Longtime readers of this Substack may remember “Aphrodite and the Mystery Man” and “The Pond”—two great songs by The 3rd Street Band, which my son Billy formed last year. For those who haven’t heard them, or want to hear them again, those two songs are below; and, below those two, their latest cut, “Pick Up Smoking.” I hope you’ll find their songs as catchy and original as I do, and appreciate their lyric depth (which, these days, is unusual).

left to right: Dash Chase (rhythm guitar, bass, drums, second singer), Tim Youngman (saxophone, keyboard, bass), Massimo Daul (drums, piano), Justin Gerber (lead guitar, piano); and, in the shopping cart, Billy Clayton Miller (lead vocals)

Their plan for next month is to play Philadelphia, Nashville and Chicago (with efforts underway to play in Louisville as well), as they have a lot of followers in those cities. Their fundraising pitch, which includes a breakdown of expenses, is at this link:

https://www.freefunder.com/campaign/support-3rd-street-band

If, then, you can afford it, please make a contribution; and, if you happen to live where they’re going to play, and like their sound, they’ll be very pleased to see you there in any case.

“Pick Up Smoking”:

https://linktr.ee/the3rdstreetband