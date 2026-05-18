Lynn:

What I’ve noticed is an epidemic of friends needing hip replacements. In their 60’s to late 70’s. Like way more than should be in my circle. When I was growing up I don’t remember any of my elderly relatives needing a hip replacement. The other thing is severe neurological issues. BOTH of my neighbours. Dear people with everything from “autoimmune disease” to vertigo to POTS. No idea why. And I have had two or three good friends say they are frightened that they can’t remember things the way they used to. Age 52 to 70. I assure them that we all have memory slips but secretly I am afraid for them. Two relatives developed heart issues in the past 4 years. And have you noticed how many phone “hold” messages that need to say “We will not tolerate rude or disrespectful language with client services” or something along that line. When did we need that? And what could it be doing to the minds of our children? Among my teen acquaintances, a heartbreaking increase of flus and colds necessitating weeks off throughout the year. One teen had difficulty reading music in the weeks following her second or third shot, and couldn’t play the trumpet because the air pressure gave her crushing headaches for months. Oh and I forgot - her younger sister (age 11) suddenly developed juvenile diabetes. The specialist who diagnosed her said they are noticing an increase in new onset diabetes and suspect one of the causes the vaccine.

Lawrence Butts:

My oldest son who is 54 years old needs a hip replacement. He took the Pfizer shot in spite of my warning him not to. He can no longer work. It’s just unbelievable.

Mattie:

My mom took two jabs and died suddenly and a sister got the turbo cancer overnight, both had the same batch, so there’s something to the “How bad is my batch” web site as Dr. Michael Yeadon has pointed out: 90 percent of the deaths were from 10 percent of the jabs, or something close to those figures. My only brother and 3 of 4 sisters decided I was a “conspiracy theorist” when I told them not to take the jabs, that Bill Gates and Tony Fauci were fucking criminals. My brother’s wife has heart problems now, very petite woman with no prior problems, eats organic, works out daily, doesn’t drink but a bit of wine, in great shape otherwise. Gee, I wonder if the jabs she took have anything to do with it…

Reader East of Albuquerque:

Two people I care for very much just took their booster number-I-dunno-what. Probably 12th. I do not exaggerate. One now looks like death warmed over, skeletal, bad case of thrombocytopenia. The other has a whole menu’s worth of food allergies and spends hours every day in the bathroom. They wouldn’t dream of missing a booster.

Bankster33:

Had a good friend in California who was healthy, a bit overweight, but got jabbed with the first two and then a third because she felt compelled to, to keep catering. Within 45 days of the third jab, she developed spontaneous Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), had to check in to a hospital, and was dead within 30 days. Tragic.

AnnR:

May 2021, my 53 yo friend Frank died within a couple of months of being diagnosed with cancer of the appendix, jabbed b/c he was a federal employee-he was a truly wonderful man. April 2022, my 63 yo friend Bob died of a recurrence of esophageal cancer, that was in remission from 2021 (post jab cancer), returned with a vengeance. At work: September 2021, my jab-loving coworker’s 53 yo sister, incredibly fit and healthy, died a horrible death from sepsis, cause unknown; December 2024 59 yo coworker (anti jab but listened to her doctor to get it), suffered a stroke, the month prior her 60ish yo brother died from a heart attack while taking a nap; my 35 yo coworker developed body hives almost like Stevens-Johnson syndrome; I could go on and on but it’s too depressing.…

ME:

I know of many who now have afib post-jab. All of them eventually get procedures, which holds for a year or so. They seem to then progress to pacemakers, that’s the trend. Others with heart problems, young, in their 20s. Neighbors in their early 60’s with walkers and heart failure problems. Cancers and shingles happening to many. And sudden deaths. I’m grateful we will not forget accountability.

Rob D:

I know 7 people who have either been injured and/or have never been the same after the “safe and effective”. Two of them I’ve known for 15 years and they are not the same people. It is so difficult to put into words how much different they are. It is like they are husks. They no longer have the joy, the humor, or anything they used to have. It is weird and uncanny.

Jen Young:

March 2021 my mother’s fit 70-year-old cousin died suddenly in her sleep. April 2021 a neighborhood kid I grew up with died suddenly of a stroke at 69. Three days later my 34-year-old fit & healthy lawyer died suddenly in her sleep. June 2021 my 66-year-old brother-in-law, who was a wrestling coach, died of an aggressive brain cancer (diagnosed 3 months earlier). January 2023 a former boyfriend died of a heart attack at 62 in the hospital parking lot (he had been recently employed as a hospital deliveryman & would have been mandated in California to take it). April 2023 a former co-worker, 54, was found dead on the floor of his hotel on a work trip. December 2023 our fit & active 77-year-old family friend took a break from watching a movie with her son. When she didn’t come back he went to check on her and found her lifeless on her bed. She was a medical secretary and proudly took all of ‘em. June 2025 my very fit 75-year-old Pilates classmate (who never smoked) died from a super aggressive lung cancer.

As for injuries two of my friends had detached retinas. Two family friends, (a couple), both had eye strokes. My Pilates instructor & her boyfriend decided to travel in 2023 & heavily vaxxed up - last year he was diagnosed with Prostate cancer; she has had a bad cold or a bad cough every couple of months since then. My 89-year-old father who had been active, fit, and very health conscious for most of his adult life, has declined dramatically after three shots in 2021-2022. He has severe neuropathy, has lost most of his eyesight, and had a Myocardial Infarction in 2023.

As someone previously said in the comments there are more if I widen the circle… :-(

Elizabeth Schotta:

My younger sister got the first shot early on because she works for the military. She became violently ill and missed a couple of weeks of work. Even though she had an adverse reaction, she was required to get the second shot, and she again became violently ill. She stayed sick for more than a year. After her second shot my older sister had a swollen lymph node on the left side of her neck which was the size of a chicken egg. She and her doctor couldn’t understand what may have caused it and why it wouldn’t respond to medication. Hmmmm?? Shortly after his first booster, my brother-in-law developed dementia (age 66) and he was wearing diapers and completely unable to care for himself within a period of six months.

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot:

an’ again, I know TWO young’uns under 30 (both girls) gettin’ hip replacements--they’re performers but neither are prima ballerinas either... this should happen ta perhaps a 78 year old, not a 28 year old! The aggression & the dullin’ of senses an’ perception is easy ta see now.... a 20-sumthin’ backed up inta our car in gas station lot a couple daze ago an’ tho’ ‘twas clear she wuz not on drugs.... she looked purdy stunned... didnt’ even say “sorry”--jus’ gave my hubby the insurance card an’ kinda wandered off... ain’t normal.…

Ellen:

I know several people who were probably murdered by these needles, one very-jabbed nurse whose health has been devastated, and some others whose deaths / illnesses may have been related ...

My Mom was a devout disciple of the Vaccine Religion, and the Team Democrat narrative. She died from the pain of cancer treatment in October 2024. She had gotten a 3rd booster / 5th shot in December 2023 - one month before her mouth started bothering her again, which led to a biopsy in March that showed her cancer had returned, in a different, more aggressive (but also not quite “turbo”) form.

Friend’s mother - Also devout disciple of the Vaccine Religion, encouraged vaccination, feared the unvaccinated, seemed to consider the NY Times a Bible. Multiple boosters. She was sick with cancer that metastisized, and she had to delay treatment due to blood clots.

Other friend’s family member - Mid 60’s - over 65, booster-eligible by then, vaccinated, almost surely boosted, died completely unexpectedly in his recliner, Spring of 2021.

Cousin - Died of a heart attack in September of 2022, 60 years old. Vax’d, boosted. She did have a lot of other health problems, for many years. She was recently in the hospital and had been doing better. She would have been eligible for early boosters because of her medical problems.(Insane and/or murderous calculation). She was obese, and sick enough that she may have died anyhow, yet also a poison shot could have done her in.

Cousin - A nurse, deep in the Blue Team / progressive narrative. Truly good soul who never meant any harm. She asked her infectious disease doctor about Ivermectin at my suggestion, and the answer from The Expert was the only one she could understand.

Friend, mid 40’s at the time - Developed Celiac disease / autoimmunity soon after the first shots. She did make the connection.

Friend, early 50’s at the time - Tinnitus, didn’t want the shot but his employment is working on stage sets, and he has children to feed (who he thankfully kept away from the shots).

Friend, early 30’s at the time - Autoimmune disease, Sjogren’s Syndrome, thinks it’s from the shots.