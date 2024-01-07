BRAZIL

Rapper Kayblack hospitalized after seizure: 'worst night of my life'

December 24, 2023

The Rapper Kayblack, who has four songs in the top 50 Brazil, shared with fans on social media that he was hospitalized after feeling unwell last Friday. According to the artist, he showed symptoms of fever, which caused a seizure and needed to spend the day in the hospital. "Worst night of my life," he wrote on Instagram. “I thought that night would not pass. I'm still in rest and recovery, but I've had several tests and taken several medications in the vein, " the rapper said. In June, the artist withdrew from the stage due to throat surgery. "Health is no joke, I hope to be well soon to bring joy to everyone again at the shows," he wrote at the time.

No age reported.

Former F1 driver Wilson Fittipaldi suffers cardiac arrest

January 4, 2024

Former Brazilian Formula One driver Wilson Fittipaldi Jr. suffered a cardiac arrest on Christmas Day, his wife said on Thursday. Fittipaldi Jr., who is the brother of two-time F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, was celebrating his birthday -- which also falls on Dec. 25 -- at the time. During dinner, he choked on a piece of meat and suffered a lack of oxygen followed by cardiac arrest," his wife posted on his Instagram account. "He was resuscitated and is now sedated and intubated, we are waiting for him to wake up, he has a difficult post-surgical history of returning post-sedative, one day at a time, let's wait." Fittipaldi Jr., 80, participated in 38 F1 Grands Prix during the 1970s. Along with his brother, he set up the first and only Brazilian F1 team in 1974, known as Fittipaldi-Copersucar, which competed from 1975-82.

After a heart attack, José Roberto Burnier exposes the exam and reveals what saved his life

January 3, 2024

José Roberto Bornier showed his heart scan after suffering a heart attack during New Year's duty in Globo, on Friday (29). The journalist highlighted in the photo how his body worked to save his life. According to the doctors who treated him, his physical condition saved him from the possible consequences of a heart attack. The broadcaster shared a photo of the laboratory on Tuesday (2) on his Instagram profile. Bornier is still under observation at the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital in Sao Paulo. He admitted himself to the hospital on Friday after feeling chest pain and went to the doctor alone. He underwent emergency surgery to place a stent in his heart and is in good condition. The 63-year-old broadcaster will be absent from the network for an indefinite period, while he recovers from the heart attack and surgical procedure.

GERMANY

Franz Beckenbauer is currently in a serious health condition: "He is not feeling well"

December 29, 2023

It has been clear for some time: Franz Beckenbauer (78, right) has health problems. But now his brother Walter is showing how serious it is with one sentence – and the worries about the German football legend are growing significantly. "If I were to say now that he is doing well, then I would be lying, and I don't like to lie. He's not feeling well. It's a constant up and down," says Walter Beckenbauer in a new documentary. The "Emperor" himself does not have a say in the documentary. It is well known: The world champion coach from 1990 has largely withdrawn from the public in recent years. The former bright figure of German football is now leading a shadowy existence – also due to his many health problems. Small details keep coming to light: for example, Beckenbauer missed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar because of an eye stroke. According to his own information, he was blind in one eye and must also take care with the heart. The "Emperor" also missed the meeting of the 1990 world champions for health reasons.

SWITZERLAND

Shock diagnosis at the age of 54: football hero is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease

December 27, 2023

Martin Ogg finished his career in 2004. He left the pitch as a hero, as a record player from FC Schaffhausen. He has worn the FCS jersey almost 400 times. He remained loyal to the club for 27 years, came as a junior, later played in the Cup final twice and led the team to promotion to the Super League in his last season as a prudent captain. The long-term memory works fine, but Ogg, now 55 years old, doesn't know everything anymore. His head is playing tricks on him. In a cafe in the old town of Schaffhausen, he tells about the evening before. "My girlfriend and I were at home, I was going to make us a drink, and suddenly the glasses disappeared. I just didn't see them anymore. It was not a good evening.” In January 2023, Ogg was diagnosed with Alzheimer's when he was 54. In the meantime, he is 100 percent unable to work, is no longer allowed to drive a car and is dependent on the full support of disability insurance.

ITALY

Vittorio Emanuele Parsi falls ill in Cortina: heart surgery this is serious

December 29, 2023

Sudden illness in Cortina for the political scientist Vittorio Emanuele Parsi, full professor of International Relations at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan, where he also teaches "Strategic Studies". Parsi, 62 years old, is said to have suffered a cardiovascular problem: he was urgently admitted to intensive care at Treviso hospital and is currently on a guarded prognosis.

Giampaolo Zulian, 59 years old, suffered a heart attack: he is hospitalized in intensive care

December 31, 2023

Abano - The conditions of Giampaolo Zulian, 59 years old, director of Ulss 6 Euganea, are very serious in the intensive care unit of the Siena hospital, after having held the role of Social Services Manager at the Municipality of Abano for over 30 years. The official suffered a heart attack last week, on Christmas Eve, while he was spending a few days of holiday with his wife Paola in the Tuscan capital. He was therefore immediately admitted to the intensive care unit of the Siena health center. But his clinical picture, day after day, unfortunately progressively worsened, highlighting important lesions to the brain and renal system. The situation faced by the doctors is considered irreversible, despite the continuity of the efforts made by the medical team to save his life.

NIGERIA

Zack Orji, Nollywood icon, in coma after collapsing in Abuja

December 31, 2023

Legendary Nollywood actor, Zachee Ama Orji, popularly called Zack Orji, is said to be critically ill at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Hospital, Abuja. According to a video shared online, the 63-year-old actor was said to have slumped in the toilet after feeling very weak for weeks and was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing a series of tests to ascertain the problem. A TVC report monitored by TheNiche said he has not been able to walk or talk since the health crisis started on Friday. Zack Orji was said to have been rushed to hospital by his friends. A video of the actor on a hospital bed has been circulating on the internet since Sunday.

INDIA

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's Urvashi Dholakia on being hospitalized: 'A tumor was diagnosed in the neck'

January 5, 2024

Famous actress Urvashi Dholakia, who is known for her talent, confidence, and fashion sense, enjoys a massive fan following. The actress stays connected to her audience through social media and often shares glimpses of her personal life. Similarly, her two sons, Kshitij and Sagar, also have an active social media presence. Urvashi's elder son Kshitij shared her health update today and shocked the actress' fans. Just a few hours ago, Kshitij Dholakia took to his social media handle and shared a picture of Urvashi Dholakia from the hospital room. Unfortunately, due to her deteriorating health, the Naagin 6 actress had to be admitted. Urvashi is currently receiving treatment at Nanavati Hospital in Juhu. Kshitij also shared a brief video on his Instagram story, showing Urvashi sitting on the hospital bed. Speaking about the reason for being hospitalized, Urvashi said, "I had to undergo surgery as a tumor (cyst) was diagnosed in the neck in early December 2023. My surgery is successful and now I have been advised to rest for 15 to 20 days."

No age reported.

PAKISTAN

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi hospitalized for cardiac issue

December 27, 2023

In a developing story from Pakistan, former Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has been hospitalized due to a cardiac issue. Qureshi, a senior member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, suffered a heart attack and was immediately admitted to the Combined Military Hospital in Multan.

Noman Ali Ruled Out Of Test Series After Being Diagnosed With Acute Appendicitis

December 23, 2023

Pakistan cricket team has suffered yet another injury setback as left-arm spinner Noman Ali will miss the remaining Tests of the ongoing series against Australia. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement that the veteran spinner had to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis. The 37-year-old, complaining of severe abdominal pain, has undergone laparoscopic appendectomy on Saturday, which is believed to have transpired successfully. The board issued a statement that he was doing okay and shall be discharged in the afternoon.

PHILIPPINES

Saab Magalona sees her family on Christmas after undergoing surgery

December 26, 2023

The daughter of late OPM icon Francis Magalona and Pia Magalona talked about her scary medical emergency on Instagram when her family arrived in Boracay. According to her, she was vomiting and then passed out at her hotel on the island. It was later confirmed that she was suffering from a rare congenital condition called Meckel's Diverticulum. Based on Jim Bacarro's separate IG post, his wife underwent open surgery last December 23 and on Christmas Day, Saab got the chance to see her family.

No age reported.

CHINA

Getai singer Angie Lau's cancer under control

January 4, 2024

Getai singer Angie Lau, younger sister to getai singer-actress Liu Lingling, has shared updates on her ongoing cancer treatment. Last year in March, the 54-year-old — who recovered from breast cancer in 2014 — had relapsed. Initially in June, her stage 4 cancer was stable, but Angie later revealed in August that the cancer cells had spread to the rest of her body, including her lymph nodes, lungs, throat, bones and brain. In December, Angie shared that her brain tumour had shrunk in size from 2cm to 0.03cm. Angie visited the hospital for a checkup yesterday (Jan 4) and shared her updates with 8world. The local publication noted that her voice sounded stronger than before, and her hair had started to grow back after she endured 12 sessions of chemotherapy last year. "However, I still don't have enough energy. After speaking continuously for 15 minutes, my voice will 'crack'," Angie said. She is still unable to sing, and also revealed that she had issues with fluid accumulation in her lungs, and was hospitalised for three days last month. Angie's latest medical report showed that, though the cancer cell index in her body has not decreased, it has not gotten worse either and is under control.

AUSTRALIA

Super-fit footy legend almost died on Christmas Eve after mistaking deadly condition for a spot of indigestion

December 26, 2023

A footy legend suffered an almighty health scare after being hospitalised with a heart attack on Christmas Eve. Parramatta grand final hero David Liddiard, 62, mistook his chest pains for indigestion after eating breakfast the day before Christmas. Liddiard is now in John Flynn Private Hospital at Tugan where he has undergone lifesaving heart surgery. 'I've had one procedure and have another one on Wednesday. I'm in hospital for a week while they fix the blocked valves leading to my heart,' he said. Liddiard leads an active lifestyle and has urged Aussies to monitor their health, even if they keep fit.

2 Years After Being Diagnosed From Rare Autoimmune Disease, Olympic Legend Shares a Positive Update

December 28, 2023

Michael Klim is a 2x Olympic gold medalist who was rendered unable to walk without assistance. However, the Australian swimmer has now come up with some good news for his fans and the swimming community. After all, it was his supporters who helped him fight his crippling ailment. Michael Klim recently appeared in an interview with Today Extra, wherein he revealed that his health has significantly improved. The Olympic swimmer was down with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) and was helped by several generous plasma donors for his recovery. While the mighty Olympic swimmer had retired in 2012, he still enjoyed cruising in the water with his body. All his fans knew how much the 46-year-old wanted to get back in the pool. Especially since he had unretired himself after he hung his goggles the first time in 2007.

