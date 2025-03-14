Recently I got an email from a reader wondering what we (that is, my team and I) think really happened to Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa. Were they jabbed, she asked, “to keep up with the other Democrats”?

While we believe the jab did, more than likely, play a key role in that macabre outcome—Betsy was reportedly a staunch Covidian, who would certainly have craved injection for the both of them, repeatedly—the question needs a fuller answer, to refute the notion that the “vax” craze has swept only “Democrats” away.

Close readers of our weekly compilations, and the related surveys of “nonfatal” illnesses among celebrities, will know that the COVID bioweapon has struck down “red” and “blue” alike: the broken Mitch McConnell, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN), who perished in a flagrant “vaccident” caused by a jabbed staffer, are just a few of the congressional Republicans who got the shot. (If there are any who did not, I’d like to know.) Nationwide, we’ve seen the same among Republican state legislators and officials; and then there’s the inordinately high rate of “sudden deaths” throughout the state of Texas, as several of our readers have observed.

And so, in this regard (as in so many others), the right has proven to be little different from “the left”; and to claim otherwise is to engage in wishful thinking, and to underestimate the evil brilliance of the COVID propaganda.

The mandate:

Fox News Requires Employees to Report Vaccination Status, Mandates Masks for Workers in ‘Confined Spaces’

August 19, 2021

Fatals:

Former FOX Business host Lou Dobbs dead at age 78

July 18, 2024

Former FOX Business host Lou Dobbs has died at the age of 78. A statement posted on his X account called him a "fighter till the very end – fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country." Dobbs hosted the highly rated "Lou Dobbs Tonight" on FOX Business from 2011 to 2021, following multiple stints at CNN. Former President Trump, a longtime friend of Dobbs, eulogized him in a post on Truth Social on the same evening he will accept the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

No cause of death reported.

Fox News commentator, doctor Kelly Powers dead at 45 after cancer battle, overcoming illnesses to give birth: ‘Luckiest unlucky girl’

December 3, 2024

Fox News commentator and doctor Kelly Powers has died after a long battle with cancer. She was 45. Powers was first diagnosed with brain cancer after facing a series of health complications in 2020, and went into remission before the deadly illness returned this year.

Rob Menschel Dies: Veteran Sports Camera Operator Was 59

December 15, 2024

[Menschel worked for Fox Sports.]

Calabasas, California - Rob Menschel, a veteran director, camera operator and lighting director in sports broadcasts, has died. He was 59. “Rob has been a fixture in the sports broadcasting industry across the nation for over 30 years,” said court reporter Lauren Rosen in a broadcast.



No cause of death reported.

Legendary Cincinnati anchor/reporter dies

March 3, 2025

Veteran Cincinnati TV sports anchor/reporter Greg Hoard, who served as a Cincinnati Reds beat writer for several years, died Feb. 27. He was 73. Hoard worked the Reds beat during the Pete Rose gambling scandal in the late 1980s. After leaving Fox 19, Hoard served as an editor for Cincinnati Profile and Cincinnati Gentleman magazines.

No cause of death reported.

Beloved Fox News Channel cameraman Craig Savage dead at 61

March 10, 2025

Beloved, longtime Fox News Channel cameraman Craig Savage died at 61 on Sunday after a courageous battle with cancer. Savage joined Fox News on October 3, 1996, four days before the network launched, and has played a key role in its success.

Nonfatal:

Terry Bradshaw abruptly absent from Fox NFL Sunday as host Curt Menefee reveals Steelers icon is off sick

January 29, 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers icon fell ill before the NFL playoff showdown, host Curt Menefee informed the viewers on Sunday night. Menefee, 58, opened the NFL on Fox Pregame show by providing an update on Bradshaw's well-being. "Usually right here for all 30 years, Terry Bradshaw," the Fox NFL Sunday host said. But TB is a little under the weather right now. He's going to have the evening off." Bradshaw, 75, has served as Fox's football analyst since 1994.

Non fatal incident

40-Year-Old Fox News Journalist Diagnosed with Turbo Cancer after Covid Shot

March 7, 2024

Fox News journalist Ashley Papa has been diagnosed with stage 4 appendix turbo cancer after being pressured to take Covid mRNA shots under the network's vaccine mandate. The young mother of one revealed that this is the second “rare” disorder she has been diagnosed with over the past two years. “I was sworn in as an official member of a club I never wanted to join,” Papa said in a heartbreaking op-ed for Fox. Papa’s cancer diagnosis came just two years after she was diagnosed with Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) in late 2021 and faced a complete lung collapse. The “fully vaccinated” reporter says her ordeal began with what she assumed were diet-induced abdominal pains. As a journalist, she was trained to question and seek the truth, yet it took her discomfort to push her towards a medical consultation. Upon her doctor’s advice, a CT scan was performed, which led to a referral to a gynecological oncologist. What followed was a month filled with tests and surgeries, culminating in a diagnosis that she was suffering from turbo cancer. The doctors revealed that Papa had acquired metastatic appendiceal cancer.

With New Heart Device, Fox Anchor John Roberts, 67, Returns To Work– Urges ‘Never Be Afraid To Ask Questions’

April 23, 2024

TV journalist John Roberts, who cohosts Fox News' "America Reports" alongside Sandra Smith, has returned to work after undergoing an FDA-approved ablation treatment for a scary heart issue he's been living with, something called Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation (PAF), a type of irregular heartbeat that occurs sporadically. Roberts, 67, who previously worked as the Fox News Chief White House Correspondent between 2017 and 2021, was back on screen Monday morning with a "humble heart," after urging his fans to be proactive and "never be afraid to ask questions" when it comes to your health.

A message from FOX23 Certified Meteorologist Laura Mock

June 26, 2024

Tulsa, Oklahoma - My name is Laura, I’m 33 years old and I have stage 3 triple negative breast cancer. I took this first photo of a mammography machine on April 29th. I found a lump in my breast at the end of February and wanted to get it checked out. At first, the doctors and I thought it was a cyst since I’m “young”. Three biopsies and several scans later we determined I have breast cancer that is growing quickly and has spread to a few lymph nodes. I have a great team of doctors and my cancer fight is underway. I’ve already been through a couple weeks of chemotherapy and have several months to go.



Sue Serio shares breast cancer diagnosis, road to recovery: 'My prognosis is excellent'

August 30, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FOX 29's Sue Serio [66] sat down at the Good Day Philadelphia desk Friday morning to share her breast cancer journey following a recent diagnosis. Below you will find a message from Sue in her own words about her battle, and the importance of early detection. “A few weeks ago, my annual mammogram (I call it a "mash-o-gram") revealed a small spot that was different from the tissue around it. After a biopsy revealed it was malignant, I had my diagnosis, followed by these words: it’s very, very small and you’re going to be fine. It’s called "early detection," and for the second time in my life, it’s probably going to save me. In 2012, I was faced with a similar situation: a teeny tiny spot found in my annual mammogram. When the doctor performed the lumpectomy, he couldn’t find any cancer – none. Apparently, the biopsy had gotten it all! Amazing! It was because of early detection. It’s 12 years later, and I am facing a similar situation. I will have surgery the day after Labor Day, about four weeks of recovery time, and some radiation therapy."



Wayne Dawson launches ‘Fight Like Wayne’ Foundation amid cancer battle

January 30, 2025

CLEVELAND, OH— FOX 8 anchor Wayne Dawson [69] is turning his personal battle with oral cancer into a mission to raise awareness and funds for research. Dawson, who was diagnosed with oral cancer, is launching the “Fight Like Wayne” foundation to support cancer research and encourage early detection. He shared the news in an emotional interview, holding up a shirt emblazoned with the foundation’s name. Dawson revealed that his type of cancer accounts for only 3% of all cancers and is often linked to tobacco use, alcohol consumption, or smoking—none of which applied to him.



Fox News star Kat Timpf gives birth just hours after receiving cancer diagnosis & credits son with ‘saving her life’

February 25, 2025

FOX News star Kat Timpf has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer hours before giving birth to her first son. Timpf, 36, said her new baby “might’ve saved her life” in a surprising announcement on Tuesday in which she revealed both the birth of her son and her diagnosis. Timpf said 15 hours before she gave birth to her first child with her husband, Cameron Friscia, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. In the comedian’s typical fashion, Timpf included jokes about her hectic day in the news of her health scare. “I asked all the questions I could, including if I could get a copy of my tumor ultrasound to put on the fridge next to the ultrasound of my baby,” she said. She also said doctors recommended she get a double mastectomy as soon as possible.

