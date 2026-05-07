A few weeks ago, Karoline Leavitt told the press, with a straight face (the only one she has) that Donald Trump “is about the best-read president in history.” Let’s give her the benefit of the doubt, and assume that she meant American history; although, if one asked her, she might deny it, since, in her wide, empty eyes, Trump is the absolute best president in every way‚ not just in US history, but in the history of the world. Certainly that’s what he thinks; and so she thinks it, too (unless she only said it out of fear).

In any case, to say that Donald Trump is “about the best-read president” in this nation’s history is hardly less ridiculous than claiming that he’s better-read than, say, Charles de Gaulle, Nelson Mandela and/or Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. That’s a laugh; but claiming that DJT is better-read than (say) Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Woodrow Wilson and/or John F, Kennedy is just as laughable, since Trump, who read only books on business while at Wharton, and self-help guides like Norman Vincent Peale’s The Power of Positive Thinking, reads nothing now—except the press, as Leavitt clarified, claiming that he’s always scanning what the press pumps out.

And even that claim is absurd, since, between his hours of golf (this time around, he’s played it on 100+ days—22% of his presidency), public bragging, late-night ravings on Truth Social [sic], “deal-making,” flying all around on Qatar’s “Air Force One,” hunching over architectural plans to wreck the Capitol, gorging on fast food and ordering the persecution of his enemies, he clearly doesn’t have the time to read and/or watch the media as thoroughly as Leavitt thinks, or says she thinks. What he clearly does do is scan the media for mentions of himself, which is not the same as speeding daily through a lot of newspaper and periodicals, to keep track of public opinion, and study policy analyses, as JFK did every morning.

And speaking of JFK, let’s note that our last actual president was also an avid reader of novels and poetry, whereby he enjoyed some respite from the pressures of his job. (He had Robert Frost appear at his inauguration, to read an apt new poem called “Dedication,” but the poet, 86, couldn’t read it in the glare of the surrounding snow, and so recited his “The Gift Outright” instead.) Nor was JFK the only post-war president who read lots of “creative writing,” since Carter, Clinton and Obama did as well; and Ronald Reagan, although much derided for his mental deficits (“Poor dear, there’s nothing between his ears,” said his friend Maggie Thatcher famously), loved the poems of Robert W. Service (“The Cremation of Dan McGee” was his favorite. and Rudyard Kipling’s “If.” Indeed, of all the US presidents since World War II, the one whose reading habits were most like Trump’s was “Sleepy Joe” Biden, known (allegedly) by his associates as “a newspapers guy” (before the final melting of his brain).

Trump’s lack of interest in fiction and poetry—indeed, in books of any kind (except, perhaps, The Art of the Deal)—is especially depressing, since he is, in that regard, a man of his time, when not so many people read old books, since they have endless TikTok rants and other e-z visual crapola to allay their boredom and sustain their rage, while reaffirming what they want to think is true, as propaganda always does. At the risk of sounding like an antiquarian scold (hey, somebody has to do it!), let me assert that those who never settle back and read for pleasure and enlightenment, because they simply can’t, are, more than likely, void of wisdom, disinclined to empathy (since, at their best, poetry and fiction take us into other hearts and minds, and other moments), and incapable of savoring beauty. What they can do, from spending hours and hours on “social media,” is join the chorus of their chosen tribe in hostile mockery, so that (what should be) We the People are so many ignorant armies, clashing night and day.

And yet this too shall pass, somehow—a bit of wisdom that’s bad news for Donald Trump (and for whichever of the “Democratic” soft shoe shufflers takes his place). This wisdom permeates the Bible, which Trump calls his “first favorite book,” but apparently without ever having read, or understood, Ecclesiastes. That book being too long (and grim) for Substack, let’s end with Percy Shelley’s brilliant sonnet on where Trump will be, along with all the tyrants of the past (and present); and he will be there notwithstanding all his boasts, his omnipresent gold, his “Arc de Trump,” and his name plastered everywhere we look.

Ozymandias

I met a traveller from an antique land,

Who said: “Two vast and trunkless legs of stone

Stand in the desert…. Near them, on the sand,

Half sunk a shattered visage lies, whose frown,

And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,

Tell that its sculptor well those passions read,

Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,

The hand that mocked them, and the heart that fed.

And on the pedestal these words appear:

My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:

Look on my works, ye mighty, and despair!”

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare,

The lone and level sands stretch far away.

London, 1818