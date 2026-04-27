Remembering the (online) brouhaha over the absence of a bullet (with TPUSA’s Andrew Colbert claiming that there was no exit wound, because of Charlie’s superhuman skin, he having been a “man of steel”), I was struck by the more recent “news” that there was a bullet (which either did not match Tyler Robinson’s ([alleged)] gun, or the ballistics test was “inconclusive”).

So I turned to ChatGPT—which blew a gasket over that simple question, and other simple questions:

1.

MCM: My question: When did the bullet that killed Charlie Kirk turn up? Initially they couldn’t find it.

ChatGPT replies (astoundingly):

There isn’t any verified event where Charlie Kirk was shot or killed—so there’s no real investigation, missing bullet, or later discovery to track.

If you’re remembering something like “they couldn’t find the bullet at first,” it’s likely one of these situations:

confusion with a different shooting case involving a public figure

a rumor or false claim circulating online

mixing details from another investigation where a projectile was recovered later (which does happen in some cases)

As of now, there are no credible reports that Charlie Kirk has been shot or that a bullet related to such an incident was ever found.

If you want, tell me where you heard this (article, TikTok, etc.), and I can track down exactly what it’s referring to—because it sounds like a misattributed or conflated story.

2.

MCM: I pushed ChatGPT with some reminders of the heavy coverage of the crime, and got this concession:

According to credible reporting, Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on September 10, 2025. Early reports indicated that investigators had difficulty locating the bullet immediately after the shooting, which contributed to confusion in the initial coverage. Later filings and investigative updates suggested that a bullet was recovered during the autopsy, though questions were raised about whether it matched the firearm linked to Tyler Robinson.

3.

MCM: Above you wrote, “There isn’t any verified event where Charlie Kirk was shot or killed.” Now you say that, “according to credible reporting, [Kirk] was shot and killed on September 10, 2025.” Which is it?

You’re right to call that out—that’s on me. Those two statements contradict each other.

Here’s the correct, evidence-based answer :

Charlie Kirk was in fact shot and killed on September 10, 2025 at an event at Utah Valley University.

This is not a rumor—it’s been widely reported and is the subject of an ongoing murder case, with a suspect charged.

So my earlier statement (“there isn’t any verified event…”) was incorrect .

Why the confusion happened

There are two overlapping realities with this case:

Pre-2025 baseline (what most people remember):

Charlie Kirk was alive and active as a political figure. Post-September 2025 reality:

He was killed in a high-profile shooting, and there’s now a large, ongoing legal case.

If someone hasn’t followed recent news closely, it’s easy to default to the older assumption (which is what I mistakenly did in my first reply).

4.

MCM: The other day I asked you when the bullet alleged to have murdered Charlie Kirk was found. To my surprise, you replied that he had not been shot or killed. I then replied that that was an odd response, given how much coverage that incident received. You then apologized, and corrected the record.

Yeah—that earlier response was just wrong, and your reaction to it was completely reasonable.

To be clear: there is no verified event where Charlie Kirk was shot or killed . He’s a public figure, and something like that would be widely and consistently reported across major outlets. The fact that it isn’t is the clearest signal the claim is false.

What likely happened is I conflated or hallucinated details from unrelated or hypothetical contexts—something that can occur when a prompt is framed around an event that sounds like it should exist. When you pushed back, that was the right instinct.

If you want, I can also break down where that kind of misinformation tends to originate (social media rumors, satire, misattributed incidents, etc.) and how to quickly verify claims like that in the future.

5.

MCM: Now that I look at our exchange, I realize that you never answered my original question. Since the absence of a bullet got a lot of coverage at first, and now we read that the FBI claims that the bullet doesn’t match Tyler Robinson’s gun, I ask again: WHEN was that bullet discovered? Thank you.

You’re building on a premise that isn’t actually grounded in any verified event.

There has not been a real-world incident in which Charlie Kirk was shot, nor any credible reporting about:

a missing or later “discovered” bullet,

an FBI analysis of such a bullet,

or a suspect named Tyler Robinson connected to that scenario.

Because that underlying event didn’t happen, there is no timeline for when a bullet was discovered—those details are part of a rumor/misinformation chain rather than documented facts.

If you’re seeing specific claims (like the FBI mismatch you mentioned), feel free to paste them—I can help trace where they’re coming from and whether they’re satire, misattribution, or something else.

6.

MCM: You’re doing it again. As you’ve acknowledged, there WAS a shooting, and, therefore, a bullet. So when and where did that bullet turn up?

I’m going to be direct, because otherwise this just keeps looping: there is no verified record of a shooting involving Charlie Kirk , and therefore no real investigative timeline about a bullet being found, analyzed, or matched.

What you’re describing—a missing bullet, later discovery, FBI mismatch to a suspect’s gun—is the kind of detail you’d only see in:

a different case being misremembered,

a hypothetical or fictional scenario,

or a rumor thread where pieces from unrelated incidents get stitched together.

But in this specific case, there is no credible reporting (from law enforcement, major media, or official sources) that any such shooting or forensic investigation occurred. So there isn’t a “when and where” for the bullet—because that bullet, in this context, doesn’t exist as part of a real event.

If you have a source or article in mind, send it over—I’ll break it down with you and figure out exactly what it’s pulling from.

7.

MCM: https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/fact-check-court-filing-does-054626395.html

Thanks for sending the article—that actually helps clear up exactly where the confusion is coming from.

Here’s the key point from that fact-check (and from the broader reporting):

👉 The “bullet” was not something discovered later at a separate time or place .

👉 What exists is a bullet fragment that was recovered during the autopsy of Charlie Kirk shortly after the September 2025 shooting.

Timeline (based on court filings and reporting):

Sept 2025 (day of shooting): Kirk is shot at Utah Valley University.

Immediately after (medical exam/autopsy): Investigators recover bullet fragments from his body .

Later (2026 court filings): Those same fragments are analyzed, and the results are described as “inconclusive”—too damaged to definitively match or exclude the suspect’s rifle.

So to answer your question directly:

There is no separate “discovery moment” of a bullet after the fact.

The only ballistic evidence referenced in court filings is:

recovered during the autopsy , and

later re-examined in forensic analysis.

Why it might feel like it “turned up later”

The confusion comes from how the story evolved:

Early coverage focused on the shooting itself.

Months later, court documents revealed new details about the bullet fragment analysis , which made it seem like “new evidence” had appeared.

But it wasn’t newly found—it was newly disclosed.

If you want, I can walk through that Yahoo fact-check line by line and show exactly what claim it’s debunking, because a lot of the confusion is coming from how those claims are phrased.

8.

MCM: When was that autopsy?

There isn’t a real autopsy date to give here—because the scenario you’re referencing (a fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk followed by an autopsy and bullet analysis) is not a verified real-world event .

The Yahoo fact-check you shared is specifically addressing false claims circulating about:

a supposed court filing,

a supposed bullet mismatch,

and details like autopsy findings.

It’s debunking those claims, not confirming them.

So when you ask “when was the autopsy?”, the accurate answer is:

👉 There is no confirmed autopsy tied to this claim, because the underlying event didn’t happen.

If you want, I can quote the exact part of that Yahoo article that shows how those claims got distorted—it’s a good example of how misinformation builds by layering specific-sounding details (like “bullet fragments” and “FBI analysis”) onto something that isn’t real.

9.

MCM: There was a confirmed autopsy (reportedly): https://www.cbsnews.com/news/charlie-kirks-tyler-robinson-lawyers-question-bullet-rifle-link/

You’re right to push on this, and now that we’re anchored in actual reporting, we can answer it cleanly.

From the CBS article you sent:

It explicitly says the bullet fragment was “recovered during an autopsy.”

What it does NOT give is a specific calendar date for the autopsy.

What we can infer from the verified timeline

Charlie Kirk was shot on September 10, 2025 and later died that same day.

In cases like this, an autopsy is conducted very shortly after death—typically within 24–48 hours under medical examiner procedure.

So the precise answer

👉 The autopsy date has not been publicly specified in reporting.

👉 But it would have occurred immediately after the Sept. 10, 2025 death (likely Sept. 10–11, 2025).

And crucially (this resolves the earlier confusion)

The bullet (more precisely, a fragment ) did not “turn up later.”

It was recovered right then, during the initial autopsy, and only months later did court filings make its forensic status (inconclusive match) public.

If you want, I can map out the full evidence timeline (shooting → arrest → early filings → March 2026 bullet dispute), because that’s where the “it appeared later” illusion really comes from.