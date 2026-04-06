Those who want to know the awful truth can best start learning it by following the intrepid work of Bart Sibrel—his documentary “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Moon” (2001), and his memoir Moon Man: The True Story of a Filmmaker on the CIA Hit List, published two decades later.

Here’s his film:

And now that “our” government is trying to pull that trick again—this time with a “diverse” quartet of “astronauts,” who (we’re told) will not land on the moon, but circle it, so they can glimpse the moon’s dark side—Sibrel is, bravely, on the case again:

He followed up last night, noting some glaring contradictions in the ongoing official narrative. This video too is quite convincing (albeit repetitious):

And here’s a takedown from another canny and attentive analyst:

The first “moon landing” was an awesome propaganda special mainly meant to best the Soviets (we’d been competing with their space program since cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin circled Earth in 1961), and also to raise American morale amid the grim news pumped out every day from Vietnam, the lingering shock of the assassinations of both Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, our burning “inner cities” and a nation otherwise profoundly split. The national gloom in 1969 was manifest in Easy Rider, Medium Cool, They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? and The Wild Bunch, among other tragic cinematic visions of America. The Apollo “moon landings” were meant to give us all something to cheer about, and thereby take our minds off the apparent breakdown of the American ideal.

And is “Artemis” now also meant to cheer us up? If so, it won’t succeed, since these times are far more catastrophic than they were back then, disastrous though they seemed, and our national divisions vastly deeper and more violent under both Trump and “the left.” Since COVID, moreover, nothing that comes from “our” government—or, for that matter, any government—is likely to move anyone to cheers. Painful though it is, this disenchantment with those at the top, and everything they do or say, is actually a promising development, as we’ve been force-fed toxic lies for are too long.

A bonus:

I offer you this video of Bob Dylan singing “License to Kill”—both because such music is a blessing, but also because he too swallowed NASA’s lie: