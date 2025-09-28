From The Last Waltz, “It Makes No Difference,” by Robbie Robertson, featuring the heartbreaking vocal by Rick Danko. (May they both rest in peace.)

A recent version by that greatest of guitarists (and survivors), Eric Clapton:

Moms Mabley sings Dion de Mucci’s “Abraham, Martin and John” on “The Merv Griffin Show” in 1969":

Dylan’s ‘Like a Rolling Stone,” performed by Seal (who’s still with us) and Jeff Beck (R.I.P.):

Jeff Buckley’s exquisite rendering of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah):

In Madison Square Garden, 2002, Bob Dylan paid this (abbreviated) tribute to his dear friend George Harrison:

Tom Jones, in 2022, does Dylan’s “It’s Not Dark Yet”:

Emmylou Harris sings “Where Will I Be” with Daniel Lanois, live on the BBC, 1995:

The Edwin Hawkins Singers, featuring Dorothy Combs Harrison, perform “Oh, Happy Day,” their gospel rendering of the Rev. Philip Doddridge’s hymn, written in 1755. This is a longer version of the song as they recorded it in 1969:

Finally, a fitting coda for this spiritually inflected compilation, Bob Dylan sang “You Gotta Serve Somebody” at the Grammys in 1980 (when that ceremony honored great musicians, and featured first-rate songs, unlike the repulsive show of glittering quasi-Satanic mediocrity that it’s long since become):

BONUS

Moving back into more worldly territory, just because it’s fun and also pretty weird, I offer you this seven-minute medley of pop classics sung by David Bowie and Cher, on her TV show in 1975. The medley comes in the middle of Bowie’s “Young Americans.”