News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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A T's avatar
A T
5h

Will any of them ever be able to say – gee, maybe it was the shots!

Jesus: "I am the Light of the world - the one who follows Me will never walk in darkness but always in the Light!" John 8:12

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Charisse's avatar
Charisse
5h

Maybe Susie will stop whispering in Trumps ear

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