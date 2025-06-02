Almost from the moment that it happened, the (first) Kennedy assassination was so thoroughly mythologized, and Americans so badly traumatized, that it was near-impossible for all but just a few of them even to doubt the story everyone was told, much less seek the truth about it. Desperate for some comfort, the grieving audience consoled themselves (a bit) by watching the solemn funeral procession organized by Jackie Kennedy—the riderless stallion with the pair of empty boots placed backward in the stirrups, the little boy John, Jr.’s sad salute, the “eternal flame” alight beside the presidential grave in Arlington National Cemetery, the flags all at half-staff, and so on.

Of course, that tearful spectacle was Jackie’s work, for which she was rightly praised, much as she had been extolled for her exquisite taste throughout her too-brief tenure as First Lady. It surely was a splendid obsequy: so grand a send-off that it stuck in everybody’s minds, to the point that certain moments of it still pop up, as old “iconic” moments tend to do—which is unfortunate for all of us, whether we lived through it (I myself was 13 at the time), or see it as ancient history; for that shocking murder, and all too many others ever since, changed everything in ways that nobody back then could have foreseen (except, perhaps, the leading perpetrators); nor did they want to see it (who would?), and so that funerary send-off was gratefully regarded as the—thank God!—coda to that whole shocking tragedy, after which we could “move on” to LBJ (and, as we could not yet know, all his works, and his sponsors’ works, especially abroad, which nullified the works and plans of JFK).

Nor could We the People know (though we would soon find out) that JFK’s murder was but one of many in that era, when the murder’s mighty beneficiaries didn’t stop at the assassination of our president, but had to keep on killing, in one way or another, all those others who were promising great change, and would have helped to make it happen had they been allowed to live. The raging paranoia of the men who really ran the country (and, increasingly, the world) drove them to “roll back” what they all thought, or claimed, was “communism,” by doing to others what they’d done to JFK. I don’t have the time or space to offer you a comprehensive list; but even just a partial list is frightening enough, and very, very telling:

There was Malcolm X, gunned down in Harlem not two years after Dallas; Martin Luther King, Jr., gunned down not three years after that; Bobby Kennedy, gunned down just months later. That quartet alone could well have done great things, since they were all for unity, and therefore had, or could have had, unprecedented mass support—both black and white, and brown and red—for their attempts at peace and (what was not yet a “woke” cliché) social justice. Such unity must be prevented at all costs (I use that tense deliberately), lest we stop battling one another, and, arm in arm, fight them, until they’re all gone on to their reward; and we’ll stand over their graves / ‘Til we’re sure that they’re dead.

Yet those four martyrs (all men of faith, as it happens) were by no means the only ones who were annihilated from on high: