Since we launched our fundraising campaign a week ago, with our extended trailer (link below), we’ve raised about $8,500—enough to cover the cost of two more interviews. The trailer is getting traction. On Friday, we (Amy Smiley, the director, and I) were interviewed by the incomparable Naomi Wolf on her “Outspoken” podcast (you’ll see Naomi in the trailer), and we have other podcasts scheduled with, among others, Jimmy Dore, Steve Bhaerman and Dan Broudy, who co-edits the excellent Propaganda in Focus here on Substack.

The trailer is here: readingtheworldmovie.com.

The link to donate is here: https://www.givesendgo.com/GMRM9

In this phase we’re hoping to raise $55,000, to pay for the remaining principal photography—production costs of shooting and processing 15 further interviews. (For the post-production phase, we’ll need another $330,000.)

As you’ll see from the trailer, this couldn’t be a timelier documentary, as propaganda has become a national and global plague, vastly worse than COVID, or whatever other sudden bogey they deploy to keep us scared and angry. While my departmental colleagues banned my (very popular) propaganda course, which I was not allowed to teach after 2020, there’s nothing they can do to stop this film.