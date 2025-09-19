We’ll soon be releasing a vast compilation of politicians worldwide who have “died suddenly” in 2025 alone (and this year is far from over).

First, however, here’s a compilation, from our archives, of the “sudden deaths,” and variously crippling illnesses, that have befallen our top politicians—specifically, “our” legislators in Washington—since the COVID “vaccination” drive began.

Of course, this country’s topmost politicians are its presidents—the last two of whom appear to have been “vaccine”-injured, as noted in this prior post:

Before we note the toll in Congress, let’s consider the high likelihood that Congress overall is, mentally, in very poor condition, even among those members who have not “died suddenly,” or come down with some (“rare”) disabling illness. This article confirms that likelihood:

Top Epidemiologist: mRNA ‘Vaccination’ Is ‘Chemical Lobotomy’

July 24, 2025

During a new interview with Dr. Drew, Hulscher warned that a major study has confirmed that the mRNA injections have caused multiple neurological disorders to surge. The study cited by Hulscher was conducted by a team of South Korean researchers led by Dr. Jee Hoon Roh of the Department of Biomedical Sciences at Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul. The results of the study were published in the prestigious International Journal of Medicine. Roh et al’s study of 558,017 Koreans found that mRNA shots increase the risk of cognitive impairment by 137.7%. The researchers also found that Alzheimer’s disease has surged 22.5% in older Covid-vaxxed adults. He explains that the spike protein from the Covid shots is entering the brain and causing

15 in Congress have “died suddenly”:

Minnesota GOP Sen. Bruce Anderson, 75, dies 'unexpectedly'

July 21, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold of Corpus Christi dies at 63 [heart attack]

June 20, 2025

Link

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly [75] of Virginia dies after battling cancer

May 21, 2025

Link

Former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love has died at age 49 [brain cancer]

March 23, 2025

Link

Raúl Grijalva [77], Democratic congressman, dies after cancer battle

March 13, 2025

Link

U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner died at the age of 70

March 5, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Congressman Lincoln Díaz-Balart dies at 70 [cancer]

March 3, 2025

Link

Taunton [MA] Rep. Doherty dies at 82 after cancer fight [cancer]

February 16, 2025

Link

US congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. [NJ] dead after brief illness & sudden setback as family says he ‘fought till the end’

8/21/2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee from Houston dies at age 74 [cancer]

7/19/2024

Link

GOP Ex-Congressman Chris Cannon [UT], Who Impeached Bill Clinton, Dead at 73

May 11, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

'No one knew she was dead': GOP [Indiana] primary winner [59] reportedly died 2 months ago

May 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

New Jersey Rep. Donald Payne Jr. dead at 65 [“cardiac episode”]

April 24, 2024

Link

Idaho's longest-serving Democratic Representative Sue Chew [65] dies [cancer]

April 18, 2024

Link

Former Senator and Florida Governor Bob Graham dies at 87

April 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski [IN, 58], 3 others due in part to 'excessive speed'

September 19, 2022

16 in Congress have had incapacitating “health issues”:

CNN guest [Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett, 78] forced to halt show to explain health issue after coughing through interview

August 1, 2025

Researcher's Note – CNN has confirmed that all of the 219 House Democrats say they have received the Covid-19 vaccination [sic]: Link

Link

‘He needs to resign’: Democrats react with quiet shock to damning [PA senator] John Fetterman [55] profile [stroke in 2022]

May 4, 2025

Link

[Texas] Republican [Mayra Flores, 39] suddenly hospitalized for 'health scare' hours after announcing re-election bid

April 16, 2025

Link

House Dem [Donald Norcross, D-NJ, 66] hospitalized after 'emergency medical event' [“likely related to his gallbladder”]

April 7, 2025

Link

Shocking video shows 76-year-old Democratic Rep. John Larson [CN] freeze mid-speech on House floor

February 11, 2025

Link

Senate Chaplain Barry Black [76] Hospitalized After Brain Bleed

December 12, 2024

Link

[Rep.] Joe Wilson [R-S.C., 77] hospitalized after medical emergency

September 10, 2024

Link

California House Democrat [John Garamendi, 79] announces blood cancer diagnosis

7/9/2024

Link

Former [CA] Rep. Jackie Speier [74] announces she's battling breast cancer

7/4/2024

Link

Pennsylvania Rep. Dwight Evans [70] says he’s recovering from a minor stroke

May 23, 2024

Link

[NC] Rep. Greg Murphy [61] reveals skull tumor diagnosis, planned surgery

May 21, 2024

Link

[VA] Rep. Jennifer Wexton [55] uses voice app to address House after degenerative [brain] condition diagnosis [Parkinson’s]

May 8, 2024

Link

[Rep.] Payne [D-Newark, NJ, 65] recovering from weekend cardiac episode

April 9, 2024

Link

[AZ] Democrat Rep. Raul Grijalva [76] Diagnosed with Cancer

April 4, 2024

Link

Rep. Lauren Boebert [CO, 37] hospitalized with acute blood clot, diagnosed with May-Thurner Syndrome

April 2, 2024

Link

Rep. Dan Kildee [MI, 66] reflects on over a decade in Congress, upcoming race for 8th District [declines to run after cancer diagnosis]

January 8, 2024

Link