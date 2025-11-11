Cancelations:

UNITED STATES

Three Dog Night postpones two shows

November 5, 2025

Hello Three Dog Night Fans. It is with deep regret that we announce that Three Dog Night has postponed their Saturday, November 8, performance [in Tiffin, Ohio]. The new date is January 17, 2026. Your tickets will be honored at that performance. You will not need new tickets. At 2:00 PM Wednesday afternoon, The Ritz Theatre was contacted by the band’s management notifying us of the decision to postpone the performance. Here is a message from the band’s founder and lead singer, Danny Hutton: “Three Dog Night is postponing their shows this weekend in Tiffin, OH, (November 8) and Jackson, MI (November 9). We have a brand new show that we’ve put together over the past couple months and, unfortunately, a musician in a critical role can’t travel due to an unexpected health situation,” explains Danny Hutton, the band’s founder and lead singer.

No URL (sent in by a reader)

Celebs:

UNITED STATES

‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Elaine Hendrix rushed to hospital on stretcher during rehearsals

October 29, 2025

Elaine Hendrix [54] was rushed out of the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom on a stretcher after suffering a rib injury just hours before her live performance. During Tuesday’s episode of the dance competition show, Hendrix’s pro partner, Alan Bersten, revealed that the “Parent Trap” star was taken to the hospital during rehearsals after suffering an injury that left her unable to move. During their opening package, Hendrix — who was set to perform an Argentine tango to “Bad to the Bone” by 2WEI and Bri Bryant — said in her confessional that she was “feeling bad to the bone.”

Link

Tennessee Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds undergoing cancer treatment

November 8, 2025

Tennessee Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment, the Department of Education confirmed Nov. 6. “Commissioner Reynolds is receiving excellent care from her team of doctors after an early cancer diagnosis and is responding well to treatment,” said TDOE spokesperson Ricki Collins. “She remains engaged with her work and appreciates the continued support and respect for her privacy at this time.” Gov. Bill Lee appointed Reynolds to lead the department in 2023.

No age reported.

Link

CANADA

Canadiens coaching consultant Roger Grillo battling cancer

November 8, 2025

The Canadiens announced Saturday morning coaching consultant Roger Grillo [61] has cancer. “The Canadiens organization learned in the past weeks that coach consultant Roger Grillo is battling cancer,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleague and our friend. We stand with him and his loved ones during his fight. We fight for Roger.” The Canadiens hired Grillo last September ahead of the 2024-25 season. Grillo was an assistant coach under head coach Mike Gilligan at the University of Vermont when Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis was a player there for four seasons, starting in 1993-94.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Davina McCall reveals breast cancer surgery

November 8, 2025

Television presenter Davina McCall has revealed she underwent surgery for breast cancer nearly three weeks ago. In a video posted to her Instagram account, the Comic Relief host said she was “very angry” by the discovery but feels in a “much more positive place”. McCall, 58, said she found a lump in her breast after checking herself and got it examined, adding: “It was very, very small, so I got it very, very early which is incredibly lucky. But I am so relieved to have had it removed and to know that it hasn’t spread.” It comes a year after McCall underwent surgery to remove a rare brain tumour. A colloid cyst was found during a health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work and McCall later said she was given the all clear after MRI scans.

Link

DENMARK

Photographer Jan Grarup suffered a major brain hemorrhage

October 30, 2025

The brain hemorrhage hits Jan Grarup after a time when he has been the center of a highly controversial podcast. This is what his children Elias, Viola, Marikka and Olivia Sekjær Grarup say in a post on Facebook. “On behalf of our father, Jan Grarup: A few weeks ago, our father suffered a major brain hemorrhage, which he fortunately survived,” reads a post on Jan Grarup’s Facebook page. The children thank the doctors who have helped Jan Grarup and write that he will now undergo a longer “hospital and rehabilitation course.” 56-year-old Jan Grarup is a war photographer and has won many Danish and international awards for his coverage of the world’s hot spots.



Link

Serious situation in Uno X: Danish rider Simon Dalby hit by 2 blood clots in the brain

October 28, 2025

A serious incident has hit the Norwegian cycling team Uno X. The team reports that one of its riders suffered two minor blood clots in the brain last week. The 22-year-old Dane, Simon Dalby, has been part of Uno X since 2022 and was promoted from the development team to the Pro Tour squad before this season. The episode comes as a shock to the team, which has had several Danish profiles in the stable in recent years. Although Dalby must stay off the bike for the time being, everything indicates that he has escaped unharmed. The coming period will be one of rest, rehabilitation and thorough examinations – with the hope that he will soon be able to continue his promising career again. The team also emphasizes that the young Dane will undergo further medical examinations that will hopefully determine why the blood clots occurred. The results will form the basis for a plan to prevent it from happening again.

Link

ITALY

Alarm in the Under-19 championship: a young player is hospitalized at the “Molinette” hospital

November 2, 2025

There were moments of great apprehension yesterday, Saturday, November 1, 2025, before the start of the match between Lascaris and Cenisia, valid for the Under-19 youth championship, when a visiting player was struck by a sudden illness and collapsed to the ground. The incident, which occurred pre-match, left everyone on tenterhooks, but the promptness and professionalism of those present averted the worst. As soon as he fell to the ground, the young man was unresponsive and was found to have no pulse. It was at that point that the speed of reaction was crucial: the Cenisia manager (a general practitioner) immediately assisted the young man, assessing the seriousness of the situation and immediately performing cardiac massage. Meanwhile, his teammates rushed to retrieve the defibrillator, demonstrating exemplary organization and clarity in a moment of panic. The resuscitation maneuver, combined with subsequent assistance, allowed the young man to gradually regain consciousness, regaining his composure, albeit severely frightened by what had happened. Immediately after being stabilized, the boy was urgently transported by helicopter to the CTO Hospital in Turin. He is currently hospitalized at Le Molinette, where he is awaiting a neurological examination. It is believed that the serious illness may have been triggered by an epileptic seizure, but investigations and all relevant analyses will now be carried out to shed full light on the origin of the incident.

No age reported.

Link

PAKISTAN

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi hospitalised after heart attack

November 2, 2025

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi [67] was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack and is currently receiving treatment at a private medical facility in the federal capital. According to Express News, Abbasi was shifted to Al-Shifa Hospital on Saturday after he complained of severe chest pain at his residence in Islamabad. Doctors later confirmed that the former premier had suffered a cardiac episode. Medical examinations revealed blockages in two of his coronary arteries, hospital sources said. Cardiologists subsequently inserted two stents to restore proper blood flow.

Link