News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
5h

Hi Mark! I’d love to add my piece to the conversation here showing how when you’ve seen one big lie, you’ve seen them all. The first moon was excellent propaganda like you mentioned and they simply tried to do it again. Fortunately, even mainstream skeptics have their doubts to be those raising questions. Here’s the piece for anyone interested: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/from-artemis-to-dinosaurs-seeing

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AnnR's avatar
AnnR
5h

But yet. Like the Covid shots, there are still many believers despite what their eyes and common sense tell them is true. Dr. Miller, even as a professor in the "science" of propaganda, aren't you surprised at how many people are forever closed to new information?

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