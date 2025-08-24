Further indications of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

Celebs:

UNITED STATES

Steve Martin Seemingly Underwent Medical Procedure 1 Day Before 80 th Birthday

August 14, 2025

Iconic actor and comedian Steve Martin appeared to have a CT scan done just one day before his 80th birthday. “Thinking about getting this new sleep apnea machine,” Martin captioned a post on August 13, making a joke in his typical fashion. Along with the caption, Martin shared a photo of the CT machine, though he didn’t elaborate on the reason behind the test. Fans immediately took to the comments section of the post, wishing the actor well and hoping that everything is okay with his health.

Researcher’s Note - Steve Martin details his COVID-19 vaccine [sic] experience: Link

Mariah Carey’s New London Appearance Sparks Public Concern About Her Health

August 15, 2025

Singer Mariah Carey [56] was filmed stepping out of a hotel in London to greet fans and sign autographs. However, the way she moved and the fact that she needed assistance descending the stairs left fans concerned. For the appearance on August 14, the songstress looked glamorous in an all-black ensemble. The star moved cautiously as a staff member held her hand to balance and assist her down the hotel’s stairs so she could meet her excited fans. The footage caused netizens to express concern about Carey’s health. One person asked in French, “But what happened? Is she on antidepressants? She walks like an elderly person... and she seems slowed down, even when she’s signing autographs.” A German speaker speculated, “She’s a double and not the real Mariah Carey.” The speculation continued with another person saying, “😮She walks like she just gave birth🤔 Or maybe she [sic] have had an operation and the stitches still hurt🤔.” A Spanish speaker observed, “It looks like she had liposuction, look closely at her stomach, it’s bandaged. Poor thing, she must be in pain. And I’m not joking. ” Another viewer, also noticing her stomach, wrote in French, “It looks like she’s wearing a support corset. She must have had a problem with her back.” Turning the attention to Carey’s face, someone commented, “I have a hard time recognizing her up close, her face looks very tight – long live plastic surgery.” One concerned netizen noted, “She looks so fragile, such a great singer.”



Researcher’s Note – Mariah Carey celebrates being fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19: Link

The rare disease tennis legend Monica Seles says had her seeing double on the court

August 14, 2025

Monica Seles, the nine-time Grand Slam champ who once dominated the court with her signature two-handed style, is facing a new kind of opponent — and this one isn’t standing on the other side of the net. The 51-year-old International Tennis Hall of Famer recently revealed she’s been quietly battling myasthenia gravis, a rare neuromuscular disease, for the past three years. “It took me quite some time to really absorb it, speak openly about it, because it’s a difficult one,” Seles told the Associated Press. “It affects my day-to-day life quite a lot.” The tennis legend broke her silence just days before the 2025 US Open kicks off in Flushing Meadows, hoping to raise awareness about the chronic condition she’d never heard of until it landed in her own court.

Researcher’s Note – Myasthenia gravis can be found on the List of Adverse Events in Pfizer’s Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Post Marketing Experience Report under: APPENDIX 1. LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST: Link

Cases of myasthenia gravis (MG) as a side effect of COVID-19 vaccination [sic] appear to be more frequent in patients over 50 years of age: Link

Fans Are Worried About Sammie’s Health After the Singer Shared “Death Is on me...SOON”

August 7, 2025

Born Sammie Lee Bush, Jr. [38], the singer rose to fame with his 1999 debut single, “I Like It.” In a vulnerable post, he reached out to his fans inform them he may be entering his final days. Here’s what to know. On Aug. 13, 2025, The Shade Room reposted a comment from Sammie, where he informed his fans that there may be a decline in his health that he was privately battling. The singer wrote that he believed “death is on me” and that his days were numbered. “I don’t want to because I’m not ready,” Sammie said in the post. “But death is on me...SOON.” The message sent shockwaves among his fanbase, as fans wondered if his prediction could’ve been due to a health challenge. However, Sammie has never confirmed he has any health issues.

ABC News Live’s Linsey Davis Shares Diagnosis & Health Update

August 13, 2025

Linsey Davis is looking to inspire others by opening up about her health struggles. On the Tuesday, August 12, episode of Good Morning America, Davis revealed that she will soon be “undergoing a major surgery” to remove her uterine fibroids. “For years, I’ve been plagued by fibroids, and until recently, I rarely talked about them, even as they silently shaped parts of my life,” she shared in a pre-taped package. “Fibroids are non-cancerous tumors that grow in the uterus. About five years ago, I had a surgery to have them removed. But they grew back — more of them and bigger.” Davis explained that she has experienced “painful menstrual cycles, extreme fatigue, and severe bloating” for years, and would power through the pain both on and off the small screen. “But it did give me pause this past March when the fibroids caused my belly to protrude so much on the [Oscars] red carpet, people on Twitter thought I was pregnant,” she added.

Researcher’s Note – ABC Triumphs Against Lawsuit Filed By Ingo Rademacher Over Mandatory Covid Vaccination [sic]: Link

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy about combatting COVID-19 vaccine [sic] misinformation, following claims made by quarterback Aaron Rodgers: Link

Influencer Bridget Bahl Undergoes Surgery Nearly 1 Year After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

August 15, 2025

Bridget Bahl is opening up about her latest surgery amid her journey with breast cancer. In a series of videos she shared to her Instagram account, the 41-year-old content creator revealed that she had four lymph nodes removed from her breast this week. While she recovers from the operation, she and husband Michael Chiodo are waiting for the lab results to determine if cancer was detected in any of the samples. Bahl first revealed to her 1.7 million followers that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2024 amid her sixth IVF retrieval. Over the last year, Bahl has documented her chemo treatments on social media. In an April update, Bahl and Chiodo shared that the chemotherapy had been extremely difficult on Bahl’s body — so much so that her oncologist recommended she “take a break” from the treatment for six weeks. Later that month, Bahl also shared in a tearful video that the chemotherapy treatments had caused her to lose some of her hair. “I have struggled with the hair from the very beginning,” she said. “I know it’s just hair. But that’s the thing with cancer — it makes you realize that life is precious.”



Researcher’s Note – When you have brunch at 10 And the VACCINE [sic] at 2: Link

Save (James) Farris: Ex-Wildcat, CWS hero is fighting for his life

June 27, 2025

James Farris was the starting pitcher when Arizona captured the College World Series championship in 2012. Thirteen years later, he’s looking for a save. Shutting down South Carolina’s Christian Walker-led lineup in Omaha was nothing compared to the battle Farris is currently facing. Just 33 years old and the father of a 2-year-old boy, Farris was diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer about two months ago. Like ERA, the higher the number, the worse it is. Stage 4 is the most advanced stage. Although he knew something was wrong — Farris felt unusually dehydrated and fatigued, and his heart rate was elevated — the diagnosis came as a shock. Who would ever expect something like this to happen to a seemingly healthy former professional athlete in his early 30s? Farris said he’s lost about 20 pounds. Work — he’s an HVAC technician — is out of the question. “I wouldn’t be able to climb up into a 140-degree attic,” Farris said. “Once I got diagnosed we sat down, made plans and said, ‘Hey, we don’t want this to affect Gatlin. We don’t want this to be my identity. Let’s try to just take it day by day. But really, just act normal. I’m still here.’”

State Rep. Betsy Coffia recovers from rare cancer and brain tumor surgery

August 13, 2025

LANSING, Mich. — State Representative Betsy Coffia [47] of the 103rd House District has announced that she was diagnosed with a recurrence of a benign brain tumor, initially removed in 2020, and a very rare form of cancer, both requiring medical intervention. “This spring, I was diagnosed with a recurrence of the benign brain tumor I had removed in 2020,” Coffia said. “While it is thankfully not back to the level of 2020, it still required medical intervention.” Coffia also shared that the cancer diagnosis was caught at stage one, and both conditions have a positive prognosis. On August 12, she underwent surgery at the University of Michigan hospital to address both health issues. Coffia will be taking time to rest and recover, following her doctor’s orders.

Lavonia Mayor announces cancer diagnosis

August 12, 2025

Lavonia [GA] Mayor Courtney Umbehant [46] is sharing a personal health update with the community he serves. After experiencing several medical incidents over the past few months, Mayor Umbehant has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. “While the word ‘cancer’ is never easy to hear, it’s a relief to have clear answers and a treatment plan in place,” Mayor Umbehant said. “I feel well, I am in good hands with my medical team, and I am confident in a full recovery. My focus remains on serving the people of Lavonia.” Treatment will begin soon, and Mayor Umbehant plans to continue fulfilling his duties as Mayor during the process.

