News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Standup Thinker's avatar
The Standup Thinker
11h

Andrew Klavan, on Youtube, Interviews a man who was MAJORLY involved on Broadway and in the Arts scene in NYC. Clifton Duncan was a big player and decided to reject the kill shot. He talks about how it destroyed his career and what the atmosphere in the arts around the issue of the vaxx is like TODAY-- entirely insane:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZqMnGEYsS4&t=441s

Reply
Share
1 reply
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
10hEdited

If you live anywhere other than Canada, Dr Makis can help you, he is leaving the country to live and work in Florida. https://makisw.substack.com/p/breaking-news-helping-cancer-patients?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Crispin Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture