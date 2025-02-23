UNITED STATES

Teddi Mellencamp rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after ‘multiple tumors’ are found on her brain

February 13, 2025

A reality television star is having multiple tumors removed from her brain after being rushed to hospital. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills favourite Teddi Mellencamp, 43, bravely told her Instagram followers that she's been suffering "severe and debilitating" headaches for weeks. Doctors believe her tumors have been growing for six months after the "unbearable" pain forced her to seek help. Teddi faced another health blow in 2022 when she was diagnosed with skin cancer. The stage 2 melanoma on her shoulder was successfully removed and skin from her back was used to cover up the wide excision.

Bachelorette Alum Katie Thurston, 34, Announces She Has Breast Cancer: ‘Ready to Fight This’

February 15, 2025

Bachelor Nation alum Katie Thurston has breast cancer. The 34-year-old — who was a contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor and the star of The Bachelorette’s 17th season — announced her diagnosis in a “life update” on Saturday, Feb. 15, thanking her fiancé, comedian Jeff Arcuri and stating she is “ready to fight this.”

The Scarlet Opera bass player Daniel Zuker reveals cancer diagnosis

February 15, 2025

Bass player for Republic Records’ dynamic pop-rock group The Scarlet Opera, Daniel Zuker [31], has revealed to fans that he has been diagnosed with Stage IV esophageal adenocarcinoma cancer. In a message to fans posted on the band’s Instagram page, Zuker said he received the news about two months ago. “Once you get diagnosed, it’s no longer really your diagnosis, it’s the diagnosis of everyone around you. And it affects everyone around you heavily,” he said in the video. In their joint statement, TSO said that, “At his request, the show will go on.” And it has, with Zuker still on bass at a recent Valentine’s Day show in LA at The Three Clubs.

WYFF News 4's Nigel Robertson shares his journey after cancer diagnosis

February 11, 2025

GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF News 4's Nigel Robertson has spent more than two decades at WYFF and recently shared his cancer journey after a diagnosis in 2024. It all started for the 49-year-old father of three back in June of 2024 after a routine checkup. Nigel was referred to Prisma Health Urologist Dr. Patrick Springhart. With more than 20 years under his belt, Springhart said because Nigel's prostate cancer was detected early, his chances of cancer removal were high. Nigel's surgery was Oct. 8, 2024 and it was successful.

Former Chicago White Sox World Series Hero Battling Stage 4 Stomach Cancer

February 15, 2025

In a heart-wrenching story put out by MLB.com on Saturday, it was revealed that former Chicago White Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks is battling stage four stomach cancer down in Portugal. Per Scott Merkin: During a 20-minute interview with MLB.com Saturday morning from his hospital bed in Portugal -- the family moved there to be closer to his wife’s family -- Jenks detailed these brutally tough last five months. Now 43, Jenks spent seven years in the big leagues with the White Sox and Boston Red Sox.

Steer Wrestler Kyle Callaway Determined To Win Grueling Cancer Battle

February 15, 2025

Determined not to allow three surgeries and multiple grueling battles with Glioblastoma, Kyle Callaway [40] continues his fight with brain cancer. Montana cowboy Kyle Callaway is facing yet another battle with determination and strength. The all-around cowboy has faced a magnitude of life changing chapters in his life since first being diagnosed with Grade 3 Glioblastoma in early 2022. After a grueling battle, Callaway's brain cancer succumbed to his faith and strength and Kyle was blessed with a few years cancer free again. Callaway rodeoed again in 2024 and accomplished a goal of making yet another circuit finals. Right before attending the Turquoise Circuit Finals, during a routine MRI, Callaway was hit with news that the tumor had returned.

Fundraiser created for swim coach Julie Hardt

February 11, 2025

Gardnerville, NV - Last week, the family of Julie Hardt has started a GoFundMe page to help support the medical costs for Hardt. Hardt was diagnosed with a cavernous malformation located in the midbrain of her brain stem. The group of blood vessels has caused bleeding and stroke-like symptoms that have worsened to the point of “needing an intensive, invasive and risky surgery.” Hardt is prepping for surgery on Feb. 24 at UCSF. According to the GoFundMe page, Hardt started with mild symptoms before discovering the issue.



No age reported.

Accenture CEO’s Cancer Diagnosis Gives Insight Into How Execs Divulge Illness

February 14, 2025

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet was praised this week for her openness regarding a breast cancer diagnosis, which also gave rare insight into how executives disclose their life-altering health news. Sweet, 57, announced her diagnosis in a staff-wide memo that was followed by an official 8K filing—used to announce significant events to the Securities and Exchange Commission—that alerted shareholders to her situation. The diagnosis is not all doom and gloom for the executive, who has battled breast cancer before. She told staff, “the prognosis from my doctor is excellent; the cancer was caught early, and my condition is curable.” She added in her 8K filing that the cancer is not present anywhere else in her body.

Chillicothe Councilman Proehl Returns After Heart Attack

February 12, 2025

Chillicothe, OH — Councilman Dustin Proehl [52] finally returned to council Monday, after suffering a heart attack just before New Years. He said if he had rolled over in bed like he wanted to – with all the pain shooting through his chest – he would have died. Instead, he said his wife and daughters convinced him to go to the hospital immediately…which caught his heart attack just before it caused permanent damage. He said the heart attack caught him off guard – he had had a stress test and echocardiogram a few months before that gave no warning of an upcoming 100% blockage of one of his arteries, and 60% blockage of another.

UNITED KINGDOM

TV star Danielle Lloyd, 41, breaks down in tears while revealing shock cancer diagnosis

February 14, 2025

TV star and model Danielle Lloyd has revealed she’s been diagnosed with skin cancer at the age of 41. The former beauty pageant star took to social media and revealed the devastating news in an emotional video. ‘Today I have been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer. And I just want to raise awareness for anyone who might think they’ve got something funny on their body, they see a mole that’s growing that’s not normal – please please please go to your doctor. In July 2023, the mum-of-five revealed she was rushed to A&E after experiencing heavy bleeding, saying she initially believed this was due to a miscarriage. However doctors informed the star that they had discovered cysts on both ovaries, one of which was the size of a tennis ball, as well as thickening in the lining of her womb. After six weeks, she was given the all-clear but was told she had adenomyosis, a condition which causes endometrial tissue in the lining of the uterus to grow into the muscular wall.

BBC star Janice Forsyth confirms she has early-onset Alzheimer’s

February 17, 2025

Janice Forsyth today confirmed she has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. The BBC Radio Scotland presenter has worked for the broadcaster for 30 years. On Monday, the 65-year-old said she’d been battling “deep feelings of anxiety ” since 2022. Meanwhile, she said, she had been finding tasks such as navigating “extremely difficult” - and had therefore sought medical advice.

The Wanted’s Max George Reveals He Underwent Second Heart Surgery: ‘A Pretty Rough Time’

February 17, 2025

The Wanted’s Max George has revealed that he recently underwent a second heart surgery after having a pacemaker fitted in December 2024. “It’s been a setback, but it’s just one of those things,” George, 36, wrote via his Instagram account on Monday, February 17. George previously confirmed that he’d spent Christmas in the hospital after his doctors discovered “some issues with [his] heart.” The former boyband star assured his concerned fans that, although his latest procedure was a “setback,” he is now on the road to recovery.

Ben Verse delivers update following acute leukaemia diagnosis

February 17, 2025

The drum & bass MC has been admitted from hospital and will undergo one final round of chemotherapy. Ben Verse [47] has been admitted from hospital after undergoing chemotherapy following an acute leukaemia diagnosis. The London-born MC shared an update on Instagram yesterday, February 17th, confirming that he will undergo one final round of chemotherapy. "If I get the all clear, I can then get on with my life," he said.

‘Once you realise life is finite, you can’t procrastinate’: Mark Steel on the ups and downs of surviving cancer

February 16, 2025

To understand the mindset of a comedian, Mark Steel says, you should imagine you’re on a plane that’s going down. While most people are screaming, hugging loved ones, saying their final prayers, the comic is sitting quietly, mind whirring, thinking, “I wonder what the joke in this is?" This certainly explains his new book: The Leopard In My House: One Man’s Adventures in Cancerland. Back in 2023, the 64-year-old was diagnosed with throat cancer – the “leopard” in the book’s title – and he’s spent the past year recovering from debilitating chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment. His grueling account hardly glosses over anything: there are tales that make you wince, moments of gripping drama and a seemingly endless flow of mucous stories (the unstoppable production of snot was one particularly unpleasant side-effect of the treatment).

Boxing coach Gallagher diagnosed with cancer

February 13, 2025

Boxing coach Joe Gallagher has revealed he has been diagnosed with stage four bowel and liver cancer. Gallagher, 56, has trained a host of world champions including Natasha Jonas and Anthony Crolla. The Englishman, who received his diagnosis in November, has begun chemotherapy. "It's been a lot to take in over these past few months. I just wanted to carry on as normal as possible while I tried to process thing," Gallagher said. "I didn't have any major symptoms, so if you feel something isn't right, no matter how small, please don't put it off - please go and get checked, as it could save your life."

DENMARK

Lars von Trier Admitted to Care Center for Parkinson’s Disease Treatment

February 13, 2025

Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier [68] has been admitted to a care center to receive treatment for Parkinson’s disease, his production company Zentropa Entertainment confirms. von Trier went public with his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in August 2022.

VATICAN CITY

Pope's condition 'complex', hospital stay extended: Vatican

February 17, 2025

Pope Francis, hospitalised for bronchitis four days ago, faces a "complex clinical picture" that will require the 88-year-old to stay longer than originally expected, the Vatican said on Monday. After initially cancelling events through Monday, the Vatican said the pope's weekly Wednesday audience would not go ahead either. "The results of the tests carried out in recent days and today have demonstrated a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract that has led to a further change in treatment," it said in a statement. "All the tests carried out until now are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require adequate hospitalisation."

