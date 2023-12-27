Fans of “House,” which ran on Fox TV from 2004-2012, may recall this moment when the spiky Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) deftly terrifies a hippy-dippy mommy into reconsidering her dimwit notion that childhood vaccines are a gigantic scam. (Note that she does not say anything about their side effects.) There are probably few, if any, fans of “House” among my readers, who will have no trouble seeing that the doctor’s riff itself is stupider by far, and way more dangerous, than what this simple mommy said to set him off. (Note that he’s contemptuous not only of non-vaccination, but of breastfeeding, too.) It’s stupid, and it’s dangerous, because it’s an expression not of science but of propaganda for those “multinational corporations” that the baby’s mom so cluelessly distrusts.

TV moments like this one on “House,” and movies like Contagion (2011), whose hero is the CDC, no doubt did much to ready everybody for “the virus,” and then “vaccination”—which Laurie also did his bit to sell us, by channelling the character he played on “House.” Check out his contemptuous dismissal of “independent thinking,” in favor of what’s known to thoughtful people as “received opinion”:

Hugh Laurie, AKA Dr House, Makes A Good Point About “Independent Thinking”

September 13, 2021

Hugh Laurie, the brazen British funnyman and star of medical drama House, has recently given his thoughts on self-proclaimed “independent thinkers” with many suspecting he is referring to the anti-vaccine movement, particularly those who are unreasonably skeptical of COVID vaccines.

“I find the injunction ‘think for yourself' very stirring — until I remember that I could never have conceived of 99% of the concepts I rely on every day to survive,” Laurie tweeted last week. “I’m extremely grateful to those who have thought for me.”

It’s not the first time Laurie has spoken out on this issue. Back in December 2020, when the first COVID vaccines became available, he tweeted: “I’m sure lots of people have said this already — I just haven’t seen it anywhere — but thank you to all the scientists, researchers, administrators, technicians, logisticians for bringing this extraordinary vaccine into existence.”

Of course, Laurie is not a medically trained doctor. However, he famously played the pill-popping infectious disease specialist Dr Gregory House in the much-acclaimed Fox series. When the COVID-19 pandemic was first taking root in March 2020, Laurie shared what advice he thought his character might give: "I can't speak for House, obviously — no one's written clever words for me to say — but I'm pretty sure he'd tell you it's not a matter of 'solving' Covid. This is an epidemic, not a diagnostic problem. We solve it together by staying apart."

(This piece ran on a British website called IFL Science, which is owned by a Canadian outfit called LabX Media Group, which offers “[m]arketing solutions to connect scientific organizations with researchers and lab professionals.”)

https://www.iflscience.com/hugh-laurie-aka-dr-house-makes-a-good-point-about-independent-thinking-60923

What made all such pre-COVID “vaccine” propaganda so disastrously effective was the veneration everyone was taught to feel toward doctors. (I say “was,” in hopes that ever more of us are finally getting over it, because of the catastrophe now coming clear worldwide). Nor (of course) have doctors fatally misled us only into reckless vaccination of our children, and into getting ourselves (and our children) “vaccinated.” As Jerry Newfield points out here, we’ve let the doctors push us into ruinous dependence on unsafe-and-ineffective pharmaceuticals of many kinds; and so we all now need to do the opposite of what Hugh Laurie thinks we should, which is to use our heads, instead of following the orders of the likes of Drs. House and Fauci, and (scroll down) pols like Matt Hancock, parrots like Piers Morgan, and all the rest of them.