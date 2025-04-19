Last week a reader sent me (for the second time) the following email:

News Flash: Old People get Sick! Plus: Celebrity Rumors!

Keep it up, Mark.

Not a fan, but I have an open mind.

Waiting for data.

This is only one of several emails I’ve received from readers eager to believe that our weekly compilations have been deceptively padded with reports of older people who “would have died anyway,” of “natural” causes, and that our more frequent compilations of sudden deadly illnesses among celebrities include mere “rumors.”

I’ll bet that the reader quoted just above, and the others sounding the same note, had not read through our compilations, but only the headlines, or some of them; for if he had done such due diligence, he’d see that we do not arbitrarily include any deaths that fail to meet certain criteria that point toward “vaccination” as the cause, or as a likely cause.

Take those older people. Time was—that is, before 2021—when obits and reports of deaths (especially sudden deaths) always told us why the subject had passed on. This tended to be true even of those in their eighties and nineties, whose cause of death was not ignored—or, rather, suppressed—but duly noted. Blowing off that crucial factor, as all such articles do now, is a sign of callousness as well as journalistic sloppiness (or complicity), since even quite old people could live even longer, if they’re in good shape (like, say, Queen Elizabeth died at the ripe old age of 96—a few months after she was jabbed—but arguably still had several years to go, since the Queen Mother lived to 102). Readers who don’t care what killed the elderly, since the latter would soon die in any case, have something dark in common with the authors of this democide, who also could not care less about such deaths (and want the rest of us not caring, either).

While the failure, or refusal, to report a cause of death is one of our criteria, another one is the decedent’s overall health just prior to his/her demise, or to his/her diagnosis with some often deadly ailment. Was s/he well, and fit, and working, so you’d not expect them to drop dead—like Paul Sorvino, David Lynch and other energetic types, or sick for years, like Gene Hackman? And, if there was some worrying diagnosis, did it come before or after 2020? And, finally, was the decedent’s fatal illness one of those that used to be called “rare,” but is now so common as to be considered epidemic? Such are pancreatic cancer (and all “turbo-cancers”), ALS, acute appendicitis and a range of other likely “adverse events”? (As this post shows, the scientific literature increasingly focuses on whether the rate of this of that disease appears to correlate with “vaccination.”)

So, although “old people [surely] die,” we don’t include such people just because they happened to be old (as the medical authorities, and “our free press,” did do, big-time, throughout 2020, when deaths of every kind were misreported as “deaths by COVID”). We take far more care than that, since this is not a game, nor is it driven by an appetite for clicks, likes or donations. Our aim is (1) to help urge people not to get injected, or boosted, and (2) to create an archive of reports that may, one day, be used as evidence against the architects and perpetrators of this matchless horror. That’s it; so it would only hurt our credibility to be as cavalier as my correspondent hinted so sarcastically. The same applies to his dismissal of what he’s called “Celebrity Rumors,” since our reports of grievous illnesses among the rich and famous aren’t passed along in conversation, or aired on “social media,” but are properly sourced, and wholly credible; and whenever we do get it wrong somehow, we always post corrections,

One question that we’re often asked is, Are we sure that the deceased, or gravely ill, were “vaccinated”? Some have demanded proof thereof in every case—which would be impossible, considering how hard they’ve made it to do autopsies, or otherwise to verify that cause. We do include the prior news of the decedent’s “vaccination” when the latter boasted, or rejoiced, that they’d been jabbed; and we try our best to note the crucial mandates that forced injection on (among others) actors, musicians, filmmakers, doctors, nurses, athletes, college students, cops, firemen, and the faculty and staff of countless high schools and universities, as well as state and city workers.

I observed above that, had he done his due diligence, and read through the reports that we’ve compiled, my correspondent would now see that we take great care in our all-important work. That actually may not be true, since his sarcasm, and apparent over-hasty reading of our posts, betray a certain eagerness to see this work discredited, possibly because he also got the shot, or shots, and naturally would rather just deny the awful truth, instead of facing it, and seeking help from some practitioner who knows what’s going on.

In any case, I hope he and others like him, can wake up, and soon; and, to that end, today I offer this staggering catalogue of studies that confirm, or reconfirm, the premise of our compilations. So if my correspondent is “waiting for data” (which he evidently hasn’t tried to find himself), he need look no further than this post, assuming he can bring himself to read it.

Study of 99 Million Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused Global Death Surge - Denmark and New Zealand

March 15, 2025

Link

Why crazy brawls and random murders are at all-time highs:

Stud y Identifies 86 Serious Neuropsychiatric Safety Signals Linked to COVID-19 Vaccination

April 14, 2025

FDA Admits Covid mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Cause Cancer

April 14, 2025

Link

86% of suspected EU adverse drug reactions in infants transmitted through breastfeeding are linked to C-19 vaccines

April 8, 2025

Link

Embalmers Issue Chilling Warning as ‘Horrifying Fibrous Clots’ Found in 27% of Covid-Vaxxed Corpses

April 3, 2025

Link

Interview: Dr. Bowden on the covid jabs

April 2, 2025

Link

Baby Dies After Receiving 6 Shots for 12 Vaccines — Doctors Say ‘Catching Up’ Kids on Vaccines Is Common, and Dangerous

March 31, 2025

Link

Millions of young vaxxed women now have early menopause

March 4, 2025

Link

Women in their 20's can no longer get pregnant. This is not "menopause". They have been sterilized by the covid shots.

Government Misled Public on Thimerosal Link to Autism ‘for Decades,’ Falsely Claims It’s Been Removed From Vaccines

April 4, 2025

Link

According to a special investigation by journalist Sharyl Attkisson, the government has misled the public for decades about the science linking thimerosal to autism and other neurodevelopment disorders. It also continues to claim thimerosal has been removed from all childhood vaccines — even though some vaccines, including those given to children, still contain the ingredient.

Huge myocarditis study:

"We urge governments to remove the Covid mRNA products from the market due to the well-documented risk of myocardial damage"

April 11, 2025

Link

‘We’ve Been Lied to’ — Vaccines Didn’t Eradicate Polio

April 4, 2025

Link

Dr. Bowden interview on Covid injections:

Link

Major Clinical Study Reveals Ventilators Killed More COVID Patients Than the Virus

April 8, 2025

Link

Study of 85 Million People Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused Global Surge in Strokes, Heart Attacks, Sudden Deaths

April 8, 2025

Link

FDA Admits mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Spread to Unvaccinated Through ‘Shedding’

April 9, 2025

Link

Japanese Professor Issues Warning to World About ‘Fraudulent’ Covid Shots: ‘Extreme Violation of Human Rights’

March 1, 2025

Link

Risks from Covid ‘Vaccines’ Increase Over Time - Yale Med

March 4, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/top-scientists-confirm-risks-from-covid-vaccines-increase-over-time/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Government Virologist Blows Whistle on 'Toxic' Covid 'Vaccines'

March 4, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/renowned-virologist-blows-whistle-toxic-covid-vaccines/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Dr. Hatfill - The former top White House medical advisor blew the whistle in an article published in the prestigious Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

Spring 2025

Montana: Doctor Testifies: ‘mRNA Vaccines Are Most Destructive, Lethal Medical Products Ever Used’

March 3, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/renowned-data-expert-exposes-shocking-sudden-death-toll-covid-vaccines/

https://slaynews.com/news/doctor-testifies-mrna-vaccines-most-destructive-lethal-medical-products-ever-used/

WHO: 'Monkeypox' Is a 'Side Effect' of Covid mRNA 'Vaccines'

March 30, 2025

The World Health Organization (WHO) has admitted that so-called "monkeypox" is actually a side effect of Covid mRNA "vaccines." " It is actually shingles, not monkeypox, although the symptoms are similar."

https://slaynews.com/news/who-monkeypox-side-effect-covid-mrna-vaccines/

One of the largest studies to date has revealed an alarming crisis of neurological and psychiatric damage among people who received Covid mRNA "vaccines"

March 30, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/study-9-million-reveals-crisis-brain-damage-among-covid-vaccinated/

Top Epidemiologist Sounds Alarm as Insurance Data Exposes ‘Excess Mortality Crisis’ Among Covid-Vaxxed

March 31, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/top-epidemiologist-sounds-alarm-insurance-data-exposes-excess-mortality-crisis-among-covid-vaxxed/

Former Director of CDC says long covid is a cover-up for covid vaccine injuries

March 14, 2025

https://rumble.com/v6q6hbm-ex-cdc-director-long-covid-is-mrna-vaccine-injury.html

USA Mortality among young 25 to 44 rises 70% since 2020

February 2, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/deaths-among-young-americans-skyrocket-experts-baffled/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Canada: Alberta government calls for immediate ban of mRNA vaccines due to surge in deaths among young vaccinated population

February 2, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/canadian-officials-reveal-deaths-soared-among-covid-vaxxed-call-immediate-ban-vaccines/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Norway Sounds Alarm as Scientists Link Covid ‘Vaccines’ to Global Death Surge

February 6, 2025

Link

Wuhan Bioweapons Scientist Blows Whistle: Covid Was ‘Engineered’ to Depopulate

February 8, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/wuhan-bioweapons-scientist-blows-whistle-covid-engineered-depopulate/

Covid ‘Vaccines’ Trigger Autoimmune Hepatitis

February 9, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/scientists-confirm-covid-vaccines-trigger-autoimmune-hepatitis/

Saudi Scientists Warn Covid 'Vaccines' Are Destroying Male Fertility

February 7, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/saudi-scientists-warn-covid-vaccines-destroying-male-fertility/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

New Bill Demands Ban on Covid 'Vaccines' Due to 'Enormous Numbers of Deaths'

February 7, 2025

Lawmakers in Montana have introduced a new bill to completely ban Covid mRNA "vaccines," citing the "enormous numbers of deaths, disabilities, and serious adverse events" caused by the injections.

https://slaynews.com/news/new-bill-demands-ban-covid-vaccines-due-enormous-numbers-deaths/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

FDA Lab Uncovers Excess DNA Contamination in Covid-19 Vaccines

February 6, 2025

https://brownstone.org/articles/fda-lab-uncovers-excess-dna-contamination-in-covid-19-vaccines/

470 times the allowable level of foreign DNA

Covid ‘Vaccines’ Are ‘Bioweapons’ That ‘Cause Cancer’ Dr. Peter McCullough

February 22, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/top-doctor-covid-vaccines-bioweapons-cause-cancer/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Spike proteins do untold damage to the human immune and reproductive system. This fatal blow is designed to remove billions of humans from the planet to meet the goals of the globalist elite. Not only will the mass deaths overwhelm hospitals, but the ripple effect will destroy the economy and thus cause social chaos. “Since when do we have a protein that actually injures the brain, injures the heart, the bone marrow, the immune system, causes blood clotting, and potentially causes cancer in a single protein? “It’s a weapon,” McCullough said. “According to strict military criteria, it’s a bioweapon.”

EXTREMELY URGENT: Yale Study Reveals Alarming Effects of mRNA COVID Vaccine

March 1, 2025

https://www.independentsentinel.com/urgent-yale-study-alarming-effects-of-mrna-cov-vax/

Yale scientists identify T-cell exhaustion (VAIDS) and prolonged spike protein production in individuals with vaccine-related injuries.

Naomi Wolf - What the million pages of hidden Pfizer documents on Covid testing reveal - the vaccines killed infants in utero and sterilized women

February 26, 2025

Dr. Naomi Wolf: "The centerpiece of the Pfizer papers is an intentional attack... on women and babies." "They killed the babies, and they knew it. They poisoned the breast milk, and they knew it... They lowered the sperm count, and they knew it."

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1894704168851382615

Nations and states that have halted all mRNA vaccines due to rise in deaths and disabilities : Slovakia, all Scandinavian countries, the Health Agency of Australia, Florida, Montana, Idaho, Louisiana, Kentucky

February 13, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/another-state-moves-ban-covid-vaccines-surging-deaths/

Pfizer Scientist Blows Whistle: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Are ‘Poison’

February 21, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/pfizer-scientist-blows-whistle-covid-vaccines-poison

UK Covid ‘Vaccines’ Linked to ‘Aggressive’ Blood Cancer

February 1, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/covid-vaccines-linked-aggressive-blood-cancer/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

BREAKING - Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Irrefutable Evidence Supporting Immediate Market Withdrawal of COVID-19 "Vaccines"

January 28, 2025

https://vigilantnews.com/post/peer-reviewed-study-finds-irrefutable-evidence-supporting-immediate-market-withdrawal-of-covid-19-vaccines/

Over 81,000 physicians, scientists, and concerned citizens, 240 elected officials, 17 professional organizations, excess mortality, negative efficacy, and DNA contamination call for urgent action.

February 1, 2025

Meanwhile, in the US, the CDC continues to recommend pregnant women in the US get the COVID vaccine.

mRNA Inventor Blows Whistle: 'Bird Flu' Is a Hoax to Push More 'Vaccines' Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA vaccines

January 1, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/mrna-inventor-blows-whistle-bird-flu-hoax-push-more-vaccines/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter-9

Bird flu has been around for 100 years. It does not infect humans. Bill Gates has paid labs to weaponize it and try to make it kill humans. That failed, thankfully. A few people who work with chickens have gotten mildly ill, like a mild cold, nothing serious. The hoax is that they have slaughtered 23 million chickens and herds of cattle for no reason. The reason is to starve the population by eliminating the food supply, This is documented, not a conspiracy theory.

Bill Gates Advances Plan to Vaccinate Public Without Consent- and universal censorship by AI

January 3, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/bill-gates-advances-plan-vaccinate-public-without-consent/

Australian Media Begins Warning Public About Covid 'Vaccines'

January 3, 2025

An Australian corporate media outlet has begun sounding the alarm about Covid mRNA "vaccines" and highlighting the risks associated with the injections.

https://slaynews.com/news/australian-media-begins-warning-public-covid-vaccines/

FDA’s Own Study Finds DNA Contamination in Pfizer Vaccines

January 3, 2025

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-study-high-school-lab-dna-contamination-pfizer-covid-vaccine/

Covid Vax Scientists Scramble to Develop Bubonic Plague ‘Vaccine’ as ‘Next Pandemic’ Fears Grow

January 3, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/covid-vax-scientists-scramble-develop-bubonic-plague-vaccine-next-pandemic-fears-grow/

ITALY: Study of 9 Million Exposes ‘Devastating’ Neurological Damage Surge Among Covid-Vaxxed

January 6, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/study-9-million-exposes-devastating-neurological-damage-surge-among-covid-vaxxed/

Covid ‘Vaccines’ Are Weapons of Mass Destruction

January 9, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/top-doctor-covid-vaccines-weapons-mass-destruction/

A celebrated doctor has warned that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are weapons of mass destruction that have been reducing the Earth’s population by destroying immune systems and killing off young and healthy people early and often.

Experts Send ‘Notice of Extreme Concern’ to World Leaders Calling for Ban of Covid ‘Vaccines’

January 9, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/experts-send-notice-extreme-concern-world-leaders-calling-ban-covid-vaccines/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

The NORTH Group is writing to the prime ministers of their countries to express extreme concern about the safety and quality of Covid mRNA “vaccines.” They cite excessive levels of residual DNA found in samples from the United States, Australia, France, Germany, and Canada. The notice is signed by several prominent experts. The group is demanding an immediate halt to the use of mRNA vaccines and a product recall.

THREE CARDIOLOGISTS:

Heart Attack Deaths Surge Caused by ‘Cardiotoxin’ in mRNA ‘Vaccines’

January 10, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/top-cardiologists-heart-attack-deaths-surge-caused-by-cardiotoxin-in-mrna-vaccines/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

FDA Mandates Nerve Damage Warnings For 2 RSV Vaccines [US]

January 11, 2025

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/fda-mandates-nerve-damage-warnings-2-rsv-vaccines

Covid 'Vaccines' Destroyed Male Fertility, Study Shows [Denmark]

January 12, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/covid-vaccines-destroyed-male-fertility-study-shows/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Doctors Raise Alarm of 'Cancer Epidemic' in Covid-Vaxxed: UK

January 12, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/doctors-raise-alarm-cancer-epidemic-covid-vaxxed/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Australian Study Adds to Evidence That COVID Vaccines Cause Myocarditis

January 14, 2025

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/australian-study-evidence-covid-vaccines-cause-myocarditis/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20250114

No Proof MMR Vaccine Is 'Safer' than Measles, Mumps or Rubella Infection, Physician Group Says

January 14, 2025

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/measles-mumps-rubella-infection-mmr-vaccine-risk/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20250114

Canadian Government Admits Deaths Surged Among 'Boosted' Citizens

January 14, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/canadian-government-admits-deaths-surged-among-boosted-citizens/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Top Big Pharma Vaccinologist Admits Covid 'Vaccines' Are Dangerous

January 14, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/top-big-pharma-vaccinologist-admits-covid-vaccines-dangerous/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

The world’s leading vaccinologist and senior advisor to the pharmaceutical industry has gone on the record to admit that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are dangerous after years of insisting they are “safe and effective” for public use.

Dr. Stanley Alan Plotkin is an American physician who works as a consultant to vaccine manufacturers, such as Sanofi Pasteur, as well as biotechnology firms, non-profits, and governments.

UK Government Official Admits Pfizer Knew Covid ‘Vaccines’ Would Kill & Injure Millions

January 20, 2025

PLUS Japan and S. Korea - deaths of young people surge 4,700% after Covid vaccines. No increase in mortality at all during the pre vaccine year of the pandemic, 2020.

https://slaynews.com/news/top-uk-government-official-admits-pfizer-knew-covid-vaccines-would-kill-injure-millions/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

From The Telegraph:

Covid vaccine harms were expected to cost Government £1.7bn, inquiry hears

January 17, 2025

https://archive.is/RJ4di

Bill Gates is funding bioterrorism labs in Africa to make bird flu infect humans and make it human to human transmissible

January 20, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/top-epidemiologist-blows-whistle-bill-gates-bioterrorism-plot/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

UK LEADING Oncologist Sounds Alarm: mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Are ‘Driving’ Turbo Cancer Surge

January 27, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/top-oncologist-sounds-alarm-mrna-vaccines-driving-turbo-cancer-surge/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Dalgleish noted that scientists have examined cancerous tumors and found traces of mRNA in the cancer. He explains that the mRNA was “driving” the rapid growth of the tumors and the spread of these turbo cancers. “We know [the cancer] is caused by [mRNA vaccines],” Dalgleish asserted. He continues by warning that mRNA “vaccines” cannot be used to prevent cancer as they are, in fact, known to cause it.

Alberta government COVID-19 review calls for immediate halt to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, citing safety concerns

Childhood vaccines causing autism, epilepsy, learning disabilities and sudden death

January 23, 2025



https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/vaccination-and-neurodevelopmental-disorders-a-study-of-nine-year-old-children-enrolled-in-medicaid/

My nephew Matthew has epilepsy thanks to those 72 vaccines forced into his body. My nephew Chris has neurological damage and is learning disabled thanks to those 72 vaccines forced into his body before he even reached age 2 years. 100% of all crib deaths are caused by vaccines forced into infants' bodies. All so that pharma companies can get rich. What will it take to stop this madness !!

Scientists Sound Alarm as Unvaxxed Develop Covid ‘Vaccine’ Side Effects: US

January 29, 2025

https://slaynews.com/news/scientists-sound-alarm-unvaxxed-develop-covid-vaccine-side-effects/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Gardisil vaccine killed a 14-year-old girl

[no date]

https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F10399131-eff8-400d-b872-c0ed192d67bf_703x1659.png?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Scientists Sound Alarm as Unvaxxed Develop Covid ‘Vaccine’ Side Effects

January 29, 2025

It is important to appreciate that while shedding may sicken an unvaccinated person with the spike proteins (SP2), it will, unlike the source of the shedding, in no way genetically alter their DNA. So while an unvaccinated person being shed upon is certainly not a particularly optimal situation, they still remain '“pure-blooded.”

https://slaynews.com/news/scientists-sound-alarm-unvaxxed-develop-covid-vaccine-side-effects /

Vaccination and Neurodevelopmental Disorders: A Study of Nine-Year-Old Children Enrolled in Medicaid

January 23, 2025

A peer-reviewed study published by the Public Health Policy Journal.

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/vaccination-and-neurodevelopmental-disorders-a-study-of-nine-year-old-children-enrolled-in-medicaid/

Excerpt:

The objective of this study was to determine the association between vaccination and NDDs in 9-year-old children enrolled in the Medicaid program. The specific aims were to test the hypothesis that: 1) vaccination is associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other NDDs; 2) preterm birth coupled with vaccination increases the odds of NDDs compared to preterm birth without vaccination; and 3) increasing numbers of vaccinations are associated with increased risks of ASD.

Results: The analysis of claims data for 47,155 nine-year-old children revealed that: 1) vaccination was associated with significantly increased odds for all measured NDDs; 2) among children born preterm and vaccinated, 39.9% were diagnosed with at least one NDD compared to 15.7% among those born preterm and unvaccinated (OR 3.58, 95% CI: 2.80, 4.57); and 3) the relative risk of ASD increased according to the number of visits that included vaccinations. Children with just one vaccination visit were 1.7 times more likely to have been diagnosed with ASD than the unvaccinated (95% CI: 1.21, 2.35) whereas those with 11 or more visits were 4.4 times more likely to have been diagnosed with ASD than those with no visit for vaccination (95% CI: 2.85, 6.84).

Conclusions: These results suggest that the current vaccination schedule may be contributing to multiple forms of NDD; that vaccination coupled with preterm birth was strongly associated with increased odds of NDDs compared to preterm birth in the absence of vaccination; and increasing numbers of visits that included vaccinations were associated with increased risks of ASD.

The 72 vaccines injected into my two nephews prior to age 2 had these results: my nephew, Matthew, has epilepsy. My nephew Chris is learning disabled, has neurological damage and is subject to homicidal rages over which he has no control. These began at age 2. My sister had to forcibly hold him down to stop him from injuring himself or her. He tried to strangle his mother when a teenager and had to be stopped by his grandfather. Both parents are (were) of above average intelligence, and in good physical and mental health with no family history of the above ailments. .

Edit: The healthiest children in the US are Amish , who are not vaccinated at all.

“SMOKING GUN-BOMBSHELL”: NEW FDA Study Reveals Jabs Have Cancer-Causing SV40 and 47,000% DNA Contamination

January 4, 2045

https://slaynews.com/news/smoking-gun-bombshell-study-confirms-covid-vaccines-spiked-cancer-virus/

CDC ADMITS MRNA COVID SHOTS ARE HARMFUL TO CHILDREN AND INFANTS

December 2, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/cdc-epidemiologists-admit-covid-vaccines-harmful-young-children/

German Academics Raise Alarm over Dangerous Levels of ‘Foreign DNA’ in Covid ‘Vaccines’

December 4, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/german-academic-raise-alarm-dangerous-levels-foreign-dna-covid-vaccines/

DNA Contamination in Pfizer COVID Vaccines Up to Four Times Legal Limits, Study Finds

December 4, 2024

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/dna-contamination-pfizer-covid-vaccines-four-times-legal-limit/

‘Truth Is Becoming More Obvious’: Author of New Peer-reviewed Study Calls for Moratorium on COVID mRNA Vaccines

December 3, 2024

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/peer-reviewed-study-moratorium-covid-mrna-vaccines/

Data Expert Exposes Shocking Sudden Death Toll for Covid ‘Vaccines’

Ed Dowd was a portfolio manager at Blackrock in charge of fraud .

December 6, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/renowned-data-expert-exposes-shocking-sudden-death-toll-covid-vaccines

Top EU Leader: Covid Injections Are ‘Not Vaccines’

December 6, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/top-eu-leader-covid-injections-not-vaccines/

The CDC has also reclassified all mRNA injections as therapy and not vaccines. The mRNA vaccines do not immunize any person, do not stop transmission, and in fact make a person 4.4 times more likely to contract covid or any other respiratory infection.

South Korea Study of 2 Million Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Alter Human Behavior

December 7, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/bombshell-study-confirms-covid-vaccines-alter-human-behavior/

The study found that Covid shots triggered a 68.3% spike in depression, a 43.9% increase in anxiety disorders, and a 93.4% surge in sleep disorders.

mRNA Injections Turn Bodies of Covid-Vaxxed into 'Vaccine Factories,' Study Warns (McCullough, peer reviewed)

December 7, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/mrna-injections-turn-bodies-covid-vaxxed-vaccine-factories-study-warns/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Canada: Top Doctor Sounds Alarm Over ‘Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccines’: ‘Next-Level Dangerous’

December 13, 2024

Japanese scientists call them "the third atomic bomb" and "catestrophic for humanity". Thousands of Japanese people are protesting against the release of these self-spreading vaccines that transmit to all other people the vaccinated come into contact with.

https://slaynews.com/news/top-doctor-sounds-alarm-over-self-amplifying-mrna-vaccines-next-level-dangerous/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

South Korea : Study Exposes ‘Toxic Effects’ of Covid mRNA ‘Vaccines’

December 14, 2024

A troubling new study has exposed the “toxic effects” of administering repeated doses of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

https://slaynews.com/news/bombshell-study-exposes-toxic-effects-covid-mrna-vaccines/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter-9

FDA Has Authority to Recall COVID Vaccines — A Growing Number of Scientists Are Demanding the Agency Take Swift Action

December 9, 2024

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-authority-recall-covid-vaccines/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender-wk&utm_id=20241215

Do COVID Vaccines ‘Shed’? Study of Menstrual Irregularities Highlights Need for More Research

December 12 2024

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccines-shed-menstrual-irregularities/

‘Uncharted Territories’: Biologist Warns of Unknown Risks of COVID Vaccine DNA Contamination

December 12 2024

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/kevin-mckernan-covid-vaccine-dna-contamination-defender-podcast/

Moderna Shuts Down mRNA RSV Vaccine Trial in Babies After Shots Linked to Severe Side Effects, FDA Document Reveals

December 11, 2024

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/moderna-stops-mrna-rsv-vaccine-trial-babies-side-effects-fda/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender-wk&utm_id=20241215

UK Major Study Confirms Child Heart Attack Surge Only Impacts Covid-Vaxxed Children

December 15, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/major-study-confirms-child-heart-attack-surge-impacts-covid-vaxxed-children/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

‘Worm-Like Self-Assembling Entities’ Found in Bodies of Covid-Vaccinated

Joint study from Japan and South Korea

December 16, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/worm-like-self-assembling-entities-found-bodies-covid-vaccinated-study-warns/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused ‘Turbo Cancer’ ‘Explosion’

December 17, 2024

The warning was issued by Angus Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at St George’s, University of London. Prof. Dalgleish, who is best known for his groundbreaking contributions to HIV/AIDS research, raised the alarm during an international forum of experts investigating the mass Covid vaccination campaign. “We must stop messenger RNA [mRNA] at all costs… it’s not only mad, it’s evil.”

“The problem with [mRNA] is you have to stabilize it,” Dalgleish explained. “And…they’ve never been able to significantly stabilize it…so it won’t integrate and wreak havoc and self-replicate.” Dalgleish continued by declaring any injections using the mRNA delivery platform, not just Covid “vaccines,” must be stopped “at all costs.” He warned that he has seen an “explosion” of deadly “turbo cancers” in his patients who have received Covid mRNA injections.

https://slaynews.com/news/renowned-oncologist-evil-covid-vaccines-caused-turbo-cancer-explosion/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Yale Scientists: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Remain in Body for Years, Integrate into Human DNA

December 20, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/yale-scientists-covid-vaccines-remain-body-years-integrate-human-dna/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Autism Surged in Young People Who Received Covid ‘Vaccines’

December 21, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/autism-surged-young-people-received-covid-vaccines/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Study Confirms Covid 'Vaccines' Caused Death Surge in Nursing Homes

December 25, 2024

A major study has confirmed that Covid mRNA "vaccines" caused deaths to surge in nursing homes while offering no benefit to the elderly residents who survived.

https://slaynews.com/news/study-confirms-covid-vaccines-caused-death-surge-nursing-homes/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

American Pharmacists Raise Concern Over Covid 'Vaccine' Safety

December 25, 2024

An organization representing American pharmacists is raising the alarm over surging side effects caused by Covid mRNA "vaccines."

https://slaynews.com/news/american-pharmacists-raise-concern-covid-vaccine-safety/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Secret Pfizer Report Reveals 40% Spike in Heart Conditions Among Covid-Vaxxed

December 25, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/secret-pfizer-report-reveals-40-spike-heart-conditions-among-covid-vaxxed/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Autopsy Data Proves Covid 'Vaccines' Killed Millions

December 28, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/autopsy-data-proves-covid-vaccines-killed-millions/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

The results of their peer-reviewed study were published in the journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law .

NEWS: Slovakia Urges Global COVID Vaccine Withdrawal and mRNA Ban

October 10, 2025

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/slovakia-urges-global-covid-vaccine-withdrawal-and-mrna-ban/

Top Cardiologist Raises Alarm: Current ‘Bird Flu’ Strain Was ‘Man-Made’ in U.S Biolab

December 31, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/top-cardiologist-raises-alarm-current-bird-flu-strain-man-made-us-biolab/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter-9

Dr. Malone: Bird flu ‘emergency’ in California is a case of psychological bioterrorism

December 24, 2024

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/dr-malone-bird-flu-emergency-in-california-is-a-case-of-psychological-bioterrorism/?utm_source=popular

Ex-Pfizer VP Blows Whistle: Covid 'Vaccines' Were 'Designed Intentionally to Harm People'

December 14, 2025

https://rumble.com/v5wcdf8-ex-pfizer-vp-blows-whistle-covid-vaccines-were-designed-intentionally-to-ha.html

Renowned Data Expert Exposes Shocking Sudden Death Toll for Covid ‘Vaccines’

December 6, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/renowned-data-expert-exposes-shocking-sudden-death-toll-covid-vaccines/

Scientists Find 55 Undeclared Secret 'Chemical Elements' in Covid 'Vaccines'

October 14, 2024



In the "Abstract" section of the paper, the researchers detail their findings:

"Among the undeclared chemical elements were detected 11 of the 15 cytotoxic lanthanides used in electronic devices and optogenetics. In addition, among the undeclared elements were all 11 of the heavy metals: chromium was found in 100% of the samples; arsenic 82%; nickel 59%; cobalt and copper 47%; tin 35%; cadmium, lead and manganese in 18%; and mercury in 6%.

Additionally, they explain that no increase in all-cause mortality rates was recorded around the world after the pandemic was declared.

They explain that deaths only surged after the “vaccines” were introduced and not before. “All of this has been translated into poisoning by prescription drugs and vaccines that have produced a severe deterioration in the health of people impacted by pharmacological products.

https://slaynews.com/news/scientists-find-55-undeclared-secret-chemical-elements-covid-vaccines/

SLOVAKIA BANS MRNA VACCINES

October 17, 2024

Report calls COVID pandemic 'an act of bioterrorism'

Australian council calls for ban on Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/slovak-government-report-ban-dangerous-mrna-vaccines/

Vaccine Scientist Admits Covid Shots Are Designed to ‘Sterilize’ the Public

October 14, 2024

Bell, who teaches medicine at Oxford, suggested that the goal of the “vaccines” was to “completely sterilize a population.” However, he continued by lamenting that the injections could only “sterilize” around “60 or 70 percent” of the public. During the interview, Bell bemoaned to Channel 4 anchor Jon Snow: “These vaccines are unlikely to completely sterilize a population. They’re very likely to have an effect which works in a percentage, say 60 or 70 percent. We’ll have to look quite carefully, and the regulators will have to look quite carefully to make sure that it’s done what we need it to do before it gets approved” [!]

https://slaynews.com/news/vaccine-scientist-admits-covid-shots-designed-sterilize-public/

UK: ‘Extremely Aggressive’ Cancers Are Mutating in Covid-Vaxxed

October 17, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/top-surgeon-warns-aggressive-cancers-mutating-covid-vaxxed/

Those who took 2 or more Covid vaccines lost 37% life expectancy

October 20, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/study-exposes-massive-life-expectancy-plunge-covid-vaxxed/

Japanese researchers link "vaccination" to 201 deadly diseases, find 4900% spike in heart failure among the jabbed

October 15, 2024

https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/japanese-researchers-link-vaccination-to-201-deadly-diseases

August 19, 2024

Top German Doctor Raises Alarm over mRNA Shots: Covid Is “Harmless”

October 14, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/top-german-doctor-raises-alarm-mrna-shots-warns-covid-harmless/

Rare Magnetic Earth Metals in COVID-19 Shots May Explain Magnetic Humans

October 14, 2024

https://argentina.indymedia.org/2024/10/22/rare-magnetic-earth-metals-in-covid-19-shots-may-explain-magnetic-humans/

Lanthanides, also known as ‘rare earth metals’ have unique electromagnetic properties that have established them as the cornerstone of the internet-of-things and many advanced technologies, including; nuclear reactors, smart phones, fiber optics, lasers, windmills, and electronic vehicles (EVs). Rare earth lanthanides are also used to create the highly powerful, permanent magnets found in Elon Musk’s Neuralink and the motors of Tesla electronic vehicles.

3% of Covid Vaxxed Have Died Suddenly

August 24, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/major-study-3-covid-vaxxed-died-suddenly/

‘Direct Correlation’ Between Covid Shots and Excess Deaths Surge

August 22, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/study-finds-direct-correlation-between-covid-shots-excess-deaths-surge/

Note that the next four articles—one about a German study, one about the observations of an American oncologist, one about the findings by an American gastroenterologist, and a study from Japan —all appeared within the same two days at the beginning of September 1, 2024: a perfect hook for a news report; and yet “our free press” ignored them, as they do all such revelatory news.

Germany: Bombshell Study Directly Links Sudden Deaths Surge to Covid Shots

September 1, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/bombshell-study-directly-links-sudden-deaths-surge-covid-shots/

US: Top Oncologist Raises Alarm: Every New Cancer Patient Is Under 45

September 1, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/top-oncologist-raises-alarm-every-new-cancer-patient-under-45/

Renowned Gastroenterologist Raises Alarm: Covid Shots Cause Autism in Children

September 3, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/renowned-gastroenterologist-raises-alarm-covid-shots-cause-autism-children/

Study Exposes 9.6% Fatality Rate for Reported Covid Vax-Induced Heart Failure

September 3, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/study-exposes-fatality-rate-reported-covid-vax-induced-heart-failure/

VIDEO - Studies in Denmark and Sweden have shown high risk batches and low risk batches of Pfizer Comirnaty covid shots!

August 14, 2024

Here again, the media ignored four studies—one British, two American, one Danish—two of which were reported on the same day, the third of which was reported on the day after, and the fourth of which was reported two days after that:

Major Study: Covid Shots Are SOLE Cause of Child Heart Failure Surge [UK]

August 18, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/major-study-covid-shots-sole-cause-child-heart-failure-surge/

Covid Shots Permanently Alter DNA of Vaxxed & Offspring [US]

August 18, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/censored-study-covid-shots-permanently-alter-dna-vaxxed-offspring/

Study Confirms Pfizer Pushed ‘Bad Batches’ of Covid Shots onto Public [Denmark]

August 19, 2024

Study Confirms Pfizer Pushed 'Bad Batches' of Covid Shots onto Public Denmark

https://slaynews.com/news/top-study-confirms-pfizer-pushed-bad-batches-covid-shots-public/

All Covid-Vaxxed Children Now Have ‘Altered Immune Systems’ [Germany]

August 21, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/all-covid-vaxxed-children-altered-immune-systems/

‘Vaccines’ Are ‘Far More’ Dangerous than Covid, Study Warns [US]

August 20, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/vaccines-far-more-dangerous-covid-study-warns/

German Media Admits Covid Shots Killed Millions

August 20, 2024

https://newsaddicts.com/german-media-admits-covid-shots-killed-millions/

Four studies—one Japanese, two American, one South Korean—reported within the same two days, yet “our free press” ignores them:

Study of 9 Million Vaxxed: Covid Shots Cause VAIDS

August 30, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/study-9-million-vaxxed-covid-shots-cause-vaids/

Vaxxed more likely to die from Covid than the unvaxxed

August 30, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/vaccines-killed-far-more-people-covid/

https://slaynews.com/news/study-9-million-vaxxed-covid-shots-cause-vaids/

Japanese Researchers Link Covid Shots to Permanent Blindness

August 31, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/japanese-researchers-link-covid-shots-permanent-blindness/

Top Study Warns of Continued Surge in Cancer Deaths

August 31, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/top-study-warns-continued-surge-cancer-deaths/

Major Study Confirms Covid Shots Trigger Sudden Heart Deaths

August 24, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/major-study-confirms-covid-shots-trigger-sudden-heart-deaths/

Kidney Failure Deaths Skyrocket Among Covid-Vaccinated [US]

August 27, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/kidney-failure-deaths-skyrocket-among-covid-vaxxed/

All-Cause Deaths Are Surging Among Covid-Vaxxed, Study Warns [Italy]

August 26, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/all-cause-deaths-surging-covid-vaxxed-study-warns/

Studies from Oxford U., Malaysia, US all reported on the same day, yet there was no coverage outside Slay News and CHD’s The Defender:

Oxford University Study: Hydroxychloroquine Is a ‘Safe & Effective’ Treatment for Covid

September 13, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/oxford-university-study-hydroxychloroquine-safe-effective-treatment-covid/

Covid Shots Trigger Sudden Death by Attacking Heart & Brain, Malaysia Library of Medicine

September 13, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/covid-shots-trigger-sudden-death-attacking-heart-brain-study-warns/

60% of Young People With COVID Vaccine-induced Myocarditis Showed Heart Damage 6 Months Later

September 13, 2024

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-myocarditis-under-30-fda-study/

Guillain-Barré Syndrome Associated With 17 Vaccines, Including COVID and Flu Shots

October 15, 2024

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/guillain-barre-syndrome-covid-flu-vaccines/

Top Oncologist Raises Alarm: Every New Cancer Patient Is Under 45

September 14, 2024



https://substack.com/inbox/post/148881126

Bill Gates' "days are numbered," say Japanese scientists after ABORTION DRUGS found in "vaccines"

October 13, 2024



https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-10-13-bill-gates-days-numbered-japan-abortion-drugs-vaccines.html

WHO Used ‘Pandemic’ to ‘Force Vaccines’ onto Public, ‘Not Deal with Disease’ [Kenya]

October 27, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/doctor-who-pandemic-force-vaccines-public-not-deal-disease/

S. Korea : Study Links Sudden Cardiac Arrest Deaths to Covid “Vaccines”

October 26, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/korean-study-links-sudden-cardiac-arrest-deaths-covid-vaccines/

UK Government Admits Thousands of Citizens Left ‘Permanently Disabled’ by Covid ‘Vaccines’

October 29, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/uk-government-admits-thousands-citizens-permanently-disabled-covid-vaccines/

Idaho Health Board First in U.S. to Defy CDC and FDA by Removing COVID Vaccines from Clinics

October 29, 2024

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/idaho-health-board-defy-cdc-fda-covid-vaccines-clinics

Australia Reports Historic Death Surge Among Vaccinated Population

November 23, 2024

Link

Cleveland Clinic Warns Wave of Mass Deaths Will Wipe Out Covid-Vaxxed Within ‘5 Years’

November 10, 2024

Link