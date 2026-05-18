News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
13h

This is the beginning, not the end of the massacring of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones. There are 65% of the people in my town of 170,000 people who are considered fully vaccinated. How many will be gone in one year or in two years or in three years?

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
13h

Amazing isn't it, I have family who took the jabs, my daughter and her husband took two, my sister and her husband are up to either 6 or 8, I stopped counting, my friend is at 11 or 12, she has a multitude of issues, losing calcium, almost blind, can barely walk, diabetes, lupus, kidney issues etc. I knew when the covid scam hit it was fake, I then looked up the jabs and knew they were deadly. Im now 74 without any health problems. I could never believe how people blindly accepted masks and all the other nonsense, I was kicked out of places because I refused to wear the diaper on my face, plus I had a sane doctor who wrote a letter for me saying I couldn't wear one because of asthma, which I didn't have, :)

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