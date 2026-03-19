A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

March 16, 2026

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has early-stage breast cancer and is seeking treatment, but she will remain in her role, President Donald Trump announced on Monday. “Unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting,” the president wrote in a post on Truth Social. “She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!” Trump said that Wiles is “one of my closest and most important advisors” and is “tough and deeply committed to serving the American People.” Wiles, 68, told the New York Times in an interview that the disease was caught in its early stages.

Researcher’s note: Susie Wiles has worked for Ballard Partners and Mercury Public Affairs, lobbyists whose clients include pesticide manufacturers, GAVI (The Vaccine Alliance), and Pfizer. She is known as a major obstacle to the substantive changes RFK, Jr wants to make at HHS: https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/when-rfk-jr-was-put-in-chargeof-hhs?utm_source=publication-search Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS) How It's Done: Inserting the lobby team inside and outside the Trump administration https://usrtk.org/pesticides/tracing-bayers-ties-to-power-in-trumps-washington… Read more

March 16, 2026

Donald Trump pressured a Republican congressman with a “grim diagnosis“ to keep working despite his illness so that Democrats wouldn’t pick up his seat. Trump goaded House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday to tell reporters the story behind the president’s demand. Johnson goes on to explain that Florida Rep. Neal Dunn had “some real health challenges, and it was very serious.” He added that he was a “real champion and a patriot because he’s still coming to work and if others got this diagnosis they would be apt to go home and retire.” Trump cuts Johnson off to push him to reveal what the diagnosis was, which the speaker replied by saying that the congressman had a terminal illness. “He’d be dead by June,” Trump bluntly adds. After Johnson says that the severity of the illness wasn’t public and that he was only going to say that it was “grim,” groans can be heard from reporters. “With a heart problem by the way, this was a heart problem,” Trump goes on. Trump continues by recalling the moment he got the call from Johnson delivering the news about Dunn, the 73-year-old Republican who has represented Florida’s 2nd District since 2017. “He said, ‘Sir, we’re up by three but we’re gonna lose one by June.’ I asked who and he said ‘Neal Dunn,’” Trump said. “No. 1 it was bad because I liked him, No. 2 it was bad because I needed his vote.” “He really said, ‘Mike, I’m going to last this out for the president and you, and for however long I live -- it looks like June is the time -- I’m going to be voting for you,’‘ Trump added. “How many people are gonna say that?” Johnson said that Trump offered his own doctors to give Dunn medical care. He was given emergency surgery at Walter Reed within hours. “The man has a new lease on life,” Johnson said. “He walked into the conference meeting and we thought we’ve seen a ghost.” Johnson looked shocked and occasionally chuckled nervously as Trump retold the story, seemingly stunned that he would reveal the congressman’s personal medical details that have not been confirmed by his office.

March 15, 2026

Josh Gad is continuing to stay right by his mother Susan’s side while she deals with an undisclosed medical emergency. The actor, 45, first shared news of his mom’s condition earlier in the week, when he was at Disneyland Paris to attend the opening of their latest experience, the New World of Frozen. Unfortunately, he had to leave early to care for his mom. “So truly heartbroken that I arrived today to take a tour and celebrate the new New World of Frozen at @disneylandparis this week and instead have to leave tomorrow morning (before I even have a chance to see any of it) to be with my mother who is unfortunately dealing with a serious medical emergency,” he penned. On Saturday, March 14, he once again took to Instagram, this time with a recent photo of his mom, sharing an update on her condition and once again asking for fans and friends to keep her in their “thoughts and prayers.” “This is my mom. She gave me life. Right now she and us are fighting for hers,” the Frozen star wrote. “This is Susan Gad. My hero. My rock. My world. If you can, please send her all your good thoughts and prayers. She needs them (and deserves them).”

No age reported.

March 10, 2026

Punk rocker Jello Biafra of the band the Dead Kennedys has been hospitalized after a severe medical emergency that occurred three days ago. The 67-year-old musician has suffered from a hemorrhagic stroke, which occurs when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures, causing bleeding that damages tissue and increases skull pressure. The news was shared on Instagram on Monday by his record label Alternative Tentacles. The label said that Biafra ‘suffered a hemorrhagic stroke caused by high blood pressure’ on Saturday. It was added that the artist is ‘currently hospitalized but stable.’ ‘Speaking for the Alternative Tentacles family, we are all just very thankful he is okay and getting the care that he needs,’ added the record label. ‘We will update you all as we are able.’ The star then made his own statement on the same post. He went into detail about the stroke. ‘I hopped out of my bed because I needed to pee, and my left leg just collapsed under me and I fell to the floor,’ he began. ‘I couldn’t even break the fall with my left arm because it wasn’t working either. I tried to hop back up again, and I couldn’t. I realized I had “fallen and I can’t get up!”’ He continued, ‘It was this point I thought, “Oh s**, I’m having a stroke!”’ A hemorrhagic stroke is a medical emergency often caused by high blood pressure, aneurysms or vascular malformations. Biafra then added, ‘I still have a lot of great stuff in me, but right now I gotta lotta of rehabbing to do.’ He is the former lead singer and songwriter for the San Francisco punk rock band Dead Kennedys which formed in 1979 and disbanded in 1986.

Researcher’s note – 🦇Jello got the jab - and so can you! 💉 . . . https://www.facebook.com/AlternativeTentaclesRecords/videos/jello-got-the-jab-and-so-can-you-shout-out-to-punkrockbowling-for-caring-about-t/3082914568696724/

March 16, 2026

INFLUENCER Mickey Blanc has revealed a terrifying hospital dash after noticing a “black lightning streak” in one of her eyes. The New York City content creator, who has 1.1million followers on Instagram, told how her vision became affected while she was travelling to the Bronx. After being assessed by doctors, an ultrasound found a small bleed inside her eye. She continued: “They said the important thing is they did NOT see a retinal tear or detachment, which are the serious things they worry about.” She said: “The specialist checked me and said the gel inside the eye shifted, which can happen with age. That’s what causing the dark lightnings (which apparently can stay for weeks). “For the next few weeks I just need to avoid exercise, strong head movements, and rubbing my eyes while everything settles in place. “And hopefully I’ll be able to go through this without a retinal tear.”

No age reported.

March 10, 2026

Arvada, CO - When doctors found a cyst in Arvada Mayor Lauren Simpson’s chest in October 2024, they were initially unconcerned; the mass appeared to be among the 80% of biopsied breast lumps that are non-cancerous. However, this winter - amid the hubbub of the holidays - Simpson [42] received grave news: she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. “It’s obviously been kind of scary,” Simpson said. “I’m young, I’m pretty healthy, and I have been asymptomatic. So hearing those words - ‘You have breast cancer’ - it threw me a bit for a loop.” After the initial shock passed, Simpson worked with her care team to determine a treatment plan. She had surgery on Feb. 17 to remove her sentinel lymph node, which helped doctors see how far the cancer had spread. That surgery confirmed that the cancer had not spread to the lymph nodes, meaning that it was still in stage one, which Simpson called “extraordinarily lucky.” However, due to additional masses that doctors found in her breast, Simpson will have a mastectomy and a DIEP Flap Breast Reconstruction on March 16.

March 10, 2026

WEST HAVEN, CT - Former West Haven Mayor Ed O’Brien was recently diagnosed with epithelioid hemangioendothelioma (EHE), which he said is an “ultra-rare cancer.” O’Brien shared the news in a post on Facebook to help spread awareness and raise research funding for EHE. “There is currently no cure, but the good news is that my prognosis is excellent because EHE is typically very slow moving,” O’Brien wrote in the post on Facebook. O’Brien, who served two terms as mayor, is participating in a virtual walk to support EHE research and awareness. O’Brien originally thought he was dealing with a pinched nerve before ultimately being diagnosed with EHE. “What started suddenly in August 2023 turned into ongoing pain in my chest and side that I could not seem to fix,” O’Brien wrote on his fundraising page for the 2026 EHE Fun Run & Walk. “I tried everything I could think of to get relief, including chiropractic care, physical therapy, and injections, but the pain kept lingering, and the answers never really came. Then, after another trip to the emergency room in September, a scan found something earlier tests had missed: a small tumor on my left 10th rib. That was the moment everything changed. Instead of a nerve issue, I was facing a diagnosis of epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, or EHE, an ultra-rare cancer that very few people have ever heard of. Like so many people affected by rare cancers, I quickly learned how isolating and uncertain this road can feel. When a disease is this rare, information is limited, awareness is low, and research is often underfunded. That is one of the reasons I decided to speak publicly and turn my experience into action.” O’Brien, 61, told the New Haven Register that doctors said he’s only the fifth known case globally in which an EHE tumor was found on the ribs. O’Brien also said that doctors told him that while EHE has no known cure and is resistant to chemotherapy, it is slow-moving and has roughly 80 percent to 90 percent odds of “stabilizing,” but if it doesn’t, the cancer is likely to become very aggressive, according to the Register.