Celebs:

UNITED STATES

Singer Tamar Braxton says she ‘almost died’ two days ago after waking up in a ‘pool of blood’

August 20, 2025

Singer Tamar Braxton revealed that she “almost died” two days ago after finding herself in a “pool of blood”. The 48-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 19, to inform her fans that she had a severe accident over the weekend that nearly cost her her life. In Tamar’s alarming post, she wrote, “I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore I’m so weak.” She continued, “I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury. As the days go by the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility.” Tamar went on to add, “The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins… pray for me for real [broken heart emojis].”

Researcher’s Note – Tamar Braxton Reminds You To Get Vaccinated [sic] PSA:

Link

'Nip/Tuck' Star Dylan Walsh Suffered Stroke That Led to Car Crash, Says Rep

August 27, 2025

"Nip/Tuck" star Dylan Walsh's serious car crash in New Jersey is taking an interesting twist ... with his rep telling TMZ the actor suffered a stroke behind the wheel.

TMZ broke the story ... police say moments after police responded when Dylan's SUV swerved into oncoming traffic and slammed into two utility poles, he said his crew had been drinking at a restaurant/bar -- and he appeared "very red and looked very confused" when talking to officers. Dylan's wife, kids and another adult were riding with him in the car.

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/tv/articles/nip-tuck-star-dylan-walsh-225716282.html

Pauly Shore breaks down in tears as he speaks of getting tumor taken out of his pancreas

August 27, 2025

Pauly Shore revealed that he had a benign tumor removed from his pancreas in a teary clip on Instagram posted Wednesday afternoon.

The 57-year-old comedian implored his 642,000-plus followers on the platform to circulate his message about getting preventative scans, in hopes that they could potentially save lives by spreading awareness about the cause.

'Preventative scans are rare,' Shore said. 'Most people only get a scan when something is already wrong.

'People avoid them for different reasons. Maybe they can’t afford it (a full body scan costs around $1,000-$2,000), or maybe they don’t want to know.'

The star of 90s comedies such as Encino Man, Son in Law and Bio-Dome was seated in a hospital bed as he spoke about the chain of events that led to the major medical procedure being performed.

'About three months ago, I went in for a preventative scan in Las Vegas at SimonMed, where they scan your body from head to toe,' Shore said in the caption of the clip. 'They check for tumors, cancer, aneurysms, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, you name it. Being in my 50s, I thought it was the right thing to do.'

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/pauly-shore-breaks-down-in-tears-revealing-he-underwent-surgery-to-remove-a-tumor-from-his-pancreas-its-been-tough/ar-AA1Lm6YP

Pauly Shore celebrates the rollout of the “vaccine”:

Beloved Comedy Star Diagnosed With 4 Cancerous Tumors, GoFundMe Launched

August 20, 2025

Smosh star Keith Leak Jr. [33] is battling cancer once again. The actor and YouTube personality, who previously underwent surgery in 2023 to remove a Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST), confirmed Tuesday that his cancer had returned to his diaphragm and liver. “As many of you know my cancer has returned,” Leak wrote on Instagram. “The doctor found 4 new tumors (2 larger sized tumors in my diaphragm and 2 more smaller tumors on my liver).” Leak first announced in April 2021 that he was diagnosed with a 10-inch Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor, and he underwent an operation to remove the cancerous tumor in July 2023. Leaving the hospital after seven days, Leak said at the time that despite the “long road to recovery” ahead of him and the pain from his surgery, “after a two year battle I can officially say I KICKED CANCERS ASS!!!!”

Researcher’s Note – Leak was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

Link

[TV newscaster] John Carter: Inside my latest skin cancer journey

August 25, 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - “Slather on the sunscreen.” I’ve said it time and time again. And if you do it, you could possibly avoid going through what I’ve had to deal with for many years: skin cancer. In fact, I just went through a bout of skin cancer last week. If you were watching our evening newscasts, you saw I had a very visible bandage on my forehead. That was to cover the spot of cancer that had to be cut out. In my latest visit to the wonderful doctors and staff of Dermatology, Laser & Vein Specialists of the Carolinas here in Charlotte, I went through what’s known as Mohs (rhymes with nose) micrographic surgery to remove a basal cell carcinoma on my forehead.

No age reported.

Link

Former WWE Star Brian Jossie (Abraham Washington) Recovering After Being On Life Support

August 24, 2025

Brian Jossie [48], known to WWE fans as Abraham Washington, has been released from the hospital and is now home recovering after a life-threatening medical emergency last month that saw him placed on life support. The situation began last month when Jossie, who has been competing in bodybuilding since his time in wrestling, was taken to an emergency room with severe stomach pain following a show. According to reports, tests determined that he had suffered a tear in his intestines, which required immediate surgery. While the initial surgery was successful, Jossie experienced serious complications afterward. He aspirated, which caused fluid to go into his lungs. This led to him being put on a ventilator and placed in an induced coma, and he was on life support for a period of time. After nearly a month in the hospital, Jossie has now recovered enough to be sent home.

Link

Influencer Brooke Eby Struggled to Find Stylish Clothing After ALS Diagnosis. Now She’s Changing That

August 22, 2025

At the intersection of fashion and inclusion, Brooke Eby is advocating for disabled individuals like herself. The influencer, 36, has made her name online sharing the good, bad and often unavoidably comical realities of her life with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). On a daily basis, Eby shares how her terminal illness has progressed since her initial diagnosis three years ago; over 249,000 TikTok followers have supported Eby as she makes the most of the symptoms that cause her to use a wheelchair and a feeding tube.

Link

Jim Kelly shares major update on newborn grandson Beau’s cardiac health crisis after Bills legend’s 38 days of ‘desperate prayers’ and ‘tears’

August 21, 2025

Jim Kelly’s family has something to celebrate. The former Buffalo Bills quarterback, 65, shared a series of photos on Instagram over the weekend and announced that his newborn grandson was finally able to return home from the hospital after 38 days. “THE BEST UPDATE: Erin and Parker said it best…Home ♥️,” Jim said in a joint post with his longtime wife Jill Kelly, going on to reshare his daughter and son-in-law’s words. “After 38 days in the Pediatric Cardiac Care Center, we’re finally home. His heart still has a lot of healing ahead, so prayer doesn’t stop here. Believing for more healing each day. One day at a time. We can’t wait to share more of his incredible life with you.”

Link

MEXICO

Regina Murguía clarifies her health status after cancer surgery

August 11, 2025

Singer Regina Murguía, a member of the group JNS, broke her silence to deny that her health is serious after undergoing surgery to remove intestinal polyps that turned out to be cancerous. In a video posted on her social media, she explained that the procedure was not an emergency and that she is currently recovering. Murger said she has already resumed her professional activities and even gave her first concert less than a month after the operation, just before her 40th birthday. Although she acknowledged that she has been an emotionally difficult process, she asked for understanding and announced that she will discuss the topic in more detail a little bit later.

Link

BRAZIL

Luziânia Mayor Diego Sorgatto undergoes emergency surgery; his condition is stable

August 23, 2025

In a statement released this Saturday (23), Sorgatto’s team reported that the surgical procedure was successful and that his health is improving. Luziânia Mayor Diego Sorgatto underwent emergency surgery last Friday, the 22nd. As reported by Jornal Opção do Entorno, he was diagnosed with intestinal thrombosis, a serious condition that requires immediate intervention.

No age reported.

Link