Celebs:

UNITED STATES

March 9, 2026

Sydney Towle is sharing the results of her latest CT scans, which confirmed some of her fears about her ongoing cancer treatment. On Wednesday, March 4, the content creator posted an emotional TikTok video after opening the latest report on her cholangiocarcinoma, which she was diagnosed with at age 23. Towle, now 26, prefaced her video by saying she had a “bad feeling” about the scans but was hoping that it was only anxiety. Unfortunately, however, she revealed that “everything has increased in size.” Speaking through tears, Towle further explained, “All the tumors in my liver have grown. Some of the lymph nodes have grown. It also says that my spleen is increased in size, and I now have ascites.” Per Cleveland Clinic, ascites is “a buildup of fluid” in the abdomen. Towle said, “It’s not typically not a good sign.” Last summer, Towle underwent an operation to get a hepatic pump, a device that delivers high doses of chemotherapy to the liver directly. Speaking in her recent video, she said, “I thought the pump was gonna do her a big one. I’m not really sure what to do. Definitely not the news I was hoping for, but I had a feeling.” In a statement issued to PEOPLE, Towle adds, “Despite how hard the news is in the moment, I am still very hopeful given how many options continue to become available for those of us facing this and similar diseases.” On Saturday, March 7, Towle explained why her most recent test results “hit harder than it normally does,” noting that there are “only so many doors that you can open and then have closed on you, especially with a rare cancer.” That said, she said there are still options for her, and she’ll soon be going to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to be screened for a potential clinical trial. Towle also said she expected her oncologist may want to put her on another type of chemotherapy, which the TikTok star described as “one of the last chemo options available for my type of cancer.”

March 5, 2026

SAGINAW, Mich. – The man behind the “Haunted Saginaw” movie series is facing a health crisis, and he needs your help. Director Steve Shippy [48] went on social media to say he is fighting cancer. Shippy said he has undergone eight weeks of intense radiation and chemotherapy and is now in the next phase of aggressive treatment. He says his doctors believe his cancer is treatable and curable.

March 3, 2026

Jeff Conolly, frontman of the acclaimed 1980s Boston-based garage band the Lyres and its predecessor group DMZ, had been diagnosed with bladder cancer and is in need of financial assistance to help pay his medical bills. Conolly, who’s also known by the nickname Monoman, has launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for chemotherapy and his “pre-surgery” medications. As of March 3, the campaign had brought in more than $49,000, 90 percent of Conolly’s $55,000 goal. Contributors to the initiative include members of Wilco, The Cars, The Dictators, The Smithereens, and Nada Surf.

February 26, 2026

Renee Graziano’s son was hospitalized Wednesday after experiencing symptoms similar to those of a heart attack, TMZ has learned. The “Mob Wives” star shared an update with us Thursday saying her son, AJ [31], underwent testing at a hospital after he felt numbness in his left arm and chest pains while at work. She tells us AJ is home now and “doing well,” adding he did not have a heart attack. AJ will be following up with his doctor to determine what caused the symptoms, we’re told. Renee says this incident was a “reminder to never ignore your health,” adding, “It’s a mother’s worst nightmare, especially knowing he has a wife and four children. Your health is your wealth.”

March 9, 2026

For Dan Milsten and his family, the past three months have been a waking nightmare. Back in November 2025, Milsten, a former Washington football player, went to see his doctors complaining about stomach and digestive issues. He was initially diagnosed with gallstones, and had a laparoscopic cholecystectomy surgery to remove his gallbladder. It’s a common procedure that more than 1.1 million Americans undergo every year, according to the National Library of Medicine. Recovery is expected to take between two and six days. But Milsten, 42, never appeared to get better. On Jan. 19, he returned to the hospital in serious pain. Doctors ran tests and did exams during his two-week stay. They removed a mass from his intestine on Jan. 26. Soon after, the biopsy revealed what everyone feared. Cancer. And not just one type. Dan Milsten, a Tacoma native and Rogers High alumnus who spent four seasons playing defensive tackle for the Huskies from 2002-05, was diagnosed with Stage 4 invasive colon adenocarcinoma and a high-grade neuroendocrine carcinoma. A GoFundMe campaign arranged by his wife, Rebekah Milsten, and his former UW teammate Jordan Reffett two days ago has already raised more than $68,000 as of Friday afternoon. Adenocarcinoma is one of the most common types of cancer, though Dan Milsten’s version is moderately-to-poorly differentiated, meaning it spreads more aggressively. Marc Milsten said his brother is also currently dealing with a pair of spinal fractures and poor liver function related to his diagnosis. A bout with pneumonia also delayed his brother’s treatment as he recovered from the January surgery, but Milsten completed his first round of chemotherapy Friday morning.

UNITED KINGDOM

March 3, 2026

ITV’s brand new show has been hit by a medical emergency as one reality star was left unable to breathe. It sees ten ambitious chefs whisked away to Barcelona to run an upmarket restaurant, under the guidance of Michelin Star chef Jean-Christophe Novelli. Each contestant must fight to prove their place on the team and avoid daily eliminations. However, things take a worrying turn in the upcoming episode seven. In an exclusive clip obtained by OK! Magazine, front of house staff member Helina faces a medical emergency. During what appears to be a chaotic day in the kitchen, the 21-year-old is seen sitting down with her eyes closed as a fellow crew member tries to cool her down with a makeshift fan. Meanwhile, an onsite medic appears to rush to Helina’s side to check her blood pressure. When asked how she is holding up, the star admits: “I don’t know what’s wrong with me. Feels like I can’t breathe.” It’s unclear if Helina will be sent to the hospital so ITV viewers will have to tune in to find out.

March 5, 2026

Former Manchester City captain Andy Morrison has revealed that he has been diagnosed with a severe neurological condition called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in a heartbreaking video online. Morrison, 55, vowed to fight the disorder as he shared a video detailing the diagnosis to social media on Thursday. ‘Just a quick update, I’ve had a lot of messages because stuff gets said and lost in translation, but nine days ago, I got diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt paralysis syndrome, which is basically a cranial nerve gets attacked in the brain, started by a virus,’ he posted on X. ‘It can take six-to-eight weeks, it can take over a year for recovery but there’s a 70 per cent chance of full recovery.’ Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is caused by a virus in the facial nerve and can lead to ipsilateral face paralysis, blistering rashes near the ear, severe earache and hearing loss.

SPAIN

March 6, 2026

B Jones [42] has shared a new single, ‘Side Effects’, via her Arryba Music label. Described as “one of the most personal records of her career”, the single was written during Jones’ first cycle of chemotherapy, after being diagnosed with lymphatic cancer in January. The track reflects on the physical and emotional effects of the medication. “This song was born within these four walls amidst treatments, pain, incredibly difficult days and side effects that sometimes make you feel like a different person,” she shared in an Instagram announcement. “But here we are: turning pain into light. Music is my way of doing it. Of transforming pain into something that unites us.” At the start of the year (3rd January), Jones shared on Instagram that after spending two months battling symptoms without understanding their cause, she had been diagnosed with a tumor on her spinal cord. “I’m taking this as a boost in my life, as a fight that’s going to make me stronger,” the artist wrote in a statement translated from Spanish. “I’m going to keep making music. I’m going to keep fighting. I’m going to keep chasing my dream.”

UKRAINE

March 3, 2026

According to TSN.ua: Yurii Zhuravel, the lead singer of the Ukrainian band Ot Vinta, has suffered a severe and extensive heart attack. Medical officials report his condition is now stable after receiving emergency care. An ambulance arrived 40 minutes after being called, a response time his wife, Nataliia, credits with saving the musician’s life. The 53-year-old Zhuravel is not only a prominent musician but also a serviceman, having been mobilized in August 2025 and currently serving in a marine brigade. Following the heart attack, he defiantly remarked, “No enemy heart attack can conquer my heart, for it is overflowing with love.”

EGYPT

March 8, 2026

The Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab [45] underwent emergency gallbladder surgery after experiencing a sudden health crisis on Saturday evening, which necessitated her rapid transfer to the hospital for treatment and necessary medical examinations. According to sources close to the artist, Sherine Abdel Wahab felt severe abdominal pain immediately after iftar, prompting her urgent transfer to a hospital, where she underwent a series of medical tests and analyses upon arrival. The examinations revealed a problem with the gallbladder, leading the medical team to decide on emergency surgery due to the severity of the pain and the health complications that appeared during the initial examination. Sherine Abdel Wahab is currently under close medical observation in the hospital after completing the surgery, with continuous monitoring from the medical team to ensure her health condition stabilizes.

SOUTH AFRICA

March 6, 2026

South African actress Phindile Gwala [39] opened up about a recent health scare, detailing the ordeal that led to her hospitalisation. In a lengthy caption on Instagram, Gwala opened up about a severe illness she experienced, and since she rarely falls ill, her sickness deeply concerned her family. The former “Muvhango” actress candidly shared the symptoms she suffered from and emotionally revealed that since she was too weak to do anything, her daughter had to even help and bathe her. “The day I was admitted, I was vomiting nonstop, even popping blood, and I couldn’t even speak. My 18-year-old daughter had to bathe me before I was taken to hospital… something I will never forget,” she shared. Gwala urged everyone to be careful of a stomach bug that is circulating, and since it is airborne, it has similar symptoms to those of Covid-19. In most cases, this is a common stomach bug called Norovirus infection or gastroenteritis, which has similar symptoms that Gwala suffered from, including constant vomiting and diarrhoea. According to Mayo Clinic, Norovirus infection can cause severe vomiting and diarrhoea that start suddenly. Noroviruses are highly contagious. Other symptoms include nausea, stomach pains or cramps, feeling ill, muscle pain and low-grade fever. The actress added that she is sharing this to express gratitude that she overcame the illness and urged people to be cautious.

BANGLADESH

March 3, 2026

Acclaimed film and television actor and singer Fazlur Rahman Babu [65] is currently receiving treatment in hospital after suffering a cardiac attack. The matter was confirmed by theatre director and organiser Kamruzzaman Sagar. In a Facebook post shared by the director, it was stated that Babu was admitted to a private hospital in the capital on February 16 after experiencing a heart attack. He was later transferred to another hospital, where an angiogram revealed severe blockages in his heart. The post reads, “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the esteemed actor and singer Fazlur Rahman Babu is currently undergoing treatment in hospital after falling ill.” The post further mentioned that he successfully underwent open-heart surgery on February 19. He is now under close observation by doctors.

INDIA

March 4, 2026

Actress Rajshri Deshpande [43], popularly known for roles in Angry India Godessess, Sacred Games, Black Warrant, and Netflix India’s Trial By Fire, recently revealed battling with breast cancer. The actress shared a photo from the hospital on her social media handle and revealed that she had been diagnosed with infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), which is a grade 1 Breast Cancer. The actress recently underwent surgery for the same, and confirmed that she is now recovering.

PHILIPPINES

March 8, 2026

Gigi de Lana [30] alarmed her fans and concertgoers after collapsing at a gig in Samal, Davao del Norte, although her management assured that she is currently stable. Clips of de Lana collapsing after performing at an event at the Peñaplata Freedom Park in Samal, Davao del Norte, on Saturday, March 7, have been circulating on social media, sparking concern. In a clip by @fmjcl_28 on TikTok, shrieks were heard in the audience after de Lana fainted onstage. Before the incident, the singer was holding hands with a bouncer when she fell into the said bouncer’s arms. A day after the incident, de Lana’s management, Tritone Entertainment, assured in a statement that the singer is doing well. The agency said she chose to perform despite feeling unwell and being under extreme fatigue at the time. “After her performance last night in Samal Island City, Davao Del Norte, Gigi experienced extreme fatigue and briefly passed out after her final song. She was given immediate attention and care, and we’re grateful to share that she is now safe, stable, and currently resting,” Tritone said.

NEW ZEALAND

March 2, 2026

Wellington - Former Black Cap Luke Woodcock is in the fight of his life. On January 21 this year, the Wellington Firebirds legend was told he had a brain tumour that required urgent, major neurosurgery. He had that surgery, two weeks ago, but the surgeon was unable to remove the whole tumour and the 43-year-old now requires lengthy chemotherapy and radiotherapy, as well as further treatments that are not currently available in New Zealand.