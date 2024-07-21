These shows can’t go on:

Steep Canyon Rangers concert postponed due to medical emergency

July 19, 2024

Due to a medical emergency within the band, we must postpone the Steep Canyon Rangers performance on Saturday, July 20, at the Boulder Theater. We’ll have a new date on our schedule very soon! Thank you for understanding and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Ex-Great White Singer Jack Russell diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, announces retirement from touring

July 17, 2024

According to Pollstar, former Great White singer Jack Russell [63] has announced that he is retiring from touring. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road," Russell said in a statement. "After a recent diagnosis of Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy in May 2024, I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve. Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams." Lewy body dementia (LBD) is the second most common cause of neurodegenerative dementia after Alzheimer's disease.

Chief Keef postponed his ‘A Lil Tour’ due to a medical emergency: ‘I intend to be back on the road soon’

July 16, 2024

Chief Keef’s A Lil Tour has been postponed, just hours before it was meant to launch in Boston, Massachusetts. The Chicago rapper [28] initially announced the tour back in May to accompany his new album, Almighty So 2, but a medical emergency has prompted him to suspend the tour in order to recover.

Mamie Parris was diagnosed with facial paralysis. But she’s not letting it stop her from performing

July 15, 2024

When stage actor Mamie Parris developed Bell's Palsy (a form of spontaneous facial paralysis) late last year, her first instinct was to disappear from public life. Instead, she's pulled out a magnifying glass to document her journey on social media, all the while continuing to perform onstage in concerts and the recent Goodspeed production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. "At first, it felt like I had burned my tongue on hot coffee," Parris shares, referring to her innocuous early symptoms. "The next day, I couldn't move." Bell's Palsy is an unexplained form of facial muscle weakness or paralysis. Often triggered without warning, the condition is typified by partial paralysis, with one side of the face going slack while the other side's muscles remain fully operable. While science has identified a small handful of risk increasing factors, such as a widespread viral infection and pregnancy, such knowledge is far from preventative. "There's no real treatment. They give you a course of steroids to boost your immune system to fight whatever may be causing it, but it's mostly a matter of time," notes Parris. For the majority of people who are diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, the condition fades away over time.

De La Soul, Statik Selektah, DJ EFN & more rally around DJ Shortkut amid hospitalization

July 18, 2024

Beat Junkies and Invisibl Skratch Piklz legend DJ Shortkut is currently hospitalized, according to multiple posts from his Instagram account. The news first started making the rounds on Tuesday (July 16) after someone running his page wrote a statement about his health crisis. “We want to inform you that DJ Shortkut has been hospitalized due to a serious health incident,” it read. “He is currently in stable condition and receiving excellent care.” The 48-year-old turntablist received an outpouring of support from the Hip-Hop community. An update on DJ Shortkut arrived the following day and provided an opportunity for people to contact him through Instagram. Language used in the statement appear to point to a stroke or heart attack.

Mike Jerrick says recent absence from 'Good Day Philadelphia' was to recover from prostate cancer surgery

July 15, 2024

Philadelphia, PA - Longtime FOX29 anchor Mike Jerrick [right] revealed Monday that he recently had surgery to remove his prostate after he was diagnosed with cancer in May. Jerrick had been absent from "Good Day Philadelphia" for several weeks, raising concern among viewers about his well-being. In May, Jerrick got a routine blood test known as the prostate-specific antigen test, which is recommended for men as early as 40. Although PSA levels can vary from person to person, the widely used standard is 4 nanograms per milliliter of blood. Jerrick, 74, said his PSA level jumped into the teens after his test in May. His doctor referred him to Penn Medicine urologist Daniel Lee, who reviewed an MRI of Jerrick's prostate for a better look at what was happening. A biopsy later revealed that Jerrick had cancer. "Because there was a little sliver of the cancer leaving the prostate area, he recommended surgery," Jerrick said.

Teary-eyed news anchor reveals her stage 3 cancer diagnosis on-air with a powerful message

July 14, 2024

CNN's Sara Sidner finished her segment on Monday morning by revealing that she has been battling stage 3 breast cancer for the last few weeks. She shared her diagnosis with a powerful message, a clip of which has been shared on CNN's YouTube channel. Sidner begins by saying she had a "personal note" to share with viewers. She proceeds to ask viewers to recount the names of eight women in their lives they cared for. She reveals, "Statistically, one of them will get or have breast cancer. I am that one in eight in my friend group." The anchor shared that she had not had any major diseases for most of her life and led a healthy lifestyle, drinking rarely and completely abstaining from smoking.

No age reported.

UF president Ben Sasse resigning after wife diagnosed with epilepsy

July 19, 2024

University of Florida president Ben Sasse announced late Thursday that he will leave his position of nearly two years to focus on taking care of his family after his wife was diagnosed with epilepsy. Sasse's wife, Melissa, who had an aneurysm and a series of strokes in 2007, was recently diagnosed with epilepsy and has been having “a new batch of memory issues," he said. Sasse, a Republican, left the senate last year after being named the 13th president of the university.

No age reported.

New Orleans Rep. Freeman diagnosed with breast cancer

July 19, 2024

Louisiana State Representative Aimee Adatto Freeman [55] says she is battling breast cancer. In an email sent to her constituents on Friday, Freeman said she recently received her diagnosis. Freeman said she will miss some events while undergoing treatment, her office will continue to function as normal. She added that her legislative assistant will represent her at the meetings she cannot attend.

AEW’s Britt Baker opens up about serious medical incident

July 17, 2024

Britt Baker [33] made her return at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 30, interrupting Mercedes Mone during her Winner Takes All victory. While Baker didn’t say anything during her return, AEW Dynamite: Beach Break on July 3 saw her speak to the fans for the first time since September 2023. She would discuss what had happened to her during the ten-month absence, revealing that she had suffered a mini-stroke among her injury and health issues. Baker has now opened up about the mini-stroke incident while speaking to Renee Paquette on AEW Close Up, saying: “Something was off and the room was spinning. Nauseous, sweating, something was not right.” She would then reveal that as the situation became worse she drove herself to hospital, admitting this was a “stupid” thing to do.

