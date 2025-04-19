The dam has broken! 140+ recent studies PROVE that "vaccination" is a deadly fraud
Thus "the science" reconfirms the global toll that we've been tracking here for three years now; yet "our free press" will not report it
Last week a reader sent me (for the second time) the following email:
News Flash: Old People get Sick! Plus: Celebrity Rumors!
Keep it up, Mark.
Not a fan, but I have an open mind.
Waiting for data.
This is only one of several emails I’ve received from readers eager to believe that our weekly compilations have been deceptively padded with reports of older people who “would have died anyway,” of “natural” causes, and that our more frequent compilations of sudden deadly illnesses among celebrities include mere “rumors.”
I’ll bet that the reader quoted just above, and the others sounding the same note, had not read through our compilations, but only the headlines, or some of them; for if he had done such due diligence, he’d see that we do not arbitrarily include any deaths that fail to meet certain criteria that point toward “vaccination” as the cause, or as a likely cause.
Take those older people. Time was—that is, before 2021—when obits and reports of deaths (especially sudden deaths) always told us why the subject had passed on. This tended to be true even of those in their eighties and nineties, whose cause of death was not ignored—or, rather, suppressed—but duly noted. Blowing off that crucial factor, as all such articles do now, is a sign of callousness as well as journalistic sloppiness (or complicity), since even quite old people could live even longer, if they’re in good shape (like, say, Queen Elizabeth died at the ripe old age of 96—a few months after she was jabbed—but arguably still had several years to go, since the Queen Mother lived to 102). Readers who don’t care what killed the elderly, since the latter would soon die in any case, have something dark in common with the authors of this democide, who also could not care less about such deaths (and want the rest of us not caring, either).
While the failure, or refusal, to report a cause of death is one of our criteria, another one is the decedent’s overall health just prior to his/her demise, or to his/her diagnosis with some often deadly ailment. Was s/he well, and fit, and working, so you’d not expect them to drop dead—like Paul Sorvino, David Lynch and other energetic types, or sick for years, like Gene Hackman? And, if there was some worrying diagnosis, did it come before or after 2020? And, finally, was the decedent’s fatal illness one of those that used to be called “rare,” but is now so common as to be considered epidemic? Such are pancreatic cancer (and all “turbo-cancers”), ALS, acute appendicitis and a range of other likely “adverse events”? (As this post shows, the scientific literature increasingly focuses on whether the rate of this of that disease appears to correlate with “vaccination.”)
So, although “old people [surely] die,” we don’t include such people just because they happened to be old (as the medical authorities, and “our free press,” did do, big-time, throughout 2020, when deaths of every kind were misreported as “deaths by COVID”). We take far more care than that, since this is not a game, nor is it driven by an appetite for clicks, likes or donations. Our aim is (1) to help urge people not to get injected, or boosted, and (2) to create an archive of reports that may, one day, be used as evidence against the architects and perpetrators of this matchless horror. That’s it; so it would only hurt our credibility to be as cavalier as my correspondent hinted so sarcastically. The same applies to his dismissal of what he’s called “Celebrity Rumors,” since our reports of grievous illnesses among the rich and famous aren’t passed along in conversation, or aired on “social media,” but are properly sourced, and wholly credible; and whenever we do get it wrong somehow, we always post corrections,
One question that we’re often asked is, Are we sure that the deceased, or gravely ill, were “vaccinated”? Some have demanded proof thereof in every case—which would be impossible, considering how hard they’ve made it to do autopsies, or otherwise to verify that cause. We do include the prior news of the decedent’s “vaccination” when the latter boasted, or rejoiced, that they’d been jabbed; and we try our best to note the crucial mandates that forced injection on (among others) actors, musicians, filmmakers, doctors, nurses, athletes, college students, cops, firemen, and the faculty and staff of countless high schools and universities, as well as state and city workers.
I observed above that, had he done his due diligence, and read through the reports that we’ve compiled, my correspondent would now see that we take great care in our all-important work. That actually may not be true, since his sarcasm, and apparent over-hasty reading of our posts, betray a certain eagerness to see this work discredited, possibly because he also got the shot, or shots, and naturally would rather just deny the awful truth, instead of facing it, and seeking help from some practitioner who knows what’s going on.
In any case, I hope he and others like him, can wake up, and soon; and, to that end, today I offer this staggering catalogue of studies that confirm, or reconfirm, the premise of our compilations. So if my correspondent is “waiting for data” (which he evidently hasn’t tried to find himself), he need look no further than this post, assuming he can bring himself to read it.
Study of 99 Million Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused Global Death Surge - Denmark and New Zealand
March 15, 2025
Why crazy brawls and random murders are at all-time highs:
Study Identifies 86 Serious Neuropsychiatric Safety Signals Linked to COVID-19 Vaccination
April 14, 2025
FDA Admits Covid mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Cause Cancer
April 14, 2025
86% of suspected EU adverse drug reactions in infants transmitted through breastfeeding are linked to C-19 vaccines
April 8, 2025
Embalmers Issue Chilling Warning as ‘Horrifying Fibrous Clots’ Found in 27% of Covid-Vaxxed Corpses
April 3, 2025
Interview: Dr. Bowden on the covid jabs
April 2, 2025
Baby Dies After Receiving 6 Shots for 12 Vaccines — Doctors Say ‘Catching Up’ Kids on Vaccines Is Common, and Dangerous
March 31, 2025
Millions of young vaxxed women now have early menopause
March 4, 2025
Women in their 20's can no longer get pregnant. This is not "menopause". They have been sterilized by the covid shots.
Government Misled Public on Thimerosal Link to Autism ‘for Decades,’ Falsely Claims It’s Been Removed From Vaccines
April 4, 2025
According to a special investigation by journalist Sharyl Attkisson, the government has misled the public for decades about the science linking thimerosal to autism and other neurodevelopment disorders. It also continues to claim thimerosal has been removed from all childhood vaccines — even though some vaccines, including those given to children, still contain the ingredient.
Huge myocarditis study:
"We urge governments to remove the Covid mRNA products from the market due to the well-documented risk of myocardial damage"
April 11, 2025
‘We’ve Been Lied to’ — Vaccines Didn’t Eradicate Polio
April 4, 2025
Dr. Bowden interview on Covid injections:
Major Clinical Study Reveals Ventilators Killed More COVID Patients Than the Virus
April 8, 2025
Study of 85 Million People Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused Global Surge in Strokes, Heart Attacks, Sudden Deaths
April 8, 2025
FDA Admits mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Spread to Unvaccinated Through ‘Shedding’
April 9, 2025
Japanese Professor Issues Warning to World About ‘Fraudulent’ Covid Shots: ‘Extreme Violation of Human Rights’
March 1, 2025
Risks from Covid ‘Vaccines’ Increase Over Time - Yale Med
March 4, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/top-scientists-confirm-risks-from-covid-vaccines-increase-over-time/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Government Virologist Blows Whistle on 'Toxic' Covid 'Vaccines'
March 4, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/renowned-virologist-blows-whistle-toxic-covid-vaccines/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Dr. Hatfill - The former top White House medical advisor blew the whistle in an article published in the prestigious Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons
Spring 2025
Montana: Doctor Testifies: ‘mRNA Vaccines Are Most Destructive, Lethal Medical Products Ever Used’
March 3, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/renowned-data-expert-exposes-shocking-sudden-death-toll-covid-vaccines/
https://slaynews.com/news/doctor-testifies-mrna-vaccines-most-destructive-lethal-medical-products-ever-used/
WHO: 'Monkeypox' Is a 'Side Effect' of Covid mRNA 'Vaccines'
March 30, 2025
The World Health Organization (WHO) has admitted that so-called "monkeypox" is actually a side effect of Covid mRNA "vaccines." " It is actually shingles, not monkeypox, although the symptoms are similar."
https://slaynews.com/news/who-monkeypox-side-effect-covid-mrna-vaccines/
One of the largest studies to date has revealed an alarming crisis of neurological and psychiatric damage among people who received Covid mRNA "vaccines"
March 30, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/study-9-million-reveals-crisis-brain-damage-among-covid-vaccinated/
Top Epidemiologist Sounds Alarm as Insurance Data Exposes ‘Excess Mortality Crisis’ Among Covid-Vaxxed
March 31, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/top-epidemiologist-sounds-alarm-insurance-data-exposes-excess-mortality-crisis-among-covid-vaxxed/
Former Director of CDC says long covid is a cover-up for covid vaccine injuries
March 14, 2025
https://rumble.com/v6q6hbm-ex-cdc-director-long-covid-is-mrna-vaccine-injury.html
USA Mortality among young 25 to 44 rises 70% since 2020
February 2, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/deaths-among-young-americans-skyrocket-experts-baffled/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Canada: Alberta government calls for immediate ban of mRNA vaccines due to surge in deaths among young vaccinated population
February 2, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/canadian-officials-reveal-deaths-soared-among-covid-vaxxed-call-immediate-ban-vaccines/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Norway Sounds Alarm as Scientists Link Covid ‘Vaccines’ to Global Death Surge
February 6, 2025
Wuhan Bioweapons Scientist Blows Whistle: Covid Was ‘Engineered’ to Depopulate
February 8, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/wuhan-bioweapons-scientist-blows-whistle-covid-engineered-depopulate/
Covid ‘Vaccines’ Trigger Autoimmune Hepatitis
February 9, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/scientists-confirm-covid-vaccines-trigger-autoimmune-hepatitis/
Saudi Scientists Warn Covid 'Vaccines' Are Destroying Male Fertility
February 7, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/saudi-scientists-warn-covid-vaccines-destroying-male-fertility/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
New Bill Demands Ban on Covid 'Vaccines' Due to 'Enormous Numbers of Deaths'
February 7, 2025
Lawmakers in Montana have introduced a new bill to completely ban Covid mRNA "vaccines," citing the "enormous numbers of deaths, disabilities, and serious adverse events" caused by the injections.
https://slaynews.com/news/new-bill-demands-ban-covid-vaccines-due-enormous-numbers-deaths/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
FDA Lab Uncovers Excess DNA Contamination in Covid-19 Vaccines
February 6, 2025
https://brownstone.org/articles/fda-lab-uncovers-excess-dna-contamination-in-covid-19-vaccines/
470 times the allowable level of foreign DNA
Covid ‘Vaccines’ Are ‘Bioweapons’ That ‘Cause Cancer’ Dr. Peter McCullough
February 22, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/top-doctor-covid-vaccines-bioweapons-cause-cancer/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Spike proteins do untold damage to the human immune and reproductive system. This fatal blow is designed to remove billions of humans from the planet to meet the goals of the globalist elite. Not only will the mass deaths overwhelm hospitals, but the ripple effect will destroy the economy and thus cause social chaos. “Since when do we have a protein that actually injures the brain, injures the heart, the bone marrow, the immune system, causes blood clotting, and potentially causes cancer in a single protein? “It’s a weapon,” McCullough said. “According to strict military criteria, it’s a bioweapon.”
EXTREMELY URGENT: Yale Study Reveals Alarming Effects of mRNA COVID Vaccine
March 1, 2025
https://www.independentsentinel.com/urgent-yale-study-alarming-effects-of-mrna-cov-vax/
Yale scientists identify T-cell exhaustion (VAIDS) and prolonged spike protein production in individuals with vaccine-related injuries.
Naomi Wolf - What the million pages of hidden Pfizer documents on Covid testing reveal - the vaccines killed infants in utero and sterilized women
February 26, 2025
Dr. Naomi Wolf: "The centerpiece of the Pfizer papers is an intentional attack... on women and babies." "They killed the babies, and they knew it. They poisoned the breast milk, and they knew it... They lowered the sperm count, and they knew it."
https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1894704168851382615
Nations and states that have halted all mRNA vaccines due to rise in deaths and disabilities : Slovakia, all Scandinavian countries, the Health Agency of Australia, Florida, Montana, Idaho, Louisiana, Kentucky
February 13, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/another-state-moves-ban-covid-vaccines-surging-deaths/
Pfizer Scientist Blows Whistle: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Are ‘Poison’
February 21, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/pfizer-scientist-blows-whistle-covid-vaccines-poison
UK Covid ‘Vaccines’ Linked to ‘Aggressive’ Blood Cancer
February 1, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/covid-vaccines-linked-aggressive-blood-cancer/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
BREAKING - Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Irrefutable Evidence Supporting Immediate Market Withdrawal of COVID-19 "Vaccines"
January 28, 2025
https://vigilantnews.com/post/peer-reviewed-study-finds-irrefutable-evidence-supporting-immediate-market-withdrawal-of-covid-19-vaccines/
Over 81,000 physicians, scientists, and concerned citizens, 240 elected officials, 17 professional organizations, excess mortality, negative efficacy, and DNA contamination call for urgent action.
Czech Republic data: vaccinated women are 66% less likely to give birth compared to unvaccinated women
February 1, 2025
Meanwhile, in the US, the CDC continues to recommend pregnant women in the US get the COVID vaccine.
mRNA Inventor Blows Whistle: 'Bird Flu' Is a Hoax to Push More 'Vaccines' Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA vaccines
January 1, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/mrna-inventor-blows-whistle-bird-flu-hoax-push-more-vaccines/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter-9
Bird flu has been around for 100 years. It does not infect humans. Bill Gates has paid labs to weaponize it and try to make it kill humans. That failed, thankfully. A few people who work with chickens have gotten mildly ill, like a mild cold, nothing serious. The hoax is that they have slaughtered 23 million chickens and herds of cattle for no reason. The reason is to starve the population by eliminating the food supply, This is documented, not a conspiracy theory.
Bill Gates Advances Plan to Vaccinate Public Without Consent- and universal censorship by AI
January 3, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/bill-gates-advances-plan-vaccinate-public-without-consent/
Australian Media Begins Warning Public About Covid 'Vaccines'
January 3, 2025
An Australian corporate media outlet has begun sounding the alarm about Covid mRNA "vaccines" and highlighting the risks associated with the injections.
https://slaynews.com/news/australian-media-begins-warning-public-covid-vaccines/
FDA’s Own Study Finds DNA Contamination in Pfizer Vaccines
January 3, 2025
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-study-high-school-lab-dna-contamination-pfizer-covid-vaccine/
Covid Vax Scientists Scramble to Develop Bubonic Plague ‘Vaccine’ as ‘Next Pandemic’ Fears Grow
January 3, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/covid-vax-scientists-scramble-develop-bubonic-plague-vaccine-next-pandemic-fears-grow/
ITALY: Study of 9 Million Exposes ‘Devastating’ Neurological Damage Surge Among Covid-Vaxxed
January 6, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/study-9-million-exposes-devastating-neurological-damage-surge-among-covid-vaxxed/
Covid ‘Vaccines’ Are Weapons of Mass Destruction
January 9, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/top-doctor-covid-vaccines-weapons-mass-destruction/
A celebrated doctor has warned that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are weapons of mass destruction that have been reducing the Earth’s population by destroying immune systems and killing off young and healthy people early and often.
Experts Send ‘Notice of Extreme Concern’ to World Leaders Calling for Ban of Covid ‘Vaccines’
January 9, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/experts-send-notice-extreme-concern-world-leaders-calling-ban-covid-vaccines/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
The NORTH Group is writing to the prime ministers of their countries to express extreme concern about the safety and quality of Covid mRNA “vaccines.” They cite excessive levels of residual DNA found in samples from the United States, Australia, France, Germany, and Canada. The notice is signed by several prominent experts. The group is demanding an immediate halt to the use of mRNA vaccines and a product recall.
THREE CARDIOLOGISTS:
Heart Attack Deaths Surge Caused by ‘Cardiotoxin’ in mRNA ‘Vaccines’
January 10, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/top-cardiologists-heart-attack-deaths-surge-caused-by-cardiotoxin-in-mrna-vaccines/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
FDA Mandates Nerve Damage Warnings For 2 RSV Vaccines [US]
January 11, 2025
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/fda-mandates-nerve-damage-warnings-2-rsv-vaccines
Covid 'Vaccines' Destroyed Male Fertility, Study Shows [Denmark]
January 12, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/covid-vaccines-destroyed-male-fertility-study-shows/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Doctors Raise Alarm of 'Cancer Epidemic' in Covid-Vaxxed: UK
January 12, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/doctors-raise-alarm-cancer-epidemic-covid-vaxxed/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Australian Study Adds to Evidence That COVID Vaccines Cause Myocarditis
January 14, 2025
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/australian-study-evidence-covid-vaccines-cause-myocarditis/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20250114
No Proof MMR Vaccine Is 'Safer' than Measles, Mumps or Rubella Infection, Physician Group Says
January 14, 2025
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/measles-mumps-rubella-infection-mmr-vaccine-risk/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20250114
Canadian Government Admits Deaths Surged Among 'Boosted' Citizens
January 14, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/canadian-government-admits-deaths-surged-among-boosted-citizens/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Top Big Pharma Vaccinologist Admits Covid 'Vaccines' Are Dangerous
January 14, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/top-big-pharma-vaccinologist-admits-covid-vaccines-dangerous/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
The world’s leading vaccinologist and senior advisor to the pharmaceutical industry has gone on the record to admit that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are dangerous after years of insisting they are “safe and effective” for public use.
Dr. Stanley Alan Plotkin is an American physician who works as a consultant to vaccine manufacturers, such as Sanofi Pasteur, as well as biotechnology firms, non-profits, and governments.
UK Government Official Admits Pfizer Knew Covid ‘Vaccines’ Would Kill & Injure Millions
January 20, 2025
PLUS Japan and S. Korea - deaths of young people surge 4,700% after Covid vaccines. No increase in mortality at all during the pre vaccine year of the pandemic, 2020.
https://slaynews.com/news/top-uk-government-official-admits-pfizer-knew-covid-vaccines-would-kill-injure-millions/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
From The Telegraph:
Covid vaccine harms were expected to cost Government £1.7bn, inquiry hears
January 17, 2025
Bill Gates is funding bioterrorism labs in Africa to make bird flu infect humans and make it human to human transmissible
January 20, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/top-epidemiologist-blows-whistle-bill-gates-bioterrorism-plot/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
UK LEADING Oncologist Sounds Alarm: mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Are ‘Driving’ Turbo Cancer Surge
January 27, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/top-oncologist-sounds-alarm-mrna-vaccines-driving-turbo-cancer-surge/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Dalgleish noted that scientists have examined cancerous tumors and found traces of mRNA in the cancer. He explains that the mRNA was “driving” the rapid growth of the tumors and the spread of these turbo cancers. “We know [the cancer] is caused by [mRNA vaccines],” Dalgleish asserted. He continues by warning that mRNA “vaccines” cannot be used to prevent cancer as they are, in fact, known to cause it.
Alberta government COVID-19 review calls for immediate halt to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, citing safety concerns
Childhood vaccines causing autism, epilepsy, learning disabilities and sudden death
January 23, 2025
https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/vaccination-and-neurodevelopmental-disorders-a-study-of-nine-year-old-children-enrolled-in-medicaid/
My nephew Matthew has epilepsy thanks to those 72 vaccines forced into his body. My nephew Chris has neurological damage and is learning disabled thanks to those 72 vaccines forced into his body before he even reached age 2 years. 100% of all crib deaths are caused by vaccines forced into infants' bodies. All so that pharma companies can get rich. What will it take to stop this madness !!
Scientists Sound Alarm as Unvaxxed Develop Covid ‘Vaccine’ Side Effects: US
January 29, 2025
https://slaynews.com/news/scientists-sound-alarm-unvaxxed-develop-covid-vaccine-side-effects/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Gardisil vaccine killed a 14-year-old girl
[no date]
https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F10399131-eff8-400d-b872-c0ed192d67bf_703x1659.png?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Scientists Sound Alarm as Unvaxxed Develop Covid ‘Vaccine’ Side Effects
January 29, 2025
It is important to appreciate that while shedding may sicken an unvaccinated person with the spike proteins (SP2), it will, unlike the source of the shedding, in no way genetically alter their DNA. So while an unvaccinated person being shed upon is certainly not a particularly optimal situation, they still remain '“pure-blooded.”
https://slaynews.com/news/scientists-sound-alarm-unvaxxed-develop-covid-vaccine-side-effects
/
Vaccination and Neurodevelopmental Disorders: A Study of Nine-Year-Old Children Enrolled in Medicaid
January 23, 2025
A peer-reviewed study published by the Public Health Policy Journal.
https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/vaccination-and-neurodevelopmental-disorders-a-study-of-nine-year-old-children-enrolled-in-medicaid/
Excerpt:
The objective of this study was to determine the association between vaccination and NDDs in 9-year-old children enrolled in the Medicaid program. The specific aims were to test the hypothesis that: 1) vaccination is associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other NDDs; 2) preterm birth coupled with vaccination increases the odds of NDDs compared to preterm birth without vaccination; and 3) increasing numbers of vaccinations are associated with increased risks of ASD.
Results: The analysis of claims data for 47,155 nine-year-old children revealed that: 1) vaccination was associated with significantly increased odds for all measured NDDs; 2) among children born preterm and vaccinated, 39.9% were diagnosed with at least one NDD compared to 15.7% among those born preterm and unvaccinated (OR 3.58, 95% CI: 2.80, 4.57); and 3) the relative risk of ASD increased according to the number of visits that included vaccinations. Children with just one vaccination visit were 1.7 times more likely to have been diagnosed with ASD than the unvaccinated (95% CI: 1.21, 2.35) whereas those with 11 or more visits were 4.4 times more likely to have been diagnosed with ASD than those with no visit for vaccination (95% CI: 2.85, 6.84).
Conclusions: These results suggest that the current vaccination schedule may be contributing to multiple forms of NDD; that vaccination coupled with preterm birth was strongly associated with increased odds of NDDs compared to preterm birth in the absence of vaccination; and increasing numbers of visits that included vaccinations were associated with increased risks of ASD.
The 72 vaccines injected into my two nephews prior to age 2 had these results: my nephew, Matthew, has epilepsy. My nephew Chris is learning disabled, has neurological damage and is subject to homicidal rages over which he has no control. These began at age 2. My sister had to forcibly hold him down to stop him from injuring himself or her. He tried to strangle his mother when a teenager and had to be stopped by his grandfather. Both parents are (were) of above average intelligence, and in good physical and mental health with no family history of the above ailments. .
Edit: The healthiest children in the US are Amish , who are not vaccinated at all.
“SMOKING GUN-BOMBSHELL”: NEW FDA Study Reveals Jabs Have Cancer-Causing SV40 and 47,000% DNA Contamination
January 4, 2045
https://slaynews.com/news/smoking-gun-bombshell-study-confirms-covid-vaccines-spiked-cancer-virus/
CDC ADMITS MRNA COVID SHOTS ARE HARMFUL TO CHILDREN AND INFANTS
December 2, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/cdc-epidemiologists-admit-covid-vaccines-harmful-young-children/
German Academics Raise Alarm over Dangerous Levels of ‘Foreign DNA’ in Covid ‘Vaccines’
December 4, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/german-academic-raise-alarm-dangerous-levels-foreign-dna-covid-vaccines/
DNA Contamination in Pfizer COVID Vaccines Up to Four Times Legal Limits, Study Finds
December 4, 2024
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/dna-contamination-pfizer-covid-vaccines-four-times-legal-limit/
‘Truth Is Becoming More Obvious’: Author of New Peer-reviewed Study Calls for Moratorium on COVID mRNA Vaccines
December 3, 2024
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/peer-reviewed-study-moratorium-covid-mrna-vaccines/
Data Expert Exposes Shocking Sudden Death Toll for Covid ‘Vaccines’
Ed Dowd was a portfolio manager at Blackrock in charge of fraud.
December 6, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/renowned-data-expert-exposes-shocking-sudden-death-toll-covid-vaccines
Top EU Leader: Covid Injections Are ‘Not Vaccines’
December 6, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/top-eu-leader-covid-injections-not-vaccines/
The CDC has also reclassified all mRNA injections as therapy and not vaccines. The mRNA vaccines do not immunize any person, do not stop transmission, and in fact make a person 4.4 times more likely to contract covid or any other respiratory infection.
South Korea Study of 2 Million Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Alter Human Behavior
December 7, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/bombshell-study-confirms-covid-vaccines-alter-human-behavior/
The study found that Covid shots triggered a 68.3% spike in depression, a 43.9% increase in anxiety disorders, and a 93.4% surge in sleep disorders.
mRNA Injections Turn Bodies of Covid-Vaxxed into 'Vaccine Factories,' Study Warns (McCullough, peer reviewed)
December 7, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/mrna-injections-turn-bodies-covid-vaxxed-vaccine-factories-study-warns/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Canada: Top Doctor Sounds Alarm Over ‘Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccines’: ‘Next-Level Dangerous’
December 13, 2024
Japanese scientists call them "the third atomic bomb" and "catestrophic for humanity". Thousands of Japanese people are protesting against the release of these self-spreading vaccines that transmit to all other people the vaccinated come into contact with.
https://slaynews.com/news/top-doctor-sounds-alarm-over-self-amplifying-mrna-vaccines-next-level-dangerous/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
South Korea : Study Exposes ‘Toxic Effects’ of Covid mRNA ‘Vaccines’
December 14, 2024
A troubling new study has exposed the “toxic effects” of administering repeated doses of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”
https://slaynews.com/news/bombshell-study-exposes-toxic-effects-covid-mrna-vaccines/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter-9
FDA Has Authority to Recall COVID Vaccines — A Growing Number of Scientists Are Demanding the Agency Take Swift Action
December 9, 2024
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-authority-recall-covid-vaccines/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender-wk&utm_id=20241215
Do COVID Vaccines ‘Shed’? Study of Menstrual Irregularities Highlights Need for More Research
December 12 2024
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccines-shed-menstrual-irregularities/
‘Uncharted Territories’: Biologist Warns of Unknown Risks of COVID Vaccine DNA Contamination
December 12 2024
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/kevin-mckernan-covid-vaccine-dna-contamination-defender-podcast/
Moderna Shuts Down mRNA RSV Vaccine Trial in Babies After Shots Linked to Severe Side Effects, FDA Document Reveals
December 11, 2024
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/moderna-stops-mrna-rsv-vaccine-trial-babies-side-effects-fda/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender-wk&utm_id=20241215
UK Major Study Confirms Child Heart Attack Surge Only Impacts Covid-Vaxxed Children
December 15, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/major-study-confirms-child-heart-attack-surge-impacts-covid-vaxxed-children/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
‘Worm-Like Self-Assembling Entities’ Found in Bodies of Covid-Vaccinated
Joint study from Japan and South Korea
December 16, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/worm-like-self-assembling-entities-found-bodies-covid-vaccinated-study-warns/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused ‘Turbo Cancer’ ‘Explosion’
December 17, 2024
The warning was issued by Angus Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at St George’s, University of London. Prof. Dalgleish, who is best known for his groundbreaking contributions to HIV/AIDS research, raised the alarm during an international forum of experts investigating the mass Covid vaccination campaign. “We must stop messenger RNA [mRNA] at all costs… it’s not only mad, it’s evil.”
“The problem with [mRNA] is you have to stabilize it,” Dalgleish explained. “And…they’ve never been able to significantly stabilize it…so it won’t integrate and wreak havoc and self-replicate.” Dalgleish continued by declaring any injections using the mRNA delivery platform, not just Covid “vaccines,” must be stopped “at all costs.” He warned that he has seen an “explosion” of deadly “turbo cancers” in his patients who have received Covid mRNA injections.
https://slaynews.com/news/renowned-oncologist-evil-covid-vaccines-caused-turbo-cancer-explosion/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Yale Scientists: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Remain in Body for Years, Integrate into Human DNA
December 20, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/yale-scientists-covid-vaccines-remain-body-years-integrate-human-dna/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Autism Surged in Young People Who Received Covid ‘Vaccines’
December 21, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/autism-surged-young-people-received-covid-vaccines/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Study Confirms Covid 'Vaccines' Caused Death Surge in Nursing Homes
December 25, 2024
A major study has confirmed that Covid mRNA "vaccines" caused deaths to surge in nursing homes while offering no benefit to the elderly residents who survived.
https://slaynews.com/news/study-confirms-covid-vaccines-caused-death-surge-nursing-homes/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
American Pharmacists Raise Concern Over Covid 'Vaccine' Safety
December 25, 2024
An organization representing American pharmacists is raising the alarm over surging side effects caused by Covid mRNA "vaccines."
https://slaynews.com/news/american-pharmacists-raise-concern-covid-vaccine-safety/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Secret Pfizer Report Reveals 40% Spike in Heart Conditions Among Covid-Vaxxed
December 25, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/secret-pfizer-report-reveals-40-spike-heart-conditions-among-covid-vaxxed/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Autopsy Data Proves Covid 'Vaccines' Killed Millions
December 28, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/autopsy-data-proves-covid-vaccines-killed-millions/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
The results of their peer-reviewed study were published in the journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law.
NEWS: Slovakia Urges Global COVID Vaccine Withdrawal and mRNA Ban
October 10, 2025
https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/slovakia-urges-global-covid-vaccine-withdrawal-and-mrna-ban/
Top Cardiologist Raises Alarm: Current ‘Bird Flu’ Strain Was ‘Man-Made’ in U.S Biolab
December 31, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/top-cardiologist-raises-alarm-current-bird-flu-strain-man-made-us-biolab/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter-9
Dr. Malone: Bird flu ‘emergency’ in California is a case of psychological bioterrorism
December 24, 2024
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/dr-malone-bird-flu-emergency-in-california-is-a-case-of-psychological-bioterrorism/?utm_source=popular
Ex-Pfizer VP Blows Whistle: Covid 'Vaccines' Were 'Designed Intentionally to Harm People'
December 14, 2025
https://rumble.com/v5wcdf8-ex-pfizer-vp-blows-whistle-covid-vaccines-were-designed-intentionally-to-ha.html
Renowned Data Expert Exposes Shocking Sudden Death Toll for Covid ‘Vaccines’
December 6, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/renowned-data-expert-exposes-shocking-sudden-death-toll-covid-vaccines/
Scientists Find 55 Undeclared Secret 'Chemical Elements' in Covid 'Vaccines'
October 14, 2024
In the "Abstract" section of the paper, the researchers detail their findings:
"Among the undeclared chemical elements were detected 11 of the 15 cytotoxic lanthanides used in electronic devices and optogenetics. In addition, among the undeclared elements were all 11 of the heavy metals: chromium was found in 100% of the samples; arsenic 82%; nickel 59%; cobalt and copper 47%; tin 35%; cadmium, lead and manganese in 18%; and mercury in 6%.
Additionally, they explain that no increase in all-cause mortality rates was recorded around the world after the pandemic was declared.
They explain that deaths only surged after the “vaccines” were introduced and not before. “All of this has been translated into poisoning by prescription drugs and vaccines that have produced a severe deterioration in the health of people impacted by pharmacological products.
https://slaynews.com/news/scientists-find-55-undeclared-secret-chemical-elements-covid-vaccines/
SLOVAKIA BANS MRNA VACCINES
October 17, 2024
Report calls COVID pandemic 'an act of bioterrorism'
Australian council calls for ban on Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/slovak-government-report-ban-dangerous-mrna-vaccines/
Vaccine Scientist Admits Covid Shots Are Designed to ‘Sterilize’ the Public
October 14, 2024
Bell, who teaches medicine at Oxford, suggested that the goal of the “vaccines” was to “completely sterilize a population.” However, he continued by lamenting that the injections could only “sterilize” around “60 or 70 percent” of the public. During the interview, Bell bemoaned to Channel 4 anchor Jon Snow: “These vaccines are unlikely to completely sterilize a population. They’re very likely to have an effect which works in a percentage, say 60 or 70 percent. We’ll have to look quite carefully, and the regulators will have to look quite carefully to make sure that it’s done what we need it to do before it gets approved” [!]
https://slaynews.com/news/vaccine-scientist-admits-covid-shots-designed-sterilize-public/
UK: ‘Extremely Aggressive’ Cancers Are Mutating in Covid-Vaxxed
October 17, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/top-surgeon-warns-aggressive-cancers-mutating-covid-vaxxed/
Those who took 2 or more Covid vaccines lost 37% life expectancy
October 20, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/study-exposes-massive-life-expectancy-plunge-covid-vaxxed/
Japanese researchers link "vaccination" to 201 deadly diseases, find 4900% spike in heart failure among the jabbed
October 15, 2024
https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/japanese-researchers-link-vaccination-to-201-deadly-diseases
1 in 10! COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis now looks pretty deadly
August 19, 2024
Top German Doctor Raises Alarm over mRNA Shots: Covid Is “Harmless”
October 14, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/top-german-doctor-raises-alarm-mrna-shots-warns-covid-harmless/
Rare Magnetic Earth Metals in COVID-19 Shots May Explain Magnetic Humans
October 14, 2024
https://argentina.indymedia.org/2024/10/22/rare-magnetic-earth-metals-in-covid-19-shots-may-explain-magnetic-humans/
Lanthanides, also known as ‘rare earth metals’ have unique electromagnetic properties that have established them as the cornerstone of the internet-of-things and many advanced technologies, including; nuclear reactors, smart phones, fiber optics, lasers, windmills, and electronic vehicles (EVs). Rare earth lanthanides are also used to create the highly powerful, permanent magnets found in Elon Musk’s Neuralink and the motors of Tesla electronic vehicles.
3% of Covid Vaxxed Have Died Suddenly
August 24, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/major-study-3-covid-vaxxed-died-suddenly/
‘Direct Correlation’ Between Covid Shots and Excess Deaths Surge
August 22, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/study-finds-direct-correlation-between-covid-shots-excess-deaths-surge/
Note that the next four articles—one about a German study, one about the observations of an American oncologist, one about the findings by an American gastroenterologist, and a study from Japan —all appeared within the same two days at the beginning of September 1, 2024: a perfect hook for a news report; and yet “our free press” ignored them, as they do all such revelatory news.
Germany: Bombshell Study Directly Links Sudden Deaths Surge to Covid Shots
September 1, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/bombshell-study-directly-links-sudden-deaths-surge-covid-shots/
US: Top Oncologist Raises Alarm: Every New Cancer Patient Is Under 45
September 1, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/top-oncologist-raises-alarm-every-new-cancer-patient-under-45/
Renowned Gastroenterologist Raises Alarm: Covid Shots Cause Autism in Children
September 3, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/renowned-gastroenterologist-raises-alarm-covid-shots-cause-autism-children/
Study Exposes 9.6% Fatality Rate for Reported Covid Vax-Induced Heart Failure
September 3, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/study-exposes-fatality-rate-reported-covid-vax-induced-heart-failure/
VIDEO - Studies in Denmark and Sweden have shown high risk batches and low risk batches of Pfizer Comirnaty covid shots!
August 14, 2024
Here again, the media ignored four studies—one British, two American, one Danish—two of which were reported on the same day, the third of which was reported on the day after, and the fourth of which was reported two days after that:
Major Study: Covid Shots Are SOLE Cause of Child Heart Failure Surge [UK]
August 18, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/major-study-covid-shots-sole-cause-child-heart-failure-surge/
Covid Shots Permanently Alter DNA of Vaxxed & Offspring [US]
August 18, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/censored-study-covid-shots-permanently-alter-dna-vaxxed-offspring/
Study Confirms Pfizer Pushed ‘Bad Batches’ of Covid Shots onto Public [Denmark]
August 19, 2024
Study Confirms Pfizer Pushed 'Bad Batches' of Covid Shots onto Public Denmark
https://slaynews.com/news/top-study-confirms-pfizer-pushed-bad-batches-covid-shots-public/
All Covid-Vaxxed Children Now Have ‘Altered Immune Systems’ [Germany]
August 21, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/all-covid-vaxxed-children-altered-immune-systems/
‘Vaccines’ Are ‘Far More’ Dangerous than Covid, Study Warns [US]
August 20, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/vaccines-far-more-dangerous-covid-study-warns/
German Media Admits Covid Shots Killed Millions
August 20, 2024
https://newsaddicts.com/german-media-admits-covid-shots-killed-millions/
Four studies—one Japanese, two American, one South Korean—reported within the same two days, yet “our free press” ignores them:
Study of 9 Million Vaxxed: Covid Shots Cause VAIDS
August 30, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/study-9-million-vaxxed-covid-shots-cause-vaids/
Vaxxed more likely to die from Covid than the unvaxxed
August 30, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/vaccines-killed-far-more-people-covid/
https://slaynews.com/news/study-9-million-vaxxed-covid-shots-cause-vaids/
Japanese Researchers Link Covid Shots to Permanent Blindness
August 31, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/japanese-researchers-link-covid-shots-permanent-blindness/
Top Study Warns of Continued Surge in Cancer Deaths
August 31, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/top-study-warns-continued-surge-cancer-deaths/
Major Study Confirms Covid Shots Trigger Sudden Heart Deaths
August 24, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/major-study-confirms-covid-shots-trigger-sudden-heart-deaths/
Kidney Failure Deaths Skyrocket Among Covid-Vaccinated [US]
August 27, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/kidney-failure-deaths-skyrocket-among-covid-vaxxed/
All-Cause Deaths Are Surging Among Covid-Vaxxed, Study Warns [Italy]
August 26, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/all-cause-deaths-surging-covid-vaxxed-study-warns/
Studies from Oxford U., Malaysia, US all reported on the same day, yet there was no coverage outside Slay News and CHD’s The Defender:
Oxford University Study: Hydroxychloroquine Is a ‘Safe & Effective’ Treatment for Covid
September 13, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/oxford-university-study-hydroxychloroquine-safe-effective-treatment-covid/
Covid Shots Trigger Sudden Death by Attacking Heart & Brain, Malaysia Library of Medicine
September 13, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/covid-shots-trigger-sudden-death-attacking-heart-brain-study-warns/
60% of Young People With COVID Vaccine-induced Myocarditis Showed Heart Damage 6 Months Later
September 13, 2024
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-myocarditis-under-30-fda-study/
Guillain-Barré Syndrome Associated With 17 Vaccines, Including COVID and Flu Shots
October 15, 2024
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/guillain-barre-syndrome-covid-flu-vaccines/
Top Oncologist Raises Alarm: Every New Cancer Patient Is Under 45
September 14, 2024
https://substack.com/inbox/post/148881126
Bill Gates' "days are numbered," say Japanese scientists after ABORTION DRUGS found in "vaccines"
October 13, 2024
https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-10-13-bill-gates-days-numbered-japan-abortion-drugs-vaccines.html
WHO Used ‘Pandemic’ to ‘Force Vaccines’ onto Public, ‘Not Deal with Disease’ [Kenya]
October 27, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/doctor-who-pandemic-force-vaccines-public-not-deal-disease/
S. Korea : Study Links Sudden Cardiac Arrest Deaths to Covid “Vaccines”
October 26, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/korean-study-links-sudden-cardiac-arrest-deaths-covid-vaccines/
UK Government Admits Thousands of Citizens Left ‘Permanently Disabled’ by Covid ‘Vaccines’
October 29, 2024
https://slaynews.com/news/uk-government-admits-thousands-citizens-permanently-disabled-covid-vaccines/
Idaho Health Board First in U.S. to Defy CDC and FDA by Removing COVID Vaccines from Clinics
October 29, 2024
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/idaho-health-board-defy-cdc-fda-covid-vaccines-clinics
Australia Reports Historic Death Surge Among Vaccinated Population
November 23, 2024
Cleveland Clinic Warns Wave of Mass Deaths Will Wipe Out Covid-Vaxxed Within ‘5 Years’
November 10, 2024
My quite healthy 82 year old friend died from transverse myelitis, listed as a side effect of the vaccine. She was fully vaxed and boosted. Her death certificate listed atherosclerotic heart disease. No heart problems were ever mentioned. Liars. This is a great article Mark. I'll save it.
GREAT COMPILATION!!!