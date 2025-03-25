Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

On the air since April 1, 1963 (with a hiatus during lockdown), Disney/ABC’s “General Hospital” is among the most successful soaps in radio/TV history, with an audience of nearly 2 million viewers: a multitude devoted to its story (such as it is), and therefore willing to sit through all its commercials—by now comprising 24 minutes per hour, or 40% of the whole spectacle. (Hence my parenthetical “such as it is.”) Those blatant ads (some of them minutes long) are now quietly augmented by much product placement all throughout the show, so that viewers may get the message without knowing it (although its fans appear to be aware of it, as they discuss such crafty moves on “social media”).

So what does “General Hospital” thus, overtly and covertly, pitch to us? Although it’s no more realistic than any other TV show set in a hospital—especially since, under COVID, hospitals have been incentivized to serve as killing grounds—in one way, “General Hospital” is comparable to many hospitals in (can this really be?) reality, since it too trades in products that make people sick, or sicker. Just as hospitals serve their patients greasy non-organic food chock-full of additives, “General Hospital” advertises KFC and other toxic snacks; and just as hospitals ply their inmates with Big Pharma’s wares, eschewing common remedies that yield little or no profit, that murderous cartel provides more advertising revenue for “General Hospital” than any other sponsors—over 60%, according to some estimates, which means that each episode includes over 14 minutes of advertising, or a whole quarter of each episode.

And then there’s the “vaccine,” which “General Hospital” promoted just as avidly as most other hospitals, both fictional and real, and TV overall. Here’s what ChatGPT has to say:

Yes, COVID-19 vaccination [sic] was promoted on General Hospital in various ways. The show, like many other TV series, incorporated public health messaging related to the pandemic [sic], including COVID-19 vaccines [sic].

In some episodes, characters were shown receiving the vaccine [sic] or discussing its importance as part of the storyline. These instances were part of the broader effort to educate [sic] the public about the vaccine [sic] and encourage people to get vaccinated [sic].

While General Hospital didn’t feature direct product placements for COVID vaccines [sic] (such as specific brand names like Pfizer or Moderna), the general promotion of vaccinations [sic] and adherence to public health guidelines was part of the narrative in several episodes during and after the height of the pandemic [sic].

Additionally, General Hospital has a long history of addressing public health issues [sic] within its storyline, so it wasn’t surprising that they would include COVID-19 vaccinations as part of their messaging during such a critical time.

What this brief survey doesn’t mention is Big Pharma’s power to dictate plot points in the show, just as the DoD, CIA and FBI have long done with countless movies and TV shows. This troubling influence (imagine how the New York Times or NPR would holler if it were the KGB dictating scripts of Russian TV dramas) made some headlines in 2017:

Vox:

Big pharma’s newest marketing tactic: infiltrating soap operas like General Hospital

May 18, 2017

The General Hospital character Anna Devane (played by Finola Hughes) has been diagnosed with an extremely rare condition Polycythemia vera (PV) on the show. The awareness campaign was backed by Incyte, the maker of a PV drug.

Wired:

The Tricky Ethics of Big Pharma Soft-Selling on Soap Operas

May 24, 2017

Medical professionals have raised concerns about whether General Hospital's plotline blurred the lines between disease awareness and advertisement.

While ChatGPT is very good at accurate surveys of received opinion, it tends to skirt those facts that “our free press” also avoids. And so, as to the probable “adverse events” whereby (many) cast members have “died suddenly” or fallen gravely ill, ChatGPT can’t seem to find anything about it; so (as usual) it’a left to us to tell the tale.

Nonfatal:

General Hospital's John J. York Emotionally Talks Returning to Soap After Cancer Battle

June 18, 2024

General Hospital star John J. York became emotional while discussing his battle with cancer and the overwhelming support he has received from fans while joining bone marrow donor registries. The 65-year-old soap opera actor was diagnosed with two types of blood and bone marrow cancer, myelodysplastic syndrome and smoldering multiple myeloma, in 2022 after a routine checkup. His treatment required bone marrow transplants to fight the disease. Appearing on Good Morning, York teared up when describing how many people signed up to donate bone marrow after he made his diagnosis public.

‘General Hospital’ Max Gail’s Wife Diagnosed With Cancer

April 19, 2024

General Hospital alum Max Gail’s wife has sadly been diagnosed with breast cancer. This all comes while she is caring for her husband while he is undergoing a mystery procedure.

The mother of General Hospital's Joey and Jay Clay has been diagnosed with a rare disorder

February 21, 2024

Lana Clay is the mother of Joey and Jay Clay the adorable twins who portray Ace Cassadine on General Hospital. Soap Hub says Lana recently shared a health update on X related to being diagnosed with the rare adrenal deficiency disorder Addison's disease. Soap Hub reported earlier that Mark Clay revealed that his wife spent time in the ICU because of sepsis and very low blood pressure. Lana is now at home and posted this message on X.

Fatal:

Actor David Gail, Best Known for Beverly Hills, 90210 and Port Charles, Dead at 58

January 21, 2024

Tampa, Florida - David Gail, the actor who played Dr. Joe Scanlon in more than 200 episodes of the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles, has died at the age of 58. Gail's credits also include playing Stuart Carson, the fiancé of Shannen Doherty’s Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210, and Dean Collins in the WB drama Savannah.Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, announced the news of his death on Instagram Friday, remembering her brother as both her "wingman" and "best friend." A cause of death for Gail has not been shared as of Sunday.

‘General Hospital’ Actress Robyn Bernard Found Dead in Open Field

March 13, 2024

San Jacinto, CA - Actress Robyn Bernard, who appeared in 145 episodes of the soap opera General Hospital in the 1980s, was found dead in a field behind a business in San Jacinto, California, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported. No cause of death has been established for Bernard, 64, who retired from show business more than two decades ago.

Billy Miller, Emmy-Winning Soap Opera Actor, Dead at 43

September 17, 2023

Very sad and extremely shocking news today out of the television universe: Billy Miller, a three-time Daytime Emmy winning soap opera actor — best known for his roles on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital — has passed away. He was 43 years old. Miller’s passing was also confirmed by The Belmont, one of the restaurant in which he was a part-owner in Los Angeles. No cause of death has been announced at this time. A native of Oklahoma, Miller was two days away from his birthday at the time of his death. The actor rose to small screen fame as the character of Richie Novak on All My Children’s Richie Novack, a role he took on from 2007-2008. From there, Miller went to The Young and the Restless and took over the role of Billy Abbott., staying with this top-rated drama from 2008-2014. During his six years on the latter program, Miller won three Daytime Emmys (two for Outstanding Supporting Actor and one for Outstanding Lead Actor).

Doug Sheehan, Star of General Hospital and Knots Landing, Dead at 75

July 8, 2024

Big Horn, Wyo. - Fans of both daytime and primetime soaps suffered a blow this week as news spread that Doug Sheehan, best known for his stints on General Hospital and Knots Landing, passed away. While a cause of death was not released, a notice from the Kane Funeral home shared that the 75-year-old died with his wife by his side on June 29th. While the handsome actor appeared on shows as diverse as Diagnosis Murder and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, it was his role as good-guy Joe Kelly on General Hospital which first brought him to the attention of many fans.

Ron Hale, soap actor from ‘Ryan’s Hope’ and ‘General Hospital,’ dies at 78

October 3, 2024

Ron Hale, a soap opera star who played Mike Corbin on “General Hospital” and Dr. Rodger Coleridge on “Ryan’s Hope,” has died. He was 78. The actor died in St. George, S.C., on Aug. 27, according to South Carolina-based Bryant Funeral Home. His cause of death was not disclosed. His niece Lori Brown said he died unexpectedly at his home, according to Soap Opera Network.

‘Seinfeld’ actor John Capodice dies

January 2, 2025

An actor known for his roles in “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “General Hospital” and “Seinfeld” has died. John Capodice was 83 years old. Capodice’s death was announced on the Pizzi Funeral Home’s website , according to Deadline. His death notice said he died on Dec. 30 but his cause of death was not listed.

General Hospital's Leslie Charleson hospitalized after horror fall just days before death

January 13, 2025

Leslie Charleson was rushed to hospital last week after suffering a horror fall. The General Hospital actress, who played Monica Quartermaine on the soap, has died at the age of 79. Her cause of death is yet to be revealed, but Leslie had been struggling with a number of illnesses in recent years. The TV star suffered several falls which prevented her from being able to get around. Leslie needed to use a walker to help with her mobility following the falls. She was even rushed to hospital just one week before her death after a fall.

N’Neka Garland, ‘General Hospital’ Producer, Dies at 49

March 30, 2023

N’Neka Garland, an Emmy-winning producer on General Hospital who spent the past 22 years with the venerable ABC soap opera, has died. She was 49. Garland suffered a heart attack at her home in Sherman Oaks and died Monday at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, her friend Cori Murray told The Hollywood Reporter. Garland, whose late half-brother was rap legend Tupac Shakur, served as coordinating producer on General Hospital since 2018 and then producer since 2021. She shared Daytime Emmy nominations for outstanding drama series in 2019, ’20 and ’21, winning two years ago.

‘General Hospital' star Jacklyn Zeman, aka Bobbie Spencer, dies at 70 after cancer battle

May 11, 2023

Jacklyn Zeman, who played Bobbie Spencer for 45 years on ABC’s “General Hospital,” has died at 70. Zeman died after a short battle with cancer, her family confirmed Wednesday. News of her death was first announced by the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini.

