Risk of Appendicitis After mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination in a Danish Population

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2791667

UNITED STATES

Stephen Colbert Forced To Cancel ‘The Late Show’ This Week After Undergoing Surgery For Ruptured Appendix

November 27, 2023

Late night host Stephen Colbert announced he will be canceling this week’s episodes of The Late Show because he is recently suffered a medical emergency. In a statement on social media, Colbert revealed that he is currently “recovering” from surgery for a ruptured appendix. “Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week,” he wrote. “I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’ Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix.”

Link and Link

Fatal:

Carol Higgins Clark dies: Best-selling author and actress was 66

June 17, 2023

Carol Higgins Clark, author of the best-selling Regan Reilly series and an actress in several television series and made-for-TV movies, died June 12 in New York of appendix cancer. She was 66. Clark was the daughter of best-selling author Mary Higgins Clark, who died in 2020. Mother and daughter collaborated on four novels.

Link

Adan Canto, 'Designated Survivor' and 'X-Men' star, dies at 42 after cancer battle

January 9, 2024

Adan Canto, a Mexican actor best known for his roles in "Designated Survivor" and the superhero drama "X-Men: Days of Future Past," has died following a battle with cancer. He was 42. Canto died Monday after succumbing to appendiceal cancer, the actor's publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed to USA TODAY in an emailed statement Tuesday. Canto, who was born in Mexico and raised in Texas, starred as the pyrokinetic mutant Sunspot in 2014's "X-Men: Days of Future Past," appearing alongside Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and Hugh Jackman in the sci-fi-action flick.

Link

Non-fatal:

40-year-old Fox News journalist diagnosed with turbo cancer after covid shot

March 7, 2024

Fox News journalist Ashley Papa has been diagnosed with stage 4 appendix turbo cancer after being pressured to take Covid mRNA shots under the network's vaccine mandate. The young mother of one revealed that this is the second “rare” disorder she has been diagnosed with over the past two years.

Link

38-year-old Pittsburgh firefighter dies from rare cancer

August 25, 2023

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is mourning the loss of one of their own. Lieutenant Randolph “Randy” Meyer II died on August 19. Only 38, Meyer died from a rare former of appendiceal cancer. Meyer graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School in 2002 and became a firefighter in 2007.

Link

Maryanne Yerkes, 50

August 10, 2023

Maryanne Yerkes, 50, of Arlington, VA, died Sunday, July 30, 2023. She passed away peacefully after a year-long struggle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation.

Link

Robert Clay Smith, 51

January 30, 2024

Nashville, TN - Robert was diagnosed with stage IV appendix cancer in 2021. He underwent aggressive chemotherapy followed by radical HIPEC surgery which involved the partial removal of nine organs. After surgery, he returned to his passion for police work and served as a police officer for Mt. Juliet Police Department briefly until his cancer returned and prevented daily activity.

Link

Mirelle Costa Silva, 44

April 3, 2024

Charlotte, NC - Mirelle Costa Silva, age 44, passed away March 31, after a lengthy fight with appendix cancer.

Link

Maurice “Moe” Terrelle Tripp, 55

April 6, 2024

Walkertown, NC - Special thanks for great care throughout the cancer journey go to Dr. Perry Shen and the staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (now Atrium). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Moe’s honor to Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation.

Link

Mary Pesch Holevas, 61

April 7, 2024

Elgin, IL - Mary Pesch Holevas, 61, passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2024, after a multi-year struggle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Appendix Cancer, Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (PMP) PMPPALS.NET/GIVE.

Link

Brittney Lynn Little, "Britt", 31

April 10, 2024

Port Republic, MD - Brittney Lynn Little, "Britt", 31, passed away on April 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Medical Center at Mercy Health Foundation, 301 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, MD 21202, or the Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritoneio Research Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David John Kaser, 60

April 17, 2024

Carmel, IN - David John Kaser was diagnosed with appendix cancer in March 2023. He received care at Mayo Clinic and IU Health. Most recently, he participated in a clinical trial at National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, contributing to research to create better treatment options for patients with appendix cancer in the future. He was tenacious in his battle over the past year. David John Kaser peacefully departed on Sunday, April 14, 2024, surrounded by family at the age of 60.

Link

Kedric E. Curtis, 57

April 18, 2024

Germantown Hills, IL - Kedric E. Curtis, age 57, passed away April 9, 2024, in his home surrounded by his family following a long, hard-fought battle with appendiceal cancer.

Link

Jared Brandon Chasteen

May 2, 2024

Aledo, Texas - After fighting a short and courageous battle with appendix cancer, Jared passed away on Monday, April 29.

No age reported.

Link

Samuel Eric Elson, 30

May 22, 2024

Las Cruces, New Mexico - Samuel Eric Elson, 30, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on May 10th, 2024, at Mesilla Valley Hospice. Memorial donations can be made to organizations which support appendix cancer awareness, MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Link

Dr. Anne Blaine (Graham) Kearney

May 24, 2024

Medfield, MA - Dr. Anne Blaine (Graham) Kearney died, May 19, after an illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Anne's name to the Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation.

No age reported.

Link

Susan D. Weaver, 69

May 29, 2024

Susan D. Weaver, age 69, of Mount Laurel, NJ, passed away on May 27, 2024, after a courageous battle with appendiceal cancer.

Link

Mykola Mohuchy, MD, 56

May 31, 2024

Redondo Beach, CA - Mykola Mohuchy, MD, 56, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Mick was diagnosed with appendix cancer in early 2021 and bravely endured the testing and treatment provided by his medical teams throughout southern California.

Link

Megan Gooch Darzanoff, 46

August 2, 2024

Lake Hiawatha, NJ - Megan Gooch Darzanoff passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, July 31, 2024, surrounded by family at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, NJ, following a courageous two-year battle with cancer of the appendix.

Link

CANADA

Amanda Hynes, 36

August 10, 2023

Conception Bay South - Greatly beloved by her family and friends Amanda Marie Hynes has left this earth after a courageous difficult battle with appendix cancer.

Link

BRAZIL

Marquinhos Caete, our colleague of so many journeys

April 21, 2024

Marquinhos Caete, our colleague of so many journeys, I am sorry for your departure!!! My condolences to family and friends!!!😔😔😔 He had a very serious appendicitis and could not resist.

No age reported.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Non-fatal:

Edinburgh Fringe Festival comedian's appendix burst while performing show

August 13, 2024

An Edinburgh Fringe Festival performer's appendix burst while he was in the middle of his show. John Tothill [27], who had been performing at the Pleasance Courtyard since July 31, has had to cancel three shows after becoming unwell.

Link

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively heartbroken after 'enormous loss' – fans send support

May 26, 2023

The Deadpool star, 46, is mourning the loss of Wrexham fan, Jay Fear, who was diagnosed with appendix cancer in January.

No age reported.

Link

‘Healthy’ dad, 46, dies 2 weeks after doctors discovered true cause of bloating as heartbroken wife pleads ‘get checked’

February 19, 2024

Leicestershire - A "healthy" dad died just two weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Simon Atkins had been feeling bloated and nauseous but doctors assured him he was simply constipated and there was nothing to worry about. He was given laxatives and told he'd feel better in a few days. But the 46-year-old was soon icy cold and vomiting every time he ate, and he had lost so much weight he was "skin and bones". Eventually, Simon was diagnosed with appendiceal cancer - but by then it was too late.

Link

DENMARK

Non-fatal:

Danish MP emergency operated - appendix removed

June 7, 2024

In the middle of the EU election campaign, the chairman of the Danish Democrats, Inger Støjberg [51], woke up on Thursday night with a stomach ache. She was admitted and underwent emergency surgery at the hospital in Aalborg, where the doctors removed her appendix.

Link

KENYA

Kaizer Obed: Kenyans mourn young humourous entrepreneur after sudden death

February 3, 2024

Kaizer Obed was on treatment at the St Francis Community Hospital in Kasarani when he breathed his last on Saturday, February 3. He had earlier been diagnosed with appendicitis, according to sources, and was slated for surgery on the day he passed on. The 25-year-old had a little, over time, created a label for himself with his humorous social media posts and growing influence.

Link

INDIA

Patient dies at Dharmapuri GH, family alleges negligence by doctors

August 4, 2023

Dharmapuri - Tension prevailed at the Dharmapuri district govermnent medical college and hospital on Thursday after a 23-year-old man admitted for an appendix surgery died without responding to treatment. The patient's kin staged a protest at the hospital alleging that the death was due to doctors' negligence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ruckus after death in OT

June 19, 2024

Hisar - A 25-year-old PhD student died during an appendicitis operation at a private hospital here on Monday, triggering her family members to block a road while alleging medical negligence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

PAKISTAN

Non-fatal:

AUS vs PAK: Noman Ali ruled out of test series after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis

December 23, 2023

Pakistan cricket team has suffered yet another injury setback as left-arm spinner Noman Ali will miss the remaining Tests of the ongoing series against Australia. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement that the veteran spinner had to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis. The 37-year-old, complaining of severe abdominal pain, has undergone laparoscopic appendectomy on Saturday, which is believed to have transpired successfully.

Link

AUSTRALIA

Non-fatal:

Radio host raises eyebrows over ‘wild coincidence’ around Christian Petracca appendicitis diagnosis

July 12, 2024

Radio star and popular comedian Anthony ‘Lehmo’ Lehmann has been surprised by the curious timeline of Christian Petracca’s [28] latest health drama. The Melbourne superstar experienced abdominal pain on Saturday and was rushed to hospital, where he was diagnosed with appendicitis.

Link