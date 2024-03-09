UNITED STATES

Taylor Swift fans concerned after pop star appears sick during Singapore show: ‘Fighting for her life’

March 5, 2024

Swifties were left concerned for Taylor Swift’s health after the pop star appeared to be sick during her Eras Tour concert in Singapore on Monday night.

Swift, 34, was seen coughing and clearing her throat as she performed her song “Delicate” for the crowd in a video circulating on TikTok.

“Hope she’s ok fr [for real],” one person commented on the viral clip.

40-year-old Fox News journalist diagnosed with turbo cancer after covid shot

March 7, 2024

Fox News journalist Ashley Papa has been diagnosed with stage 4 appendix turbo cancer after being pressured to take Covid mRNA shots under the network's vaccine mandate. The young mother of one revealed that this is the second “rare” disorder she has been diagnosed with over the past two years. “I was sworn in as an official member of a club I never wanted to join,” Papa said in a heartbreaking op-ed for Fox. Papa’s cancer diagnosis came just two years after she was diagnosed with Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) in late 2021 and faced a complete lung collapse. The “fully vaccinated” reporter says her ordeal began with what she assumed were diet-induced abdominal pains. As a journalist, she was trained to question and seek the truth, yet it took her discomfort to push her towards a medical consultation. Upon her doctor’s advice, a CT scan was performed, which led to a referral to a gynecological oncologist. What followed was a month filled with tests and surgeries, culminating in a diagnosis that she was suffering from turbo cancer. The doctors revealed that Papa had acquired metastatic appendiceal cancer.

‘It’s hard to watch’ – Tennis great Pete Sampras’ wrenching journey supporting wife Bridgette, 50, through ovarian cancer battle

March 6, 2024

The lives of retired tennis star Pete Sampras, 52, and his wife, Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, 50, have been on a hugely difficult journey for the last several months following Bridgette’s cancer diagnosis. Last year, they revealed she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2022, and it’s been a “challenging time” for the entire family ever since. “As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family,” Pete Sampras said in a statement on the social media platform X. Although his wife’s cancer diagnosis has taken its toll on the family, the couple finds strength in their children. Following Bridgette’s diagnosis, “she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy, and continues with targeted maintenance therapy. It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this,” Pete added.

Loretta Lynn’s daughter restarts battle with cancer after recurrence

March 3, 2024

Loretta Lynn's daughter is facing cancer for the second time. In the span of three weeks in February, Clara Marie "Cissie" Lynn had to undergo critical surgery due to the recurrence of the cancer in her mouth. She confirmed the health setback in several social media posts in which she also asked for everyone's prayers. In a Facebook post, Cissie expressed her gratitude to everyone who showed love and support to her as she bravely faced the health issue. She reportedly received the latest procedure at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., on February 13. The 71-year-old previously confirmed in a previous Facebook post that her cancer returned after 10 years, saying it was worse than the one she had when she was younger. Upon learning her diagnosis, Cissie admitted to feeling scared and emotional, especially since her mom was no longer there for her.

Julie Chrisley 'fell apart' after recent blood test showed 'sign of a tumor' — read the heartbreaking letter from prison

March 6, 2024

Julie Chrisley's prison sentence just became the least of her problems, as the reality star recently learned her cancer may have returned. The imprisoned fraudster's daughter Savannah Chrisley shared the unsettling news with fans during the Tuesday, March 5, episode of her "Unlocked" podcast. Julie informed Savannah of a recent visit she had with a doctor behind bars via a written letter sent to her daughter, who has been sharing the messages she receives with her podcast listeners. "I sat down with the doctor and she proceeds to tell me that my HCG level was high, 10.2. This is a pregnancy hormone, it should not be that high. If it were a little higher, I would test positive on a pregnancy test. Since that’s not a possibility, it could be a sign of a tumor," Julie explained in her journal entry, which dated back to last month.

No age reported.

Bachelor Joey Graziadei reveals he’s been battling ‘liver disease’ after fans call out concerning detail about his eyes

March 1, 2024

Over the last few weeks, while watching the reality show, fans called out the major detail on social media - urging Joey, 28, to go to the doctor. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "I would like Joey to get his liver values checked. His eyes look yellow and I’m concerned." A second questioned, "I saw the comments about Joey’s eyes and now I can’t unsee it. Why are they yellow??" "Joey needs to see a doctor ASAP!! The eyes are yellow dude! Time for a doctors visit," a third exclaimed. Due to the concern, Joey shared a minute-long video on TikTok explaining everything. "I went to other doctors and they found out that there was nothing necessarily wrong like hepatitis but they diagnosed me with something called Joubert syndrome, it looks like Gilbert syndrome." The reality star went on to say that he is healthy, but the disease still affects the whites of his eyes. He continued, "It makes it have those jaundice levels, which is why they look a little bit more yellow. It's something I want to pay more attention to this year.”

Will Shortz, New York Times crossword editor and NPR ‘puzzlemaster,’ recovering from stroke

March 4, 2024

Will Shortz, the longtime crossword puzzle editor of the New York Times and NPR’s “puzzlemaster” for more than three decades, had a stroke last month and has spent the last several weeks in rehabilitation. Shortz revealed the health condition in a recorded message aired on NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday” on March 3. He has been absent from the show in recent weeks, and at the end today’s puzzle segment, “Weekend Edition Sunday” host Ayesha Rascoe shared an audio clip from Shortz to let fans know the situation. Shortz, 71, has appeared on NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday” since the program’s debut in 1987. He has served as crossword editor of the Times since 1993 — only the fourth person to hold the title in the paper’s history. Shortz also is the former editor of Games magazine and founded and has served as director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament since 1978 (a focus of the 2006 documentary “Wordplay”).

The rebound of the year: South Central's Madison Fleming returns to court less than a year after cancer diagnosis

March 5, 2024

Winterville, NC - South Central senior Madison Fleming won't forget the date — June 21, 2023. That was the day she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Fleming — who said she's "never broken a bone or been stung by an insect" — was used to bringing energy to practice and doing the "dirty work" in the post. But now she couldn't. "I just couldn't do the same things I was doing. When you have a coach like Coach Duck, you don't want to disappoint him because he expects a lot of his players, but I felt like such a disappointment," Fleming said. "My mom was like 'Let's go get checked out' and it was not what I would've expected." Undergoing chemotherapy, Fleming lost muscle mass and hair. She mostly takes classes at Pitt Community College online, but even virtually she had to drop one. There were days when the "chemo brain" made her unable to focus. In December, however, her doctors gave an unbelievably good report — the cancer was already in remission. She would need to build up her strength, but there was a shot she might have not played her last game at all. She left the hospital on Jan. 5. This was the biggest rebound of her life. In the intensive care unit, she had met people who had checked in before her and still had long roads to go. She lost half of her senior year, and most of her senior season. But she's grateful.

No age reported.

Woman Who Worked Out 5 Times A Week Shocked After Finding Lump

March 3, 2024

As CEO of her own company, Janessa White's life used to be fueled by stress, but she hoped to outweigh any negative impact by embracing healthy habits: "I frequented hot yoga five days a week, went on regular hikes, ate organic foods, and took an hour or so a day for a mental health break," the 38-year-old told Newsweek. However, that all changed after she discovered a small lump in her breast in November 2022. In April 2023, doctors confirmed that the lump in her breast was stage 1B invasive ductal carcinoma. The American Cancer Society estimates that this accounts for around eight in 10 breast cancer diagnoses. "When I was diagnosed, I was in shock," White said. "It felt like a parallel universe had just eclipsed and it didn't seem to make sense. You never think you'll be the one with cancer, until that sad diagnosis comes. I wasn't given the easy answer as to why I got cancer, but I can say that the regular consumption of alcohol and the persistent level of high cortisol in my life were contributing factors to my body not being able to kick the cancer cells to the curb," she said. Following the diagnosis, White had a lumpectomy in May before enduring six rounds of chemotherapy, which she feels taught her a lot about herself. She has since been documenting her cancer battle on social media, and last year she posted a clip on TikTok explaining the things she will do differently after finding out she has cancer.

