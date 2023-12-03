My thanks to Celia Farber for her post last night, about The Fall of Minneapolis, a must-see documentary on the George Floyd moment, and for her prior post of Maryam Henein’s in-depth report on the recent prison stabbing of Derek Chauvin by an FBI informant.

I put that last phrase in italics to accentuate the federal aspect of that catastrophic moment—a crucial aspect that this documentary treats passingly, as it deals mainly with the disgraceful role played by (a) the Democratic politicians and officials who immediately demonized the Minneapolis police, and variously ran the show trial afterward, and (b) the “journalists” who baldly misreported everything from Floyd’s arrest to the jury’s guilty verdicts.

While all those puny players surely did their part to put across that mammoth lie, the role played by the FBI in Minneapolis, and by the institutions that immediately turned Floyd’s “murder” into a global story, must also be investigated and exposed; for that whole episode, exploding roughly four months after the traumatic rollout of “the virus,” served clearly to advance the same agenda that began with “COVID”—that is, to divide the people, deal a (second) mortal blow to the economy, “defund the police” and otherwise destroy our cities, all in preparation for the global order dictated by the likes of Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates. That the propaganda jamboree over Floyd’s “murder” fit so tidily into the larger “COVID” narrative (to be followed, just as neatly, by the propaganda jamborees over Biden/Harris’s “election,” and then “January 6”) makes it imperative that we pull back and take a larger view of the events that ruined Minneapolis, while also wreaking havoc elsewhere coast to coast.

As for such urban havoc outside Minnesota, I vividly remember watching vandals running riot in Manhattan, and the NYPD clearly standing down, while folks in other cities told like stories of mob violence unchecked by the police, and even (as in Boston) of cops placing piles of bricks near protest sites. Also as in Minneapolis, the violence in cities nationwide was baldly—some might say “psychotically”—misdescribed by “our free press” as “peaceful protests.” That such anomalies around those “protests” were noted, and recorded, far and wide makes it seem more than likely that Floyd’s “murder” was an op devised and managed outside Minneapolis, or Minnesota.

As for the episode itself, the only aspect that this excellent documentary elides completely is Darnella Frazier’s cellphone video. That choice makes perfect sense, since The Fall of Minneapolis is all about the many truths that that explosive video helped hide from all the rest of us. Nevertheless, the documentary sheds so much light on all those truths that I wish it had also dealt, at least a bit, with how that video so quickly came to dominate the world’s attention, as it served the propaganda narrative so perfectly that its swift appearance everywhere seems quite unlikely to have been an accident. (If you know anything about it, please feel free to say so in a comment.)

The Fall of Minneapolis :

https://www.thefallofminneapolis.com/

