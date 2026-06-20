One of those who responded figured that I’d be getting “thousands” of replies. I didn’t get that many, but I did get scores of offers—too many to write back to every one of you (and they’re still coming in)..

We quickly found an ideal sitter; so I write this post to thank all those who answered—thanking them (you) not just for your love of cats, and willingness to help us out, but also, in many cases, for your kind words about my work, often going back many years.

My readership on Substack is a great community—a sort of family that one doesn’t often find online.

warmly,

MCM