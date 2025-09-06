UNITED STATES (57)

WAPT Anchor Celeste Wilson Dies Suddenly at 42 [heart attack]

August 27, 2025

CBS News’ Mark Knoller, veteran White House correspondent, dies at 73

August 31, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Missouri Sports Journalist Ben Arnet Dies 'Unexpectedly' at 43, His Colleagues Announce

August 29, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Longtime Tampa Bay media icon Rob Lorei dies [70, cancer]

August 17, 2025

Longtime 7News WHDH Boston reporter Byron Barnett [69] has died: ‘One of the legends of the Boston broadcasting world’ [cancer]

August 5, 2025

Mark Davis, longtime Connecticut TV political reporter, dies at 76

June 24, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Sports broadcasting legend, boxing manager, 'Morning Zoo' host passes away [65, infection]

June 19, 2025

WWJ radio anchor Mike Campbell passes away at 65, station announces

June 9, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Beloved Television Reporter Dead at 75

June 6, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Former FOX 26 Houston anchor José Griñán [72] has died

May 26, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Former Tejano Broadcaster Jesse ‘Hollywood’ Rios Passes Away Unexpectedly at 56

May 26, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Sacha Jenkins, Ego Trip Co-Founder and Documentary Filmmaker, Dies [53, “renowned hip-hop journalist”, multiple system atrophy]

May 24, 2025

Beloved Alabama radio host Rod Sisco dead at 54

May 2, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Longtime NJ Advance Media reporter Matt Arco dies at age 39 [suddenly, “natural causes”]

May 2, 2025

No cause of death reported.



Matt Thomas, award-winning journalist and former WFAA employee, dies at 41 [“brief illness”]

April 30, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Eric Gardner [60], longtime meteorologist with KOTA Territory News, passes away

April 29, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Toth, author who chronicled NYC’s ‘mole people,’ dies at 57 [respiratory complications]

April 19, 2025

Veteran 11Alive reporter Jon Shirek passes away [cancer]

April 15, 2025

No age reported.

Tim Mohr, Journalist and Author With Duff McKagan and Paul Stanley, Dead at 55 [cancer]

April 2, 2025

ShaVeteran Voice of Africa host Shaka Ssali passes away at 71

March 27, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Legendary Kansas City Chiefs reporter dies weeks after covering Super Bowl in New Orleans [60, cancer]

March 20, 2025

Veteran New York news reporter David Diaz dead at 82

March 18, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Cindy Luis, pioneer for Hawaii woman sportswriters, dies at 70

March 17, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Sports writer John Feinstein [69] suddenly dies

March 13, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Craig Wolfley cause of death: Former NFL offensive lineman turned broadcaster dies at 66 [cancer]

March 10, 2025

Legendary Cincinnati anchor/reporter dies [73]

March 3, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Broadcaster Al Trautwig, 68, dies from complications of cancer

February 24, 2025

Beloved CBS Anchor Dies of CTE: Jon Burnett Was 71

February 21, 2025

Beloved, Honored Sportswriter Charlie Ellerbrock [67] Passes Unexpectedly

February 17, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Greg Sharpe [61], Voice of the Huskers, Passes Away After Battling Cancer

February 15, 2025

Legendary NASCAR commentator Bill Weber dies aged 67

January 28, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Anchor Dimitri Sotis, whose distinctive warm voice led WTOP’s evening news, dies at 55

January 27, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Charles Bierbauer, newsman who excelled at CNN and USC, dies at 83

September 1, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Radio and Media Executive Jim Dolan Passes Away at 72

August 29, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Longtime Clarksburg news editor John Miller dies [62, suddenly]

August 27, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Rick Snider's [65] cause of death: Longtime Washington sports reporter passes away

August 27, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Caroline Klein, Smith Entertainment Group CCO, Passes Away At 40 [PR exec, multi-year cancer]

August 22, 2025

Remembering Dan Russoman: A Hammonton Sports Voice Silenced Too Soon [cancer]

July 17, 2025

No age reported.

Jim Shooter, Marvel Editor-In-Chief Through Crucial 80s Era, Dies At 73 [cancer]

June 30, 2025

Joe Epperson, ‘Full House’ and ‘Tonight Show’ Camera Operator, Dies at 80

June 29, 2025

No cause of death reported.

AHSAA Mourns the Passing of Sportswriter Legend Rubin Grant [67, “short illness”]

June 23, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Highly-respected baseball reporter Scott Miller dead at 62 after cancer battle

June 22, 2025

William Langewiesche, the ‘Steve McQueen of Journalism,’ Dies at 70 [prostate cancer]

June 16, 2025

Longtime parenting columnist and editorial writer Annette Clifford [69] passed away this week

June 7, 2025

No cause of death reported.

B.A.R. television critic Victoria Brownworth dies [69, cancer]

May 23, 2025

Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Andrea Blaugrund Nevins [journo, 63, cancer]

May 4, 2025

Longtime Crook County sports reporter died suddenly [69, heart attack]

March 26, 2025

Longtime Wine Spectator Napa Bureau Chief James Laube [73] Dies

March 22, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Former Daily Home editor Janice Keith passed away Monday [75, “short illness”]

March 20, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Beloved Fox News Channel cameraman Craig Savage dead at 61 [cancer]

March 10, 2025

‘Mr. Bedford.' Mike Rosenberg, reporter, tireless volunteer and mentor, dies at 75

March 7, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Hart, long-time Advance sportswriter, Sea teacher and beloved friend, has died [60, “short illness”]

February 16, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Longtime Arizona’s Family photojournalist [66] passes away after cancer battle

January 31, 2025

Beloved New Orleans photographer, foodie Pableaux Johnson [59] dies after collapse at second line

January 26, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Michael Louis Motz, 58 [journo, heart attack]

June 19, 2025

Obituary: Jay Karl Stevens [71, suddenly, “writer, poet, journalist and social historian”]

March 13, 2025

CANADA (6)

Longtime Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Greg Millen [67] has died suddenly

April 7, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Ian Vandaelle, 33 [“Canadian Journalist Who Demanded Concentration Camps for Unvaccinated]

March 6, 2024

Lynn Kelly, 72 [CBC producer, Alzheimer’s]

June 8, 2025

Jim Dumville, 71 [journalist, cancer]

May 28, 2025

John McMaster, 65 [broadcaster]

February 20, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Sidney community loses community journalist

June 10, 2025

No age or cause of death reported.

MEXICO (5)

Daniel Bisogno, host of 'Ventaneando', dies at 51 years of age [TV journo, complications after liver transplant]

February 21, 2025

Renowned Mexican journalist Bernardo Hernández Bonnet dies: the death of the fashion expert and pioneer in fashion journalism in Mexico

May 10, 2025

No age or cause of death reported.

Poets mourn death of Aleqs Garrigóz (“young poet and cultural journalist,” heart attack while sleeping)

March 14, 2025

No age reported.

Radio host Óscar Millán "El Niño Mix" [52] dies of cancer

March 4, 2025

Telemundo KC anchor Adan Manzano [27] died while covering the Super Bowl in New Orleans

February 6, 2025

No cause of death reported.

COSTA RICA

Journalist Alberto Padilla, former CNN en Español anchor, dies suddenly in Costa Rica [60]

August 29, 2025

PANAMA

Former Music Presenter and Event Promoter Jimmy Dawson [71, blood condition, heart attack]

June 7, 2025

CUBA

Mourning in Cuban radio: renowned announcer and director Jorge Luis Michelena passes away [50, cancer]

February 27, 2025

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

Trinidad Journalist and Mental Health Advocate Charlene Stuart passes away

July 23, 2025

No age or cause of death reported.

COLOMBIA (3)

"He died in Switzerland, far from his homeland, abandoned": President Petro after the death of journalist Fredy Calvache [60, cancer]

August 30, 2025

Eugenio Baena Calvo dies age 71 [journalist and sports commentator, “cardiac complications”]

August 9, 2025

Juan David Forero passed away [28, sports journo]

February 3, 2025

No cause of death reported.

PERU

Álamo Pérez-Luna passed away this Thursday, April 17 [61, TV host and journo, kidney cancer]

April 18, 2025

VENEZUELA

Venezuelan Host Patricia Fuenmayor Dies at 51 [cancer]

June 9, 2025

BRAZIL (9)

Sports journalist Marcelo Bianconi dies at 69 [cancer]

August 18, 2025

Sad news shook local journalism on Thursday night: journalist Dayane Wozhiak died at the age of 30, victim of a severe brain aneurysm

June 6, 2025

Journalist Edilberto Silva Carreiro died late Monday morning, at the age of 34, victim of a heart attack

May 19, 2025

The teacher and broadcaster Reginaldo Tavares (54), died on Saturday night victim of heart attack

April 27, 2025

Journalist Luís Cardoso was found dead at his residence. The family's suspicion is that he suffered a heart attack while alone at home

April 13, 2025

No age reported.

The Journalists' Union of Alagoas deeply regrets the death of journalist Gustavo Amorim, at the age of 35, as a result of a heart attack

April 6, 2025

Journalist and broadcaster Wanda Chase [74] dies during surgery for an aortic aneurysm

April 3, 2025

Journalist Joel Santos Guimarães passes away [73, heart attack]

March 24, 2025

Announcer [63] dies of heart attack during live radio show

February 15, 2025

URUGUAY

TV News Anchor Jorge Traverso Dead at 80 [complications during heart surgery]

April 30, 2025

ARGENTINA (2)

Lucio Fernández Moores, a journalist specializing in legal affairs and possessing a fine sense of humor, has passed away [59, COPD]

August 5, 2025

Leonel Moreno, Historic Voice of Ranking 40x40 on La 97 [radio news], Has Passed Away [45]

June 16, 2025

UNITED KINGDOM (9)

Tributes pour in for 'amazingly talented' Signal 1 stalwart [70, short illness]

August 1, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Channel 4 & Alaska TV “Discharged Duty Of Care” To John Balson [40] Before Producer Took His Own Life

March 12, 2025

Fiona Bruce breaks down in tears on-air after BBC Question Time colleague suddenly dies [ "It was a very short and sudden illness and we were all shocked by her death and we miss her very much"]

February 20, 2025

No age or cause of death reported.

Tributes pour in after beloved journalist Patrick Barclay [77] dies: ‘A wonderful football writer’

February 14, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Tributes pour in for veteran BBC radio presenter [62, illness]

January 27, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Cutting Room founder Ferg McGrath [55] passes away [short illness]

June 26, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Tributes paid following sudden death of “brilliant” journalist Pete Magill [49]

June 10, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Chris Bird, Guitar World Lessons Editor and former Total Guitar Editor, has died aged 48 [diagnosed with cancer last year]

May 29, 2025

Deborah Parker passes away [editor of the Alpine Garden Society magazine died suddenly]

February 26, 2025

No age or cause of death reported.

IRELAND

TV presenter Henry Kelly, who grew up in Athlone, dies aged 78

February 27, 2025

No cause of death reported.

BELGIUM (5)

Former 'De Morgen' editor-in-chief Bart Van Doorne has passed away [53, unexpectedly]

January 30, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Kanegem journalist Johannes Decat unexpectedly passed away [31]

June 4, 2025

No cause of death reported.

‘Radioman’ Pieter Van Banden [76] unexpectedly passed away

May 21, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Former journalist Paul Samyn (71) has passed away due to complications during heart surgery

May 14, 2025

Journalist and opera expert Erna Metdepennighen passed away unexpectedly [82]

March 11, 2025

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS (6)

Colleagues commemorate deceased Dieuwertje Blok [broadcaster, 67, cancer]

March 3, 2025

[TV presenter] Ron Brandsteder dies at age 74

February 10, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Famous Curacao journalist Julius Koko died unexpectedly age 53

August 4, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Journalist Karel Bagijn suddenly died at 77

May 8, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Out of the blue, completely unexpected, our colleague, reporter Petra Kuzee [57], passed away last week.

March 4, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Journalist Agnes Hofman dies in Portugal [45, unexpected]

January 28, 2025

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY (10)

Ulli Potofski died [73, sports journo]

August 6, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Hamburg's last police reporter is dead [61, cancer]

July 25, 2025

Klaus Rosenkranz accompanied and shaped the Dorsten sports scene as a journalist for over 20 years. He has now passed away [68, short illness]

July 24, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Mourning at Franconian Radio Station: Program Interrupted - Editor Dies at Just 61

July 9, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Father Andreas Rohring, CMM, Editor-in-Chief of Mariannhiller Media, Passed Away [58, suddenly]

July 1, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Great sadness among folk music fans in Bavaria: Stefan Frühbeis, presenter and former head of the radio station BR Heimat, died on Monday at the age of 64

June 17, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Alexander Glösslein died [mid sixties, radio journo]

June 15, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Thoughts on the death of Claus Vetter [60], author and long-time editor and head of the sports section at the Berlin "Tagesspiegel" after short severe illness

April 28, 2025

No cause of death reported.

"The Cooking Arena" star passed away at the age of 62 [magazine editor]

February 10, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Distribution advocate [and journo] Georg Steinberger [64] dies suddenly [cardiac arrest]

January 27, 2025

AUSTRIA (2)

Reporters Without Borders Board Member Hannes Tretter Dies [73, serious illness]

March 24, 2025

ORF correspondent Mathilde Schwabeneder [69] has died

March 14, 2025

No cause of death reported.

SWITZERLAND (2)

Peter Hotz [80] – a radio legend from Maur has passed away

August 19, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Former National Councilor [and TV host] Fathi Derder dies at the age of 54

January 27, 2025

No cause of death reported.

DENMARK

Ivan Sørensen, 72, former journalist at Morsø Folkeblad suddenly dies

August 26, 2025

No cause of death reported.

ROMANIA

Former Mediafax journalist Lucia Efrim [57] has died

August 7, 2025

No cause of death reported.

SERBIA (2)

Zoran Sekulić, founder and editor-in-chief of FoNet, passed away [67, short illness]

July 22, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Nađa Ivanji Švab, author of the column "Iz atelije", has passed away [72, short illness]

May 17, 2025

No cause of death reported.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Bosnian Writer and Journalist Matias Zecevic [30] Passes Away After Short Illness [treated for an infection that had affected his lungs]

March 31, 2025

CROATIA

Renato Baretić, a famous writer and journalist, has died [61]

July 1, 2025

No cause of death reported.

ALBANIA

Artur Zheji, host of the show "360 Degrees" on ABC News, passed away at the age of 64 [on vacation with his family; cardiac arrest]

August 23, 2025

SPAIN (13)

Empire Magazine Founding Editor Barry McIlheney Dies, Aged 65 [in his sleep]

May 27, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Ricardo Medina [67], creator of programs such as 'Madrid Directo' and 'España Directo', dies completely unexpectedly

August 18, 2025

No cause of death reported.

[Journo] Manuel Esteban Fernández, known as Manolete, died at 68 in Madrid

August 7, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Valladolid mourns the death of journalist Javier Mardones [41, cancer]

July 17, 2025

Journalist Lucrecia Hevia, director of elDiario.es/Andalucía, dies [49, cancer]

July 8, 2025

A huge loss in Cádiz: journalist and brotherhood member Manolo Bernal [61] dies suddenly

June 25, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Fernando Lázaro, master of investigative journalism and an essential voice in El Mundo, dies at 59

June 14, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Journalist Julián Agulla dies due to a heart attack

May 9, 2025

No age reported.

The journalist Manuel Cachafeiro, dies of cardiac arrest at the age of 57, feeling ill when going to museum

May 5, 2025

Journalist Domingo Álvarez [61], former director of RTVE in the Canary Islands, dies

April 27, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Journalist and writer Xavier Borràs dies [68]

April 24, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Barcelona loses one of its best journalists with the death of Óscar Muñoz [53, cancer]

April 19, 2025

The Sevillian journalist Ginés Cabanes dies at the age of 55 after a hard illness

February 21, 2025

No cause of death reported.

ITALY (26)

Pisa, trade unionist and journalist Giovanni Adinolfi dies at 41

August 22, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to TV operator Francesco Saccente: he was 61 [suddenly]

August 18, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Caserta: Erica Rezzuti dies suddenly at 41: fatal illness in her sleep [radio journo]

August 7, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Mauro Del Corno has died. He was a journalist at Fatto Quotidiano [53, heart attack]

August 3, 2025

Journalist Domenico Bertoni Has Died: Suffering from Illness at 50

July 28, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Carlentini, Emanuele Gentile dies of a heart attack: mourning in Sicilian journalism [61]

July 25, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Vaprio D'Agogna: farewell to journalist Daniele Zara [65]

May 29, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Umbrian journalism is in mourning. Riccardo Regi, 65, has died

May 15, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Marco Balsarini, photographer of celebrities, dies [54, heart attack]

April 30, 2025

Journalist Stefano Amadio, founder of Cinemaitaliano.info, dies at 60: he had been ill for some time

April 12, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Giuseppe Carrisi has died, he was the host and editor of Giornale Radio 3 [62, suddenly]

April 11, 2025

No cause of death reported.

The journalist from Brianza Camillo Costa has died: he was 57 [suddenly]

April 8, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Roberto Pettinaroli [62], former journalist of Secolo XIX found dead off Portofino

April 2, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Walter Todaro [62] is dead. He worked as a photographer in Milanese journalism [cancer, for several months]

March 13, 2025

Journalist Massimiliano Morelli is dead: "Found by his son after days of him not responding". The journalist passed away suddenly at 62

March 12, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Giovanni Paoli, journalist and son of the famous singer-songwriter Gino, dies at 60 [heart attack]

March 10, 2025

Farewell to journalist Maria Paola Iannella [59, cancer]

March 9, 2025

A sudden illness during the festival, then death: journalism mourns Giuseppe Puliafito [56], the editor-in-chief of 24live.it. He felt ill during the Milazzo Film Festival [collapsed, “medics arrived immediately, but there was nothing they could do”]

March 7, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Pioneer of local radio broadcasting passes away at 64: the city mourns Angelo Minniti [“In recent times Angelo was suffering and worked as long as his health conditions allowed him to”]

March 3, 2025

No cause of death reported.

The world of motocross mourns the passing of Enzo Tempestini [60] [Italian and international motocross journalist and photographer]

February 24, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Ilaria Iacoboni, Radio Capital speaker dies: killed by cancer at 49 [“For two years she faced not one but several tumors. She tried everything, hoping she could make it. In the last few weeks everything fell apart“]

February 18, 2025

Mourning for Alessandro Colombo, author and journalist. Disbelief and pain at the news, which came this afternoon like a bolt from the blue, of his sudden death at 62 years old

February 14, 2025

No cause of death reported.

At the age of 46, Lorenzo, an esteemed teacher and journalist, leaves us

February 11, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Gabriele De Bari [70], colleague and friend of Rete8, has died [journo]

February 7, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Reggio Calabria, journalist and writer Giuseppe Gangemi dies suddenly [59]

January 29, 2025

No cause of death reported.

He goes off-road with his Vespa, former journalist Fabrizio Tomadini [64], dies

January 27, 2025

NIGERIA

Bukola Agbakaizu: Nigerian TV journalist [52] collapses, dies while on duty [preparing for her afternoon work at the state-owned TV station]

May 14, 2025

No cause of death reported.

KENYA (3)

Nick Mudimba: Former KTN News Anchor Dies, Kenyans Mourn Him [“collapsed at his home; had been unwell and had received treatment before his sudden death”]

March 24, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Friends flood Fredrick Parsayo’s last post after sudden death [“The young reporter, 29, who worked in KBC’s editorial department, was found dead at his home ”]

March 21, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Outpouring of tributes for veteran KTN journalist Njoroge Mwaura [74, “passed away on Sunday morning at a Nairobi hospital after undergoing surgery following a brief illness”]

February 24, 2025

No cause of death reported.

UGANDA

Police Probe Sudden Death of CBS Journalist Jimmy Ssekabito [45, fell off a boda boda motorcycle and subsequently lost consciousness]

June 28, 2025

SOUTH AFRICA (4)

‘Her legacy will remain’: Renowned broadcast journalist Tshidi Madia dies at 42 [short illness]

August 27, 2025

No cause of death reported.

RIP: Iconic South African commentator passes away [57, short illness]

June 21, 2025

No cause of death reported.

SANEF deeply saddened by passing of Daily Sun award-winning Photojournalist Mofokeng [39, short illness]

March 10, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Sowetan executive editor Pearl Sebolao dies [50, short illness; “family is devastated as her death took them by surprise”]

July 19, 2025

No cause of death reported.

ISRAEL

Israeli journalist and screenwriter Michael Brizon dies at 77

February 20, 2025

No cause of death reported.

TURKEY (2)

Journalist-writer Nihat Genç has passed away [69, “diagnosed with lung cancer in recent months”]

July 4, 2025

Turkish journalist dies at 42 during medical procedure [“was undergoing an angiography when he suffered cardiac arrest, with a blood clot reaching his brain”]

June 4, 2025

UKRAINE

Due to a serious illness, MP Serhiy Shvets has passed away [48, “before being elected worked as a morning news anchor on ‘1+1’ "]

May 28, 2025

No cause of death reported.

AZERBAIJAN

The well-known journalist Rustam Garakhanly [47] has passed away [suddenly]

August 27, 2025

No cause of death reported.

INDIA (8)

Veteran Urdu Newsreader Salim Akhtar Passes Away at 76 [brief illness]

June 13, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Sunil Rajguru, editor of Dataquest and PCQuest, passes away [cancer for over a year]

September 1, 2025

No age reported.

Senior Journalist Waheduzzaman passes away [66, cardiac arrest]

August 31, 2025

Senior photojournalist Sunil Thote [55] passes away

June 7, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Senior Journalist B Shantaram passes away at 64 in Hyderabad [“suffering from ill-health for sometime and was admitted to a hospital in Kukatpally where he breathed his last”]

March 26, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Veteran journalist K.R. Srivats passes away [cardiac arrest, “He had reportedly worked until 9 PM before the sudden medical emergency occurred”]

March 25, 2025

No age or cause of death reported.

Senior journalist Manjul Singh passed away during coverage of Khel Mahakumbh, wave of grief in media world, CM expressed grief [heart attack]

February 10, 2025

No age reported.

Senior journo, editor of Times of Kudla Shashi R Bandimaar [41], dies of heart attack in Nagaland

January 30, 2025

PAKISTAN

News anchor Osama Khan Sherwani passes away [33, sudden cardiac arrest; “Young people dying is gradually becoming normal”]

August 1, 2025

No cause of death reported.

BANGLADESH

A pillar of Bangladeshi photography collapses [68, cancer]

June 21, 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Legendary TV Show Host [81] Collapses On His Way Back From Hospital, Passes Away [cardiac arrest]

May 9, 2025

MALAYSIA (2)

Veteran Sarawak journalist James Ritchie passes away at 75 [illness]

May 3, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Remembering Lainey Loh [42]: former digital director at Tatler Malaysia

March 9, 2025

No cause of death reported.

PHILIPPINES

PDI’s Julie Alipala, chronicler of conflict, peace building [58, cancer]

April 4, 2025

AUSTRALIA (2)

‘Absolute legend’: Veteran ABC journalist Peter Ryan dies at 64 after battle with cancer [diagnosed with metastatic thyroid cancer in 2014]

July 21, 2025

Michael Beatty, veteran current affairs journalist and animal welfare advocate, dies aged 76 [diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018, a condition he lived with for seven years, until he was also diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia]

July 6, 2025

NEW ZEALAND (3)

Sailor and broadcaster Peter Lester dies, 70

August 10, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Veteran radio journalist Garry Ahern dies [75]

June 25, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Obituary: Nigel Marple [62] - one of NZ’s finest photojournalists

March 17, 2025

No cause of death reported.

