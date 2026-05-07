News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
40m

Some of these examples are over the top. de Gaulle was an arrogant self centered jerk, ungrateful to the Allies for liberating France, he was voted out in 1969, Nelson Mandela was part of violent protests, including a bombing, he aligned with Fidel Castro, Gaddafi, and Yaser Arafat, he helped turn South Africa over to the blacks who have since tried to genocide all the white farmers, Mustafa Kernal Ataturk was a tyrant who ran a dictatorship, persecuted religious minorities including Christians. Woodrow Wilson was one of the worst Presidents in our history, a racist, hateful man, he violated many civil liberties. We admire Jefferson, while one of our greatest Presidents, he owned slaves. Kennedy, the Bay of Pigs fiasco. Kennedy was regarded a mostly ineffective President. All in all, Trump looks better all the time, especially with these comparisons.

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1 reply by Mark Crispin Miller
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
4m

An' this song by Shelley has Trump's name on it!

https://youtu.be/UmwLKU5DIGk?t=107

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