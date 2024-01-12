This morning—January 11, 2024—YouTube took down this interview I did with Tessa Lena back in 2021
It must be very dangerous; but, if it is, what took Google so long—three years!—to take this "harmful" conversation down?
The link is in Tessa’s post below.
From Tessa Lena:
YouTube, a.k.a. CensorshipCentral.
It's instructive to remember that until 2015 their motto was "Don't be evil". One could be forgiven for assuming that to save on ink they left out the back-half "Don't be evil — that's our job!"
Along with the Alphabet restructuring, 2015 also brought the adoption of their new motto: "Do the right thing". Again they appear to have left out a few words ... "Do the right thing — by the security state!"
The censors' censers just keep on blowing smoke and calling it incense.