Sting cancels three US concerts due to illness

January 22, 2025

Sting has postponed three US concerts and canceled an awards appearance due to illness.

In a statement published on Instagram on Wednesday, the British rock legend said that “with severe regret” he had canceled an appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards scheduled for Thursday following advice from his doctor.

The Golden Globes and Grammy winner has also moved a concert in Phoenix from January 24 to June 1, and another show in Wheatland, California from January 26 to May 28.

Sting “baffled” by Clapton’s vaccine-scepticism: “I’m old enough to remember kids with polio… that disease was eradicated overnight with the vaccine”

November 18, 2021

In a new interview with AFP, Sting is described as “baffled” by vaccine scepticism from the likes of Van Morrison and Eric Clapton. “I don’t really understand the science of the objection,” he says. “I had no hesitation in taking the vaccine. I’m old enough to remember kids in my street with polio who were crippled, and that disease was eradicated overnight with the vaccine.”

The Eagles Member Quits Due To Disease

January 25, 20225

A statement from the Eagles and Steuart Smith about the guitarist’s departure from the band:

“It is with profound regret that, due to performance issues associated with my recently diagnosed Parkinsonism, I find that I must bow out of my role with the Eagles while I can still do so gracefully. It’s been a great quarter of a century, and I had hoped to be able to finish out this year with the band, but I must now do what’s best for all concerned.” – Steuart Smith

“Steuart Smith has retired from touring. The Eagles will be forever grateful for the extraordinary talents that he brought to both our recordings and live performances. Steuart will be greatly missed, but he will always be a part of our musical family. We know our many fans join us in wishing him well.” – Don Henley

Ringo Starr’s son Zak Starkey suffers blood clot in leg

January 22, 2025

Ringo Starr ’s son Zak Starkey has suffered a blood clot in his leg, forcing him to cancel a scheduled performance with his band in London.

The drummer, 59, who plays in the indie band Mantra of the Cosmos, has been advised to rest and take blood thinners for two weeks following the clot.

His medical episode comes after Mantra of the Cosmos – who count Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder, percussionist Mark “Bez” Berry and Oasis guitarist Andy Bell among their members – played two nights at the famous Cavern Club in Liverpool, the venue where The Beatles started.

Popular nu-metal act forced to cancel tour in wake of lead singer’s ongoing health concerns

January 19, 2025

Nu-metal band Coal Chamber has been forced to cancel over 30 shows scheduled as part of an upcoming tour slated for March/April citing health issues with the group’s lead singer, Dez Fafara.

Fafara, 58, took to Instagram this week to announce the news to fans, explaining that unspecified health concerns would keep the band off the road until at least late in the year.

Popular country band cancels tour dates amid singer’s cancer treatment

January 14, 2025

Country music band The Mavericks is canceling two upcoming shows, the band announced Friday.

The show cancellations come as frontman Raul Malo continues treatment after having a cancerous tumor removed from his liver on Dec. 10.

