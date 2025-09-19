The toll of "vaccination" in the U.S. Capitol
No wonder that their words are ever louder, cruder and more violent on BOTH sides of the aisle
We’ll soon be releasing a vast compilation of politicians worldwide who have “died suddenly” in 2025 alone (and this year is far from over).
First, however, here’s a compilation, from our archives, of the “sudden deaths,” and variously crippling illnesses, that have befallen our top politicians—specifically, “our” legislators in Washington—since the COVID “vaccination” drive began.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Of course, this country’s topmost politicians are its presidents—the last two of whom appear to have been “vaccine”-injured, as noted in this prior post:
Before we note the toll in Congress, let’s consider the high likelihood that Congress overall is, mentally, in very poor condition, even among those members who have not “died suddenly,” or come down with some (“rare”) disabling illness. This article confirms that likelihood:
Top Epidemiologist: mRNA ‘Vaccination’ Is ‘Chemical Lobotomy’
July 24, 2025
During a new interview with Dr. Drew, Hulscher warned that a major study has confirmed that the mRNA injections have caused multiple neurological disorders to surge. The study cited by Hulscher was conducted by a team of South Korean researchers led by Dr. Jee Hoon Roh of the Department of Biomedical Sciences at Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul. The results of the study were published in the prestigious International Journal of Medicine. Roh et al’s study of 558,017 Koreans found that mRNA shots increase the risk of cognitive impairment by 137.7%. The researchers also found that Alzheimer’s disease has surged 22.5% in older Covid-vaxxed adults. He explains that the spike protein from the Covid shots is entering the brain and causing
15 in Congress have “died suddenly”:
Minnesota GOP Sen. Bruce Anderson, 75, dies 'unexpectedly'
July 21, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Former U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold of Corpus Christi dies at 63 [heart attack]
June 20, 2025
Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly [75] of Virginia dies after battling cancer
May 21, 2025
Former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love has died at age 49 [brain cancer]
March 23, 2025
Raúl Grijalva [77], Democratic congressman, dies after cancer battle
March 13, 2025
U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner died at the age of 70
March 5, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Former Congressman Lincoln Díaz-Balart dies at 70 [cancer]
March 3, 2025
Taunton [MA] Rep. Doherty dies at 82 after cancer fight [cancer]
February 16, 2025
US congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. [NJ] dead after brief illness & sudden setback as family says he ‘fought till the end’
8/21/2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee from Houston dies at age 74 [cancer]
7/19/2024
GOP Ex-Congressman Chris Cannon [UT], Who Impeached Bill Clinton, Dead at 73
May 11, 2024
No cause of death reported.
'No one knew she was dead': GOP [Indiana] primary winner [59] reportedly died 2 months ago
May 8, 2024
No cause of death reported.
New Jersey Rep. Donald Payne Jr. dead at 65 [“cardiac episode”]
April 24, 2024
Idaho's longest-serving Democratic Representative Sue Chew [65] dies [cancer]
April 18, 2024
Former Senator and Florida Governor Bob Graham dies at 87
April 17, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Killed in a “vaxxident”:
Crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski [IN, 58], 3 others due in part to 'excessive speed'
September 19, 2022
Link
16 in Congress have had incapacitating “health issues”:
CNN guest [Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett, 78] forced to halt show to explain health issue after coughing through interview
August 1, 2025
Researcher's Note – CNN has confirmed that all of the 219 House Democrats say they have received the Covid-19 vaccination [sic]: Link
‘He needs to resign’: Democrats react with quiet shock to damning [PA senator] John Fetterman [55] profile [stroke in 2022]
May 4, 2025
[Texas] Republican [Mayra Flores, 39] suddenly hospitalized for 'health scare' hours after announcing re-election bid
April 16, 2025
House Dem [Donald Norcross, D-NJ, 66] hospitalized after 'emergency medical event' [“likely related to his gallbladder”]
April 7, 2025
Shocking video shows 76-year-old Democratic Rep. John Larson [CN] freeze mid-speech on House floor
February 11, 2025
Senate Chaplain Barry Black [76] Hospitalized After Brain Bleed
December 12, 2024
[Rep.] Joe Wilson [R-S.C., 77] hospitalized after medical emergency
September 10, 2024
California House Democrat [John Garamendi, 79] announces blood cancer diagnosis
7/9/2024
Former [CA] Rep. Jackie Speier [74] announces she's battling breast cancer
7/4/2024
Pennsylvania Rep. Dwight Evans [70] says he’s recovering from a minor stroke
May 23, 2024
[NC] Rep. Greg Murphy [61] reveals skull tumor diagnosis, planned surgery
May 21, 2024
[VA] Rep. Jennifer Wexton [55] uses voice app to address House after degenerative [brain] condition diagnosis [Parkinson’s]
May 8, 2024
[Rep.] Payne [D-Newark, NJ, 65] recovering from weekend cardiac episode
April 9, 2024
[AZ] Democrat Rep. Raul Grijalva [76] Diagnosed with Cancer
April 4, 2024
Rep. Lauren Boebert [CO, 37] hospitalized with acute blood clot, diagnosed with May-Thurner Syndrome
April 2, 2024
Rep. Dan Kildee [MI, 66] reflects on over a decade in Congress, upcoming race for 8th District [declines to run after cancer diagnosis]
January 8, 2024
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Epiphany is on it’s way!