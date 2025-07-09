Some 40 athletes—all around the world, in nearly every sport—have had appendicitis (since they were "vaccinated")
So much for the advantage of extraordinary fitness
First, some background on the explosion in appendicitis cases since the rollout of the “vaccines” in 2021:
Rising appendix cancer rates in young adults spark concern
June 16, 2025
Compared with people born from 1941 through 1949, incidence rates of appendix cancer have more than tripled among people born between 1976 and 1984 and more than quadrupled among people born between 1981 and 1989, according to research published this week in the Annals of Internal Medicine. These increases in incidence were found to have occurred from 1975 through 2019.
Appendicitis as a possible safety signal for the COVID-19 vaccines [sic]
December 2021
Appendicitis has been suggested as an adverse event of special interest post-vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 after a numerical increase in the vaccine [sic] arm of a clinical trial.
An Israeli team have done a good study here on vaccine [sic] side effects. They found 40% increased risk of Appendicitis 42 days post vaccination [sic]
August 25, 2021
ATHLETES
AUTO RACING
Albon ruled out of Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis, as replacement De Vries prepares to make F1 race debut
September 10, 2022
Ferrari's Sainz expected to race in Australia after return from appendicitis surgery
March 19, 2024
Researcher's Note – Formula One declares mandatory COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for paddock staff.
BASEBALL
Cubs’ Trevor Williams Out Indefinitely After Emergency Appendectomy
May 31, 2021
Francisco Lindor: Would’ve played through appendectomy if Mets made NLDS
February 17, 2023
Eloy eager to get back to White Sox after appendicitis
May 17, 2023
Trent Thornton triumphs over appendicitis and eyes return to Seattle Mariners mound against Astros
May 22, 2025
Jordan Walker Injury: Could resume assignment Saturday
June 27, 2025
Researcher's Note – Among the benefits for [MLB] teams that achieve 85-percent vaccination [sic]: The relaxed protocols for vaccinated [sic] Tier 1 individuals will include being allowed to work out in ballpark facilities without a facemask, be tested less frequently, gather indoors and on team airplanes and buses with other vaccinated [sic] individuals, and carpool together or use ride-sharing services. They will also be exempt from quarantining if they are in contact with a person who tests positive for the virus, as long as the vaccinated [sic] person does not show symptoms. Teams that reach the 85 percent vaccination [sic] threshold will no longer have to wear masks in the dugout or the bullpen, or wear a tracking device. Players will be allowed to play video games and other group activities together in the clubhouse again, and they will be allowed to use saunas and steam rooms.
MLB Players Without COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Can't Play vs. Blue Jays in Toronto.
BOXING
Aussie battler who got a standing ovation from Dana White despite getting knocked out in tryout fight wins a UFC contract after getting into the octagon with a burst appendix
August 9, 2022
Researcher's Note – Dana White, who says he's fully vaccinated [sic], is currently in isolation after a positive COVID-19 test coming out of Thanksgiving weekend.
Eimantas Stanionis Forced To Go Emergency Appendectomy Surgery, Vergil Ortiz Fight Postponed
January 7, 2023
CYCLING
Van Aert back in the saddle after appendectomy
May 17, 2021
Researcher's Note – In the 2022 Tour de France, Van Aert won three stages: COVID-19 vaccination [sic] obligatory for professional athletes to compete in France.
Jackson Goldstone out of hospital after ruptured appendix
April 10, 2023
Researcher's Note – Jackson Goldstone has publicly stated that he is double vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19.
FOOTBALL
Joe Burrow reveals appendix ruptured: “It wasn’t normal appendicitis”
August 17, 2022
Researcher's Note – N.F.L. Sets Stiff Penalties for the Unvaccinated [sic], Jolting Teams.
Minkah Fitzpatrick wanted to play day after appendectomy
November 19, 2022
Researcher's Note – Steelers inching closer to 100 percent players vaccinated [sic].
Titans rookie Peter Skoronski details what he's doing to work back after ruptured appendix
September 27, 2023
Researcher's Note – Skoronski committed to Northwestern University to play college football: Northwestern requires proof of vaccination [sic].
Mike McCarthy [Dallas Cowboys’ head coach] hospitalized with appendicitis
December 6, 2023
Researcher's Note – NFL will require coaches, staff to get a Covid booster by Dec. 27.
Chargers rookie linebacker Junior Colson placed on NFI list after undergoing appendectomy
July 24, 2024
Researcher's Note – Colson enrolled at the University of Michigan in 2021: University Of Michigan Will Require All Students, Faculty, & Staff To Be Vaccinated [sic] By The Fall Term.
Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson expected back ‘relatively quick’ after appendectomy
October 18, 2024
Researcher's Note – University of Oregon to require COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] for students, staff.
What’s Next for Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd After Appendicitis?
November 16, 2024
Researcher's Note – In 2020 Lloyd committed to the University of South Carolina to play college football: U of SC offers game tickets, tuition as vaccine [sic] incentives.
Texans' tight end Cade Stover to miss game against Miami after emergency appendectomy
December 15, 2024
Researcher's Note – In 2020 Cade Stover committed to play college football at Ohio State: Ohio State University requiring COVID-19 vaccines [sic] for students, faculty, staff.
Zeek Biggers pushes through appendectomy to impress NFL scouts, keep draft dream alive
March 14, 2025
Researcher's Note – In 2021, Zeek Biggers committed to play college football for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Get Tested. Get Vaccinated [sic]. Get Rewarded.
GOLF
Rookie Julia Lopez Ramirez’s season started with an appendectomy. Now, she’s in the hunt at the U.S. Women’s Open
May 31, 2025
Researcher's Note – Julia Lopez Ramirez attended Mississippi State University between 2021 and 2024, and played with the Mississippi State Bulldogs women's golf team: MSU offers prizes for vaccinated [sic] students.
GYMNASTICS
Gymnast Joe Fraser overcomes broken foot and burst appendix to help England to team gold
July 29, 2022
Researcher's Note – For participants (athletes) in the 2022 British Athletics Championships trials for the World Athletics Championships, being fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 was a requirement for selection consideration.
HOCKEY
Golden Knights defenseman returns after undergoing appendectomy
April 20, 2024
Gibson out 3-6 weeks for Ducks after emergency appendectomy surgery
September 26, 2024
Penguins' Michael Bunting out indefinitely after appendix surgery
February 27, 2025
Researcher's Note – How professional sports leagues got most players vaccinated [sic] -- without mandates: Leagues such as the NBA, NFL and MLS have rates greater than 90%, with the NHL and WNBA at over 99%.
Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer back after having an appendectomy during training camp
October 9, 2024
Researcher's Note – According to the current National Hockey League’s Covid-19 protocols, every club’s coaching staff and operations staff are required to be fully vaccinated [sic]. Players are not mandated to be vaccinated [sic] but those that are not face much stricter protocols than those that are.
MLS SOCCER
Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chará undergoes emergency appendectomy
September 14, 2023
Colorado Rapids midfielder Connor Ronan undergoes successful appendectomy
March 25, 2025
Researcher's Note – How professional sports leagues got most players vaccinated [sic] -- without mandates: Leagues such as the NBA, NFL and MLS have rates greater than 90%, with the NHL and WNBA at over 99%.
INTERNATIONAL SOCCER
Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk undergoes emergency appendectomy
October 25, 2024
Researcher's Note – Based on the current information, UEFA has removed the general obligation for teams to present a COVID-19 certification, including proof of vaccination [sic] for entry into Zone 1 (highest-risk areas within stadiums).
Barcelona's Torres undergoes appendicitis surgery
May 15, 2025
Researcher's Note – Ferran Torres gets vaccinated [sic] and will be able to travel to the USA.
SWIMMING
Rebecca Meder Suffered a Ruptured Appendix Three Weeks Before National Championships
April 13, 2024
Researcher's Note – Meder travelled and competed extensively 2021-2023 [and no doubt got jabbed), including: 2021 African Swimming Championships in Accra, Ghana; 2022 World Aquatics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary; 2022 Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham, England; 2022 FINA World Swimming Championships, in Melbourne, Australia; 2023 World Aquatics Championships held in Fukuoka, Japan.
Update: Brazil’s Stephanie Balduccini Undergoes Appendectomy
May 15, 2024
Researcher's Note – Balduccini travelled and competed extensively 2021-2023 (and no doubt got jabbed), including: 2022 World Aquatics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary; 2022 FINA World Swimming Championships, in Melbourne, Australia; 2023 World Aquatics Championships held in Fukuoka, Japan; 2023 Pan American Games held in Santiago, Chile.
FINA is committed to the welfare of all participating athletes and event-related personnel. We also respect our obligation to minimizing the risk of infection for residents of the host country. Therefore we strongly recommend COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for all attendees, using a vaccine [sic] proven effective in reducing infection and transmission of COVID-19.
TENNIS
Sofia Kenin returns to play in Miami from emergency appendectomy
March 25, 2021
Researcher's Note – Hi guys.. I am writing with disappointing news. Recently, I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately I am vaccinated [sic] and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild. However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the US Open next week.
Appendectomy delays Andreescu's 2025 comeback to spring
February 7, 2025
Researcher's Note – At the 2021 Indian Wells, Bianca Andreescu was the defending champion: All athletes (and spectators) attending the 2021 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells were required to be fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19.
TRACK AND FIELD
Iowa thrower Quintin Lyons overcomes burst appendix, makes return to throwing
May 2, 2023
Researcher's Note – Univ. of Iowa is giving away prizes in exchange for proof of vaccination [sic].
Olympic Medalist Molly Seidel Is Taking the Slow Road Back [from appendicitis]
September 11, 2024
Researcher's Note – On April 18, 2022, Molly Seidel competed in the 2022 Boston Marathon: Boston Marathon Runners Will Be Required to Be Vaccinated [sic] for 2022 Race.
VOLLEYBALL
Kat Tolentino diagnosed with ruptured appendix
January 21, 2025
Chery Tiggo’s Czarina Carandang sidelined after appendectomy
February 3, 2025
Researcher's Note – PVL encourages players to get vaccinated [sic].
WRESTLING
WWE legend Trish Stratus reveals her 'appendix was getting ready to burst,' needed emergency surgery
September 19, 2022
Researcher's Note – From 2022 to 2024, Stratus appeared as a judge on Canada's Got Talent, along with Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, and Kardinal Offishall: During the 2021-2022 season, the production of "Canada's Got Talent" had a mandatory vaccination [sic] policy in place for staff, based on available information from SAG-AFTRA records.
