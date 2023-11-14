UNITED STATES

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak rushed to hospital in Mexico after ‘possible stroke’

November 9, 2023

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was rushed to a hospital in Mexico City after he reported “feeling strange” during the delivery of a speech, Mexican media outlets reported.

Mr Wozniak, who exited from Apple in 1985, was hospitalised possibly due to a stroke, Mexico’s Reforma newspaper said.

“Tiny Pretty Things” Actor Barton Cowperthwaite Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

November 11, 2023

Tiny Pretty Things star Barton Cowperthwaite has been diagnosed with stage 2 brain cancer.

The 31-year-old actor and ballet dancer revealed on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with "at least a stage 2 glioma" but noted that the "fairly decent-sized brain tumor" has not spread to anywhere else in his body.

In addition to the announcement, Cowperthwaite shared an image of him wearing a hospital gown and two brain scans that depict the tumor.

Kel Mitchell Breaks Silence After ‘Frightening’ Health Scare

November 9, 2023

Kel Mitchell is thankful for his health and support from fans after facing a medical emergency. The Good Burger star spoke out for the first time amid news he was hospitalized.

"Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time," he wrote in a message to his 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

He continued, "With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I'm now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family. Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can't thank you enough. Much love to each of you."

No illness identified.

Dove Shack Rapper C-Knight On Life Support After Stroke, MRI Scan Coming

November 5, 2023

C-Knight -- an original member of rap group The Dove Shack -- is fighting for his life, with his loved ones waiting on some key tests before any next steps ... TMZ has learned. The MC's father, George Lee Washington Blount Jr., tells us his son was hospitalized on Oct. 18 as a result of a scary blood sugar level -- which we're told stems from his diabetes. Blount says that while C-Knight was receiving dialysis, he somehow suffered a stroke. In addition to that, we're told C-Knight went into cardiac arrest ... and that his heart stopped, with him needing to be resuscitated by doctors. At that point, Blount says C-Knight was placed on life support -- but Blount says even more health issues surfaced amid all this. Since the stroke and cardiac arrest ... we're told C-Knight has been in an unresponsive state, and that the medical staff has told the family there's no signs of progress they're detecting. Blount tells us they're waiting on a crucial MRI scan to be done, which will tell if them if there's any notable brain activity. We're told the family believes he can battle back and recover from this ... despite how grim it looks at the moment.

No age reported.

Stevante Clark remains hospitalized following mild heart attack

November 3, 2023

Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark, suffered a mild heart attack that he attributed to the years spent fighting for justice after his brother was gunned down by Sacramento police.

No age reported.

Patrick Dempsey Reflects on His Nonprofit, ‘General Hospital’ Star [John York] Talks Cancer and More

November 10, 2023

Actor Patrick Dempsey founded The Dempsey Center in 2008 to honor his mother, Amanda, who died from ovarian cancer in 2014. She was diagnosed in 1997.

“We help people who have been impacted by cancer,” Dempsey told PEOPLE this week. “We don’t treat the disease; we treat the person in what is called wraparound care. A lot of counseling, acupuncture, reiki, nutrition.”

Dempsey, 57, located his nonprofit in his native state of Maine, and wants to help individuals impacted by cancer to give them traditional ways to treat their diagnoses.

“The type of work that we’re doing and helping a family is very important and gives life meaning,” noted Dempsey. “I think to be of service is really why we’re here and you really feel that when you’re doing this type of work.”

Dempsey hopes that his mother would be proud of the work he put in to honor her name….

Star of “General Hospital,” John J. York, revealed that he has started the blood stem cell transplant process. York remained on ABC for 22 years, playing the role of Mac Scorpio on “General Hospital.”

“There's still a long road ahead, but these next 100 days I would say is rocky terrain,” York told PEOPLE.

York was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes and smoldering multiple myeloma — both blood and bone marrow disorders — last December.

Alyssa Farah Griffin is missing from The View as Whoopi Goldberg explains absence – but fans say they know ‘real’ reason

November 9, 2023

On the most recent episode of The View, there were only four women at the desk- Whoopi, 67, Sara Haines, 46, Joy Behar, 81, and Sunny Hostin, 55.

Alyssa, 34, was not there, and Ana Navarro, 51, did not fill in for her.

When the panel sat down for the episode, Whoopi opened up the show by explaining where Alyssa was.

"Alyssa is not here today. She is out," she said.

"She'll be back," Whoopi said, turning towards her co-hosts. "She is not feeling well."

"She'll be back tomorrow probably."

Alyssa was in the rest of the week.

Her co-hosts nodded and then Whoopi went on to talk about the first topic of the day- the Republican Presidential Debate.

… Alyssa confirmed that she was out sick by posting a photo to her Instagram story.

The photo was one of her dog, Herbie, who was cuddled in a soft gray blanket.

He looked up at the camera as Alyssa snapped the picture.

She captioned the post: "Out sick with a cold, but don't feel bad for me: this is my view."

Patriots Coach Will Be 'Out A While' For Health-Related Reasons

November 8, 2023

It's been a frustrating season for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as his team has gone 2-7 amid calls for him to be fired or retire. Now he's having issues on his staff.

According to Patriots insider Mark Daniels of MassLive, Belichick announced today that offensive line coach Adrian Klemm "will be out for a little while." Belichick explained that Klemm is dealing with a "health-related" issue.

Wynonna Judd’s CMA Awards 2023 performance leaves fans worried: She’s ‘holding on for dear life’

November 8, 2023

Fans worried for Wynonna Judd’s well-being Wednesday after a CMA Awards 2023 performance at least one labeled “bizarre.”

The country music icon, 59, appeared unsteady while joining country newcomer Jelly Roll for a duet of his hit “Need a Favor,” to open ABC’s broadcast of the show.

Judd, who lost her mother and singing partner Naomi Judd to suicide last April, seemed “off” during the performance, according to fans on social media platform X.

“Am I the only one concerned for @Wynonna,” one fan asked.

“Something is wrong with her. Hope she is ok!!” another echoed.

Virginia RB carted off field after terrifying injury

November 9, 2023

A moment of pure excitement for Virginia’s football team during Thursday’s game against Louisville quickly turned into a frightening scene for both teams and everyone at Louisville’s L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Cavaliers running back Perris Jones caught a swing pass from Anthony Colandrea. After picking up a few yards, Jones was hit and lost the ball. The loose ball bounced straight into the arms of Virginia’s Malik Washington, who ran in for a touchdown. Washington and his teammates briefly celebrated in the end zone and the referee announced the ruling. Shortly thereafter, though, the celebration stopped.

Jones was back in the same spot on the field where he was hit. He had not moved. When that was realized, the stadium went essentially completely silent.

