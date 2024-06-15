The 3rd Street Band will start its California tour this coming week!
With my son William as its frontman and chief songwriter, they'll be rocking Santa Cruz, San Luis Obispo, Berkeley, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego
https://www.the3rdstreetband.com/
Listen to “The Pond” (by searching this Substack for it):
Congrats. to your son.
Happy Father's Day, Mark!