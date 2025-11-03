A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES

Beloved ‘80s Band Forced to Cancel Show Due to ‘Serious Illness’

October 26, 2025

The Stray Cats were forced to cancel the opening night of their 2025 tour on Saturday, Oct. 25 in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. because singer-guitarist Brian Setzer was “unable to perform due to serious illness,” the band posted their social media channels. Back in February, Setzer announced that he “discovered that I have an auto-immune disease” and could no longer play guitar. However, he received treatment at the Mayo Clinic and shared in posts in March and April that he was making progress recovering, so much so that the Stray Cats announced a fall tour in August, featuring Setzer with his Stray Cats bandmates bassist Lee Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom. It’s unclear whether Setzer’s latest health setback is related to the auto-immune disease and if the band will play the rest of the dates on the scheduled tour, which includes a show Sunday, Oct. 26 in Rockford, Ill. and is slated to run through Nov. 16 in Phoenix. Parade has reached out to the band’s representatives for comment.

Charlie Wilson postpones a few dates on R&B Cookout trek

October 10, 2025

Charlie Wilson‘s Sunday show at the FedExForum in Memphis has been pushed back a few months. The event, which is part of his R&B Cookout trek, has been rescheduled for April 12, 2026. FedExForum announced the news Thursday evening, noting the decision was made by the tour’s organizers. Charlie’s shows in Birmingham, Alabama, and Brandon, Mississippi, have also been postponed. In other Charlie news, his latest single, “Keep Me in Love,” topped the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart, becoming his 11th #1 on the list. The song marks his return to the throne as the male R&B artist with the most chart-toppers in the history of the Adult R&B chart.

“Dukes of Hazzard” star hospitalized in Los Angeles

October 30, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Ca. - Actress Catherine Bach, best known as Daisy Duke on the ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ televison show, has been hospitalized in Los Angeles. Ben Jones, who played Cooter on the ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ and his wife Alma posted on social media Thursday night that Bach has an embolism that “probably developed as a result of a recent surgery.” The post says she has been admitted to the hospital on an emergency basis. Bach was scheduled to appear at Cooter’s Place in Nashville this weekend but that has been canceled. Bach is 71 years old. She was one of several cast members that came to Hazard, Kentucky, during the 1981 Black Gold Festival parade. In recent years she’s had a recurring role on the CBS soap ‘The Young and the Restless’.

SiriusXM’s Dallas Wayne To Take Leave for Cancer Treatment

October 15, 2025

SiriusXM host and recording artist Dallas Wayne [69] has revealed that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. The veteran broadcaster and singer-songwriter will take time off from his shows on Willie’s Roadhouse (Ch. 61) and Outlaw Country (Ch. 62) to undergo an autologous stem cell transplant. “While there is no ‘cure’ for this type of cancer, it looks like I’m well on my way to remission,” Wayne said in a statement. “My prognosis is promising - I am hopeful.” Wayne added that he looks forward to returning to the air and performing again soon.

Researcher’s Note – We were all masked up and doing it the way we were supposed to be doing it at the time. We were out there in the lounge between takes talking about our vaccination [sic] schedules rather than talking about cars, women or guitars!: Link

CANADA

Beloved ‘90s Singer Abruptly Postpones Show As Health Takes a ‘Turn for the Worse’

October 30, 2025

Sarah McLachlan has unfortunately called off her concert in Montreal on Thursday night due to a worsening health condition. Just hours before she was scheduled to take the stage in Montreal as part of her 30th Anniversary Tour, the beloved singer-songwriter took to social media to announce that the show will be postponed as she battles a case of laryngitis. “I’m just devastated to have to announce the postponement of tonight’s show in Montreal,” McLachlan, 57, wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, Oct. 30. “My laryngitis has taken a turn for the worse and I woke up without a voice.”

BELGIUM

Singer Sergio cancels all performances due to serious heart problems: “My heart is only functioning at 30 percent”

October 25, 2025

Sergio Quisquater [60] from Tielt-Winge has canceled all his performances for the foreseeable future. In a video on social media, the singer announces that he is experiencing heart problems. “They are proving more serious than expected,” he says. “Dear friends, I unfortunately have some bad news. It’s not pleasant, but that’s the way it is,” reads the caption of a video Sergio posted on Facebook today. In the video, he announces that he has serious heart problems and will not be performing for a while.

AUSTRALIA

Russell Crowe’s ex-wife Danielle Spencer rushed to hospital suffering medical emergency

October 13, 2025

Russell Crowe’s ex-wife Danielle Spencer has undergone major surgery for a serious medical condition. Spencer, 56, updated her fans from her hospital bed on Monday, posting a video to Instagram in which she explained she had been treated for a splenic aneurysm. ‘Meanwhile, completely out of left field-I thought I’d take a short break from music to have myself a splenic aneurysm,’ the singer wrote in her caption. ‘Hooray for the surgeons of the world, who boldly go where most of us could not conceive of going. Huge respect and gratitude’. A splenic aneurysm is described as ‘a bulge in an artery supplying the spleen’ which can lead to severe internal bleeding if it ruptures. The performer was due to perform on stage with ex-husband Crowe in December, however it is unclear if she will go ahead with the gig.

NEW ZEALAND

‘Minor medical issue’ delays star batter Kane Williamson’s return to the Black Caps

October 13, 2025

Auckland - Kane Williamson’s return to the Black Caps has been delayed by what coach Rob Walter has called “a minor medical issue”. The star batter made himself unavailable for the three-match Twenty20 international series against Australia earlier this month and will now sit out the three-match series against England starting in Christchurch on Saturday. Having stood down as captain following last year’s failed World Cup campaign in the West Indies and United States when he turned down a central contract from New Zealand Cricket, Williamson hasn’t played in any of the Black Caps’ 18 T20Is since.

