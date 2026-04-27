News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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peggy bean's avatar
peggy bean
28m

omg...what a load of BS is Chat GPT!

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Daniel Geery's avatar
Daniel Geery
24m

The more you get specific with AI the more you clearly see there are some seriously deluded humans behind it and now worshiping it. Try "chatting" with a "virtual assitant," as you probably have, and if you're like me, the stronger the urge to to get a sledge hammer out. When Stephen Hawking was asked what was the greatest threat to humanity, he supposedly said "AI." I have come to see this as a real possibility for some time now.

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