The ending of "A Face in the Crowd" (1957) seems oddly relevant today
A populist demagogue named Lonesome Rhodes (Andy Griffith) falls hard, once the people see his deep contempt for them. He ends up speechifying wildly in his penthouse, cheered by an applause machine.
Does this film have some relevance today? Written by Budd Schulberg, and directed by Elia Kazan, “A Face in the Crowd” was highly controversial when it came out. (It killed Andy Griffith’s Hollywood career, so that he ended up on the small screen, in Mayberry.)
Rather than paraphrase the plot, I urge you to check it out yourself.
I happen to have seen that the other night and I was quite disturbed as I have always been and Andy Griffith Show fan---It killed his Hollywood career? I had never heard that before. That particular film seems to be on quite a bit and I had not seen it. TCM is always having it on. I don't watch any TV except old Classic Films with few exceptions with some Westerns and Dr. Strangelove and such. We weren't allowed to watch tv when I was a chid. My Daddy put it to the curb when Walt Disney passed.
It is getting spooky to see Covid dissidents lose their objectivity over ICE, clearly failing to
acquaint themselves with the facts, like people who refused to look beyond the Covid propa-
ganda. I voted for Trump warily but hopefully. As soon as I found out what was going on with ICE in my beseiged blue town and state, as opposed to what was reported by conservative outlets, I had to admit I had made a mistake.
Here's a good meme -
https://www.reddit.com/r/IThinkYouShouldLeave/comments/1qvnqes/republican_voters_when_asked_to_abandon_all_of/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button