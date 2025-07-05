Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED STATES

Unlike Trump 45, (the boosted) Trump 47 is acting more and more like some weird cross between John Fetterman and Caligula:

‘This feels different': Conservative says new scandal knocked Trump off-kilter

June 26, 2025

Conservative writer Charlie Sykes claimed in a new article that President Donald Trump [79] has been so unnerved by the Iran scandal fueled by his own administration's claims that he can focus on nothing else. So far, only one of 17 intelligence agencies released reports on the possible effects of last weekend's bombing, yet the Trump administration continues to call it a raging success. When the press has questioned exactly how Trump knows Iran's nuclear capabilities have been wiped out, the president has been going ballistic. At Wednesday's NATO summit press conference at The Hague, Trump claimed The New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC were out to disparage him and the brave men and women who defend the country. "Trumpian rage rants are, of course, routine," Sykes wrote. "But Playbook suggests that this time feels different. 'The president posted 21 times on Truth Social yesterday about the supposed success of his military strikes. And at yesterday’s NATO summit — a moment specifically designed by the Western world for Trump to bask in the glory of a huge defense spending boost — he spent most of his public appearances repeating his assertions on Iran.'” Sykes turned to Politico's reporting to find the reasoning behind Trump's "latest indignant frenzy." "Critics see a president spooked by a bombshell leak that has undermined his authority," wrote Politico's Jack Blanchard and Dasha Burns.

Donald Trump's team sound alarm over president's health after 6 worrying signs

July 4, 2025

Researcher's Note – Trump Admits Getting Covid Vaccine [sic] Booster—After Earlier Saying He ‘Probably’ Wouldn’t: Link A total of 21 articles described 24 cases of new-onset psychotic symptoms following COVID-19 vaccination [sic]: Link

Heavy metal rocker David Roach hospitalized after ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis

June 30, 2025

David Roach has shared a shocking health update. The Junkyard frontman and his fiancée, Jennifer, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 26, to reveal that the heavy metal rocker has been hospitalized amid his ongoing battle with skin cancer. While the band first announced that Roach was fighting “an aggressive cancer diagnosis” back in January, a GoFundMe page set up in March further revealed that the “Hollywood” singer was battling “aggressive squamous cell carcinoma” affecting his “head, neck, and throat.” The couple explained that Roach had to visit the emergency room due to an “ongoing fever and cough” and, upon being admitted, he received “devastating” test results that “completely shattered our world.”

No age reported.

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren undergoes double lung transplant after pneumonia hospitalization

June 30, 2025

Former UFC fighter and Bellator champion Ben Askren underwent a double lung transplant one week after being placed on the waiting list due to severe pneumonia that left him on a ventilator in critical condition. His wife, Amy Askren, shared an emotional update on social media Monday morning, expressing gratitude and hope for his recovery. "We are so thankful to share that Ben has received a double lung transplant," Amy wrote. "It still doesn't feel real that he was walking around completely healthy just five weeks ago. So much can change so quickly. Askren, a 40-year-old father of three children, developed pneumonia following a staph infection. He was hospitalized in his home state of Wisconsin.

Jordan Walker Injury: Could resume assignment Saturday

June 27, 2025

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told reporters Friday that Walker (abdomen) could resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis as soon as Saturday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Walker [23] landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to appendicitis. He was able to avoid surgery after being treated with antibiotics and could be reinstated from the IL when eligible next Wednesday, per Denton.

Researcher's Note – Appendicitis has been suggested as an adverse event of special interest post-vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 after a numerical increase in the vaccine [sic] arm of a clinical trial: Link An Israeli team have done a good study here on vaccine [sic] side effects. They found 40% increased risk of Appendicitis 42 days post vax [sic]: Link MLB reducing COVID-19 measures for teams with 85% vaccination [sic] rate: Link

‘Dance Moms' Kelly Highland to Undergo Heart Surgery After Cancer Battle

June 25, 2025

Kelly Hyland [54] is preparing for heart surgery after recently completing chemotherapy for breast cancer. The Dance Moms alum was diagnosed with stage 1, grade 3 invasive carcinoma last year after discovering a lump in her breast. She started her chemotherapy and celebrated her milestone by ringing a bell at the hospital just a month ago. This week, her eldest daughter, Brooke Hyland, hopped on TikTok to update fans on her mother’s current condition – and revealed her new diagnosis. "You guys all watched her finish up her chemo and all of her breast cancer-related things," the 27-year-old dancer said on TikTok posted on June 24. "Unfortunately, right after that, she got news that she needs to get open heart surgery ... She was originally supposed to have surgery on Friday but now she has to go in tomorrow," she shared. "They are hoping to go in robotically, but if they aren't able to reach her heart then they will have to go in the traditional way...terrifying. Her heart is currently leaking."

‘DWTS' Pro Rylee Arnold Receives Unexpected Diagnosis at Age 20

June 25, 2025

Rylee Arnold is dealing with a new medical condition—and it's not one she expected to have at such a young age. The Dancing with the Stars pro, who just turned 20 earlier this month, revealed in a new TikTok video that she has been diagnosed with shingles, a virus that many people associate with affecting older populations. But as Arnold noted in her new post on Wednesday, June 25, it "turns out you can get shingles as a 20-year-old."

Researcher's Note – Herpes Zoster ( Shingles ) has been suggested as an adverse event of special interest post-vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 after a numerical increase in the vaccine [sic] arm of a clinical trial: Link An Israeli team have done a good study here on vaccine [sic] side effects. They found 43% increased risk of Shingles 42 days post vax [sic]: Link

CANADA

Former Comeback Kid bassist Matt Keil diagnosed with ALS, GoFundMe launched

June 27, 2025

Matt Keil — ex-bassist/vocalist for Comeback Kid from 2008 to 2014 — has been diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). With the disease being incurable and progressive, Keil's family has launched a GoFundMe to help support his care and ongoing medical needs. On May 2, 2024, Matt was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a progressive & fatal neurological disease that causes muscle weakness, paralysis, and respiratory failure.

No age reported.

Sen. Patrick Brazeau collapses while speaking during Senate debate on major projects bill

June 25, 2025

OTTAWA — Senate debate on the federal government’s major projects bill was briefly suspended after a senator collapsed on the floor of the chamber. Sen. Patrick Brazeau rose to speak before collapsing sideways onto the floor, though a Senate spokesman said that he appears to be recovering follow an examination by paramedics. The Quebec senator was speaking about Bill C-5, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s controversial legislation that would grant Ottawa sweeping new powers to fast-track project permits amid a trade war with the U.S.

UNITED KINGDOM

Singer Jessie J undergoes surgery after breast cancer diagnosis

June 24, 2025

British singer Jessie J [37] has undergone surgery for breast cancer that was diagnosed earlier this month. The singer announced this in a post on Instagram. She shared some images of the surgery and her stay in the hospital. "I will always show the good and difficult sides of every journey I go through," the singer writes.

"He has no job security, no savings, no pension, and when he can't work, no income": Fundraiser set up for leading rock music journalist after heart attack

June 24, 2025

A fundraiser has been set up to support rock music journalist Mick Wall [67] as he recovers from a second heart attack. Wall, who has written books on Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Eagles, Foo Fighters, Prince, Lemmy, Jimi Hendrix and more, was Classic Rock's editor-in-chief for five years, and has also written for Metal Hammer, Prog, Kerrang!, Mojo, Rolling Stone, Playboy and others. The fundraiser has been set up by fellow Classic Rock writer Jon Hotten, who reports that Wall suffered a stress-related heart attack earlier this month. "Mick and his wife Linda are being evicted from their home by their landlord," says Hotten. "As I write this, he has £70 in his bank account. He was already facing serious health problems after a disastrous bowel operation in December. Linda is a Senior Nursing Assistant at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. She works on the Complex Medicine ward with patients receiving end-of-life care, undertaking four 12-hour shifts per week."

NETHERLANDS

Emmelie Scholtens on the loss of her baby, her illness and her appointment

June 24, 2025

On May 19, [dressage rider] Emmelie Scholtens [39] shared a touching photo of the hand of her and Jeroen Witte's stillborn child. Scholtens has been through a difficult period, during which a rare form of chronic leukemia was diagnosed last winter, which partly caused the baby to not be viable. The treatment for the leukemia was successful and last week research showed that the blood values ​​are back to normal. Scholtens is now also back on the horse, about which - and of course also about the appointment to the KWPN stallion inspection committee (and the criticism of it) - Scholtens candidly tells in an interview with the Paardenkrant.

SPAIN

Spain star Bonmati in hospital with viral meningitis

June 29, 2025

Spain midfielder and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati is being treated in hospital for viral meningitis, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said Saturday. The RFEF said in a statement that Bonmati was "under ongoing medical observation" after tests led to her being diagnosed with viral meningitis. Bonmati, 27, did not train Thursday after feeling unwell and later posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed watching the 3-1 victory over Japan. Spain coach Montse Tome said after the match she was unsure if Bonmati would recover in time to play at the European Championship, which runs from July 2-27 in Switzerland. "Talking about meningitis can be scary, but in theory it is under control," said Tome. "We don't know long she's going to be absent. I can't say anything more than that.

Researcher's Note – Barcelona's players to be vaccinated [sic] against Covid-19 ahead of preseason: Link Possible safety signal for the COVID-19 vaccines [sic]: Herpes zoster meningitis and Herpes simplex meningitis ( both can cause viral meningitis ) have been suggested as an adverse event of special interest post-vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 after a numerical increase in the vaccine [sic] arm of a clinical trial: Link

INDIA

VP Dhankhar collapses at function in Nainital, recovers soon after

June 26, 2025

Dehradun - Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar [74] collapsed during the golden jubilee function of Kumaon University in Nainital today as he turned emotional while meeting his old-time parliamentary colleague Dr Mahendra Pal. The VP however returned to normal soon after, and was found hale and hearty as a team of doctors examined him at the event venue.

NEW ZEALAND

Hurricanes plead for donations after wider squad player’s partner diagnosed with rare, aggressive cancer

June 27, 2025

Auckland - The Hurricanes Super Rugby franchise has made a plea for donations for the partner of a wider training squad member, who has been diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of cancer. Mereana Pearce, 20, the girlfriend of young halfback Nui Muriwai, was recently diagnosed with small cell carcinoma of the ovary, hypercalcaemic type (SCCOHT) – a form of ovarian cancer that affects only one in 10 million women worldwide. Pearce has been told she may have only months left to live. She has had intensive rounds of chemotherapy, two major abdominal surgeries, high-dose radiation, and ongoing immunotherapy since her diagnosis.

