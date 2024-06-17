IRELAND

Dáil colleagues wish TD Jennifer Whitmore well after she is admitted to ICU

June 13, 2024

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore is recovering in hospital after being admitted to an intensive care unit earlier this week. Her husband, Tony Duddy, posted: “I just wanted to send out a quick message – it’s been a surreal few days. After the excitement of last weekend’s elections, we had a bit of a fright Monday where Jennifer experienced a sudden medical emergency, and I had to call the ambulance. She is still in St Vincent’s hospital, and will be there for another few days at least. She is doing much better but there will be a recovery period, where she will be easing herself back to work."

Thalia Heffernan taking a 'step back' from modelling after receiving health diagnosis

June 9, 2024

Thalia Heffernan [28] has announced she is taking a step back from modelling after being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome. The Dubliner has been suffering from ill health for quite some time and finally received a diagnosis. She said she has made the decision to take a step back from modelling for a while to focus on her health.

SWEDEN

Refused's Dennis Lyxzén suffers "massive" heart attack, cancels Stockholm concert

June 13, 2024

Refused frontman Dennis Lyxzén [51] has suffered a "massive" heart attack, and consequently cancelled the band's scheduled performance at Stockholm, Sweden's Rosendal Garden Party tomorrow (June 14). The musician shared the news on Instagram, revealing that the cardiac event took place this morning in his hotel room. "It's [sic] was extremely painful and wildly scary," he wrote below a photo of himself throwing a peace sign from a hospital bed.

DENMARK

TV doctor has cancer again

June 7, 2024

Charlotte Bøving [59] received sad news: Now she gives an update on her health. Back in April, the well-known TV doctor shared that her cancer has broken out again. Now she announced that she has to wait a little for the operation.

Singer Birthe Kjær has been affected by a virus on the vocal cords

June 6, 2024

Singer Birthe Kjær [75] has been affected by a virus on the vocal cords. The illness means that Birthe Kjær has had to cancel several concerts. ‘Terribly unfortunate, but thank God it rarely happens,' writes Birthe Kjær in the SMS to Ekstra Bladet and adds that she is recovering and hopes to be ready next weekend.



Danish MP emergency operated - appendix removed



June 7, 2024

In the middle of the EU election campaign, the chairman of the Danish Democrats, Inger Støjberg [51], woke up on Thursday night with a stomach ache. She was admitted and underwent emergency surgery at the hospital in Aalborg, where the doctors removed her appendix. She writes this in a post on Facebook. “The operation went very well, and I expect to be discharged later today.”

NIGERIA

Nigeria's president jokes about fall during ceremony

June 11, 2024

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has made light of his fall during Wednesday’s Democracy Day ceremony, saying it was his Yoruba culture on display. Mr Tinubu slipped and fell over at an official event to mark 25 years of democracy in the country. The president, 72, fell as he climbed the steps on a vehicle which was supposed to take him around Eagle Square in the capital, Abuja. He had to be helped to get back to his feet.

SOUTH KOREA

Former Hello Venus member Yoo Ara diagnosed with cancer

June 12, 2024

Former Hello Venus member Yoo Ara revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo surgery to remove a malignant tumor, but assured fans that she’s trying to get better. The K-pop star penned a lengthy post on her personal Instagram account, along with a photo of her looking up at the sky while standing on a green field. Ara explained why she hasn’t been lately active in her career, given her health condition. The 31-year-old actress-singer asserted that she plans to lessen stress and work and hopes everyone will understand her situation.

NEW ZEALAND

Steven O’Meagher: Terminally ill filmmaker on a life in storytelling and why New Zealand hasn’t had a top movie in eight years

June 8, 2024

Auckland - One of our most successful television and film producers has terminal cancer. [Paywall]

