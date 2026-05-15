A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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Celebs

UNITED STATES

May 6, 2026

Ted Danson got a wake-up call he didn’t see coming - and it changed his outlook on life. A recent health scare jolted the sitcom legend, 78, into a new reality and stripped away any idea of a “free pass.” “The last thing that kind of hit me that was very liberating was I had a bit of a health scare. I’m totally fine, but it was like, ‘Oh, well, that’s real.’ And it was humbling and, ‘Oh, mortality is the real deal,’ you know. It’s not just a rumor,” Danson said on his podcast, “Where Everybody Knows Your Name.” The “Cheers” actor added that the experience marked a shift from casually acknowledging health to actively prioritizing it..

Researcher’s note: On April 18, 2021, Ted Danson posted a picture of himself getting “vaccinated”, saying “Let’s do this together! #PlanYourVaccine and learn more with the #RollUpYourSleeves Vaccine Special tonight at 7/6c on @NBC”

Jodie Foster, 63, seen walking with a cane during rare outing with wife Alexandra Hedison

May 13, 2026

Jodie Foster was photographed walking with a cane while on a grocery run with her wife, Alexandra Hedison, in New York City.

The “Silence of the Lambs” star had her hands full as she held onto several bags and stopped several times to rest on Tuesday.

At one point, she called Hedison to help her.

https://www.newsbreak.com/share/4648951917102-jodie-foster-63-seen-walking-with-a-cane-during-rare-outing-with-wife-alexandra-hedison

May 10, 2026

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff says her youngest daughter, Kit, has suffered a second choking incident. In fact, the family has learned that “something underlying” is affecting the nine-month-old baby’s ability to effectively swallow food. Sadie shared that news in a social media update, explaining that they’ve spent the past month getting to the bottom of the problem. Sadie didn’t share Kit’s exact diagnosis, though she did imply that she’ll get into more of the details on a forthcoming podcast episode. Instead, she reflected on the family’s journey with Kit’s health issues over the past month, which began after the baby choked at home in April. She also said that Kit is on the mend, and that doctors were able to identify and address the issue.

Researcher’s note – Sadie Robertson Huff and her husband, Christian Huff, decided to get vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 after doing their own research, as shared in April 2021, while also emphasizing personal freedom of choice. She discussed the decision to get vaccinated [sic] around April 20, 2021, on an episode of her show, At Home With The Robertsons.

May 6, 2026

The Eagles headlined the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Saturday, playing to the first daytime sellout crowd in the event’s history. However, NOLA.com reports that the classic rockers had to quickly wrap up their set early - their first performance outside of the Las Vegas Sphere since the start of their residency in 2024, Parade adds - after their piano player Will Hollis [51] suffered a medical emergency. According to the publication, the band drew the performance to a close with 25 minutes left on the docket. The nature of the medical emergency hasn’t been made public.

Researcher’s note – You Can Only ‘Live It Up’ at This Eagles’ ‘Hotel California’ Show If You Get Vaxxed [sic]: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/the-eagles-vaccinated-only-seattle-concert-hotel-california-tour-1209808/

May 8, 2026

Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan [56] revealed that he needs heart surgery in a new conversation with producer Rick Rubin. The revelation came during an appearance on the podcast Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin. In the interview, Clown discussed his seeming inability to exit the band even if he wanted to, with not even this potential heart surgery able to dislodge him from the long-established masked metal act. As transcribed by ThePRP, Clown said the following: “I have a skipping heart and I got to get a surgery. And I found this out after my last tour. I went in, I wasn’t feeling good, and I went in and the nurse was trying to get an EKG thing going on me or whatever and it just wasn’t happening. I kind of fell asleep and I woke up. I’m like, ‘Are you going to get this thing?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not working.’ They thought I was having a heart attack right there. Anyway, my heart skips and apparently I’ve taught myself to be like a cross country runner. So, I’m overweight and my brain is so strong that it tells this stuff what to do. So, my standing heart rate at night is 43 and during the day I get down to 33. [It] hasn’t happened since I’ve been here with you, which is good, because I’ll go from ‘on,’ to just straight up I feel like I’m dying. So, I got to get a surgery. It’s a very easy surgery. You’re usually out on the same day. It’s not like they rip you open. This is something about the electricity.”

Researcher’s note – In April 2021, Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan stated he would “definitely” get the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] to enable the band to return to touring, despite not having a flu shot in 20 years. He also expressed support for requiring proof of vaccination [sic] for entry to countries to facilitate safe, live performances: https://www.metalsucks.net/2021/04/22/slipknots-clown-will-definitely-get-covid-19-vaccine/

May 6, 2026

CLEVELAND, OH - When Dee Haslam [71] received a diagnosis of chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2021, it could have been a devastating blow. Instead, it became a catalyst. Now she and her husband Jimmy - managing partners of Haslam Sports Group and owners of the Cleveland Browns - are investing $12.5 million in the research that could one day cure the disease that changed her life. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is the most common form of leukemia in adults. Modern targeted therapies have transformed it into a manageable, chronic condition for many patients - but there is still no cure. And because it is classified as a rare disease, it is among the more than 95% of rare conditions that currently have no approved therapy at all. Dee Haslam has also served on the University Hospitals Board of Directors since 2015 and co-chairs the health system’s $2 billion fundraising campaign.

May 6, 2026

A former college football star is now fighting cancer at 38 years old. Stephen Garcia, a quarterback for four years at South Carolina, revealed on social media Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer. A GoFundMe page, organized by his wife Maria that has already garnered nearly $100K in donations, said that after a trip to the emergency room and multiple imaging tests, Garcia was diagnosed with cancer and was set to begin chemotherapy. He is now on an “aggressive” track, and “he will be meeting with specialized liver and colon surgeons to determine the next steps in his treatment plan.” Garcia took to Facebook to share the GoFundMe link and said he is confident he will be able to overcome the diagnosis. “Wasn’t overly excited to share this news but it is what it is. We have a great team of doctors and staff that’s confident we can beat this! It’s the only option,” he wrote. “If there’s one lesson to be learned, get checked and don’t be afraid to visit the doctors office when you don’t feel 100%.”

May 6, 2026

MOBILE, Ala. - Alabama State Senator Vivian Davis Figures [69] is recovering from a medical emergency and has since returned home. Sources say Davis Figures, the mother of U.S. Representative Shomari Figures, was evaluated following an evacuation from the Alabama State House in Montgomery. The house was evacuated due to flooding in the Montgomery area. Sources say Davis Figures is home and resting comfortably.

INDIA

May 11, 2026

Kaarina Kaisar [30], a lively and popular young content creator who had recently been building a career in acting and screenwriting, is set to be flown to Chennai this afternoon (May 11) by air ambulance for advanced treatment after being placed on life support due to severe liver complications. The matter was confirmed to Prothom Alo by her father, former national footballer Kaisar Hamid. Speaking to Prothom Alo this afternoon, Kaisar Hamid said, “We have just received the visa. The air ambulance will arrive this afternoon to take her to Chennai. There are huge hospital bills here, and a large amount of money is also needed for the air ambulance. My wife and I are breaking some fixed deposits, and we are also arranging to sell a piece of land. Hopefully, everything will be completed within today.” Regarding Kaarina’s latest health condition, Kaisar Hamid said there had been no major improvement, although doctors have so far managed to keep her blood pressure under control. Family sources said Karina had been unwell for several days. What initially appeared to be a common illness later deteriorated rapidly. After being admitted to hospital, doctors reportedly detected an infection and confirmed that she had contracted Hepatitis A. She had also been suffering from fatty liver complications beforehand. As her condition worsened, she suffered liver failure last Friday (May 8) and was subsequently placed on life support.