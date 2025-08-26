Having lived under Soviet rule in its last years, this indomitable woman was among the few who instantly perceived the dire threat posed by the “COVID measures,” and was an invaluable ally to the rest of us who saw it, too. Since then, she has continued to shed light on all the means whereby They keep on working hard, and everywhere, to kill us off, and turn the remnant into Their own robots.

So, now that she needs help in getting by, I urge you to contribute what you can (and, of course, to read and share her work).

Here is Tessa’s fundraising pitch:

This story is a fundraiser but also a question.

I have been trying to figure out “the practical aspect” of speaking my truth for a while, and there is something I am not getting, clearly, because, fine, it’s true that I am up against the machine, it’s true that walking a narrow spiritual path is difficult, it’s true that I have many enemies who try to do all sorts of stuff, it’s true there is crazy censorship, it’s true that I have been shadow-banned for more than ten years and I am on some kind of special list that makes even some of my private emails disappear (disappear!!!), all true. But still, I am here. And I am trying my best. And because I have spiritual sensitivities, I simply can’t do what some other people sometimes choose to do in their naivete, marketable or not.

And then I think, “Is there a point? Am I doing anything useful? Am I benefitting anyone by refusing to lie?” I certainly don’t benefit myself, at least for this second. Many who tell the public what the public subconsciously wants to hear are certainly doing much better than me. If my persistence makes a difference in the lives of other people, then fine, there is a point. But if it doesn’t, why am I bothering, why have I been sticking out like a sore thumb fighting for the world, dealing with all those enemies, pushing through, pedaling, pedaling, for what?

I have a bit of a Cassandra problem. It may be helpful to “see” where the wind is blowing but, if not many want to hear, what good does it do. I already know what I know.

The only reason we are all now “allowed” to talk about transhumanism in the medical freedom movement (even scold it all day) is because they, the they, are now really focused on energy. They don’t care what we say, well, not that they aren’t happy to torture us over what we say but that is because they love torture, not because they care about the condemnations that are coming out of our mouths. They are working the subconscious on an industrial scale. That is where their focus is. I have written about that. They care whether we cooperate with them or not on that level, regardless of our ideas, and that is why I keep talking about deep healing, and mystical things, and our relationship with the Spirit. THAT is our battle ground. And that is my truth.

Speaking of healing,

I am the only person who knows what I have gone through in the past few years. I was just pushing through. I didn’t utter a peep, even to some of my closest friends because, if I did, I would have relaxed and felt extremely sorry for myself, and if I felt sorry for myself, I would not have had the strength to push through. To give you an idea, I was in pain beyond any describable threshold every second of my life for at least 3 years, it was building up to that point, and it is now easing out.

When in public, I did not show it. In the thick of “COVID,” I was getting many beautiful emails from people saying that I was helping them stay strong, I felt like I needed to be strong to not let anyone down. I am not afraid of dying but I am here for a reason, and it’s not time. So I focused on figuring it out. I didn’t take any medical pain relievers in order to preserve my natural thinking. I was “doing my own research,” meditating, praying, connecting the dots, and I developed a regimen to pull myself out (it is not me, it is Spirit, I merely complied with the Spirit, which is all a human being can do, and I believe that all good things come from Spirit at the end of the day, all scientific discoveries, all medicine, etc..)

As I was at it, I did not have any real opportunity to “take time out” because I am responsible for other people, it is my duty, and I also felt responsible for doing my part at making the world better though my writing and sharing the love of my soul with others because, at the end of the day, there will come a time—a long time from now—and we’ll all be dead, and we’ll be looking back at our lives, and I feel that it will matter if we lived with courage or were hiding under the bed with fear.

Some years ago, I had a mentor who has passed away a few years ago. In his teens, he fell from a staircase and became paralyzed. The doctors told him incessantly that he would never be able to walk, they even tried to admonish him for trying to overcome that—but he didn’t listen to the doctors’ jinxing and taught himself how to walk. When I was struggling, I reminded myself of that story, it was one of the things that inspired me.

Okay enough of that sap. I can’t. I come from a Soviet background, and when I was growing up, the refrain in the world around me was, “Stop complaining. Your entire grandparent generation has been through a war.” Which is true. Of course, everyone from my generation was none the less complaining about existential angst—all the time—but the real, physical world stuff was something that no one was supposed to complain about too much. The generation of my grandparents was stoic beyond words, and they impressed it upon me.

Speaking of a Soviet upbringing, there wasn’t exactly a public “dissident media scene” in the USSR. In the GULAG, maybe, but not so much elsewhere. So I am really trying to figure this out.

So, yes, I need to raise funds like crazy this second in order to keep going, but also, I am really keen on figuring out how to make this whole thing “sustainable.” The question is, if I write a book, will you buy it? If I open respectably priced private coaching sessions on spiritual well-being or psychological resilience or whatever I know as a non-MD about health (and I am NOT an MD), would you be interested? I don’t want to push panaceas, I don’t want to push lollipops, I consider it wrong, and I want to do it the honest way.

Thank you, you inspired me through some of the most difficult times. Those emails I was getting during COVID, I will never forget.

My conversation with Tessa on her podcast, “Make Language Great Again”:

