Col. MacGregor recently appeared on “Daniel Davis Deep Dive,” which I also recommend, as a necessary alternative to the bull***t artists (and/or maniacs) in the White House and the Pentagon, and “free press” that amplifies their voices:

Those interested in knowing more—or anything—about the ouster of the Shah in 1979, and his replacement by the Ayatollahs, should get hold of Answer to History (1980), his memoir of that transfer by the Western powers (especially the US and UK). Written months before his death in 1980, the memoir is the Shah’s attempt to justify his rule, and to express his disappointment with Jimmy Carter, Valéry Giscard d’Estaing and James Callaghan, for their failure, or refusal, to support him—as the US had done in 1953, when the CIA, in league with Britain, overthrew Mohammad Mossadegh, the nation’s democratically-elected leader, and installed the Shah (a maneuver that the Agency dubbed Operation Ajax). They did this mainly to prevent Mossadegh from nationalizing Iran’s oil industry, which had long been controlled by the Anglo-American Oil Company (now BP).

Also worth noting (though downplayed in the Shah’s memoir) is the fact that SAVAK, Iran’s brutal secret police from 1957 to the end of his regime, was trained primarily by the CIA, and, a little later, Mossad’s more specialized training of its officers.

Thus the West, and its Israeli outpost, facilitated the Islamic Republic of Iran, just as the US did later with al Qaeda, and as the US and Israel did with Hamas, preferring those jihadists to the leftist PLO. (The US indirectly did the same with the Taliban.) All this was largely driven by the US’s need to counter, and bleed, the Soviets.