So far, in 2025 alone, 33 journalists worldwide (that we know of) have come down with crippling illnesses, many of them still headlined as "rare"
Here's hoping that the (very) few who "get it" will help us and others tell the people what they need to know, as opposed telling them what Pfizer et al. want us all to think
UNITED STATES (17)
[TV newscaster] John Carter: Inside my latest skin cancer journey
August 25, 2025
No age reported.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Wilmington Anchor Kim Ratcliff [59] Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
August 28, 2025
Fox News Anchor John Roberts [68] Hospitalized With ‘Severe Case of Malaria’
August 27, 2025
Greg Papa, Bay Area sportscaster and ‘voice of 49ers’, announces cancer diagnosis
August 1, 2025
No age reported.
Bill Plaschke [66] announces Parkinson’s diagnosis in Los Angeles Times column
June 8, 2025
FOX anchor Mike Jerrick [74] left shocked after being diagnosed with skin cancer live on air
June 6, 2025
ESPN anchor Jay Harris [60] announces prostate cancer diagnosis
June 5, 2025
Local News 8 anchor Linda Larsen announces cancer diagnosis
May 27, 2025
No age reported.
KTLA Anchor Mark Kriski [68] Talks More About His Recent Stroke
May 9, 2025
WBAY-TV’s News Director Julie Moravchik [54] shares battle with breast cancer
April 30, 2025
Phillies analyst [71] out after [bladder cancer] surgery
April 4, 2025
NBC 7 San Diego Anchor Monica Dean [47] opens up about surprise colorectal cancer diagnosis, urges screenings
March 18, 2025
Flyers broadcaster Myrtetus [45] using lessons learned in hockey in battle against colon cancer
March 18, 2025
News19’s JR Berry shares cancer diagnosis, will be off-air for several weeks
March 14, 2025
No age reported.
After nearly 24 years, Rob Lorei [70] is stepping down as host of WEDU’s ‘Florida This Week’ [cancer]
March 10, 2025
[TV news anchor] Wayne Dawson [70] launches ‘Fight Like Wayne’ Foundation amid cancer battle
January 30, 2025
Fully Vaccinated Fox News Reporter and Wife Announce They Both Have Turbo Cancer
July 28, 2024
No age reported.
BRAZIL (2)
[Journo] Rodrigo Constantino updates his health status [49, infection, in hospital taking medication to combat an embolism]
July 17, 2025
[TV host] Edu Guedes [51] is diagnosed with cancer and undergoes surgery
July 6, 2025
UNITED KINGDOM (7)
"He has no job security, no savings, no pension, and when he can't work, no income": Fundraiser set up for leading rock music journalist [67] after heart attack
June 24, 2025
TV presenter Dermot Murnaghan [67] reveals stage four cancer
June 23, 2025
Broadcaster Jo Wilson [40] celebrates two years cancer-free with Race for Life
May 16, 2025
Ranvir Singh [47] rushed to A&E for 'urgent surgery' after mistaking deadly symptom for stomach ache - as she's left in 'horrendous pain' and flooded with support from ITV co-stars [appendicitis]
May 12, 2025
[Journo] Dame Esther Rantzen [84] 'no longer responding to new medication', daughter reveals
March 27, 2025
BBC star Janice Forsyth [65] confirms she has early-onset Alzheimer’s
February 17, 2025
ITV News star Ruth Dodsworth [49] diagnosed with pneumonia as she admits ‘I’m fragile’
January 31, 2025
IRELAND
RTE star Cathy Halloran [64] was diagnosed with cancer just six months after her partner
May 5, 2025
DENMARK
[TV host] Morten Ankerdal [51] suddenly struck by heart problems: 'It's my own fault'
May 13, 2025
SWITZERLAND
Fear for [journo] Klaus Davi [59], illness then hospitalization
May 12, 2025
ITALY
[Journo] Mario Adinolfi hospitalized after a sudden illness [53, sudden illness from loss of 26 kilos in just over two months]
July 6, 2025
ARAB EMIRATES
Video: Saudi sports journalist Abdulaziz Al Qarni collapses live on air
April 19, 2025
No age reported.
NEW ZEALAND (2)
Broadcaster ‘overwhelmed with outpouring of love and support’ following cancer diagnosis
July 9, 2025
No age reported.
Journalist Nadine Higgins gives birth to second child seven weeks early
April 1, 2025
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The warp speed (I believe in calling it by it's namesake "warp speed" "vaccines") cancers are shocking. I don't know anyone personally who has suffered this, but I certainly have friends of friends, etc who have dropped dead from their warp speed cancer. The most significant side-effect I've witnessed are those who's personality has never been the same after getting their "safe and effective." People think I'm crazy to say it but, if you know a person for a long time and they have a personality change shortly after their "vaccine" what else can we attribute it to?
It’s really almost unbelievable- what’s happening in our world.