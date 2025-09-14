Watch Cenk Uygur fly into the sort of brainless rage that we’ve been seeing explode all over these past several years (specifically, since 2020).

The “Young Turks” star is a fanatical Covidian, as we see in his passionate defense of “vaccine” mandates back in 2021:

On Piers Morgan’s show, Dave Rubin made his point, and kept his cool while doing so, while Uygur barked and shrieked and called him names. Back in the day, nobody behaved like that on live TV; and if somebody did, it would have meant the end of his career.

(Something like that happened to comedian Shelley Berman back in 1963, when, while being filmed for a special TV program following his movements over 24 hours, he lost it after a live performance had been interrupted by a phone ringing offstage. That public tantrum finished him, until his eventual reappearance playing Larry David’s father on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”)

So Rubin came off far more sympathetically than Uygur (who needs help), and—as one who, like the former, is an erstwhile leftist who has long since been repulsed (and, in my case, persecuted) by what the “left” is now—I agree with his position, for the most part.

While I think that Rubin is spot-on about the “left,” however, I can’t accept his tacit tribute to the right for their comparative civility and self-restraint. The “left” is now behaving so barbarically that they have made the right seem less combustible; but that view depends on our forgetting, or ignoring, the like virulence of many rightists far less affable or eloquent than Kirk, and who hate (say) “libtards,” Palestinians and/or gay people (while, of course, many rightists, among others, hate “the Jews”) just as vehemently as the “left” hates all who disagree with them.

Now, let me make clear that, since 2020, I’ve felt far more comfortable with libertarians, and (true) Christians, and other sane conservatives, than with the “leftist” thought police. Nevertheless, I think we must now stop defending either side, since both sides have been infected by the current plague of homicidal fury, and—more important—it’s precisely such division that will kill us all if we don’t try (as Rubin tried, albeit somewhat self-righteously, with Uygur) to overcome it.

Just to corroborate my point, let’s note that Laura Loomer—among the most ferocious critics of the “left” since Kirk was shot—had recently herself been trashing him (“a charlatan”) for insufficient fealty to Trump.

Laura Loomer Reminded She Accused ‘Charlatan’ Charlie Kirk of Stabbing Trump in the Back Days Before Shooting As She Targets ‘Leftist Lunatics’

September 11, 2025

https://www.msn.com/en-us/crime/general/laura-loomer-reminded-she-accused-charlatan-charlie-kirk-of-stabbing-trump-in-the-back-days-before-shooting-as-she-targets-leftist-lunatics/ar-AA1MlXoY

And here is Fox News’ Jesse Walters calling for revenge after the shooting:

The point—and one that I’ll elaborate in a second, longer post—is that the clear and present danger facing all of us right now is not the “left” or right, or (say) Zionists or anti-Zionists (or anti-semites); nor is it those imaginary commies that the right sees everywhere (just like their forebears back in 1953), or the imaginary “Nazis” that the “left” perceives in anyone who doesn’t share their pieties (or impieties).

No. The existential threat confronting us right now is not some group of fellow-citizens, or, for that matter, China, or Russia, or Iran, or any other nation, but this Great Plague of hate for one another—a plague demonstrably intensified by “vaccination,” and otherwise deliberately induced by certain mighty players intent on getting rid of all of us; and I believe that the traumatic episode in Utah has been used (or may, perhaps, have been arranged) to further deepen the divide that could make solidarity, or even civil argument, impossible, just when we need them most.

In short, our overlords depend on our all clawing at each other’s throats, and therefore encourage it, just as imperial powers have always done. So those of us who don’t want Them to conquer us at last must each work to control ourselves, while urging others also to control themselves (which all too many of us, “left” or right, are evidently quite incapable of doing, especially since 2020).