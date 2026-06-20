Thanks to all who kindly offered to look after our kitties in July
I got too many such offers to reply to each of them
One of those who responded figured that I’d be getting “thousands” of replies. I didn’t get that many, but I did get scores of offers—too many to write back to every one of you (and they’re still coming in)..
We quickly found an ideal sitter; so I write this post to thank all those who answered—thanking them (you) not just for your love of cats, and willingness to help us out, but also, in many cases, for your kind words about my work, often going back many years.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My readership on Substack is a great community—a sort of family that one doesn’t often find online.
warmly,
MCM
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Glad you found someone! have a great holiday and hug the kitties from this cat and dog lover in Georgia!
The cats look adorable.