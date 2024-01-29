Soccer legend Matt Le Tissier tells how he stopped the UK killing program in his sport. Where are the other athletes doing the same?
Is NO ONE trying likewise to save his/her fellow players in football (American), baseball, basketball, tennis, rugby, golf, weightlifting....? (And what about the footballers outside the UK?)
Here’s the tweet Le Tissier posted well over two years ago:
Here he tells of his eventually successful effort to get the Professional Footballers Association to take action—which they did, although without announcing it!
Click on the link, not the screenshot:
https://rumble.com/v49rjh3-thank-you-to-the-brave-former-professional-soccer-player-danke-an-den-mutig.html
https://rumble.com/v49rjh3-thank-you-to-the-brave-former-professional-soccer-player-danke-an-den-mutig.html
Here is how the PFA identifies itself as terribly concerned about its members’ welfare:
THE PLAYERS' UNION
The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) is the union for all current and former footballers and scholars in the Premier League, the FA Women’s Super League and the English Football Leagues.
We are committed to helping you understand your purpose as both a player and a person. We provide the information, advice and support you need to help maximise the opportunities that come with playing professional football.
We’re the only football organisation that solely prioritises players’ needs, and we offer a variety of educational, financial and wellbeing support services.
Throughout our history, the PFA has been instrumental in supporting the women’s game, decreasing mental health stigma across the sport, leading the fight against racist abuse of players and pushing for research into the links between neurodegenerative conditions and playing football.
We proudly amplify your voice as a player to ensure your views are properly represented to the game’s stakeholders and governing bodies. We also protect and enhance your rights and working conditions by holding stakeholders and governing bodies to account.
Our team are passionate about helping footballers navigate personal or professional challenges, and we use our own experiences to relate to players and help prepare you for the future.
We are here to protect and support you, for football and for life.
https://www.thepfa.com/about-us
Note the “woke” touch of that photo on the right:
Kudos to Le Tissier for the courage to speak out over these last several years. He was one of the best soccer players of his era yet he refused offers to leave his smaller club for the biggest teams. A class act not effected by greed.
Just in Panama's greatest striker Luis "Matador" Tejada just died of a heart attack at 41, playing in a recreational league game.
Threats, coercion, apathy, naivety, unwavering trust in "establishment experts" etc,...a true nightmare of dystopian proportions. Hard to fathom how so many were duped or dragged into this manufactured crisis one way or the other. Big Pharma has paid out $$ billions $$ in fraud and corruption charges over the years - including hiding safety data - and we're all supposed to line up like good little lemmings. Governments whoring around with Pharma at our expense. And WE'RE the conspiracy theorists?? Go figure. Didn't "they" pull the plug on the swine flu vaccine (1976) after an increase in reports of Guillain–Barré syndrome and a handful of reported deaths? My, how things have changed.....coincidences now given a "slightly" longer leash. You'd almost think there was some sort of agenda at play here. No, that's silly.