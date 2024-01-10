“Our free press” continues to report “the science” of COVID “vaccination”

FDA leaders say thousands of Americans likely to die this winter because too many don’t trust vaccines

January 7, 2024

https://nkytribune.com/2024/01/fda-leaders-say-thousands-of-americans-likely-to-die-this-winter-because-too-many-dont-trust-vaccines/

From Time, showing that that venerable outlet is still telling us what’s what, after a century of vivid reportage:

Getting Vaccinated May Be Your Best Protection from Long COVID

November 22, 2023

https://time.com/6338434/vaccination-long-covid-risk/

Important news from scientists in India:

Unexplained sudden deaths in young adults not linked to Covid-19 vaccination, says ICMR study

November 22, 2023

https://www.theweek.in/news/health/2023/11/22/unexplained-sudden-deaths-in-young-adults-not-linked-to-covid-19.html

From CNN:

‘A vicious cycle’: Low Covid-19 vaccination rates lead to fewer doses at pediatric offices. Now, some parents can’t find it [ sic ]

December 7, 2023

https://www.cnn.com/2023/12/07/health/children-covid-vaccination

Speaking of “vaccination,” some may think that Bill Gates doesn’t have much credibility these days, since he’s been so wrong about so much. But CNBC still appreciates his foresight, concern for human welfare and deep scientific knowledge:

Bill Gates warns the world is likely to smash through a critical warming threshold

December 1, 2023

https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2023/12/01/bill-gates-warns-the-world-is-likely-to-overshoot-2-degrees-of-warming.html

Just because the government-and-media are pushing “vaccination” doesn’t mean that they’re ignoring other dangers to our health:

US Government Issues Public Health Alert Over Soup

December 29, 2023

https://popculture.com/trending/news/us-government-issues-public-health-alert-over-soup/

While focused mainly on our health, “our free press,” and the academic scientists who provide them with material (through university PR offices), are no less interested in solving other of the many urgent problems facing us:

MIT researchers publish breakthrough study investigating whether the Oreo creme can be evenly split

January 7, 2024

https://scoop.upworthy.com/mit-researchers-investigating-whether-oreo-creme-can-be-evenly-split-568606-568606-568606-568606-568606

Nor is it only the hard sciences that are devoted to our welfare. Social scientists are just as keen on bettering society in general, solving major problems with invaluable discoveries.

For example, with Christian nationalism obviously taking over the United States, the scourge of anti-atheist prejudice will just keep getting worse:

New study links Christian nationalism to increased prejudice against atheists

December 2, 2023

https://www.psypost.org/2023/12/new-study-links-christian-nationalism-to-increased-prejudice-against-atheists-214829

Another startling revelation (also from PsyPost):

People with dark personalities feel more satisfied in romantic relationships with partners who also exhibit similar dark traits

July 7, 2023

https://www.psypost.org/2023/07/people-with-dark-personalities-feel-more-satisfied-in-romantic-relationships-with-partners-who-also-exhibit-similar-dark-traits-166165

Noted in Physicians Weekly , a study finding that poor people can’t afford to pay for care by specialists:

Low Income Decreases Odds of Cardiologist Involvement in Heart Failure Hospital Care

November 22, 2023

https://www.physiciansweekly.com/low-income-decreases-odds-of-cardiologist-involvement-in-heart-failure-hospital-care/

Who ever would have thought that black women are more comfortable discussing race with their white boyfriends the better they know them? A remarkable finding publicized by Phys.org:

Study finds duration of relationship affects comfort level of Black women in discussing race with white male partners

July 13, 2023

https://phys.org/news/2023-07-duration-relationship-affects-comfort-black.amp

Meanwhile, in the realm of geopolitics, Reuters lately offered this intriguing glimpse of “Russia,” by a reporter who didn’t even have to go there:

Russia Seems Smug as US Diplomatically Isolated at UN for Supporting Israel

December 14, 2023

That “Russia seem[ed] smug” was based on a short statement by an unnamed “senior European diplomat”:

The General Assembly resolution demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war was adopted on Tuesday with the overwhelming support of 153 countries, while the United States, Israel and eight other countries voted no and 23 countries abstained.

"They are loving it," a senior European diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said of Russia watching the U.S. come under fire at the United Nations for its support of Israel.

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2023-12-14/russia-seems-smug-as-us-diplomatically-isolated-at-un-for-supporting-israel

Finally, a must-read item from Sports Illustrated :

Mike Golic Jr. Says Diet As Offensive Lineman Produced ’Worst Smelling Farts on Planet Earth’

January 4, 2024

https://www.si.com/college/2024/01/04/mike-golic-jr-diet-offensive-lineman-worst-smelling-farts-pablo-torre-podcast