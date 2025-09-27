News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Lawrence Butts
She has incurable brain cancer and her father is having seizures? Families that take the jab together will take the big dirt nap together.

Gayle Wells
Families around me now dealing with multiple victims of the intervention and other wmd's

Some suddenly at stage four, some gone without explanation, pregnancies lost. I see in their faces they want to ask the real questions, I see fear, they face there is something bigger afoot without their consent, but they have been trained to be polite, get along and no one likes a Debbie downer. They now have to work ever harder to pretend.

