transparency, I intend to keep the details of my treatment private,” Boles, first elected in 2024, said in the release. “I want residents to know that I remain fully committed to serving our community.”