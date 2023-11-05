Discover more from News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
News from Underground is based on my belief that, like journalists, academics have a civic obligation to help keep the people well-informed, so that American democracy might finally work.
Over 38,000 subscribers
Continue reading
"The left" hates what Netanyahu's doing to the Palestinians (but they don't mind what he's done to the Israelis)
They only wish that he had helped get ALL the Palestinians injected, too, by giving their authorities enough "vaccine" to do the job
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"The left" hates what Netanyahu's doing to the Palestinians (but they don't mind what he's done to the Israelis)
Mark, you mentioned your friends in Israel speak of the vaccination situation there as the "injection holocaust."
Getting shot by soldiers or getting the shot by doctors are both fulfilling the depopulation agenda.
That is just what you can expect from the left they can’t tell fact from fiction or propaganda from truth