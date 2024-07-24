It isn’t the “pandemic” that’s killed (and killing) millions, but the lockdowns, mandates and—especially—”vaccines”:

UNITED STATES

19 nurses “died suddenly”:

Stephanie Kay Simpkins, 43, nurse passed away unexpectedly

July 19, 2024

Joliet, Illinois - Stephanie Kay Simpkins, age 43, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. She worked in health care nearly her entire working career, achieving her primary goal in becoming a Nurse. As a Nurse, she was everything you wanted.

No cause of death reported.

Julia M. Broadwater, 66, ICU nurse, dies of glioblastoma

July 18, 2024

Merrimack, NH - Julia M. Broadwater, 66, of Merrimack, NH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024, at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack surrounded by her loving family after battling Glioblastoma brain cancer. After graduating from college, Julia began working as a Registered Nurse (RN) in the N.I.C.U. for more than 40 years. She most recently worked at Southern NH Medical Center in Nashua and retired this past fall in 2023.

Brenda J. Linscott, 63, passed away after fighting pancreatic cancer

July 18, 2024

Crooksville, OH - Brenda J. Linscott, 63, of Crooksville, passed away peacefully at her daughter's residence on July 17, 2024, after fighting a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was a Philo High School 1979 graduate, and graduated from the Vocational Schools nursing program, worked lifelong nurse, worked for over 20 years at Primecare in Zanesville and then for the Columbus Veterans Affairs as a nurse until retirement in 2024.

Kathy Ann Acosta, age 55, nurse practitioner, dies

July 17, 2024

Victoria, TX - Kathy Ann Acosta, age 55, passed away Friday, July 12, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Kathy was a dedicated and hard worker, she climbed the medical career ladder, spending many years working as a Registered Nurse before she graduated with her master's degree taking on more with her new role as a Nurse Practitioner, spending over twenty years caring for others in her career.

No cause of death reported.

Katherine Andrea Bailey, 51, cardiac nurse dies

July 17, 2024

Berkley, MI - Katherine Andrea Bailey, a beacon of love and compassion, left this world on July 16, 2024, at the age of 51. Katherine's academic achievements were a testament to her intelligence and drive. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Baker College, which laid the foundation for her successful career as a Registered Cardiac Nurse. Her tenure at Ascension St. John Hospital in the 5 North ward was marked by her deep empathy, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to her patients' well-being.

No cause of death reported.

Hilda Ann Bentley, 61, nurse, passed away unexpectedly

July 17, 2024

Santa Fe, TX - Hilda Ann Bentley, of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at her home at the age of 61. Hilda was a nurse for over 30 years. Hilda was a shining light to everyone who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Richard James Miller, 57, nurse, dies unexpectedly at home

July 17, 2024

Pence, WI - Richard James Miller, age 57, of Pence, WI, died unexpectedly in his home Sunday, July 14, 2024. After the Army, Rich attended Fox Valley Tech, and earned his associate's degree in nursing which allowed him to have a fulfilling career as a registered nurse at Gogebic Medical Care Facility in Wakefield, MI. Rich adored the elderly residents' stories and had a natural gift of brightening their day with a joke or anecdote, reminding him of his Grandpa Miller telling him about the good 'ole days.

No cause of death reported.

Kay (Ayers) Pfluke, 59 - Healthcare worker loses battle with glioblastoma

July 17, 2024

Avon, NY - Kay (Ayers) Pfluke, 59, of Avon, gained her wings on July 15th, 2024, within her home, after a courageous battle against glioblastoma multiforme (brain cancer), since August 2023. Kay was a passionate employee of U of R, (University of Rochester) for over 35 years, within the Uro-Gynecology department. She took pride in her work at the office, helping each patient and assisting the doctors with procedures.

No cause of death reported.

The University of Rochester's "vaccination" policy:

The University continues to encourage employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and all boosters and will continue to offer employees the ability to receive these vaccinations along with the flu vaccine on-site through our annual vaccination programs.

https://www.rochester.edu/coronavirus-update/

Tina M. Rinker, age 56 - LPN dies after a brief illness (three weeks)

July 17, 2024

Tina M. Rinker, age 56, of Nevada, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2024, at 10:46 am at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. Tina was a 1986 graduate of Wynford High School and Tri Rivers Vocational School where she received her LPN. She had worked as a nurse for many years for the Homecare Network in Perrysburg, Ohio.



No cause of death reported.

Rinker “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

After an illness of three weeks I am confident she is with The Lord and her brother that passed before her. I have a post office. Box where cards of condolences can be sent to her family.

James Richard (Rick) Cannon, 40

July 16, 2024

Ayden, North Carolina - James Richard (Rick) Cannon, 40, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2024, after a brief illness. He graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in nursing in 2007. Rick was a collector of sports memorabilia and an avid Duke Blue Devils fan. He was employed with Fresenius Medical Care of Raleigh.

No cause of death reported.

Frank John DuFriend, 56, 2024 Nurse of the Year, passes away unexpectedly

July 16, 2024

Toledo, OH - Frank John DuFriend passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2024, at Pro-Medica Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, with his husband by his side. Frank graduated from Pima College in Tucson with high honors as a Registered Nurse and worked at hospitals in Tucson and San Diego until he and Rob moved to Toledo, Ohio. There he worked at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital where he was awarded the honor of Nurse of the Year in 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Meaghan Elizabeth Loya, 34 - ICU Nurse

July 16, 2024

Bradford, CT - Meaghan Elizabeth Loya passed away peacefully on Sunday July 14, 2024, to join her lord Jesus Christ. She graduated from Reinhart University in Waleska, GA with a BA in piano performance in 2013. She then went on to receive a BSRN from Charleston Southern University in 2020, and began her career as an ICU nurse in May of 2020 at MUSC Health in Orangeburg, SC. Meaghan loved being a Mom, piano, hiking, painting, and her dogs.

No cause of death reported.

Teresa Rene Lively, 48, emergency room nurse

July 15, 2024

Benton, AR - Teresa Rene Lively, a devoted registered nurse known for her grace and compassion, passed away on July 9, 2024. Teresa was born on May 1, 1976, in Little Rock, Arkansas, and her legacy as a caring healthcare professional will be cherished by all who knew her. Throughout her career at the National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs, Teresa exemplified unwavering dedication in the emergency department.

No cause of death reported.

Bonnie J. (O'Brien) Clark, 61, nurse, dies unexpectedly

July 20, 0024

Holden, Massachusetts - Bonnie J. (O'Brien) Clark, age 61, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, July 15, 2024. After graduating from Danvers High School, Bonnie earned a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Fitchburg State University. She worked for many years as a Maternal Child Health nurse at Visiting Nurse Association in Worcester.

No cause of death reported.

Financial help sought for funeral expenses of Cuban nurse who passed away in the U.S.

July 19, 2024

Family and friends of Cuban nurse Danay García Hernández, who passed away this Monday in Texas, are seeking financial assistance to cover her funeral expenses in the United States. García, 49, and mother of a young teenager, succumbed to lung cancer after a prolonged battle with the disease. A close source informed CiberCuba that she had been hospitalized due to complications and suffered two cardiac arrests that led to her death. García emigrated to the United States in 2022 after living in Ecuador for approximately seven years.

Terry Neal Bowman, 66

July 20, 2024

Louisville, Kentucky - Terry Neal Bowman, age 66, was born March 6, 1958, and returned to his Heavenly Father July 18, 2024. Terry was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a hero to many. He was a Registered Nurse who touched the lives of childhood cancer patients for over 30 years at Norton Children's Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Donna Ann (McMullan) Biggers, 64

July 20, 2024

Magnolia, Arkansas - Donna Ann (McMullan) Biggers, left this world on July 18, 2024, to join the angels. She passed away peacefully at the Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, AR, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. In 1979, Donna embarked on a remarkable 40-year career in nursing, specializing in obstetrics. She began her journey in healthcare by attending a nursing program where she earned her LPN. She furthered her education by obtaining a bachelor's degree in nursing from Southern Arkansas University.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Kay "Jenn" O'Connor, 54

July 15, 2024

Martinsville, Indiana - Jennifer Kay "Jenn" O'Connor, 54, of Martinsville, passed away Friday, July 12, 2024 at IU Health Morgan Hospital. Jenn worked as a certified nurse assistant at ACS.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 11:

Emily Jessica Haynes, 33

July 11, 2024

Syracuse, UT - Emily Jessica Haynes, a devoted mother, wife, daughter and sister passed away unexpectedly at the home she grew up in. Emily felt the need at an early age to help people, especially her younger brother Heston. While going to Roy High School she made the decision to become a nurse as a career so she could continue to help others. She graduated from Weber State University with a BS in Nursing and just recently received her Master’s in Nursing to become a Nurse Practitioner.

No cause of death reported.

12 inmates “died suddenly”:

Inmate dies at Lee County Detention Facility

July 20, 2024

Lee County, Ala. - An inmate at the Lee County Detention Facility died unexpectedly Saturday morning, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO says Corrections Deputies were conducting cell checks and serving breakfast when they discovered a male inmate unresponsive in his cell around 4:45 a.m. Opelika Fire and Rescue and ETS medical responded and attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful. The unidentified inmate was pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m. The deceased inmate was 39 years old and was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility on Wednesday on failure to appear warrants involving charges of domestic violence, misdemeanor drug possession, and traffic violations. The inmate did not appear to have any signs of trauma on first inspection. An autopsy is pending.

Kansas inmate serving time for burglary found dead in his cell

July 20, 2024

El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) inmate Blade A. Floyd, 24, died Thursday, July 18, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Floyd was found unresponsive in his cell. Staff and EMS administered life-saving measures but were unable to revive him. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

Man incarcerated in Cuyahoga County Jail dies after ' medical emergency '

July 20, 2024

Cleveland, OH — A man incarcerated at the Cuyahoga County Jail died in his cell on Friday evening, a county spokesperson said. Jennifer Ciaccia, press secretary for Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne, confirmed that corrections center staff responded to a "medical" emergency involving an incarcerated man at around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Staff found the man unresponsive on his bunk. Medical staff rendered aid to the man before he was pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Inmate dies at Grand County Jail due to ‘unknown medical reasons’

July 19, 2024

Moab, UT - An individual in custody at the Grand County Jail died on July 19 due to unknown medical reasons, according to a news release from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. Life-saving measures were performed on the individual who was “in custody at the time of the incident,” but were unsuccessful, according to the release.

No age or cause of death reported.

Four inmates “died suddenly” in Georgia:

Inmate dead at Wilcox State Prison, GDC confirms

July 19, 2024

Abbeville, Ga. — An inmate died on Thursday at Wilcox State Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. They say Arthur Williams was serving 12 years for aggravated assault out of Newton County with a maximum release date of December 2025. They did not provide a cause of death. Williams' body is being turned over to the GBI Crime Lab to determine an official cause of death.



This is not the only death in a Central Georgia prison in July. 27-year-old Zachary Olivar was found dead early Tuesday morning at Johnson State Prison. His cause of death is undetermined at this time. There are no reports of a fight or signs of foul play, according to the Department of Corrections. Johnson County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley says prison staff were doing rounds when they found Olivar's body on the ground.



Jarod Quayshawn Williams died on Wedensday at Macon State Prison while serving a 20-year prison sentence of voluntary manslaughter out of Dekalb County. He had at most four years left in his sentence since he had been in custody since 2008. It is unclear what caused Williams's death based on the Department of Correction's statement.



42-year-old Torrey Forrester was also found dead in July at Washington State Prison. His cause of death is unknown. Forrester was serving three years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in Catoosa County with a maximum release date of March 2025.



13WMAZ also reported four other inmate deaths in June. One at Smith State Prison, Dooly State Prison, Telfair State Prison and Central State Prison.

Inmate found dead in Adams County Jail

July 18, 2024

Friendship, WI - A 38-year-old man was found unresponsive in his Adams County Jail cell Monday night and has died, officials said. Corrections officers found the inmate just after 6 p.m. July 17. Police say the man was serving a sentence for an unspecified crime and was received July 1 by the jail. Lifesaving efforts by corrections staff, deputies and responding paramedics were not successful. The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Vista jail inmate suffers medical crisis, dies in hospital

July 17, 2024

Vista, CA — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of an inmate who suffered a medical emergency at Vista Detention Facility and died a day later in a hospital. Deputies conducting a safety check inside a housing unit at the South Melrose Drive jail found the 53-year-old man suffering from an unknown type of ailment at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 14, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Monday evening.

No cause of death reported.

Rikers detainee dies after guards ignored plea for medical attention, attys say

July 16, 2024

New York City, NY - A 23-year-old Rikers Island detainee died Sunday night after experiencing a medical emergency that her attorneys say went ignored by jail staff. Charizma Jones, who was serving a sentence on Rikers Island for a slashing she committed in Manhattan last year, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital last week after a medical issue she had allegedly complained about to officers quickly got worse. After entering the hospital with the serious illness, a judge ordered her release from custody without bail. Four days later, Jones died. Jones is the fourth person to die in DOC custody or shortly after being released from it this year and the 32nd person to die since Mayor Eric Adams took office at the start of 2022.

No cause of death reported.

Cass County Jail inmate found dead is identified

July 16, 2024

Fargo, N.D. — An inmate found dead at Cass County Jail last night has been identified as 37-year-old Alexis Phillips of Ogema, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says Phillips died after a medical emergency.



No cause of death reported.

ITALY

20 “died suddenly” in the water, on the beach:

Tragedy on the Pergole beach: boy gets ill and dies

July 20, 2024

Realmonte (Sicily) - Bathers in shock on the beach of the Pergolas in Realmonte. A 13-year-old boy from Raffadali died after suffering a sudden illness in the water. The teenager was unconscious. An ambulance of 118 arrived and the helicopter landed. Transported to the emergency room of the San Giovanni di Dio hospital in Agrigento, the boy died shortly after from cardiac arrest. All the doctors' attempts to keep him alive were useless.

Illness in the pool, Elisa dies at 13

July 18, 2024

Poviglio (Emilia Romagna) - Elisa Amadasi, the 13-year-old girl who had had a sudden illness in the pool in Guastalla, did not make it. After eight days of hope and prayers, she died this morning at the Maggiore hospital in Parma where she was hospitalized in the Resuscitation Department. The young girl was at the swimming pools in Guastalla, when everything happened on Wednesday, July 10. For reasons yet to be clarified, after a dip in deep water, she did not come up. The lifeguard practiced cardiac massage. On the spot intervened the helicopter that had transported the girl to Parma, where she was hospitalized in the Pediatric Intensive Care department. Unfortunately, her condition has never improved. The investigations will clarify what happened, if it was a sudden illness that came to the 13-year-old who had previously been seen diving at other times.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 13:

Died at 15 after a dip in the pool

July 13, 2024

Bolzano (Trentino-Alto Adige) - After two days of hospitalization in Bolzano, the fifteen-year-old from Prissiano died after two days of hospitalization in Bolzano, who, on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 10, had been ill while swimming with some friends in the pool of the Lido of San Leonardo in Passiria. The young boy had been ill while he was in the pool. He had dived into the water and had not emerged again: immediately, at that point, the alarm that saw the country’s firefighters, the White Cross, the emergency doctor and the helicopter rescue. After being brought back by the pool and resuscitated, the 15-year-old had been taken to the helicopter and urgently transferred to the hospital in Bolzano.

No cause of death reported.

Torre del Greco, 16-year-old boy drowned at sea

July 19, 2024

Torre del Greco (Naples) - Pietro was 16 years old, together with his group he had gone to Torre del Greco, on a beach in Via Litoranea. He probably had a fatal illness around lunchtime: next to him, near the breakwater barrier, a boy from the community saw him drown and immediately asked for help. The lifeguards intervened to bring him back to shore, but the maneuvers to revive him did not have an effect. The body was seized by the prosecutor of Torre Annunziata, investigations entrusted to the police. No injuries were found on his body, so the autopsy will determine the cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

Leonardo Belladonna died at 17: the fatal fall in the pool after an illness, the organs donated

July 17, 2024

Leonardo Belladonna, 17, didn't make it. His heart ceased to beat at the hospital where he had been hospitalized in the night between Saturday and Sunday after the illness that caught him, with the subsequent fall, in a swimming pool at a farmhouse in Ponzano di Fermo.​ The news that no one would ever want to hear came late last night, when doctors confirmed there was nothing more to do. Leonardo Belladonna, 17, was dead. The organs were donated.



No cause of death reported.

Died at the age of 21 in Venice during the Redentore Festival, she had jumped in the water for a night bath: illness hypothesis

July 21, 2024

Venice - The 21-year-old Linda Zennaro died after a night swim in Venice, during the celebrations of the feast of the Redeemer: her boyfriend launched the alarm. Her body was recovered around 1:30 on the night between Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, by firefighters. Linda Zennaro, resident in Favaro Veneto, was with her boyfriend in Alberoni, on the island of Lido di Venezia, when she decided to dive into the sea in front of the lighthouse Rocchetta at the Lido. According to the first information reported, the boy would not have seen her again and, after calling her several times in the dark of the lagoon, he alerted the rescue. Attempts by the medical staff of 118 to resuscitate her were futile. The cause of death of Linda Zennaro is still to be determined. According to the first hypothesis, the girl could have died following a sudden illness immediately after entering the water. In the next few hours, the PM will have to decide whether or not to order an autopsy.

No cause of death reported.

He has an illness during a diving trip: 57-year-old scuba diver died

July 18, 2024

Nardò (Puglia) - A 57-year-old diver died in Santa Caterina, was caught by an illness during a diving trip. Giovanni Negro, 57, died this morning, on Thursday 18 July, in Nardò. According to the first reconstructions, the man lost his life during an underwater fishing trip to Santa Caterina. The 57-year-old had dived with his cousin, but while he was immersed he suddenly suffered an illness, which was fatal. Unnecessary attempts at resuscitation - the rescue was promptly activated. The crew of a boat and then a team of the Port Authority intervened to transport the diver to the nearest port. Despite the resuscitation attempts by medical personnel, however, the man died.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy on the Domitian coast, man drowned in the sea

July 21, 2024

Castel Volturno (Caserta) - Drama on a free beach of the Domitian coast. A 47-year-old Ghanaian man drowned at sea, probably because of a sudden illness. After the request for help on the spot arrived the medics of 118 and lifeguards of the nearby lido, unfortunately nothing could be done but to ascertain the death.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Lerici, 28-year-old boy dies, drowned

July 21, 2024

Lerici (Liguria) - A 28-year-old boy died this afternoon in Lerici, shortly after 13, when for causes still to be clarified - it is assumed a sudden illness - he drowned. The alarm was raised by a girl who was in the sea area of Venere Azzurra, who saw the body floating unconscious near the rocks and immediately alerted help. The first to intervene were the lifeguards, then came the medics and a helicopter, but for the 28-year-old there was already nothing more to do.

No cause of death reported.

A 36-year-old man drowned in the Bruna river. Useless rescue for the man

July 21, 2024

Gavorrano (Grosseto) - Tragedy just before 3 pm. A young man of 36 years died, probably drowned, between Gavorrano and Castiglione della Pescaia, in the river Bruna. It happened just before 15 on 21 July. On the spot, the medics 118 of Grosseto intervened with a medical machine but there was nothing more for the man to do. The firefighters' divers also intervened. Among the hypotheses as cause of death is also that of a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness on a SUP (Stand up Paddleboard), unnecessary heart massage on the shore: Daniele Fochi dies under the eyes of his wife

July 19, 2024

Farrara (Emilia Romagna) - The alarm given by two tourists; help was useless. The retired restaurant owner, Daniele Fochi was 69 years old. He had immersed himself in the water with his SUP and started paddling on his feet, when suddenly he felt sick and was rushed back to shore. Attempts to revive him with CPR and defibrillator were useless, the man died at the age of 69 years under the eyes of his wife. To raise the alarm were two tourists who realized that the man was in trouble, then the nearest lifeguard intervened, and the man was brought back to the shore where the 118 rescuers tried to revive him.

No cause of death reported.

Campomarino di Maruggio: tourist died from a sudden illness

July 18, 2024

Campomarino (Taranto) - An Italian tourist living in Germany lost his life yesterday in Puglia, crushed by a sudden illness while he was on the beach. The man, 51, was on vacation in Campomarino, a seaside resort off the coast of Maruggio. According to the first reconstructions, the man was quietly on the beach when he was suddenly taken ill. The swimmers present immediately sounded the alarm and 118 rescuers arrived. Unfortunately, despite the timely resuscitation attempts, the doctors could not help but note the death of the 51-year-old. Still to be clarified the precise causes of the illness that has crushed the man. The news threw in pain the family and acquaintances of the tourist, who was in Puglia to spend a period of relaxation. This is the umpteenth drama that has taken place on the beaches of Puglia in recent weeks. Only in recent days, in fact, several cases of sudden illness have caused the death of people in different seaside resorts in the region.

No cause of death reported.

A sudden illness could be the cause of drowning that took place yesterday afternoon

July 17, 2024

Vieste (Puglia) - A sudden illness could be the cause of the drowning that took place yesterday afternoon of Savina Disanti, 57 years old, a figure well known and esteemed in Vieste for his commitment to cultural activities and as a book. According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, Savina was in the water with one of her granddaughters when she felt an illness, which then led to drowning. She was rescued with a rubber dinghy and transported to the ground, the medics of 118 and the helicopter rescue, arrived on the spot, attempted several resuscitation maneuvers. Unfortunately, there was nothing more to do for her. The news has deeply shaken the city.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy on the coast in Latina, he enters the sea for a swim and dies: he was 39 years old

July 17, 2024

Latina (Lazio) - He had just entered the sea for a swim when he suffered an illness and died. It happened yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Latina. To lose his life a 39-year-old man. All attempts to revive the man have been useless. The health workers who intervened on the ground were forced to declare the death of the 39-year-old. The man entered the water and immersed himself in the waves. But then he suffered an illness. The alarm went off immediately. While he was groped in the waves, the lifeguard immediately mobilized to save him. The lifeguard immediately ran towards the sea and managed to bring the thirty-nine-year-old back to the shore. In the meantime, the medics had already been triggered. In a short time two ambulances of 118 arrived in front of the beach. After about half an hour of trying, there was nothing more to do. It seems to have been a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy on the beach of Torre Pedrera, tourist goes swimming and is crushed by an illness

July 17, 2024

Torre Pedrera (Rimini) - Tragedy on Wednesday morning (July 17) on the beach of Torre Pedrera. A man, 69 years old, living in the province of Reggio Emilia, and on the Riviera for a few days of vacation in the company of his wife, lost his life after suffering an illness in the water, a few meters from the shore. It happened around 10:30. According to some witnesses, the man had just entered the water when he collapsed unconscious. Immediate intervention by the lifeguard which has implemented emergency protocols with the use of the defibrillator. An ambulance of 118 immediately arrived on the spot, but after 30 minutes of attempts to revive the tourist, it was impossible to do anything but ascertain the death.

No cause of death reported.

He feels sick in the pool, dies during transport to hospital

July 17, 2024

Bologna (Emilia Romagna) - He was in the pool with his wife, son and brother when suddenly he felt ill. It happened around 12.30, on July 17, at the Junior club in Rastignano, on the outskirts of Bologna. To suffer a sudden illness was a 38-year-old of Nigerian origin, who was immediately rescued but arrived at the Sant'Orsola hospital. While swimming, the man would have some sort of health failure. He was immediately rescued by the lifeguards of the pool and two doctors present in the structure who practiced the cardiac massage and called 118. An ambulance and an auto medic arrived at the scene and the 38-year-old was rushed to the Sant'Orsola hospital but for him there was nothing to do.

No cause of death reported.

Illness while riding a jet ski in Salento, 42-year-old Massimo Stefano Dragos died

July 17, 2024

Lecce (Pulgia) - A 42-year-old, Massimo Stefano Dragos, died - according to an initial reconstruction due to a sudden illness - while riding a jet ski that he had rented in a lido of Salve, in the province of Lecce. The body was recovered offshore by a boat and taken to the quay of the port in Torre Vado, Marina of Morciano di Leuca, where the carabinieri intervened. The death would be due to natural causes. On the body, from an initial inspection, no injuries were detected. The man worked in Salve, Pescoluse's navy. This is the sixth fatal illness on the beach in Puglia in recent days.

No cause of death reported.

Sick on the beach, dies 44

July 16, 2024

Castel Volturno (Caserta) - The tragedy occurred on one of the beaches of the village where a 44-year-old man died following a sudden illness probably due to excessive heat. The victim was in the company of his family, he had decided to spend a few hours on the beach. After the request for help had been made on the spot, the health staff of 118 took over, who unfortunately could not help but note the death.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 13:

Killed by an illness after a dip in the sea. A 70-year-old from Brindisi died in Porto Cesareo on Saturday morning

July 13, 2024

Porto Cesareo (Puglia) - A dip in the sea in the Lido Taboo in Porto Cesareo, but the 70-year-old from Brindisi, a regular customer of the structure where he had decided to spend his holidays this year, suffered a sudden illness while he was alone in the water. The lifeguards, spotted the man in difficulty, dived and brought him back to the beach, where he was given the first care to try to revive him, waiting for the arrival of 118. But all the attempts made by the medics proved to be in vain. A morning of vacation has turned into tragedy.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 11:

Found dead in the river at 45: his brother had recently also died. The search went on all night, at dawn the discovery of the body

July 11, 2024

Manciano (Grosseto) - The 45-year-old tobacconist from the village was found dead in the Fiora River. The alarm of the disappearance was triggered late yesterday afternoon. The search started by the carabinieri and firefighters in the area of the Fiora river led to the discovery of the car on the banks of the river, in a place where the man often loved going to swim. The search continued throughout the night, when this morning at the first light of dawn the firefighters found the body of the 45-year-old adrift. It is assumed that he may have been taken ill. The 45-year-old man had recently lost his 48-year-old brother who died after a long illness.

No cause of death reported.

