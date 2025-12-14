‘Unprecedented wave of super flu’ sweeps UK [and Belgium]

December 12, 2025

From a Dutch outlet:

The United Kingdom is experiencing an “unseen wave of superflu”. That’s what the health service says, a few days before a five-day strike by doctors. Minister of Health Wes Streeting calls on the so-called resident doctors, comparable to doctors in training with us, to refrain from their action. Influenza cases hit record numbers for this period of the year, NHS figures showed yesterday. In a week, the number of cases has increased by 55 percent, with an average of 2,660 patients in hospitals every day of the past week.

“With a record demand for emergency aid and ambulances and an impending doctor’s strike, this unprecedented wave of superflu puts the NHS in the worst possible situation for this period of the year,” said Meghana Pandit of the NHS. The situation of the NHS has long posed a major political challenge to the left-wing government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

If the strike does indeed start on Wednesday, it will be the fourteenth doctors’ strike since March 2023. A conflict over pay and training is under way between the doctors in training and the Government. Minister Streeting called on doctors to accept the government’s offer. London met the demands around training, Streeting said, but on wages the government cannot and will not move. For the government, a 28.9 percent wage increase over the past three years is sufficient, but the British Medical Association, which unites young doctors, is demanding an additional 26 percent. The government’s proposal will be submitted to supporters in the coming days via an online poll that will conclude on Monday.

On Belgium:

A note from our researcher, a Belgian living in the US: Probably thanks to the jabs. I hear from my dad in Belgium there are plenty of sick there, too. Half of the nurses in the his nursing home are sick. All multi jabbed.

According to an AI summary, these are the UK vaccines:

In the UK, several flu vaccines are used depending on age and risk, including the nasal spray LAIV for kids, cell-cultured (IIVc) and egg-cultured (IIVe) inactivated shots, adjuvanted (aTIV), high-dose (IIV-HD), and recombinant (IIVr/QIVr) vaccines, with the choice balancing protection (trivalent vs. quadrivalent) and suitability (e.g., egg allergy), with GOV.UK providing detailed guidance for the 2025-2026 season.

Types of Vaccines Available

LAIV (Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine): A nasal spray, typically for children aged 2 to under 18, though sometimes used off-label for others.

IIVc (Cell-Cultured Inactivated Influenza Vaccine): Trivalent (3 strains), often egg-free, used for various groups, including young children and those with egg allergies.

IIVe (Egg-Cultured Inactivated Influenza Vaccine): Trivalent or Quadrivalent (4 strains), used if other vaccines aren’t suitable.

aTIV (Adjuvanted Trivalent Vaccine): For people aged 50+, offering enhanced protection.

IIV-HD (High-Dose Trivalent Vaccine): For those aged 60+, providing stronger immunity.

IIVr/QIVr (Recombinant Vaccine): Trivalent or Quadrivalent, often for adults 18-64 in risk groups, or older adults.

Key Considerations

Age & Risk: Different vaccines are preferred for children (LAIV first), adults 18-64 (risk groups), and those 65+ (aTIV, IIV-HD, IIVr preferred).

Egg Allergy: Cell-cultured (IIVc) or recombinant (IIVr/QIVr) vaccines are used for those with egg allergies.

Strain Coverage: Most are trivalent (TIV), protecting against 3 strains; some are quadrivalent (QIV), covering 4.

Healthcare providers use these types, guided by the annual UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advice, to offer the most appropriate vaccine for each individual.

Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine (LAIV): This is a nasal spray vaccine (brand name Fluenz) which uses a weakened live virus.

The live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV), otherwise known as the nasal flu vaccine is a weakened form of the virus licensed for use in children.

It is the preferred option for most eligible children aged 2 to less than 18 years, including those in clinical risk groups. An injectable alternative is available for children with contraindications or if parents object to the porcine gelatine content.

Cell-based Inactivated Influenza Vaccine (IIVc): This injected, egg-free vaccine is suitable for most age groups from 6 months upwards. It is the first-line alternative to the nasal spray for children and a primary option for adults in clinical risk groups aged 18 to 64 years.

Recombinant Inactivated Influenza Vaccine (IIVr): Licensed from 18 years of age (brand name Supemtek), this egg-free injectable vaccine is a preferred option for adults in clinical risk groups, and is also recommended for those aged 65 and over.

Adjuvanted Trivalent Inactivated Influenza Vaccine (aIIV): This injected vaccine includes an adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

This aIIV vaccine is now licensed for people aged 50 and over.

It is a preferred vaccine for adults aged 50 years and over.

High-Dose Inactivated Influenza Vaccine (IIV-HD): This vaccine (brand name Efluelda) contains higher levels of antigen to create a better immune response in older adults. It is licensed for use in people aged 60 years and older and is one of the preferred options for this age group.

Egg-cultured Inactivated Influenza Vaccine (IIVe): Standard egg-cultured vaccines (brands like Vaxigrip, Influenza vaccine TIV MYL) are available but are generally considered a second-line or third-line option, used only when preferred vaccines are unavailable, due to concerns about potential “egg adaptation” affecting effectiveness against certain strains.

Neither Belgium nor UK have mRNA because they are not yet formulated although they are working on it.

This is for Belgium:

Three types of trivalent influenza vaccines are available: the standard-dose influenza vaccine, the (new) standard-dose influenza vaccine with adjuvant, and the high-dose influenza vaccine. The primary target groups for vaccination, according to the High Council of Health (HGR), remain unchanged. A new element in the HGR’s recommendation is that (based on one study) they recommend the enhanced vaccines (with adjuvant or high-dose) for patients aged 65 years and older. Vaccination against influenza and COVID-19 can be safely and effectively administered together. Although influenza vaccines offer partial protection against influenza infection, assessing the benefit in terms of morbidity and mortality remains difficult due to the lack of data on protection against influenza complications in vulnerable populations. Any added value of the enhanced vaccines (with adjuvant or high-dose) against influenza complications is only supported by limited evidence.

UK flu vaxx uptake:

As of 30 November 2025, latest operational flu vaccination figures show that: Amongst adults: 41% in those aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group (excluding immunosuppressed) have been vaccinated; 42% in those aged six months to 65 who are immunosuppressed have been vaccinated.

For Belgium there are no numbers for 2025 yet. Here is a summary for 2024 :

Of the people who received an invitation for the flu shot from their general practitioner in 2024, 54.2% received the vaccination. This is slightly lower than in 2023, when the vaccination rate was 55.2%, but higher than in the years before the coronavirus pandemic (52.6% in 2019). In total, 20.3% of the Dutch population was vaccinated against the flu via their general practitioner in 2024, which is comparable to last year (20.4%).



The vaccination rate was lowest (27.1%) in the group under 60 years of age with a medical indication and highest (67.5%) in the group aged 60 and older with a medical indication for the flu shot. Within the latter group, we see that people with chronic kidney failure have the highest vaccination rate (68.4%), followed by people with dementia (67.2%) or a chronic heart condition (62.9%).



The recent epidemic is from a strain that is not included in the recent jabs.

But, according to one of the main newspapers, the jab has now even MORE importance !!!