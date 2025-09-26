A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES

Director Stephen Gyllenhaal reveals prostate cancer diagnosis: the symptom that ‘freaked’ him out and his son Jake’s biggest worry

September 18, 2025

Director Stephen Gyllenhaal may have found his next project — and it’s a topic very close to him. Gyllenhaal — father to Oscar nominees Jake and Maggie and 10-year-old Luke — was with his youngest son at a swimming pool last year when an unusual feeling washed over him. “My arms and legs suddenly felt as thick as elephants, and I could hardly move,” Gyllenhaal, 75, recalled to The Post. “I was really freaked out, but I kept on thinking it’s nothing, and then it got worse and worse.” After three days of being unable to pee, Gyllenhaal was diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to a nearby lymph node. Gyllenhaal’s road to cancer goes back a ways. His doctor flagged him about his enlarged prostate many years ago and his elevated PSA in 2020.

Beloved country music singer reveals heartbreaking health diagnosis

September 11, 2025

Joe Ely, a beloved country music singer-songwriter from Texas, shared with fans this week that he has received some heartbreaking health news. The 78-year-old [left, with Bruce Springsteen in 2012] shared the news on his official Facebook page that he has “recently been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease.” The statement also noted that while his life has changed, Joe “remains what he has always been: a brilliant musician, a storyteller, and a light in the world. With Sharon by his side, and the support of those who love him, Joe continues to share his music and his heart,” the statement added. The statement also noted that Joe and Sharon are currently working on a book about his life and are asking friends and fans to submit original stories about him.

Two Fox employees:

Cable News Personality Eric Shawn, 68, Says He’s Been Battling Cancer and Believes It’s Linked to ‘Toxic Dust’ Near Ground Zero 24 Years Ago

September 12, 2025

Fox News anchor Eric Shawn, 68, has spent decades reporting from the front lines of history. But this year, the story turned personal. While commemorating the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Shawn publicly shared his cancer diagnosis—one he believes is tied to the toxic dust cloud that blanketed lower Manhattan in 2001. “Back then, I remember thinking, maybe in 20, 30 years later, I’ll get something. Well, here it is, 24 years,” Shawn said during a segment on Fox News. Earlier this year, Shawn was diagnosed with a bronchitis-related respiratory issue, followed by a cancer diagnosis. While the specific type of cancer hasn’t been disclosed, he confirmed that both conditions are recognized under the World Trade Center Health Program—a federal initiative offering medical support to survivors and first responders.

Researcher’s Note – Fox News Requires Employees to Report Vaccination [sic] Status, Mandates Masks for Workers in ‘Confined Spaces’: Link

FOX19 NOW special contributor diagnosed with cancer

September 19, 2025

CINCINNATI – FOX19 NOW’s special contributor, TT Stern Enzi, has been diagnosed with Stage IV sarcomatoid renal cancer. TT has been with FOX19 NOW for more than five years, covering the latest film and streaming releases. In addition, he has also provided coverage for some of the world’s largest film festivals, like The Toronto International Film Festival. Locally, TT is the artistic director for the Over-The-Rhine International Film Festival. TT’s wife tells FOX19 NOW that he has undergone three surgeries since he was admitted to the hospital. It is not clear right now when he will be able to come home, according to his family. ”Our beloved TT was admitted to the The Christ Hospital on 8/30/2025 after suffering from what we thought was a bad pneumonia. He was found to have a very rare form of Stage IV cancer, called sarcomatoid renal cancer that has metastasized to both of his lungs. The original tumor is very large and is not considered surgically removable at this time. TT has undergone multiple surgeries due to the blood, fluid and scarring in his lungs. Unfortunately, he continues to require frequent blood transfusions and IV fluids and remains incredibly weak. He has been in the hospital for almost 3 weeks and we do not know when he will be able to be safely discharged.”

Researcher’s Note - Fox News Requires Employees to Report Vaccination {sic] Status, Mandates Masks for Workers in ‘Confined Spaces’: Link

No age reported.

Howie Mandel Shares Update on Grandson Axel After Leukemia Diagnosis

September 18, 2025

Howie Mandel is sharing his grandson’s diagnosis for the first time. The America’s Got Talent judge and his daughter Jackelyn Shultz shared they privately navigated her 9-year-old son Axel’s cancer diagnosis. “The coping, it became really specific,” Howie said alongside his daughter during their appearance on the Sept. 17 episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “Cause his issue is an autoimmune issue. It’s leukemia.—in fact, it’s the first time we’ve ever talked about it on camera.” Howie, 69, shared that amid keeping Axel’s diagnosis private, he and Jackelyn—who is his cohost on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast—had to navigate people’s negative assumptions on top of the pain of Axel’s health issues. “We have been doing the podcast and sometimes somebody would come in to do the podcast and they’d have a cold,” Howie shared. “And she’d be wearing a mask.” As Jackelyn explained, “And I got such hate and vitriol, and they thought I didn’t agree with their politics or whatever. And the comments in that section. In my mind, I’m like, ‘They have no idea what I’m going through right now. They have no idea I was trying to be able to go visit my son in the hospital.’” According to Howie and Jackelyn, Axel was diagnosed with leukemia during a family trip to Hawaii, after they initially believed he had the flu. For the father-daughter duo, it was the most challenging time, but they are on the other side. “That’s where he was diagnosed,” Howie—who is also father to Alex, 33, Riley, 31—said of the emotional moment. “And we brought him home and he’s doing good now. He’s in remission right now.” And while Axel is on the other side of his diagnosis, the family is still managing life after his treatments. “To go home and look at your baby and imagine somebody telling you something horrible is wrong,” he said. “That’s really, really tough. Three, four years and it’s still a struggle. He still doesn’t have an immune system yet so he can’t go to school. He’s doing well, his leukemia is in remission, we’re just trying to build up his immune system again.” And for Jackelyn, the family’s fight isn’t over. “We’re dealing with the transplant,” she said. “I don’t think people realize that there’s so much that goes into treatment, and I don’t think people realize that there’s so much that goes into treatment that it’s not just the cancer alone. That it’s also the treatment and the follow up it’s a really, really, really long road.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd Singer’s Daughter Faces Rare Brain Disease

September 17, 2025

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant just shared that his daughter Taylor is battling a super rare brain disorder called CCM. She’s only 23 and already survived two brain bleeds—surgery isn’t even an option right now. Taylor’s raising money for research, and fans are flooding their socials with prayers and support. The Van Zant family has seen a lot of heartbreak, but they’re turning this tough moment into a call for awareness.

Emmy Producer Discovers She Has Stage 3 Cancer After Kim Kardashian Posts About Body Scan: ‘I Would Have Died’

September 18, 2025

Dionne Harman was feeling perfectly fine in 2023 — until a full body scan led to a shocking discovery: She had stage 3 lung cancer. The Emmy producer — alongside fiancé Jesse Collins, whose namesake company orchestrates The Emmys, the Super Bowl Halftime Show and more — found herself curiously digging into Prenuvo, a relatively new company offering advanced technology MRI scans. “There was like a 3 to 4 month wait before we could get an appointment,” says Harmon of herself and her fiancé. At the time, she says she was more concerned with his health. “We both work hard and don’t always take care of ourselves the way we should. And sad to say, several of our friends have dropped dead of heart attacks because it’s a high-stress world. Jesse started his own company after his boss, John Cossette, died of a massive heart attack, so there’s always been that fear.”



Harmon learned her scan had an alarming and unusual finding. “’There appears to be a pretty large mass in your right lung, and you need to call a pulmonologist as soon as possible’,” she says she was told. It wasn’t until a meeting with USC’s Dr. Graeme Rosenberg, a professor and thoracic surgeon at Keck Medicine in Los Angeles, that Harmon was diagnosed with lung cancer. “Lung cancer is usually asymptomatic until it’s at an advanced stage, where it’s either invaded into the chest wall and causing pain or is so invasive that there is blood or obstruction of the airways that leads to a pneumonia,” Rosenberg says. Luckily Harmon, who was asymptomatic, hadn’t reached that point. But upon surgery, which was done with the use of a doctor-controlled robotic arm via a state-of-the-art machine called The Da Vinci, Rosenberg found that what had originally presented as stage 1 or 2 lung cancer was actually stage 3. “We were really fortunate to have gotten her into our team at USC quickly so that she was operated on swiftly, because the fear is that lung cancer spreads to the next train stop over in terms of lymph nodes.” Or as Harmon’s pulmonologist told her, “‘If you had found this six months later, we’d be talking about how to make the rest of your life comfortable’,” she recalls. “I would’ve died, for sure.”

No age reported.

NBA’s Jason Collins Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor

September 11, 2025

Former NBA center Jason Collins – the league’s first openly gay player – has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and is currently undergoing treatment. The league released a statement on Thursday on behalf of Collins and his family, calling on his fans to send positive vibes his way as he deals with the medical condition. No further details were provided. Collins, 46, was selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft and played for the then-New Jersey Nets until 2008. The 7-foot center also suited up for the Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Hawks, Celtics, and Wizards.

Wander Franco has been admitted into a mental health facility

September 10, 2025

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has reportedly been admitted into a mental health facility in the Dominican Republic. Franco, who was convicted in June of sexually abusing a minor, was admitted into a clinic on Tuesday for mental health issues, according to The Associated Press. A police spokesperson in the Dominican Republic said the request for officers to detain and admit Franco came from the 24-year-old’s family. He was an All-Star in 2023 with the Rays when the allegations first became public. Franco was in the early parts of an 11-year, $182 million contract with the Rays that he had signed in 2021.

Researcher’s Note – International air travellers will soon no longer have to show proof of Covid vaccination [sic] when arriving in the US, the White House says: Link

MLB to relax virus protocols when 85% on field vaccinated [sic]: Link

MLB Players Without COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Can’t Play vs. Blue Jays in Toronto: Link

How former Miss NC Carrie Everett is doing since aggressive cancer diagnosis: ‘Holding on to God’

September 17, 2025

DURHAM, N.C. – Last year, Carrie Everett, 21, needed your support as she competed for and won the Miss North Carolina 2024 crown. She needs it again. That’s because Everett has gone from being crowned to losing her natural crown to cancer. “I initially knew something was wrong. I don’t get very sick very often,” she tells ABC11. She and her mother spoke with ABC11 News virtually from their home in Auburn, Washington. Everett handed over the Miss North Carolina crown in June of this year. One month later, she was on a journey she didn’t see coming. “I started to experience bloating almost instantly. I was coughing. I went to the doctor, and they said I had pneumonia. They initially said there was nothing wrong with my stomach,” she said. Doctors performed an X-ray and found nothing, but one week later, the symptoms progressed to her coughing up blood. They found masses on her pelvis after conducting a CT scan. A biopsy detected cancer. She was diagnosed with signet ring cell carcinoma, which is a rare and aggressive advanced form of cancer. After spending three weeks in the hospital, she had to regain her walking skills. “I was hooked up to machines all the time and wasn’t able to breathe. I had to be on oxygen,” she said. The young woman just wrapped up her third round of chemotherapy. Her family shaved their heads in solidarity with her. For now, Everett is taking a break from her studies at North Carolina Central University.



Researcher’s Note – NCUU’s “vaccination” mandate: Following CDC guidance, which expresses a clinical preference for individuals to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine [sic] over the J&J COVID-19 vaccine [sic], NCCU no longer has the J&J vaccine [sic] available. Students must upload proof of vaccination [sic] through the link on the myEOL banner or by clicking this link: Link

Greg Papa returns to his KNBR show amid leukemia treatment

September 17, 2025

Bay Area sports radio icon Greg Papa [62] made an emotional return to the airwaves on KNBR Tuesday morning for “Papa & Silver” with co-host Greg Silver. The occasion marked two months to the day since a cancer diagnosis that has kept him off the air. “I’ll be here for a while right now. We’re between cycles. They started the hardcore chemo on the PICC line last week. I had a 10-day cycle on Sunday, which made watching football a blast,” Papa said, pointing out an IV in his arm. “… I got a little break between Cycle A and Cycle B. I will be with you as many days as I can.” Papa, who discussed everything from Mac Jones’ start, Bryce Eldridge’s debut to his own new bearded look, shared that he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia b-cell, a blood cancer. He said he was feeling well Tuesday, but acknowledged that the treatment means his energy and mood wax and wane. Because a simple cut could turn deadly, Papa explained, he’s been growing out his facial hair for the first time. He said that he is in remission after two months of treatment but will need to continue chemotherapy and eventually receive a bone marrow transfusion. Papa’s brother Ron turned out to be a match to donate his stem cells toward that transfusion, he learned about a week ago. The longtime play-by-play and radio personality said his leukemia cell count is down to just 14 after it was so high in July that he “came very close to dying,” with a white blood cell count of 0.2. He hasn’t reached the finish line yet, though. “Cancer is random, cancer is sudden and cancer is unfair, and it cripples you in all forms of your life,” he recalled ESPN broadcaster Mike Tirico telling him shortly after his diagnosis.



Researcher’s Note – Greg Papa was telling his KNBR listeners on Friday that he was attending the Napa outdoor. Furthermore, Papa, who is expected to travel to Detroit (with Tim Ryan) for the 49ers’ opener, could jeopardize his status if he were to test positive. Papa has been vaccinated [sic] and has talked on air about the importance of being protected: Link

Ex-South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw collapses while coaching son’s football team

September 18, 2025

Legendary South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw is receiving treatment in hospital after collapsing while coaching his nine-year-old son’s football team. Shaw, who played one game in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, was wheeled off in an ambulance and transported to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, according to The State. It is currently unclear what caused the 33-year-old’s collapse. As of Thursday morning, there has been no update on his status as he continues to receive medical treatment.

Researcher’s note - Shaw returned to the University of South Carolina in 2020 as the director of player development. In February 2021, Shaw’s expanded role was announced as Director of Football Relations: University Of South Carolina Imposes Vaccine [sic] Mandate On Faculty, Staff: Link

BYU-Hawaii president announces he has cancer

September 17, 2025

BYU-Hawaii president John “Keoni” Kauwe [45] has cancer that needs immediate treatment, he announced Wednesday in an Instagram reel. “Last Friday, I found out that I have rectal cancer. This cancer is treatable, but it’s serious. It requires immediate care and several months of focused treatment,” he said. Kauwe, a recognized Alzheimer’s researcher, will continue to serve as BYU-Hawaii’s president, he said. He said his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe, and their children share his gratitude and optimism despite the diagnosis. He said personal revelation led him to improve his physical health over the past year because of a very high inherited risk for diabetes and cancer.

Researcher’s Note – From day one in Kauwe’s current position as the President of BYU–Hawaii, John Keoni Kauwe had the health and safety of the university students, faculty, and community at the forefront of his mind. During this webinar, President Kauwe discusses the scientific explanations that debunk false claims, such as the vaccines [sic] altering DNA, trusting one’s natural immunity over proper vaccination [sic], and vaccines [sic] causing infertility. He commonly references CDC and AMA guidelines as he walks viewers through the scientific reasoning behind why the COVID-19 vaccination [sic] is safe and effective: Link

Maria Kanellis-Bennett Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis After Surgery

September 13, 2025

Former WWE star Maria Kanellis-Bennett [43] is urging fans to take skin cancer seriously after revealing she underwent surgery to remove a cancerous mole from her leg. On X, the former 24/7 Champion shared photos from her hospital bed and revealed the area where the procedure was performed.

Researcher’s Note – Tony Khan was recently interviewed by PWTorch about the COVID-19 vaccination [sic] status of the AEW roster. The AEW President revealed that the majority of the roster is currently vaccinated [sic], and he noted that international touring will create an issue for those that are not: Link

