DENMARK

Kidney failure puts football player’s career at risk

September 15, 2025

Danish footballer Frederik Carstensen, who previously played for Silkeborg, has had a bit of a shock. On Monday, his Norwegian club, Sarpsborg 08, announced that it had been discovered that he suffers from a congenital disease that means he will need a kidney transplant. “Unfortunately, we have found a congenital, serious kidney failure, which means that I will have to undergo a kidney transplant in the near future. There has been a series of bad news and of course a huge shock for me and my family,” says 23-year-old Frederik Carstensen to Sarpsborg’s website. Sarpsborg’s doctor, Petter Morten Pettersen, says that it is uncertain whether Frederik Carstensen will return. However, he emphasizes that there are several cases where top athletes have returned after a kidney transplant. Frederik Carstensen has been with Sarpsborg since the summer of 2024, when he moved from Silkeborg IF after a successful loan spell at FC Fredericia. He is the brother of AGF player Rasmus Carstensen.

Link

After shocking news about cancer: This is how Troels Mylenberg [55] is doing now

September 16, 2025

It all started in February, when he suddenly developed severe stomach pains. After further tests, it was clear that it was colon cancer – and it had already spread to his liver, abdominal cavity and stomach. A message that hit him with shock and fear. “I honestly thought my life was over,” he says honestly in his post. Shortly after, he had a stoma operation and had to prepare for a tough course of treatment. He spent the first few weeks in a hospital bed, connected to chemo tubes for a total of 22 days. But slowly hope returned. The doctors announced that there was a real chance of beating the disease if both chemotherapy and surgery went as expected. Fortunately, the treatment turned out to have the desired effect. Recently, Troels received the news he almost dared not hope for: the cancer is gone. For viewers, this means that a familiar news voice will soon be back in the studio, this time with a richer life experience – and an even greater joy in life.

Link

SWEDEN

New Minister of Health Elisabet Lann (KD) suddenly collapsed during the press conference

September 9, 2025

At 16.15 on Tuesday, the government has gathered for a press conference to present Sweden’s new Minister of Health, Elisabet Lann (KD) [48]. The start is rolling as usual. The other ministers who are attending welcome the Minister of Health, and Lann herself gives a speech about her new assignment. At the same time as the floor is handed over to Jakob Forssmed, she falls forward and remains seemingly unconscious on the floor. The other ministers rush to help the Minister of Health. First to arrive is Ebba Busch. After a few seconds, the camera is pointed away from the minister and the press conference is interrupted. The broadcast was also interrupted and a test image was shown. After a few minutes, Elisabet Lann was back. “This was not exactly a normal Tuesday, and this is what can happen when you have a drop in blood sugar,” she says, according to Aftonbladet’s reporter on site. The journalists on site seemed taken aback by the incident that unfolded on the stage in front of them. According to Aftonbladet’s reporter on site, Elisabet Lann was led out of the press conference shortly after the fall. A few minutes later, the four ministers returned. After the ministers commented on the fall, the press room was closed and the journalists were ushered into a meeting room outside.

Link

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin says fiancee recovering after emergency heart transplant

September 19, 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At the start of training camp, Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin shared details of a scary medical emergency his fiancee dealt with while the two were vacationing in France this summer. In a letter Dahlin posted to social media, Dahlin described that his fiancee, Carolina Matovac, began feeling sick for a few days, and it quickly took a turn for the worse with her experiencing heart failure. She received life-saving CPR and was transferred to a hospital in France, where she was on life support before eventually receiving a heart transplant. Carolina is now in her and Rasmus’ home country of Sweden, and she is expected to make a full recovery.

No age reported.

Link

ITALY

Illness at Piccola Sanremo, prognosis remains guarded: team halts race

September 22, 2025

These are hours of great concern for the Sc Padovani team following the emergency hospitalization of Kevin Bonaldo, 25, from Treviso, who suffered a cardiac arrest towards the end of the race. It happened yesterday, Sunday, September 21st, while racing at the Piccola Sanremo in Sovizzo. According to the team’s statement: “Kevin Bonaldo survived the night but remains under observation in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit of the San Bortolo hospital in Vicenza with a guarded prognosis.” Given this situation, the team has decided to halt races and not participate in tomorrow’s traditional Coppa Collecchio event in Collecchio (Parma). Kevin was also scheduled to race on the roads of Parma.

Link

UKRAINE

Ukrainian Ambassador Volodymyr Shkurov Suffers Heart Attack in Voskopoja

September 14, 2025

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Albania, Volodymyr Shkurov [67], was rushed to the capital after experiencing cardiac problems in the tourist village of Voskopoja, where he had been spending the weekend with his wife. According to reliable sources, the ambassador was walking in the forests of Voskopoja earlier today when he began to feel unwell, which forced him to return to the hotel where he was staying. The swift intervention of the local health center’s medical staff provided him with immediate assistance, after which the emergency service of the Korça Regional Hospital was alerted. Cardiologists there gave him initial treatment before transferring him to Tirana for more specialized care. Sources from the hospital confirmed that the ambassador is currently in stable condition.

Link

AUSTRALIA

28-Year-Old Influencer Says She Went from Planning Her Wedding to Facing Incurable Brain Cancer

September 20, 2025

One influencer is opening up about her cancer diagnosis and how it has impacted her life, including everything from wedding planning to fertility. Shinae Ann, a 28-year-old YouTuber and TikToker from Australia, first shared in a September social media video that she had been diagnosed with an incurable grade 2 astrocytoma — a form of tumor that forms in the brain from supportive tissue cells that can quickly spread through brain tissue, according to the Cleveland Clinic. At the time of her diagnosis, Shinae had been deep in the wedding planning process. She shared in a TikTok that she and her fiancé ultimately opted to postpone their nuptials from April 2026 to later in the year, as they weren’t sure where her cancer treatment would take them. An MRI and CT scans showed that she had a brain tumor, and surgeons scheduled her for an operation to remove as much of it as possible, as well as a biopsy, later that week. “They didn’t know if it was cancerous, they didn’t know what type it was or anything,” she explained to 9Honey. Doctors quickly diagnosed Shinae with a cancerous astrocytoma, and told her that it was considered incurable because of where it’s located in her brain. “It’s made its way into important parts of my brain that would affect speech, memory and eyesight, so that they can’t remove the tumour, which is why I’ll probably have it for forever,” Shinae said. “My dad had also had a seizure a few weeks before me, so we already had a lot going on in our family,” she added. “That’s kind of when it hit me that I’m actually really unwell.” According to the influencer, she plans to go through radiation and chemotherapy, “but even if they can kill the cancer cells and I go into remission, since the tumor is still there, it’s inevitable.” “The cancer will come back at some point,” she said.

Link