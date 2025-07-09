First, some background on the explosion in appendicitis cases since the rollout of the “vaccines” in 2021:

Rising appendix cancer rates in young adults spark concern

June 16, 2025

Compared with people born from 1941 through 1949, incidence rates of appendix cancer have more than tripled among people born between 1976 and 1984 and more than quadrupled among people born between 1981 and 1989, according to research published this week in the Annals of Internal Medicine. These increases in incidence were found to have occurred from 1975 through 2019.

Link

Appendicitis as a possible safety signal for the COVID-19 vaccines [sic]

December 2021

Appendicitis has been suggested as an adverse event of special interest post-vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 after a numerical increase in the vaccine [sic] arm of a clinical trial.

Link

An Israeli team have done a good study here on vaccine [sic] side effects. They found 40% increased risk of Appendicitis 42 days post vaccination [sic]

August 25, 2021

Link

ATHLETES

AUTO RACING

Albon ruled out of Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis, as replacement De Vries prepares to make F1 race debut

September 10, 2022

Link

Ferrari's Sainz expected to race in Australia after return from appendicitis surgery

March 19, 2024

Link

Researcher's Note – Formula One declares mandatory COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for paddock staff.

BASEBALL

Cubs’ Trevor Williams Out Indefinitely After Emergency Appendectomy

May 31, 2021

Link

Francisco Lindor: Would’ve played through appendectomy if Mets made NLDS

February 17, 2023

Link

Eloy eager to get back to White Sox after appendicitis

May 17, 2023

Link

Trent Thornton triumphs over appendicitis and eyes return to Seattle Mariners mound against Astros

May 22, 2025

Link

Jordan Walker Injury: Could resume assignment Saturday

June 27, 2025

Link

Researcher's Note – Among the benefits for [MLB] teams that achieve 85-percent vaccination [sic]: The relaxed protocols for vaccinated [sic] Tier 1 individuals will include being allowed to work out in ballpark facilities without a facemask, be tested less frequently, gather indoors and on team airplanes and buses with other vaccinated [sic] individuals, and carpool together or use ride-sharing services. They will also be exempt from quarantining if they are in contact with a person who tests positive for the virus, as long as the vaccinated [sic] person does not show symptoms. Teams that reach the 85 percent vaccination [sic] threshold will no longer have to wear masks in the dugout or the bullpen, or wear a tracking device. Players will be allowed to play video games and other group activities together in the clubhouse again, and they will be allowed to use saunas and steam rooms. MLB Players Without COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Can't Play vs. Blue Jays in Toronto.

BOXING

Aussie battler who got a standing ovation from Dana White despite getting knocked out in tryout fight wins a UFC contract after getting into the octagon with a burst appendix

August 9, 2022

Link

Researcher's Note – Dana White, who says he's fully vaccinated [sic], is currently in isolation after a positive COVID-19 test coming out of Thanksgiving weekend.

Eimantas Stanionis Forced To Go Emergency Appendectomy Surgery, Vergil Ortiz Fight Postponed

January 7, 2023

Link

CYCLING

Van Aert back in the saddle after appendectomy

May 17, 2021

Link

Researcher's Note – In the 2022 Tour de France, Van Aert won three stages: COVID-19 vaccination [sic] obligatory for professional athletes to compete in France.

Jackson Goldstone out of hospital after ruptured appendix

April 10, 2023

Link

Researcher's Note – Jackson Goldstone has publicly stated that he is double vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19.

FOOTBALL

Joe Burrow reveals appendix ruptured: “It wasn’t normal appendicitis”

August 17, 2022

Link

Researcher's Note – N.F.L. Sets Stiff Penalties for the Unvaccinated [sic], Jolting Teams.

Minkah Fitzpatrick wanted to play day after appendectomy

November 19, 2022

Link

Researcher's Note – Steelers inching closer to 100 percent players vaccinated [sic].

Titans rookie Peter Skoronski details what he's doing to work back after ruptured appendix

September 27, 2023

Link

Researcher's Note – Skoronski committed to Northwestern University to play college football: Northwestern requires proof of vaccination [sic].

Mike McCarthy [Dallas Cowboys’ head coach] hospitalized with appendicitis

December 6, 2023

Link

Researcher's Note – NFL will require coaches, staff to get a Covid booster by Dec. 27.

Chargers rookie linebacker Junior Colson placed on NFI list after undergoing appendectomy

July 24, 2024

Link

Researcher's Note – Colson enrolled at the University of Michigan in 2021: University Of Michigan Will Require All Students, Faculty, & Staff To Be Vaccinated [sic] By The Fall Term.

Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson expected back ‘relatively quick’ after appendectomy

October 18, 2024

Link

Researcher's Note – University of Oregon to require COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] for students, staff.

What’s Next for Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd After Appendicitis?

November 16, 2024

Link

Researcher's Note – In 2020 Lloyd committed to the University of South Carolina to play college football: U of SC offers game tickets, tuition as vaccine [sic] incentives.

Texans' tight end Cade Stover to miss game against Miami after emergency appendectomy

December 15, 2024

Link

Researcher's Note – In 2020 Cade Stover committed to play college football at Ohio State: Ohio State University requiring COVID-19 vaccines [sic] for students, faculty, staff.

Zeek Biggers pushes through appendectomy to impress NFL scouts, keep draft dream alive

March 14, 2025

Link

Researcher's Note – In 2021, Zeek Biggers committed to play college football for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Get Tested. Get Vaccinated [sic]. Get Rewarded.

GOLF

Rookie Julia Lopez Ramirez’s season started with an appendectomy. Now, she’s in the hunt at the U.S. Women’s Open

May 31, 2025

Link

Researcher's Note – Julia Lopez Ramirez attended Mississippi State University between 2021 and 2024, and played with the Mississippi State Bulldogs women's golf team: MSU offers prizes for vaccinated [sic] students.

GYMNASTICS

Gymnast Joe Fraser overcomes broken foot and burst appendix to help England to team gold

July 29, 2022

Link

Researcher's Note – For participants (athletes) in the 2022 British Athletics Championships trials for the World Athletics Championships, being fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 was a requirement for selection consideration.

HOCKEY

Golden Knights defenseman returns after undergoing appendectomy

April 20, 2024

Link

Gibson out 3-6 weeks for Ducks after emergency appendectomy surgery

September 26, 2024

Link

Penguins' Michael Bunting out indefinitely after appendix surgery

February 27, 2025

Link

Researcher's Note – How professional sports leagues got most players vaccinated [sic] -- without mandates: Leagues such as the NBA, NFL and MLS have rates greater than 90%, with the NHL and WNBA at over 99%.

Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer back after having an appendectomy during training camp

October 9, 2024

Link

Researcher's Note – According to the current National Hockey League’s Covid-19 protocols, every club’s coaching staff and operations staff are required to be fully vaccinated [sic]. Players are not mandated to be vaccinated [sic] but those that are not face much stricter protocols than those that are.

MLS SOCCER

Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chará undergoes emergency appendectomy

September 14, 2023

Link

Colorado Rapids midfielder Connor Ronan undergoes successful appendectomy

March 25, 2025

Link

Researcher's Note – How professional sports leagues got most players vaccinated [sic] -- without mandates: Leagues such as the NBA, NFL and MLS have rates greater than 90%, with the NHL and WNBA at over 99%.

INTERNATIONAL SOCCER

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk undergoes emergency appendectomy

October 25, 2024

Link

Researcher's Note – Based on the current information, UEFA has removed the general obligation for teams to present a COVID-19 certification, including proof of vaccination [sic] for entry into Zone 1 (highest-risk areas within stadiums).

Barcelona's Torres undergoes appendicitis surgery

May 15, 2025

Link

Researcher's Note – Ferran Torres gets vaccinated [sic] and will be able to travel to the USA.

SWIMMING

Rebecca Meder Suffered a Ruptured Appendix Three Weeks Before National Championships

April 13, 2024

Link

Researcher's Note – Meder travelled and competed extensively 2021-2023 [and no doubt got jabbed), including: 2021 African Swimming Championships in Accra, Ghana; 2022 World Aquatics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary; 2022 Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham, England; 2022 FINA World Swimming Championships, in Melbourne, Australia; 2023 World Aquatics Championships held in Fukuoka, Japan.

Update: Brazil’s Stephanie Balduccini Undergoes Appendectomy

May 15, 2024

Link

Researcher's Note – Balduccini travelled and competed extensively 2021-2023 (and no doubt got jabbed), including: 2022 World Aquatics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary; 2022 FINA World Swimming Championships, in Melbourne, Australia; 2023 World Aquatics Championships held in Fukuoka, Japan; 2023 Pan American Games held in Santiago, Chile. FINA is committed to the welfare of all participating athletes and event-related personnel. We also respect our obligation to minimizing the risk of infection for residents of the host country. Therefore we strongly recommend COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for all attendees, using a vaccine [sic] proven effective in reducing infection and transmission of COVID-19.

TENNIS

Sofia Kenin returns to play in Miami from emergency appendectomy

March 25, 2021

Link

Researcher's Note – Hi guys.. I am writing with disappointing news. Recently, I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately I am vaccinated [sic] and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild. However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the US Open next week.

Appendectomy delays Andreescu's 2025 comeback to spring

February 7, 2025

Link

Researcher's Note – At the 2021 Indian Wells, Bianca Andreescu was the defending champion: All athletes (and spectators) attending the 2021 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells were required to be fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19.

TRACK AND FIELD

Iowa thrower Quintin Lyons overcomes burst appendix, makes return to throwing

May 2, 2023

Link

Researcher's Note – Univ. of Iowa is giving away prizes in exchange for proof of vaccination [sic].

Olympic Medalist Molly Seidel Is Taking the Slow Road Back [from appendicitis]

September 11, 2024

Link

Researcher's Note – On April 18, 2022, Molly Seidel competed in the 2022 Boston Marathon: Boston Marathon Runners Will Be Required to Be Vaccinated [sic] for 2022 Race.

VOLLEYBALL

Kat Tolentino diagnosed with ruptured appendix

January 21, 2025

Link

Chery Tiggo’s Czarina Carandang sidelined after appendectomy

February 3, 2025

Link

Researcher's Note – PVL encourages players to get vaccinated [sic].

WRESTLING

WWE legend Trish Stratus reveals her 'appendix was getting ready to burst,' needed emergency surgery

September 19, 2022

Link

Researcher's Note – From 2022 to 2024, Stratus appeared as a judge on Canada's Got Talent, along with Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, and Kardinal Offishall: During the 2021-2022 season, the production of "Canada's Got Talent" had a mandatory vaccination [sic] policy in place for staff, based on available information from SAG-AFTRA records.