So far, in 2025 alone, 209 journalists worldwide have "died suddenly"
The propaganda chorus that pushed COVID "vaccination," in part by proudly taking it themselves, have therefore seen (at least) hundreds of its own members die strangely. When, WHEN, will they wake up?
UNITED STATES (57)
WAPT Anchor Celeste Wilson Dies Suddenly at 42 [heart attack]
August 27, 2025
CBS News’ Mark Knoller, veteran White House correspondent, dies at 73
August 31, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Missouri Sports Journalist Ben Arnet Dies 'Unexpectedly' at 43, His Colleagues Announce
August 29, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Longtime Tampa Bay media icon Rob Lorei dies [70, cancer]
August 17, 2025
Longtime 7News WHDH Boston reporter Byron Barnett [69] has died: ‘One of the legends of the Boston broadcasting world’ [cancer]
August 5, 2025
Mark Davis, longtime Connecticut TV political reporter, dies at 76
June 24, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Sports broadcasting legend, boxing manager, 'Morning Zoo' host passes away [65, infection]
June 19, 2025
WWJ radio anchor Mike Campbell passes away at 65, station announces
June 9, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Beloved Television Reporter Dead at 75
June 6, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Former FOX 26 Houston anchor José Griñán [72] has died
May 26, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Former Tejano Broadcaster Jesse ‘Hollywood’ Rios Passes Away Unexpectedly at 56
May 26, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Sacha Jenkins, Ego Trip Co-Founder and Documentary Filmmaker, Dies [53, “renowned hip-hop journalist”, multiple system atrophy]
May 24, 2025
Beloved Alabama radio host Rod Sisco dead at 54
May 2, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Longtime NJ Advance Media reporter Matt Arco dies at age 39 [suddenly, “natural causes”]
May 2, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Link
Matt Thomas, award-winning journalist and former WFAA employee, dies at 41 [“brief illness”]
April 30, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Eric Gardner [60], longtime meteorologist with KOTA Territory News, passes away
April 29, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Jennifer Toth, author who chronicled NYC’s ‘mole people,’ dies at 57 [respiratory complications]
April 19, 2025
Veteran 11Alive reporter Jon Shirek passes away [cancer]
April 15, 2025
No age reported.
Tim Mohr, Journalist and Author With Duff McKagan and Paul Stanley, Dead at 55 [cancer]
April 2, 2025
ShaVeteran Voice of Africa host Shaka Ssali passes away at 71
March 27, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs reporter dies weeks after covering Super Bowl in New Orleans [60, cancer]
March 20, 2025
Veteran New York news reporter David Diaz dead at 82
March 18, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Cindy Luis, pioneer for Hawaii woman sportswriters, dies at 70
March 17, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Sports writer John Feinstein [69] suddenly dies
March 13, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Craig Wolfley cause of death: Former NFL offensive lineman turned broadcaster dies at 66 [cancer]
March 10, 2025
Legendary Cincinnati anchor/reporter dies [73]
March 3, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Broadcaster Al Trautwig, 68, dies from complications of cancer
February 24, 2025
Beloved CBS Anchor Dies of CTE: Jon Burnett Was 71
February 21, 2025
Beloved, Honored Sportswriter Charlie Ellerbrock [67] Passes Unexpectedly
February 17, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Greg Sharpe [61], Voice of the Huskers, Passes Away After Battling Cancer
February 15, 2025
Legendary NASCAR commentator Bill Weber dies aged 67
January 28, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Anchor Dimitri Sotis, whose distinctive warm voice led WTOP’s evening news, dies at 55
January 27, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Charles Bierbauer, newsman who excelled at CNN and USC, dies at 83
September 1, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Radio and Media Executive Jim Dolan Passes Away at 72
August 29, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Longtime Clarksburg news editor John Miller dies [62, suddenly]
August 27, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Rick Snider's [65] cause of death: Longtime Washington sports reporter passes away
August 27, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Caroline Klein, Smith Entertainment Group CCO, Passes Away At 40 [PR exec, multi-year cancer]
August 22, 2025
Remembering Dan Russoman: A Hammonton Sports Voice Silenced Too Soon [cancer]
July 17, 2025
No age reported.
Jim Shooter, Marvel Editor-In-Chief Through Crucial 80s Era, Dies At 73 [cancer]
June 30, 2025
Joe Epperson, ‘Full House’ and ‘Tonight Show’ Camera Operator, Dies at 80
June 29, 2025
No cause of death reported.
AHSAA Mourns the Passing of Sportswriter Legend Rubin Grant [67, “short illness”]
June 23, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Highly-respected baseball reporter Scott Miller dead at 62 after cancer battle
June 22, 2025
William Langewiesche, the ‘Steve McQueen of Journalism,’ Dies at 70 [prostate cancer]
June 16, 2025
Longtime parenting columnist and editorial writer Annette Clifford [69] passed away this week
June 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
B.A.R. television critic Victoria Brownworth dies [69, cancer]
May 23, 2025
Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Andrea Blaugrund Nevins [journo, 63, cancer]
May 4, 2025
Longtime Crook County sports reporter died suddenly [69, heart attack]
March 26, 2025
Longtime Wine Spectator Napa Bureau Chief James Laube [73] Dies
March 22, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Former Daily Home editor Janice Keith passed away Monday [75, “short illness”]
March 20, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Beloved Fox News Channel cameraman Craig Savage dead at 61 [cancer]
March 10, 2025
‘Mr. Bedford.' Mike Rosenberg, reporter, tireless volunteer and mentor, dies at 75
March 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Hart, long-time Advance sportswriter, Sea teacher and beloved friend, has died [60, “short illness”]
February 16, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Longtime Arizona’s Family photojournalist [66] passes away after cancer battle
January 31, 2025
Beloved New Orleans photographer, foodie Pableaux Johnson [59] dies after collapse at second line
January 26, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Michael Louis Motz, 58 [journo, heart attack]
June 19, 2025
Obituary: Jay Karl Stevens [71, suddenly, “writer, poet, journalist and social historian”]
March 13, 2025
CANADA (6)
Longtime Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Greg Millen [67] has died suddenly
April 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Ian Vandaelle, 33 [“Canadian Journalist Who Demanded Concentration Camps for Unvaccinated]
March 6, 2024
Lynn Kelly, 72 [CBC producer, Alzheimer’s]
June 8, 2025
Jim Dumville, 71 [journalist, cancer]
May 28, 2025
John McMaster, 65 [broadcaster]
February 20, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Sidney community loses community journalist
June 10, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
MEXICO (5)
Daniel Bisogno, host of 'Ventaneando', dies at 51 years of age [TV journo, complications after liver transplant]
February 21, 2025
Renowned Mexican journalist Bernardo Hernández Bonnet dies: the death of the fashion expert and pioneer in fashion journalism in Mexico
May 10, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Poets mourn death of Aleqs Garrigóz (“young poet and cultural journalist,” heart attack while sleeping)
March 14, 2025
No age reported.
Radio host Óscar Millán "El Niño Mix" [52] dies of cancer
March 4, 2025
Telemundo KC anchor Adan Manzano [27] died while covering the Super Bowl in New Orleans
February 6, 2025
No cause of death reported.
COSTA RICA
Journalist Alberto Padilla, former CNN en Español anchor, dies suddenly in Costa Rica [60]
August 29, 2025
PANAMA
Former Music Presenter and Event Promoter Jimmy Dawson [71, blood condition, heart attack]
June 7, 2025
CUBA
Mourning in Cuban radio: renowned announcer and director Jorge Luis Michelena passes away [50, cancer]
February 27, 2025
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
Trinidad Journalist and Mental Health Advocate Charlene Stuart passes away
July 23, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
COLOMBIA (3)
"He died in Switzerland, far from his homeland, abandoned": President Petro after the death of journalist Fredy Calvache [60, cancer]
August 30, 2025
Eugenio Baena Calvo dies age 71 [journalist and sports commentator, “cardiac complications”]
August 9, 2025
Juan David Forero passed away [28, sports journo]
February 3, 2025
No cause of death reported.
PERU
Álamo Pérez-Luna passed away this Thursday, April 17 [61, TV host and journo, kidney cancer]
April 18, 2025
VENEZUELA
Venezuelan Host Patricia Fuenmayor Dies at 51 [cancer]
June 9, 2025
BRAZIL (9)
Sports journalist Marcelo Bianconi dies at 69 [cancer]
August 18, 2025
Sad news shook local journalism on Thursday night: journalist Dayane Wozhiak died at the age of 30, victim of a severe brain aneurysm
June 6, 2025
Journalist Edilberto Silva Carreiro died late Monday morning, at the age of 34, victim of a heart attack
May 19, 2025
The teacher and broadcaster Reginaldo Tavares (54), died on Saturday night victim of heart attack
April 27, 2025
Journalist Luís Cardoso was found dead at his residence. The family's suspicion is that he suffered a heart attack while alone at home
April 13, 2025
No age reported.
The Journalists' Union of Alagoas deeply regrets the death of journalist Gustavo Amorim, at the age of 35, as a result of a heart attack
April 6, 2025
Journalist and broadcaster Wanda Chase [74] dies during surgery for an aortic aneurysm
April 3, 2025
Journalist Joel Santos Guimarães passes away [73, heart attack]
March 24, 2025
Announcer [63] dies of heart attack during live radio show
February 15, 2025
URUGUAY
TV News Anchor Jorge Traverso Dead at 80 [complications during heart surgery]
April 30, 2025
ARGENTINA (2)
Lucio Fernández Moores, a journalist specializing in legal affairs and possessing a fine sense of humor, has passed away [59, COPD]
August 5, 2025
Leonel Moreno, Historic Voice of Ranking 40x40 on La 97 [radio news], Has Passed Away [45]
June 16, 2025
UNITED KINGDOM (9)
Tributes pour in for 'amazingly talented' Signal 1 stalwart [70, short illness]
August 1, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Channel 4 & Alaska TV “Discharged Duty Of Care” To John Balson [40] Before Producer Took His Own Life
March 12, 2025
Fiona Bruce breaks down in tears on-air after BBC Question Time colleague suddenly dies [ "It was a very short and sudden illness and we were all shocked by her death and we miss her very much"]
February 20, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Tributes pour in after beloved journalist Patrick Barclay [77] dies: ‘A wonderful football writer’
February 14, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Tributes pour in for veteran BBC radio presenter [62, illness]
January 27, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Cutting Room founder Ferg McGrath [55] passes away [short illness]
June 26, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Tributes paid following sudden death of “brilliant” journalist Pete Magill [49]
June 10, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Chris Bird, Guitar World Lessons Editor and former Total Guitar Editor, has died aged 48 [diagnosed with cancer last year]
May 29, 2025
Deborah Parker passes away [editor of the Alpine Garden Society magazine died suddenly]
February 26, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
IRELAND
TV presenter Henry Kelly, who grew up in Athlone, dies aged 78
February 27, 2025
No cause of death reported.
BELGIUM (5)
Former 'De Morgen' editor-in-chief Bart Van Doorne has passed away [53, unexpectedly]
January 30, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Kanegem journalist Johannes Decat unexpectedly passed away [31]
June 4, 2025
No cause of death reported.
‘Radioman’ Pieter Van Banden [76] unexpectedly passed away
May 21, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Former journalist Paul Samyn (71) has passed away due to complications during heart surgery
May 14, 2025
Journalist and opera expert Erna Metdepennighen passed away unexpectedly [82]
March 11, 2025
No cause of death reported.
NETHERLANDS (6)
Colleagues commemorate deceased Dieuwertje Blok [broadcaster, 67, cancer]
March 3, 2025
[TV presenter] Ron Brandsteder dies at age 74
February 10, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Famous Curacao journalist Julius Koko died unexpectedly age 53
August 4, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Journalist Karel Bagijn suddenly died at 77
May 8, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Out of the blue, completely unexpected, our colleague, reporter Petra Kuzee [57], passed away last week.
March 4, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Journalist Agnes Hofman dies in Portugal [45, unexpected]
January 28, 2025
No cause of death reported.
GERMANY (10)
Ulli Potofski died [73, sports journo]
August 6, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Hamburg's last police reporter is dead [61, cancer]
July 25, 2025
Klaus Rosenkranz accompanied and shaped the Dorsten sports scene as a journalist for over 20 years. He has now passed away [68, short illness]
July 24, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Mourning at Franconian Radio Station: Program Interrupted - Editor Dies at Just 61
July 9, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Father Andreas Rohring, CMM, Editor-in-Chief of Mariannhiller Media, Passed Away [58, suddenly]
July 1, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Great sadness among folk music fans in Bavaria: Stefan Frühbeis, presenter and former head of the radio station BR Heimat, died on Monday at the age of 64
June 17, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Alexander Glösslein died [mid sixties, radio journo]
June 15, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Thoughts on the death of Claus Vetter [60], author and long-time editor and head of the sports section at the Berlin "Tagesspiegel" after short severe illness
April 28, 2025
No cause of death reported.
"The Cooking Arena" star passed away at the age of 62 [magazine editor]
February 10, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Distribution advocate [and journo] Georg Steinberger [64] dies suddenly [cardiac arrest]
January 27, 2025
AUSTRIA (2)
Reporters Without Borders Board Member Hannes Tretter Dies [73, serious illness]
March 24, 2025
ORF correspondent Mathilde Schwabeneder [69] has died
March 14, 2025
No cause of death reported.
SWITZERLAND (2)
Peter Hotz [80] – a radio legend from Maur has passed away
August 19, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Former National Councilor [and TV host] Fathi Derder dies at the age of 54
January 27, 2025
No cause of death reported.
DENMARK
Ivan Sørensen, 72, former journalist at Morsø Folkeblad suddenly dies
August 26, 2025
No cause of death reported.
ROMANIA
Former Mediafax journalist Lucia Efrim [57] has died
August 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
SERBIA (2)
Zoran Sekulić, founder and editor-in-chief of FoNet, passed away [67, short illness]
July 22, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Nađa Ivanji Švab, author of the column "Iz atelije", has passed away [72, short illness]
May 17, 2025
No cause of death reported.
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
Bosnian Writer and Journalist Matias Zecevic [30] Passes Away After Short Illness [treated for an infection that had affected his lungs]
March 31, 2025
CROATIA
Renato Baretić, a famous writer and journalist, has died [61]
July 1, 2025
No cause of death reported.
ALBANIA
Artur Zheji, host of the show "360 Degrees" on ABC News, passed away at the age of 64 [on vacation with his family; cardiac arrest]
August 23, 2025
SPAIN (13)
Empire Magazine Founding Editor Barry McIlheney Dies, Aged 65 [in his sleep]
May 27, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Ricardo Medina [67], creator of programs such as 'Madrid Directo' and 'España Directo', dies completely unexpectedly
August 18, 2025
No cause of death reported.
[Journo] Manuel Esteban Fernández, known as Manolete, died at 68 in Madrid
August 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Valladolid mourns the death of journalist Javier Mardones [41, cancer]
July 17, 2025
Journalist Lucrecia Hevia, director of elDiario.es/Andalucía, dies [49, cancer]
July 8, 2025
A huge loss in Cádiz: journalist and brotherhood member Manolo Bernal [61] dies suddenly
June 25, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Fernando Lázaro, master of investigative journalism and an essential voice in El Mundo, dies at 59
June 14, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Journalist Julián Agulla dies due to a heart attack
May 9, 2025
No age reported.
The journalist Manuel Cachafeiro, dies of cardiac arrest at the age of 57, feeling ill when going to museum
May 5, 2025
Journalist Domingo Álvarez [61], former director of RTVE in the Canary Islands, dies
April 27, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Journalist and writer Xavier Borràs dies [68]
April 24, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Barcelona loses one of its best journalists with the death of Óscar Muñoz [53, cancer]
April 19, 2025
The Sevillian journalist Ginés Cabanes dies at the age of 55 after a hard illness
February 21, 2025
No cause of death reported.
ITALY (26)
Pisa, trade unionist and journalist Giovanni Adinolfi dies at 41
August 22, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Farewell to TV operator Francesco Saccente: he was 61 [suddenly]
August 18, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Caserta: Erica Rezzuti dies suddenly at 41: fatal illness in her sleep [radio journo]
August 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Mauro Del Corno has died. He was a journalist at Fatto Quotidiano [53, heart attack]
August 3, 2025
Journalist Domenico Bertoni Has Died: Suffering from Illness at 50
July 28, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Carlentini, Emanuele Gentile dies of a heart attack: mourning in Sicilian journalism [61]
July 25, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Vaprio D'Agogna: farewell to journalist Daniele Zara [65]
May 29, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Umbrian journalism is in mourning. Riccardo Regi, 65, has died
May 15, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Marco Balsarini, photographer of celebrities, dies [54, heart attack]
April 30, 2025
Journalist Stefano Amadio, founder of Cinemaitaliano.info, dies at 60: he had been ill for some time
April 12, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Giuseppe Carrisi has died, he was the host and editor of Giornale Radio 3 [62, suddenly]
April 11, 2025
No cause of death reported.
The journalist from Brianza Camillo Costa has died: he was 57 [suddenly]
April 8, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Roberto Pettinaroli [62], former journalist of Secolo XIX found dead off Portofino
April 2, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Walter Todaro [62] is dead. He worked as a photographer in Milanese journalism [cancer, for several months]
March 13, 2025
Journalist Massimiliano Morelli is dead: "Found by his son after days of him not responding". The journalist passed away suddenly at 62
March 12, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Giovanni Paoli, journalist and son of the famous singer-songwriter Gino, dies at 60 [heart attack]
March 10, 2025
Farewell to journalist Maria Paola Iannella [59, cancer]
March 9, 2025
A sudden illness during the festival, then death: journalism mourns Giuseppe Puliafito [56], the editor-in-chief of 24live.it. He felt ill during the Milazzo Film Festival [collapsed, “medics arrived immediately, but there was nothing they could do”]
March 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Pioneer of local radio broadcasting passes away at 64: the city mourns Angelo Minniti [“In recent times Angelo was suffering and worked as long as his health conditions allowed him to”]
March 3, 2025
No cause of death reported.
The world of motocross mourns the passing of Enzo Tempestini [60] [Italian and international motocross journalist and photographer]
February 24, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Ilaria Iacoboni, Radio Capital speaker dies: killed by cancer at 49 [“For two years she faced not one but several tumors. She tried everything, hoping she could make it. In the last few weeks everything fell apart“]
February 18, 2025
Mourning for Alessandro Colombo, author and journalist. Disbelief and pain at the news, which came this afternoon like a bolt from the blue, of his sudden death at 62 years old
February 14, 2025
No cause of death reported.
At the age of 46, Lorenzo, an esteemed teacher and journalist, leaves us
February 11, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Gabriele De Bari [70], colleague and friend of Rete8, has died [journo]
February 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Reggio Calabria, journalist and writer Giuseppe Gangemi dies suddenly [59]
January 29, 2025
No cause of death reported.
He goes off-road with his Vespa, former journalist Fabrizio Tomadini [64], dies
January 27, 2025
NIGERIA
Bukola Agbakaizu: Nigerian TV journalist [52] collapses, dies while on duty [preparing for her afternoon work at the state-owned TV station]
May 14, 2025
No cause of death reported.
KENYA (3)
Nick Mudimba: Former KTN News Anchor Dies, Kenyans Mourn Him [“collapsed at his home; had been unwell and had received treatment before his sudden death”]
March 24, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Friends flood Fredrick Parsayo’s last post after sudden death [“The young reporter, 29, who worked in KBC’s editorial department, was found dead at his home ”]
March 21, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Outpouring of tributes for veteran KTN journalist Njoroge Mwaura [74, “passed away on Sunday morning at a Nairobi hospital after undergoing surgery following a brief illness”]
February 24, 2025
No cause of death reported.
UGANDA
Police Probe Sudden Death of CBS Journalist Jimmy Ssekabito [45, fell off a boda boda motorcycle and subsequently lost consciousness]
June 28, 2025
SOUTH AFRICA (4)
‘Her legacy will remain’: Renowned broadcast journalist Tshidi Madia dies at 42 [short illness]
August 27, 2025
No cause of death reported.
RIP: Iconic South African commentator passes away [57, short illness]
June 21, 2025
No cause of death reported.
SANEF deeply saddened by passing of Daily Sun award-winning Photojournalist Mofokeng [39, short illness]
March 10, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Sowetan executive editor Pearl Sebolao dies [50, short illness; “family is devastated as her death took them by surprise”]
July 19, 2025
No cause of death reported.
ISRAEL
Israeli journalist and screenwriter Michael Brizon dies at 77
February 20, 2025
No cause of death reported.
TURKEY (2)
Journalist-writer Nihat Genç has passed away [69, “diagnosed with lung cancer in recent months”]
July 4, 2025
Turkish journalist dies at 42 during medical procedure [“was undergoing an angiography when he suffered cardiac arrest, with a blood clot reaching his brain”]
June 4, 2025
UKRAINE
Due to a serious illness, MP Serhiy Shvets has passed away [48, “before being elected worked as a morning news anchor on ‘1+1’ "]
May 28, 2025
No cause of death reported.
AZERBAIJAN
The well-known journalist Rustam Garakhanly [47] has passed away [suddenly]
August 27, 2025
No cause of death reported.
INDIA (8)
Veteran Urdu Newsreader Salim Akhtar Passes Away at 76 [brief illness]
June 13, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Sunil Rajguru, editor of Dataquest and PCQuest, passes away [cancer for over a year]
September 1, 2025
No age reported.
Senior Journalist Waheduzzaman passes away [66, cardiac arrest]
August 31, 2025
Senior photojournalist Sunil Thote [55] passes away
June 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Senior Journalist B Shantaram passes away at 64 in Hyderabad [“suffering from ill-health for sometime and was admitted to a hospital in Kukatpally where he breathed his last”]
March 26, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Veteran journalist K.R. Srivats passes away [cardiac arrest, “He had reportedly worked until 9 PM before the sudden medical emergency occurred”]
March 25, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Senior journalist Manjul Singh passed away during coverage of Khel Mahakumbh, wave of grief in media world, CM expressed grief [heart attack]
February 10, 2025
No age reported.
Senior journo, editor of Times of Kudla Shashi R Bandimaar [41], dies of heart attack in Nagaland
January 30, 2025
PAKISTAN
News anchor Osama Khan Sherwani passes away [33, sudden cardiac arrest; “Young people dying is gradually becoming normal”]
August 1, 2025
No cause of death reported.
BANGLADESH
A pillar of Bangladeshi photography collapses [68, cancer]
June 21, 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Legendary TV Show Host [81] Collapses On His Way Back From Hospital, Passes Away [cardiac arrest]
May 9, 2025
MALAYSIA (2)
Veteran Sarawak journalist James Ritchie passes away at 75 [illness]
May 3, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Remembering Lainey Loh [42]: former digital director at Tatler Malaysia
March 9, 2025
No cause of death reported.
PHILIPPINES
PDI’s Julie Alipala, chronicler of conflict, peace building [58, cancer]
April 4, 2025
AUSTRALIA (2)
‘Absolute legend’: Veteran ABC journalist Peter Ryan dies at 64 after battle with cancer [diagnosed with metastatic thyroid cancer in 2014]
July 21, 2025
Michael Beatty, veteran current affairs journalist and animal welfare advocate, dies aged 76 [diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018, a condition he lived with for seven years, until he was also diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia]
July 6, 2025
NEW ZEALAND (3)
Sailor and broadcaster Peter Lester dies, 70
August 10, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Veteran radio journalist Garry Ahern dies [75]
June 25, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Obituary: Nigel Marple [62] - one of NZ’s finest photojournalists
March 17, 2025
No cause of death reported.
