A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

SHOWS CANCELED, POSTPONED OR HALTED:

UNITED STATES

Steve Martin and Martin Short show in Richmond canceled

September 19, 2025

RICHMOND, Va. — Steve Martin [80] and Martin Short’s upcoming show at Allianz Amphitheater in Richmond has been canceled, according to an announcement on the venue’s social media. According to the post, Steve Martin has come down with COVID and the Saturday, Sept. 20 show — as well as a show in Virginia Beach planned for Friday — will be canceled out of abundance of caution.

Dolly Parton, 79, Cancels Dollywood Appearance After Health Scare

September 18, 2025

Dolly Parton is taking a brief step back from public appearances after experiencing a bit of a health setback.

The legendary singer, 79, was slated to appear at her beloved Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on Wednesday, September 17, to unveil a new attraction. Instead, she addressed fans in a heartfelt video message, explaining that she is currently recovering from a kidney stone.

Taste of Country offers a more detailed account of Parton’s “health setback”:

Parton suffered a kidney stone that led to an infection, and on doctor’s orders, she stayed home to rest.

Sofia Vergara forced to miss hosting the Emmys after gruesome medical incident on way to event

September 15, 2025

Sofia Vergara [53] was forced to miss hosting the Emmys 2025 after she suffered from a medical incident on her way to the event. The America’s Got Talent judge and Modern Family star was set to be one of the main hosts for the prestigious awards show, but had to quit last minute. She shared a post explaining what had happened to her, revealing: “Didn’t make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER!” Sofia Vergara shared pictures of her lying on a hospital bed as well as one of her very swollen eye, and apologised for having to “cancel” her Emmys 2025 appearance. She added: “Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergy right before getting in the car!”

Pio Treviño Recovering After Heart Attack During Performance

September 17, 2025

Tejano music legend cancel, best known as the “Magic Man,” is recovering after suffering a heart attack during a private event performance on September 13. Treviño revealed the news to fans on Wednesday (Sept. 17) through social media video recorded from his hospital bed. “Hello to all my family, friends, and fans. I am here at the hospital. I had a heart attack on Saturday night while I was performing and I feel much better,” Treviño shared. “They went ahead and put a couple of stents in my heart and hopefully everything will be okay. I can’t wait to get back on stage. God bless you and keep up your prayers and hope to see you very soon. Love you.”

No age reported.

Sold-Out Concert Postponed After Singer Comes Down With Appendicitis

September 20, 2025

Nashville, TN – One singer had to cancel a sold-out concert due to something out of his control. Roots rock and roll musician Andrew Leahey [42] took to his Instagram to reveal that he wound up getting appendicitis and had to postpone an upcoming concert. “Went to Mexico City and came back with acute appendicitis!” he wrote alongside a photo of himself in the hospital. “Our sold-out show at Blue Bird Café needs to be postponed to 12/14, so I can recover from yesterday’s surgery! Love you guys! Also, should I keep this outfit?? It’s all about the socks.”

Lainey Wilson’s Woodlands concert rescheduled to November

September 20, 2025

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Country star Lainey Wilson [33] announced on social media that she has to postpone her Saturday concert in The Woodlands. The “Somewhere Over Laredo” singer was scheduled to perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion on Saturday night. However, Wilson announced that she had to postpone the show to November 1st. The singer shared on her Instagram story that she was unable to perform since she lost her voice. “I was hoping that I would have a voice by showtime, and the truth is its only gotten worse, and I want to give y’all the best show that I possibly can,” Wilson said. “Please know that I am deeply sorry for any inconvenience that this has caused to you and your family.”

Broadway’s Cabaret Stops Mid-Performance After Actor Is Rushed to Hospital for Health Emergency

September 12, 2025

An actor in the Broadway cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is recovering after experiencing a medical emergency on stage Friday night. Price Waldman, an understudy who was on for the role of Herr Schultz in director Rebecca Frecknall’s revival of classic John Kander and Fred Ebb musical, froze during Act 1 on Sept. 12, forcing the production to stop cold. PEOPLE witnessed the moment from the audience. It occurred more than 20 minutes into the performance, in the scene leading up to the number “Don’t Tell Mama.” The house lights were brought up as a stage manager escorted Waldman off stage. Waldman was taken via ambulance to a local hospital where a source tells PEOPLE he was treated and is “doing okay.” Theatergoers were informed via an announcement that he was “conscious” and “responsive” when he got into the ambulance. An official diagnosis was not shared. PEOPLE reached out to Waldman and reps for the show for comment. This is the second time this month that Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club made headlines for something related to an actor’s health [reported here earlier this month]. On Sept. 7, it was revealed that Billy Porter was withdrawing from the production after he was diagnosed with “a serious case” of sepsis, a life-threatening condition where the body responds improperly to an infection.

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Reveals He Suffered a Stroke Last Christmas: “I Had to Learn to Walk Again”

September 12, 2025

Earlier in the year, glam metal outfit Mötley Crüe postponed their Las Vegas, NV, residency that was intended to take place in March and April of the spring. At the time, the group’s vocalist Vince Neil communicated that he was having health issues, with the band’s camp indicating he required an “unspecified medical procedure.” While Neil returned to the stage last month, the 64-year-old musician has now publicly revealed the severity of the medical incident that sidelined him. Speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Neil confirmed he had a stroke after going to sleep on Christmas day, December 25th, 2024. Neil relayed that he felt fine on Christmas day, but after going to sleep that night, he woke up and his “whole left side went out”. Neil went on to say of his condition, “I had to learn to walk again, and that was tough. The doctors said they didn’t think I’d be able to go back on stage again. I go, ‘No, no, I’m gonna do it. Watch and see.’”

WWE legend Jerry Lawler forced to pull out of public appearance after medical emergency

September 12, 2025

WWE legend Jerry “The King” Lawler has been forced to cancel a public appearance after suffering a stroke, his third in seven years. Lawler, 75, was slated to appear at HorrorHound Weekend in Cincinnati last Friday. According to TMZ Sports, Lawler experienced the latest stroke at one of his homes in Florida. His ex-fiancée and caregiver reported that his daughter, Heather, 56, is now caring for him and moving him back to his primary residence. It comes as the location for John Cena’s retirement match has emerged as he continues his farewell tour. He is expected to rest and recover over the next few weeks before resuming anything like a normal schedule. Lawler has a long history of serious health scares. In 2023 he suffered a “massive” stroke, and in 2018 he also endured one. In 2012 he had a heart attack while working backstage during WWE’s Monday Night Raw.

Fresno Old Dominion Concert Canceled as Drummer Receives Medical Treatment

September 16, 2025

The Old Dominion concert scheduled for Saturday at the Save Mart Center has been canceled as the band’s drummer, Whit Sellers, undergoes treatment for a back injury, the Save Mart Center announced Tuesday.

The band said it made the “difficult but necessary” decision to prioritize Sellers’ health and recovery before returning to the stage, the event center said.

In addition to the Saturday show, the Ontario and Bakersfield concerts have been postponed.

Carrie Ann Inaba Skipping ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Premiere Amid Illness

September 16, 2025

The Dancing With the Stars ballroom will be down one judge for the season 34 premiere, after Carrie Ann Inaba announced she won’t be in attendance. “I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather,” Inaba, 57, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 16, just hours before the season’s long-awaited debut. “I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health.” Inaba was noticeably absent during the September 3 reveal, as fellow judges Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough and DWTS hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough appeared on the morning show to unveil this year’s celebrity lineup. Despite missing the talk show, Inaba showed her excitement over the season 34 cast via her Instagram Story at the time. “Here we goooooo!!!!” Inaba wrote, alongside an article about the celebrities and their pro dance partners.

Women’s soccer match is abandoned after USA player collapses on field in terrifying medical emergency

September 15, 2025

A match between Racing Louisville FC and Seattle Reign FC was abandoned after Louisville midfielder Savannah DeMelo collapsed on the pitch just before halftime. DeMelo was helped on the pitch by medical staff and was then transported to a local hospital in Seattle after the terrifying scenes. Racing Louisville confirmed that she was stable and alert and was undergoing further evaluation. This is the second medical incident that DeMelo has experienced this season. Back on March 22, during a match against Bay FC in San Francisco, she went down on the pitch after feeling dizzy and experiencing shortness of breath. DeMelo was taken off by a stretcher. The 27-year-old DeMelo revealed to ESPN that she had been diagnosed with Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism last fall. Both those conditions affect the thyroid glands. Symptoms include increased heartbeat, heat intolerance, excessive sweating, fatigue, bulging eyes, and tremors among other side effects. DeMelo, a native of California, has spent her entire club career with Louisville – scoring 20 goals across all competitions since turning pro in 2022.

