News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
5h

"Jodie Foster, 63, seen walking with a cane during rare outing with wife Alexandra Hedison." You're 63 and you are walking with a cane?

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3 replies by Mark Crispin Miller and others
SoloD's avatar
SoloD
1h

Thank you for making the effort to chronicle the end of our world.

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