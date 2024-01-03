UNITED STATES

Tommy Lee Jones' Frail Appearance Sparks Concern Among Friends: Report

December 31, 2023

Legendary actor Tommy Lee Jones has reportedly sparked concern among his close pals after a recent red carpet outing, RadarOnline has learned.

Jones, 77, looked shockingly frail when he stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of his new Paramount+ thriller, Finestkind. A bombshell report claimed the actor's friends were taken aback by his bag-of-bones look with sunken eyes and receding hairline.

The 77-year-old's seemingly scattered and disoriented disposition was also said to be cause for major concern!

https://radaronline.com/p/tommy-lee-jones-finestkind-premiere-friends-concerned-over-appearance-confusion/

Michael Bolton sparks concern as he looks ‘unwell and in pain’ during Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade performance

December 25, 2023

Michael Bolton has fans concerned after his performance during the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade on Monday. Viewers were left wondering about the state of the 70-year-old singer’s health as at least one viewer thought he appeared to be "in pain." The 70-year-old wore a white suit jacket with black pants as he stood in the middle of the stage with band members and backup singers situated behind him. Throughout the length of the song, fans watching at home began sharing their concerns for Michael’s health after noticing he remained at his mic stand and barely moved. Many said they were worried as they thought he might be sick and were hoping he was doing OK. One scared viewer asked: “What was wrong with Michael Bolton on the Christmas Parade? He looked in pain.”

Link

Fans Send Prayers To Monica After Video Appears To Show Her Fainting At Houston Concert

January 1, 2024

Singer-songwriter Monica had a terrifying moment during her concert in Houston, where she appeared to faint on stage. A video captured by a concertgoer shows Monica singing passionately before a figure with her signature blonde hair is seen passed out at the side of the stage. Concerned fans took to social media, expressing their worries and sending prayers to the artist.

https://hollywoodunlocked.com/fans-send-prayers-to-monica-after-video-appears-to-show-her-fainting-at-houston-concert/

Bernie Sanders tests positive for COVID-19 amid nationwide spike

December 28, 2023

Compare Sanders in that recent photo with the senator in this one, taken in February, 2019:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) revealed Thursday that he contracted COVID-19 during the Senate’s holiday break amid an increase in infections nationwide.

Sanders, 82, said his symptoms are mild and that he will continue to work from his home while in isolation as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/senate/bernie-sanders-tests-positive-covid-19

Senator Bernie Sanders Receives COVID-19 Vaccine from U.S. Capitol Physician, Dr. Brian P. Monahan

December 19, 2020

https://www.sanders.senate.gov/press-releases/senator-bernie-sanders-receives-covid-19-vaccine-from-u-s-capitol-physician-dr-brian-p-monahan/

Charlie Sheen Recovering From Medical Procedure During Alleged Attack by Neighbor (Exclusive)

December 27, 2023

Charlie Sheen was “recovering from a medical procedure” when his neighbor allegedly attacked him on December 20.

“Charlie was already super vulnerable when the alleged attack happened,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He had bandages around [his] neck and face because he had a medical procedure. So, he was bandaged up when she [allegedly] choked him.”

https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/charlie-sheen-was-vulnerable-when-neighbor-allegedly-attacked-him/

Kid Capri Is Cancer-Free, Reveals Why He Kept His Battle A Secret

December 31, 2023

A celebration is certainly in order for Kid Capri, who just announced that after a year-long battle with cancer, he's been given a clean bill of health. While the DJ overcoming his health problems is impressive in its own right, he also took part in the festivities surrounding Hip Hop 50 this year, refusing to let his diagnosis hold him back. He took to Instagram to share the news yesterday, also explaining why he previously decided to keep his battle under wraps.

https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/749302-kid-capri-cancer-free

Kid Capri opens up about COVID battle: ‘I’m sick as sh*t’

January 7, 2022

Even though he is vaccinated and boosted, Kid Capri told viewers:

“I’m sick as sh*t, man. Y’all gotta be careful out there, man. Y’all gotta be careful ’cause it’s bad out there. I’ve been sick for the last three days. F**king head is pounding. Back hurt. I’m pretty far from good. I just wanted to pop on here and tell y’all take care of yourselves, man. F**k them parties. F**k hanging out. If you ain’t gotta be somewhere then don’t go. Just relax, ’cause this sh*t is no joke. And a couple of my friends — a lot of people I know are dying.”

He added: “Force MDs, Jessie D died today,” referring to Force MDs lead vocalist Jessie Lee Daniels.

https://sandrarose.com/2022/01/kid-capri-opens-up-about-covid-battle-im-sick-as-sht/

Will Lipton continues to be a no show on General Hospital despite rumors of a return

December 31, 2023

Soaps in Depth announced in April of this year that Will Lipton that he was taking a temporary leave from his role as Cameron Webber on General Hospital. The actor had been in the role since 2018 and he assured fans he would be back.The actor left the ABC soap to work with his band and also to concentrate on his studies.

Spoilers were stating that Lipton would return during summer break from college but it is now the end of the year and he has not returned. Michael Fairman also said Lipton would be back in Port Charles but 2024 is almost here and there has been no sign of him.

In November General Hospital Tea said Cameron would return to Port Charles for the holidays but it’s now New Year and still no sign of Will Lipton. Be on the lookout for updates related to Cameron Webber and his portrayer.

https://original.newsbreak.com/@cheryl-e-preston-1594046/3281729739393-will-lipton-continues-to-be-a-no-show-on-general-hospital-despite-rumors-of-a-return

MATT RIDDLE REVEALS RECENT HEALTH CHALLENGES FOR HIM & HIS FAMILY

January 2, 2024

Matt Riddle was released by WWE back in September after having allegedly gotten intoxicated while flying back from Superstar Spectacle in India and causing a scene at JFK airport. Therefore, to say his life has recently faced challenges would be an understatement. And now, adding to this, he has unfortunately revealed on Instagram that over the holidays, not only has he been unwell, but both his girlfriend and one of his children required emergency surgery. This is also in addition to him becoming a father for the fourth time.

“Just a little life update. If you haven’t heard from me, I was pretty sick. My girl was pretty sick. My one child had an appendix issue and had to get emergency surgery, and then my girlfriend had an issue needed to get emergency surgery as well. Plus, I had a baby. So, I’ve been a little busy. So, if I haven’t returned a phone call or a message in the last week or so, I still like ya, just been really busy lately.”

https://www.webisjericho.com/matt-riddle-reveals-recent-health-challenges-for-him-his-family/